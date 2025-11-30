No. 1 Ohio State rarely looked anything less than dominant during its 11-0 start, but it was fair to wonder how much of its invincibility was merely the byproduct of an easy schedule. After opening with a 14-7 win over then-No. 1 Texas, the Buckeyes didn't play another team currently in the College Football Playoff Rankings until Saturday's showdown at No. 15 Michigan.

Even the Texas victory lost some of its luster as the Longhorns never lived up to their preseason ranking en route to a 9-3 campaign that included an embarrassing loss to a Florida team that finished 4-8. Against that backdrop, Ohio State was still cloaked in a certain level of mystery entering the regular season's final week.

The Buckeyes took a big step toward cementing their status as the nation's dominant team in a 27-9 Rivalry Week beatdown of the Wolverines. Michigan's offense is no juggernaut, but Ohio State flexed on both offense and defense while cruising to an impressive victory over their hated foe from up north.

For their efforts, the Buckeyes earned an 'A' in this week's grades. With No. 3 Texas A&M dropping from the ranks of the unbeaten with its first loss, the stage is set for the Big Ten Championship Game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana to provide a definitive answer on who the nation's top team is entering the College Football Playoff.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better.

2025 national championship odds listed below courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Teams listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking.

No. 1 Ohio State



Grade: A

Result: 27-9 win at No. 15 Michigan

Title odds: +155

Ohio State showed why it's a heavy betting favorite to repeat as national champions while dominating a talented rival. The defense held Michigan 125 yards below its previous season low, and the offense met the physical challenged posed by the Wolverines. The Buckeyes doubled up Michigan in time of possession thanks to a 12-minute scoring drive in the second half that squeezed the life from the Wolverines.

No. 2 Indiana

Grade: A

Result: 56-3 win at Purdue

Title odds: +480

Indiana has outscored Purdue 122-3 in two meetings under Curt Cignetti after Friday's evisceration of the hapless Boilermakers. The Hoosiers sputtered a bit early before inflicting a never-ending barrage of big plays while outscoring their in-state foe 42-0 over the second and third quarters. IU totaled 355 yards rushing and racked up 10 tackles for loss in an all-around beatdown.

No. 3 Texas A&M

Grade: C-

Result: 27-17 loss at No. 16 Texas

Title odds: +1200

Texas A&M's shoddy run defense and flat passing attack were big problems. A blocked field goal also contributed to an uninspired effort for a team that squandered its opportunity to reach the SEC Championship Game. A&M coach Mike Elko called the second half "by far the worst half we've played of the year." That's quite a statement considering the Aggies trailed South Carolina 30-3 at halftime on Nov. 15.

No. 4 Georgia

Grade: C

Result: 16-9 win at No. 23 Georgia Tech

Title odds: +800

Georgia's offense screeched to a halt in the second half without starting center Drew Bobo, who suffered a foot injury. Quarterback Gunner Stockton played his worst game of the season, and the running game was not impactful as the Bulldogs were trying to grow their lead and work the clock. UGA's defense played great, though, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just one red zone trip.

No. 5 Texas Tech

Grade: A+

Result: 49-0 win at West Virginia

Title odds: +1100

Texas Tech had already secured its spot in the Big 12 Championship Game when it showed up to a frigid morning kickoff at West Virginia. What could have been a trap quickly turned into a rout as the Red Raiders kicked the Mountaineers around during a dominant, all-around win. WVU totaled zero rushing yards in a first half that featured four three-and-outs, two failed fourth down attempts and an interception.

No. 6 Oregon

Grade: B

Result: 26-14 win at Washington

Title odds: +1000

Things briefly got tense in the fourth quarter when Washington drew within 19-14. But the Ducks responded with a quick 64-yard touchdown strike from Dante Moore to Malik Benson to regain critical separation in a workmanlike rivalry win. Oregon struggled in the run game but atoned for it with some explosive passing plays. Most importantly, the Ducks took care of the football and made everything hard for Washington's offense.

No. 7 Ole Miss

Grade: A-

Result: 38-19 win at Mississippi State

Title odds: +3000

Ole Miss shelved the chaos surrounding Lane Kiffin for long enough to squash a bitter rival in a must-win road showdown. Mississippi State had no answer for the Rebels' balanced offensive attack, which produced a steady stream of explosive plays on the way to amassing 545 yards and 29 first downs. The defense did a good job of bending without breaking against running quarterback Kamario Taylor.

No. 8 Oklahoma

Grade: C

Result: 17-13 win vs. LSU

Title odds: +7500

Once again, Oklahoma won ugly. The Sooners looked anemic offensively for much of the game until LSU's defense wilted late and surrendered a couple of easy passing touchdowns. A more competent opponent would have taken advantage of OU's struggles, but LSU was not up to the task. It's hard to imagine the Sooners winning in the College Football Playoff if they don't find more offensive juice.

No. 9 Notre Dame

Grade: A

Result: 49-20 win at Stanford

Title odds: +1000

Notre Dame did all it could to leave a positive final impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee as it laid yet another epic beatdown on a woefully overmatched opponent. This team is obviously operating at a high level, but there's only so much you can prove by eviscerating bad teams, which is art Notre Dame has perfected the past two weeks.

No. 10 Alabama

Grade: C+

Result: 27-20 win at Auburn

Title odds: +1200

Alabama jumped out to a 17-0 lead and then lost its edge. The Crimson Tide went three-and-out on five of their final seven possessions, putting pressure on a defense that began to show cracks. But as has been the case so often in 2025, Alabama made clutch plays on both sides of the ball with the game on the line. This team's poise under pressure remains its best attribute.