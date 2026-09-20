Looking at Texas A&M's 2026 schedule, it seemed obvious the Aggies faced a tougher path this year than they did during an 11-1 regular season in 2025. A year ago, A&M played five SEC foes who fired their coaches while dodging playoff teams Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

But when assessing Texas A&M's 2026 slate, the "challenging" portion wasn't supposed to start until Week 4. It arrived a week earlier than expected on Saturday, as Kentucky stunned the Aggies 31-21 at Kyle Field.

The loss sent Texas A&M's national title odds plummeting. With six games against ranked opposition still ahead, the Aggies need to make massive improvements on both sides of the ball if they are going emerge from this Week 3 wreckage.

After A&M, which gets an 'F' this week, USC earned the second-worst grade of the week. The Trojans made Rutgers look great offensively, which isn't easy to do. All in all, it wasn't a great week for the national title contenders. In fact, just one team gets an 'A' for their performance in Week 3 action.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better.

2026 national championship odds listed below courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Teams listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking.

No. 1 Texas



Grade: C

Result: 30-6 win vs. UTSA

Title odds: +600

On the heels of a program-defining win over Ohio State, Texas looked offensively hungover during an uninspiring win over its in-state foe. Arch Manning completed just 16 of 32 passes as the Longhorns averaged just 4.8 yards per play. The defense shut down a capable UTSA passing attack, but the offense's inability to dominate was concerning. There will be plenty of talk in Austin this week about Manning's improvement as a passer, or lack thereof, as Texas travels to Tennessee.

No. 2 Georgia

Grade: B

Result: 45-17 win at Arkansas

Title odds: +600

Georgia is now 3 for 3 on covering the spread after running all over Arkansas and dominating time of possession in the SEC opener for both. Still, coach Kirby Smart will likely be fuming after the Razorbacks piled up some explosive gains in the passing game. The Arkansas defensive front also wreaked havoc a few times while racking up six tackles for loss. It was an easy SEC road win for Georgia -- mission accomplished -- but Smart will nonetheless find teaching opportunities.

No. 3 Notre Dame

Grade: B-

Result: 27-10 win vs. Michigan State

Title odds: +650

Notre Dame flexed its defensive muscle in a gritty slog of a victory. Aside from a single 53-yard Michigan State bomb late in the second quarter, the Fighting Irish put forth a thoroughly stifling performance. Running the football continues to be a grind for Notre Dame, but Nolan James Jr. had a nice fourth quarter on his way to a career-high 121 yards rushing. Quarterback CJ Carr is playing efficient and low-risk football in a way that his team well-positioned to handle a manageable schedule.

No. 4 Indiana

Grade: C

Result: 38-0 win vs. Western Kentucky

Title odds: +850

Indiana started slowly against a Western Kentucky team that was coming off a 70-20 Week 2 loss at Georgia. The Hoosiers needed a couple of big fourth-down stops to keep the Hilltoppers off the board in the first half, and the offense didn't ever hit full stride. But the reigning national champions pitched a second straight shutout heading into the start of Big Ten play next week against Northwestern.

No. 5 Miami

Grade: C+

Result: 33-20 win at Wake Forest

Title odds: +800

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah established a new ACC record with 24 straight completions to open the game. But the Hurricanes got nothing done offensively in the second half while looking mortal for the first time this season. Wake Forest moved the football enough to suggest these 'Canes won't be as dominant as last year's ruthless defense.

No. 6 Ohio State

Grade: B

Result: 59-3 win vs. Kent State

Title odds: +500

As expected, Ohio State easily dominated Kent State in a bridge game between a loss at Texas and the Big Ten opener vs. Illinois. The outcome was never in doubt. But if the Buckeyes want to get introspective, they'll be able to find imperfections. Ohio State didn't convert on a third down play until under two minutes remained, and explosive plays in the running game remain a rarity under first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

No. 7 LSU

Grade: C

Result: 32-24 loss at Ole Miss

Title odds: +1600

Sam Leavitt eventually settled in and guided LSU back from a 17-point deficit. But it's clear the Tigers are lacking chemistry and cohesion in the passing game after Leavitt missed spring practice due to injury. There is not an obvious top receiver, and the offensive line lost too many battles against Ole Miss. A defense that looked great through two games got a reality check in the first half against the Rebels and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

No. 8 Ole Miss

Grade: A

Result: 45-14 win vs. LSU

Title odds: +1600

The combination of a swarming Ole Miss defense and a nearly perfect start from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss made the Rebels look elite for a half. LSU found its footing and punched back, but the Rebels withstood the blow and answered with the ultimate trump card in Chambliss, who ran for the go-ahead touchdown. Given the circus surrounding Lane Kiffin's return, Ole Miss looked well-prepared, and it played a disciplined game while validating itself as a serious player on the national scene.

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No. 9 Texas A&M

Grade: F

Result: 31-21 loss vs. Kentucky

Title odds: +5000

Marcel Reed missed too many throws and threw two interceptions, but that was only the start of Texas A&M's issues in a stunning home loss. Kentucky shredded the Aggies with a balanced offensive attack while averaging 7.6 yards per play. With a daunting schedule ahead -- A&M plays at LSU next week -- this team needs to fix a multitude of issues quickly in order to replicate last season's run to the CFP.

No. 10 Alabama

Grade: B-

Result: 50-36 win vs. Florida State

Title odds: +2500

Florida State poked holes in this idea that Alabama's defense might be elite as the Seminoles jumped out to a 21-6 lead. But the Crimson Tide looked nearly unstoppable offensively after breaking out of an early funk. Keelon Russell played the best game of his young career, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns and running for a critical 57-yard touchdown that gave Alabama a two-possession lead late in the third quarter.

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No. 12 USC

Grade: D

Result: 42-35 win at Rutgers

Title odds: +3500

USC surrendered 35 points against Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights embarked on five touchdown drives of 75-plus yards in a performance that should set off alarm bells around coordinator Gary Patterson's unit. With Oregon up next, the Trojans have serious issues to fix before they can be looked at as a legitimate national title contender. USC is about to face far more talented offenses than a Rutgers unit that totaled 26 first downs.

No. 13 Texas Tech

Grade: C

Result: 28-26 win vs. Houston

Title odds: +3300

Texas Tech clawed out of a 10-0 hole and then held on in the fourth quarter for a pivotal Big 12 victory. But for a second straight week, the Red Raiders surrendered more yards (458) than they ever did in a game last season. With the offense still finding its way behind quarterback Will Hammond, this team's path to another Big 12 title feels more narrow than its favorable schedule would suggest.