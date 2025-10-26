No. 3 Texas A&M looked like far more than just the beneficiary of a relatively manageable schedule on Saturday, as it reeled off 35 unanswered points in the second half of a 49-25 win at No. 20 LSU. The Aggies looked like a juggernaut with all the tools required to compete for a national championship.

November was unkind to A&M last season, as they entered at 7-1 but left just 8-4. However, the Aggies are leaving October with a greater margin for error this time and with infallible proof of their legitimacy. While the convincing triumph at LSU was just the Aggies' second win over a ranked opponent, it wasn't just any normal victory. It was an authoritative beatdown of a ranked foe in a notoriously hostile environment.

Pair that with a Sept. 13 win at No. 8 Notre Dame and you have the basis of a strong CFP resume. Road games at No. 15 Missouri and No. 22 Texas await, in addition to home dates with South Carolina and Samford. But as one of just five remaining unbeaten Power Four teams, Texas A&M could likely go 2-2 over its next four and still find its way into the College Football Playoff field.

The Aggies' strong road showing against the Tigers earned them a rare A+ grade on this week's report card.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better. No. 1 Ohio State (+240), No. 5 Georgia (+1000) and No. 12 Notre Dame (+1000) were each off.

No. 2 Indiana



Grade: A+

Result: 56-6 win vs. UCLA

Title odds: +700

Indiana suffocated UCLA's offense from the jump, holding the Bruins to 201 yards, 12 first downs and a 1 of 11 mark on third downs. UCLA's longest play from scrimmage was just 19 yards, and that was on a quarterback scramble. The Bruins entered on a three-game winning streak under interim coach Tim Skipper, but the Hoosiers made UCLA looks like its September self.

No. 3 Texas A&M

Grade: A+

Result: 49-25 win at LSU

Title odds: +900

Texas A&M improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1992, as it used 35 unanswered points in the second half to demystify the aura of Death Valley at night. It was complete dominance in all phases during the second half, as the Aggies used a 79-yard KC Concepcion punt return, stingy defense and a relentless rushing attack to pull away for a statement victory. The first half was flawed, but the second half showed why A&M should be considered a true national championship contender.

No. 4 Alabama

Grade: B-

Result: 29-22 win at South Carolina

Title odds: +750

Ty Simpson delivered again when it mattered most, and Alabama's defense buckled down with the game on the line. That's what matters most, and it's become a repeating theme for the Crimson Tide amid their 5-0 start to SEC play. This team has shortcomings -- including continued struggles running the football -- but it keeps finding ways to mask them by delivering clutch, game-changing moments on both sides of the ball. In a season of heightened SEC parity, that's a defining trait.

No. 6 Oregon

Grade: C-

Result: 21-7 win vs. Wisconsin

Title odds: +1000

Oregon looked like a team ready for its bye week during an uninspiring win over a Wisconsin team that might finish 2-10. The Ducks picked up two first downs on four first quarter possessions before finally breaking the stalemate with a 99-yard touchdown drive before halftime. Star quarterback Dante Moore exited in the second half after taking a shot to the face, but he's expected to be fine. The defense did its job but gave up a touchdown, which is hard to do against the Badgers.

No. 8 Ole Miss

Grade: A-

Result: 34-26 win at Oklahoma

Title odds: +2000

This was the definition of complimentary football, as Ole Miss spread the burden of victory around to all three units. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was great, per usual, and the defense redeemed itself from a poor showing at Georgia by securing a couple of late stops. The special teams were the difference-maker, though. Lucas Carneiro drilled all four of his field goal attempts, and Oscar Bird uncorked a great punt that led to a safety. The punt unit also forced a critical late fumble that helped preserve the victory. It all worked together to help Ole Miss overcome a couple of head-scratching coaching misfires from Lane Kiffin.

No. 9 Miami

Grade: A

Result: 42-7 win vs. Stanford

Title odds: +1700

Miami messed around in the first half before exploding in the second with 35 unanswered points en route to an easy bounce-back victory. After surrendering a 74-yard touchdown drive on Stanford's opening possession, the defense was absolutely ruthless. The Cardinal didn't finish another drive beyond their own 35-yard line until midway through the fourth quarter. Stanford finished with just eight first downs and got worn down by the Hurricanes' rushing attack.

No. 10 Vanderbilt

Grade: B-

Result: 17-10 win vs. Missouri

Title odds: +2500

When Vanderbilt is beating top-25 opponents with its B- game, it's a sign we're living in different times. The Commodores didn't have much offensive juice, but they used a couple of massive defensive stands and an 80-yard touchdown run from Makhilyn Young to squeak out a gritty win. This team has all the ingredients it needs to go 3-1 (or 4-0) in November to secure its spot in the CFP.

No. 13 Oklahoma

Grade: C

Result: 34-26 loss vs. Ole Miss

Title odds: +8000

Oklahoma's success running the football at South Carolina last week did not carry over, and quarterback John Mateer was too erratic throwing the football. The Sooners entered at No. 1 nationally in total defense but had few answers for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. To top it off, a late special teams fumble left OU in a bind. There is a lot for the Sooners to clean up if they want to survive a brutal finishing stretch.

No. 14 Texas Tech

Grade: B+

Result: 42-0 win vs. Oklahoma State

Title odds: +2200

Texas Tech scored on special teams, offense and defense in that order during a predictably simple victory. With starting quarterback Behren Morton already on the mend from a leg injury, it was concerning to see backup Will Hammond exit in the second quarter with a non-contact knee injury. Given the QB situation, this was no offensive masterpiece, but it was was a stress-free victory ahead of a potentially tricky trip to Kansas State next week.

No. 22 Texas

Grade: C+

Result: 45-38 (OT) win at Mississippi State

Title odds: +5500

Texas pulled off its largest comeback win since 2007, as it roared back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won in overtime. FBS teams had lost a whopping 429 consecutive times when trailing by 17 or more with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Give the Longhorns credit for the miraculous late turnaround, but don't overlook all the neon warning signs that were present for the first 50 minutes. This team is a shell of what it was projected to be and could be exposed by any or all of the three top-10 foes looming on its November schedule.