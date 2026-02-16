Home-field advantage can feel like a fortress some weeks and a myth the next. Entering 2026, it's clear just how rare sustained dominance at home has become. Fourteen Power Four programs (and Notre Dame) began 2025 with home win streaks of at least four games, but at season's end, only Indiana still had its streak intact.

Georgia's 34-game run snapped the same weekend Washington's 22-game streak came to an end, while Alabama, Arizona State, Missouri and Oregon all reached double-digit streaks before falling. That leaves Indiana and Ole Miss as the only Power Four teams with home win streaks of at least 10 games entering 2026.

The rest of the field is full of shorter streaks that developed last season, with nine Power Four teams going unbeaten at home in 2025. There were 10 Power Four teams that finished without a home loss in 2024, showing just how quickly these streaks can form and end.

Here's a look at the longest active home win streaks among Power Four teams entering the 2026 season and the notable tests each will face in trying to keep those runs alive.

Indiana (15)

Indiana hasn't lost at home since Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington ahead of the 2024 season, building a 15-game run that enters 2026 as the longest active streak in the FBS. To put that in perspective, the Hoosiers went 14-17 at Memorial Stadium over the previous five years combined. Only one of the 15 wins at "The Rock" since has come against a ranked opponent -- and Ohio State and USC both visit this fall as teams ranked in Brandon Marcello's way-too-early top 25 for 2026.

Ole Miss (12)

Pete Golding has a pretty firm runway at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium ahead of his first full season in charge. He is already 1-0 at The Grove after leading Ole Miss to a CFP first-round win in Oxford last December, pushing the Rebels' home win streak to 12 games. The real juice comes early this fall, when Lane Kiffin returns with LSU. A challenging SEC schedule includes visits from Georgia and Missouri, so the streak won't coast quietly.

Texas (9)

The Longhorns finished unbeaten at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium for the second time in three seasons, with the only home loss in that stretch coming against Georgia in 2024. That current nine-game home win streak will be tested almost immediately in 2026 when Ohio State visits Austin in the return leg of a home-and-home. Most of the toughest games on the Longhorns' schedule are away from Austin, with Ole Miss the only other way-too-early top 25 team coming to town.

Ohio State (8)

No team in the FBS has a better home record in the 21st century than Ohio State -- 160-15 (.914). The Buckeyes rarely lose at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. So, it's no surprise they enter 2026 with one of the longest active home win streaks among the Power Four. The only teams to beat Ohio State at home in the past eight years are Michigan (twice) and Oregon, the two teams from Marcello's way-too-early top 25 that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will host this fall.

Texas Tech (8)

Texas Tech posted its first undefeated home record in 17 years, finishing flawless at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2025. Can the Red Raiders keep that streak alive in 2026? Of the next six teams just below them in Shehan Jeyarajah's way-too-early Big 12 power rankings, Texas Tech is set to host four: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston and TCU. That promises a much sterner test than 2025, when the Red Raiders faced just one opponent at home that finished with a winning record.

BYU (7)

BYU would be tied for second on this list with Ole Miss if not for a shocking home loss to Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2024 -- the Cougars' only defeat at home over the past two seasons. In 2026, BYU faces a daunting slate at home: not only do they host a national championship contender, but they also welcome Arizona and Arizona State, two of the top five teams in the way-too-early Big 12 power rankings.

Minnesota (7)

The Golden Gophers were quietly one of just nine Power Four teams to go unbeaten at home in 2025 while struggling on the road (0-5). It was the first Minnesota team to finish a season without a home loss since 1967. The 2026 slate has an early nonconference test against Mississippi State in Week 2, then the first two Big Ten home games are rivalry matchups against Iowa and Michigan. Minnesota has lost 18 straight at home to Michigan and five in a row to Iowa.

USC (7)

Lincoln Riley has figured out how to win at home in the Big Ten, though road games remain a different story for the Trojans. A silver lining for 2026 is that a majority of the toughest matchups are at the LA Memorial Coliseum, giving USC a potential advantage on their own turf. That list includes Ohio State, Oregon and Washington, three teams already in Marcello's way-too-early top 25 rankings, setting up a challenging stretch that could end this current streak.

Vanderbilt (7)

Vanderbilt enjoyed a magical 2025, finishing undefeated at home for the first time since 1982 and only the fourth time since 1945. But keeping that streak alive in 2026 will be a tall order, as Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee all come to FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.