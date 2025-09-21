No. 8 Texas got exactly what it needed from its final nonconference tuneup Saturday, as the Longhorns crushed Sam Houston 55-0 and improved to 3-1 ahead of a Week 5 bye. With SEC play on deck in October, the training wheels are about to come off for Arch Manning, and there is finally some indication that the redshirt sophomore quarterback can keep his balance.

Sam Houston was a deeply flawed meager opponent incapable of replicating the athleticism or physicality that Manning will face in conference play. But after a woeful beginning to his tenure as the Longhorns' full-time starter, Manning just needed to build some confidence. Completing 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns against the Bearkats should help with that.

Arch Manning shines in final tune up before SEC slate: What to expect for Texas QB as conference play looms Brad Crawford

The former five-star prospect also scored twice as a runner in a performance that more closely resembled the glimpses of promise he offered as a spot starter in 2024. Manning completed his final 13 passes before he was pulled in the third quarter with the game firmly out of reach.

Between his solid performance and the Longhorns' dominant defensive effort, Texas gets its best grade of the season thus far for its Week 4 showing.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better. No. 1 Ohio State (+600), No. 2 Penn State (+600), No. 5 Georgia (+750), No. 10 Texas A&M (+2200) and No. 14 Alabama (+1300) each had byes.

2025 national championship odds listed below courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Teams below listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking.

No. 3 LSU

Grade: B

Result: 56-10 win vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Title odds: +1400

LSU didn't find the sort of freedom and force in running the football that you would expect from the nation's No. 3 team in a game against an FCS opponent. But quarterback Garrett Nussmeier got back on track, and the first-team defense was dominant before the starters exited to rest up for next week's showdown at Ole Miss. LSU needed a stress-free victory and got an imperfect version of exactly that.

No. 4 Miami

Grade: A-

Result: 26-7 win vs. Florida

Title odds: +1600

In a battle between two programs with fourth-year coaches, Miami looked like a physically imposing power finally reaching its potential. In the process, it made Florida look like a wayward and incompetent mess. The Gators' 141 total yards were their fewest in a game since 1999. It also marked the first time in nearly a decade that Florida converted zero third downs. Miami's defense is stout. Offensively, the 'Canes leaned on their running game in the second half and seized control with a dominant drive that ate half the fourth quarter.

No. 6 Oregon

Grade: A-

Result: 41-7 win vs. Oregon State

Title odds: +700

Oregon overcame a sluggish start and throttled its in-state rival behind a 585-yard performance from an offense that scored on five straight possessions. The defense was lights out after surrendering an early touchdown and held Oregon State to just 147 yards. In fact, the Beavers never finished another series in Oregon territory after their early score.

No. 8 Texas

Grade: A

Result: 55-0 win vs. Sam Houston

Title odds: +700

Arch Manning's two touchdown connections with Ryan Wingo and five completions to DeAndre Moore Jr. were a sight for sore eyes in Austin. For a couple hours, anyway, the Longhorns' passing attack finally resembled what it was supposed to be. Putting up 607 yards against Sam Houston won't squash the concerns of a worrisome start for Manning, but it breeds some hope for the Longhorns entering SEC play.

No. 11 Oklahoma

Grade: B

Result: 24-17 win vs. No. 22 Auburn

Title odds: +1800

Oklahoma has now gritted through a pair of imperfectly played home showdowns against ranked opponents after finding a way to edge Auburn. No one is hanging this penalty-plagued, controversy-filled performance in the Museum of Football Beauty. But the Sooners' defense showed its high-end potential again with a school-record 10 sacks, and quarterback John Mateer validated himself as one of college football's top quarterbacks. The Washington State transfer completed 16 of his final 17 passes and led a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

No. 13 Ole Miss

Grade: A

Result: 45-10 win vs. Tulane

Title odds: +3000

Coming off a dramatic win over Arkansas and with a showdown vs. LSU up next, this was a trap spot for Ole Miss. The Rebels handled it well, as they steamrolled an AAC foe that entered with a 2-0 mark against Power Four opposition. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was again phenomenal in relief of the injured Austin Simmons. The biggest question for coach Lane Kiffin coming out of this game may be who to play at quarterback once Simmons is 100% healthy.

No. 24 Notre Dame

Grade: B

Result: 56-30 win vs. Purdue

Title odds: +2700

Notre Dame isn't as dominant defensively as anticipated, and that was evident again Saturday, as Purdue racked up 23 points and 286 yards in the first half. The Fighting Irish stabilized themselves by pulling away with a strong third quarter, but this team is still figuring things out after an 0-2 start eliminated all margin for error. It was a good sign that star running backs Jeremiyah Love (157 yards, two touchdowns) and Jadarian Price (74 yards, three touchdowns) each enjoyed strong performances.



