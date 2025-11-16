If Texas is going to make a compelling argument for why it should be the first-ever three-loss team to reach the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns better close the season with a pair of wildly authoritative victories over Arkansas and Texas A&M and then pray that everyone forgets what happened in Week 12. The version of the Longhorns we saw in Saturday's loss at Georgia made the of Texas reaching the CFP seem like nonsensical SEC propaganda.

It would have been one thing if Texas traveled to Georgia, looked like an even match for the Bulldogs and then fell in heartbreaking fashion. But there were no facets of the game in which the Longhorns looked like an equal or better team. Outside of a strong defensive stretch during the middle of the game, Texas was overmatched and uninspired. As such, the Longhorns were assessed harshly this week.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better.

2025 national championship odds listed below courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Teams listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking.

No. 1 Ohio State



Grade: A-

Result: 48-10 win vs. UCLA

Title odds: +185

Ohio State's rushing attack had its best game yet against a Big Ten opponent, as the Buckeyes racked up 222 yards on the ground. Bo Jackson led the way with 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Isaiah West and James Peoples also scored rushing touchdowns and contributed to a strong performance. The Buckeyes were predictably stingy defensively against a UCLA team using a backup quarterback. The Bruins' only scores came after the game was well out of reach.

No. 2 Indiana

Grade: C

Result: 31-7 win vs. Wisconsin

Title odds: +500

One of worst Wisconsin teams in a generation dragged Indiana into the mud during the first half, and the Hoosiers led just 10-7 at the break. IU eventually pulled away, thanks in part to a pair of Badgers turnovers. This wasn't the strongest effort from an Indiana team that has shown the ability to destroy teams of Wisconsin's caliber. But the fact that Indiana is receiving a 'C' for a 24-point win over Wisconsin shows just how far the program has come (and how far the Badgers have fallen).

No. 3 Texas A&M

Grade: B

Result: 31-30 win at South Carolina

Title odds: +800

The first half was an 'F' and the second was an 'A+.' Texas A&M must get more consistent if it's going to win 3-4 consecutive CFP games to claim the national championship. The Aggies' best version is more dominant than any team in college football and was on display in the second half of a remarkable comeback win. A&M's floor is still pretty low, though, as it showed while digging a 30-3 hole. A better opponent wouldn't have allowed the comeback.

No. 4 Alabama

Grade: C-

Result: 23-21 loss vs. Oklahoma

Title odds: +1600

Alabama's reputation as a sure-handed, mistake-averse team took a hit as it lost the turnover battle 3-0. Ty Simpson has been clutch all season, but the Crimson Tide couldn't deliver points on any of its final four possessions. The special teams also suffered a bad blunder with a blocked field goal attempt at the end of the first half looming large. All told, it was a sloppy effort for a team with championship aspirations.

No. 5 Georgia

Grade: A-

Result: 35-10 win vs. No. 10 Texas

Title odds: +1000

Georgia's offense went through a prolonged dry spell in the second and third and quarters, but it was clicking to begin and end the game. UGA's defense was strong all night, and the Bulldogs were both more aggressive and better disciplined. Georgia is getting elite quarterback play from Gunner Stockton and is starting to look like a championship-caliber team.

No. 6 Texas Tech

Grade: A

Result: 48-9 win vs. UCF

Title odds: +1400

Texas Tech quickly put to rest any idea that there might be an emotional letdown from a big win over BYU, as the Red Raiders brutalized UCF from the jump. Quarterback Behren Morton rested the entire second half after Texas Tech jumped out to a 38-2 halftime lead. Penalties were the only problem for the Red Raiders. This was another reminder that Texas Tech stands head and shoulders above the rest of the Big 12.

No. 7 Ole Miss

Grade: B

Result: 34-24 win vs. Florida

Title odds: +1700

Ole Miss struggled defensively in the first half before pitching a second half shutout. The margin of victory easily could have been greater had the Rebels not turned it over on downs while gambling in a couple of fourth-and-goal situations. Given the sideshow of Lane Kiffin's potential interest in the Florida job, Ole Miss handled the situation well. Kewan Lacy's 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns led the way.

No. 8 Oregon

Grade: A-

Result: 42-13 win vs. Minnesota

Title odds: +1300

After a couple of uninspiring performances, Oregon returned to form offensively in an easy win over Minnesota. There were big plays in both the running and passing games leading to quick scoring drives. Dante Moore hit 27 of 30 passes for 306 yards, and the reserves got plenty of work. Given that it was a short week and that the Gophers were coming off a bye, this was a strong showing.

No. 9 Notre Dame

Grade: A-

Result: 37-15 win at No. 22 Pitt

Title odds: +950

Notre Dame took the life out of Pitt's crowd in the first seven minutes with a 56-yard Jeremiyah Love touchdown run and a pick six. The Fighting Irish didn't play their best offensive game but dominated nonetheless as they never allowed the Panthers any real hope. Pitt entered on a five-game winning streak against low- and mid-tier ACC opponents, but Notre Dame provided a sobering reality check by limiting the Panthers to 219 total yards and 0 of 13 on third downs.

No. 10 Texas

Grade: D

Result: 35-10 loss at No. 5 Georgia

Title odds: +30000

Texas did not look like or play like a team whose season was hanging in the balance. The Longhorns dropped passes, committed too many penalties and suffered poorly timed defensive lapses. Their only touchdown came courtesy of a short field established when Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw a bad interception. Head coach Steve Sarkisian was out-coached by Georgia's Kirby Smart, who took bold gambles that wilted the Longhorns.

No. 11 Oklahoma

Grade: A-

Result: 23-21 win at No. 4 Alabama

Title odds: +3000

Are crazy defensive touchdowns a repeatable formula for success? Apparently so. Oklahoma just used the recipe to earn its second consecutive road win over a top 15 opponent. The Sooners are just surviving offensively, but their defense continues wreaking havoc. If the offense can find its stride against Missouri and LSU over the next couple of weeks, the Sooners could be quite dangerous.