Amid a rivalry week that turned chaotic with playoff hopefuls like Alabama, Oregon and UCLA taking losses to despised opponents at home, what Georgia did to Georgia Tech stands out. After playing one-possession games against the Yellow Jackets each of the past three seasons, Georgia put its in-state foe to bed early on Saturday en route to a 63-0 victory.

It marked Georgia's largest margin of victory in a game under 11th-year coach Kirby Smart, and it sent the Bulldogs into the postseason riding excellent vibes. Since a confounding home loss to Auburn on Oct. 17, UGA has looked like a team on a mission.

Its bludgeoning of Georgia Tech marked the largest-ever win in the series for either team. The Yellow Jackets didn't even cross midfield until the final play of the game as Georgia finished with its 11th shutout under Smart and its first since 2022. That 2022 team was Georgia's last national championship squad.

A long postseason journey awaits, but based on the way Georgia has been playing, it's no wonder the Bulldogs are healthy betting favorites to win the national championship. Shades of the ruthlessness that defined Georgia during its back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 are clearly visible.

We are handing out grades evaluating every top-15 team in the CFP Rankings.

2026 national championship odds are listed below, courtesy of DraftKings. Teams are listed in order of their College Football Playoff ranking.

No. 1 Georgia

Grade: A

Result: 63-0 win vs. Georgia Tech

Title odds: +160

Georgia scored touchdowns on nine of its 10 possessions while completing a dominant late-season march to an 11-1 record. After amassing 600 yards in their latest blowout win, the Bulldogs could absolutely get a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff even if they lose to Texas in next week's SEC Championship Game. We didn't necessarily learn anything new about UGA in a blowout win against an overmatched rival. But it was confirmed that this team is firing on all cylinders entering the postseason.

No. 2 Utah

Grade: A

Result: 52-28 win vs. West Virginia

Title odds: +2300

Don't look at the final score and get fooled into thinking this was a game. Utah led 38-0 and pushed its advantage to 52-7 before letting off the gas. With a Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff appearance to prepare for, there was no need to pour on the hurt over the final 20 minutes. Heisman candidate Devon Dampier completed 17 of 21 passes for 393 yards and five touchdowns as Utah rolled up 531 yards. All but 38 of them came in the first three quarters as the Utes steamrolled through West Virginia's porous defense.

No. 3 Texas

Grade: C+

Result: 16-6 win at Texas &M

Title odds: +600

Offense once again looked much harder for Texas than it should have, as the Longhorns struggled to close out a listless Texas A&M team. Texas got stuffed on a fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter, and Arch Manning threw an interception early in the fourth. Both miscues came in Texas A&M territory and wiped out opportunities to build separation. They were emblematic of the "stuck in neutral" vibe that has too often accompanied the Longhorns, who averaged just 3.6 yards per play. Will Muschamp's defense had a field day against the Aggies, though, as Texas clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game.

No. 4 Notre Dame

Grade: B+

Result: 52-17 win at Syracuse

Title odds: +350

Notre Dame's vaunted defense surrendered a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game but quickly atoned for it by forcing consecutive turnovers that positioned the Fighting Irish for easy scores. By the end of the first quarter, it was apparent there wouldn't be too much unnecessary drama. The Irish hummed along to the tune of 8.8 yards per play while encountering just nine third downs in an offensively dominant showing that solidified Notre Dame's spot in the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 Tennessee

Grade: B

Result: 26-12 win at Vanderbilt

Title odds: +2100

The assignment for Tennessee was simple: don't fumble the bag. The Volunteers needed to beat a struggling Vanderbilt team as a heavy favorite in order to lock down their spot in the playoff. Mission accomplished. The Volunteers led 26-3 in the fourth quarter before a pick-six from Vanderbilt's Carson Lawrence zapped away from the mojo of an otherwise dominant victory. It was an all-around sloppy finish for Tennessee, but the Vols completed the mission behind another stifling performance from their defense and a strong showing from reserve backs Javin Gordon and Justin Baker.

No. 6 Alabama

Grade: F

Result: 30-23 loss vs. Auburn

Title odds: +3500

Alabama left its CFP fate up to the selection committee when it faltered at home to its arch rival as roughly a two-touchdown favorite. This is the sort of loss that will haunt Kalen DeBoer, especially if it leads to Bama getting left out of the 12-team field for the second time in his three-year tenure. Consecutive fourth-quarter fumbles in Alabama territory constituted inexcusable blunders that led directly to 10 Auburn points. DeBoer's decision to punt on fourth-and-5 from Auburn's 39-yard line late in the third quarter was a head-scratcher. The punt netted just 19 yards, and Auburn drove for a go-ahead field goal on the ensuing possession.

No. 7 Miami

Grade: A

Result: 45-11 win vs. Boston College

Title odds: +1000

An early Miami fumble allowed Boston College to take a 3-0 lead. But any visions of a landscape-shifting upset dissipated quickly as the Hurricanes rattled off four straight touchdowns to take a 28-3 halftime lead. Darian Mensah has fallen behind in the Heisman Trophy race, but the Hurricanes' star quarterback threw for a career-high 431 yards and matched a career-high with five touchdowns. The defense was ruthless with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

No. 8 Wake Forest

Grade: B+

Result: 31-7 win vs. Duke

Title odds: +2200

Wake Forest is better known for its offense, which is led by star quarterback Gio Lopez. But in a must-have victory for their at-large playoff aspirations, the Demon Deacons leaned on their defense. Duke converted on just 3 of 12 third downs and averaged just 3.9 yards per play while struggling to get star running back Nate Sheppard loose. With fellow at-large hopefuls Alabama and UCLA taking losses and Wake picking up another convincing win, Wake Forest may just find a way into the 12-team field, regardless of what happens against Miami in next week's ACC Championship Game.

No. 9 UCLA

Grade: F

Result: 45-10 loss vs. USC

Title odds: +15000

It's been a memorable, foundation-building debut campaign for UCLA coach Bob Chesney, but the Bruins might be out of gas. Hobbled quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was ineffective against USC, and the Bruins continued to struggle in the run game after it was their bread and butter during the season's first half. Worse yet, a typically strong defense didn't put up much resistance against the Trojans, who likely zapped UCLA's hopes of getting an at-large bid to the playoff. Can this team regroup and find a way to upset Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game? If Saturday was any indication, the answer is no.

No. 10 BYU

Grade: A-

Result: 42-10 win vs. Cincinnati

Title odds: +6000

With BYU teetering on the playoff cut line, the Cougars didn't need a mere victory against Cincinnati. They needed something impressive. BYU didn't pull away until late in the third quarter, but the result met the objective as the Cougars poured in a couple of scores in the final 12 minutes. Among them was a pick-six from safety Tommy Prassas that knocked Cincinnati out for good. Star quarterback Bear Bachmeier helped an up-and-down Cougars offense pass the smell test in this one as he totaled four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing).

No. 11 Texas Tech

Grade: A-

Result: 48-27 win vs. TCU

Title odds: +5000

The final score doesn't capture how thoroughly Texas Tech dominated TCU. The Red Raiders rattled off 41 unanswered points and led 41-10 in the third quarter after a slow start. It was the Thomas Castellanos show again as the Florida State transfer racked up 374 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-25 passing. The running game didn't pop, and the defense surrendered plenty of ground once the game was out of reach late. But the job was to win convincingly and reach the Big 12 Championship Game in relatively good health. Mission accomplished for the Red Raiders.

No. 12 Oregon

Grade: D

Result: 33-27 (OT) loss vs. Washington

Title odds: N/A

Oregon choked away its chance to play for a Big Ten championship, meaning it also choked away its chance to reach the playoff. While Dylan Raiola did lead a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives as Oregon raced back from a 27-13 deficit, the Ducks were stuck in neutral for much of the first three quarters. The defense racked up an astounding 13 tackles for loss but also surrendered too much ground to Washington's passing game. A botched extra point with 1:09 remaining and a missed field goal in overtime will also haunt Oregon.

No. 13 Iowa

Grade: A

Result: 31-7 win vs. Nebraska

Title odds: +4500

Iowa turned in a vintage performance in a must-win game as it suffocated Nebraska on third and fourth downs while winning the turnover battle 3-1. As you might expect, the Hawkeyes thrived on special teams, too, turning a catastrophic Nebraska muffed punt early in the fourth quarter into a quick-strike touchdown drive. The offense gets its flowers, as well. Iowa is never going to be the nation's most explosive team, but it produced two 60+ yard scoring drives and moved the chains often enough to help the Hawkeyes dominate the field position battle.

No. 14 Indiana

Grade: A

Result: 41-14 win vs. Purdue

Title odds: +2000

Indiana got the sort of "get right" game it needed after a seemingly endless series of close games. Specifically, it was a cathartic performance for newly reinstated starting quarterback Josh Hoover, who completed 17 of 22 passes for 284 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Hoosiers surrendered a couple of long touchdown drives in garbage time but only after they'd opened up a 41-0 lead with plenty of assistance from a swarming defense.

No. 15 USC

Grade: A

Result: 45-10 win at UCLA

Title odds: +15000

USC fans are probably wondering where this version of their defense has been throughout Lincoln Riley's tenure. The Trojans forced five turnovers and completely stifled UCLA's rushing attack. The reality is that this dominant win was as much about UCLA's ineptitude as anything the Trojans did. Regardless of whether it was enough to get USC back in the playoff picture, it was a meaningful rivalry win that will give Lincoln Riley the chance to sell weary USC fans on why they should continue to trust him with their program.