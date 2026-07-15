2026 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: How last year's nine coaches with jobs on the line fared

Every offseason brings fresh optimism, but not every coach gets the benefit of the doubt. Across college football, patience is wearing thin at numerous programs where expectations continue to outpace results.

CBS Sports revealed its 2026 College Football Hot Seat Rankings on Wednesday, with our panel of analysts identifying specific leaders whose jobs are on the line this season.

Some are trying to rebound from disappointing seasons. Others are battling recruiting concerns, donor unrest or mounting pressure after expensive roster overhauls that demand immediate returns. In today's era of the transfer portal and revenue sharing, athletic directors are far less willing to wait for long-term rebuilds.

2026 Hot Seat Rankings: Luke Fickell, Dave Aranda among six college football coaches with jobs on the line Shehan Jeyarajah

That's what makes this season one of the most pivotal in recent memory for several recognizable names. A handful of coaches enter 2026 knowing bowl eligibility might not be enough, while others likely need conference title contention -- or even a CFP berth -- to quiet the noise. From proven veterans whose programs have stalled to younger coaches running out of excuses, these are the hottest seats in college football entering the 2026 season and what each coach must accomplish to survive another offseason.

Five of last season's nine coaches CBS Sports rated in the "4" and "5" ranges on the hot seat meter -- "start improving now" and "win or be fired," respectively -- saw their tenures end in the final weeks of the season or prior. Here's a look at the coaches who entered 2025 in the hottest seats, how they performed in their pivotal campaigns, and where they stand heading into the new season. For many, they're either jobless or with different programs.

Brent Brennan, Arizona

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.22 | 2026 Hot Seat rating: 1.80

What we said: Brennan was hired to keep the trains running, but instead, they fell off the track. All the top playmakers that Arizona hoped to retain are gone, meaning that this new roster is fully on Brennan's shoulders. It's unclear if he's ready for the moment, but the Wildcats have to find some success.

How it went: Brennan bought himself more time by keeping Arizona competitive despite elevated expectations following the program's recent success. A nine-win season only makes expectations higher in 2026. The Wildcats showed considerable fight in the Big 12, finishing 6-3 in conference, and remained active in the transfer portal this offseason. Arizona also avoided the type of late-season collapse that often seals a coach's fate after winning its last five games prior to bowl season. Now, the pressure shifts toward taking the next step with senior Noah Fifita at quarterback.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.22 | No longer with program in 2026

What we said: Out of the top hot seat contenders from last season, Pittman did the least to assuage concerns. A bowl berth and exciting young quarterback Taylen Green were at least enough to earn Pittman another season. But navigating a nonconference matchup against Notre Dame and a brutal road schedule won't be easy.

How it went: Despite restored belief in Arkansas football early in his tenure, Pittman was axed after the Razorbacks never found the consistency needed to take the next step in the SEC. By the middle of the 2025 season, mounting losses, defensive struggles and another disappointing conference record made it clear a change was inevitable. Arkansas trailed off from being competitive on the recruiting trail and looked bad on the field, particularly against the league's upper tier. Athletic department leadership opted to move in a different direction, believing the program needed a fresh voice to maximize its resources and regain momentum.

Hugh Freeze, Auburn

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.22 | No longer with program in 2026

What we said: Hiring Freeze was uncomfortable enough after the way things ended at Ole Miss, and one of the worst starts to a tenure in program history only makes matters worse. Freeze went 11-14 in his first two seasons as Auburn faces its worst stretch since the 1950s. He's built from the ground up in recruiting, but results have to come in 2025.

How it went: Freeze's tenure at Auburn unraveled faster than many expected. Despite significant investment in recruiting, NIL resources and transfer portal additions, the Tigers failed to make gains in the SEC standings. Auburn remained stuck in the bottom tier of the league, struggling to develop offensive consistency at the quarterback position and unable to produce the signature wins needed to energize a restless fan base. Expectations on The Plains are measured against conference championships, not moral victories, and the program simply wasn't closing the gap on rivals Alabama, Georgia and LSU. With momentum fading and donor confidence wavering, Auburn made the difficult decision to move on.

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.0 | 2026 Hot Seat rating: 4.10

What we said: Satterfield was a head-scratching hire, and he's delivered a head-scratching tenure. The Bearcats have seen bright spots from quarterback Brendan Sorsby, defensive tackle Dontay Corleone and running back Corey Kiner. They've also leveraged it into almost zero success with an 8-16 record in two years. This fanbase should expect more than that.

How it went: Satterfield survived another offseason because Cincinnati believed the circumstances deserved as much attention as the record. The Bearcats showed signs of improvement against a demanding Big 12 schedule and lost their best player, quarterback Brendan Sorsby, to the highest bidder -- Texas Tech. Athletic department leadership valued continuity over another costly reset, especially with expectations that roster experience may improve the program's fate in 2026. The grace period is over; however, meaningful progress is needed.

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

2025 Hot Seat rating: 5.0 | 2026 Hot Seat rating: 3.20

What we said: There was only one coach to get fives across the board, and it's Cumbie. The former Texas Tech quarterback has been well-liked across his career, but has run into numerous problems during an 11-26 run at Louisiana Tech. There's little excuse for the Bulldogs to struggle so comprehensively against CUSA competition, and Cumbie is running out of rope.

How it went: Louisiana Tech flirted with making a coaching change after another uneven campaign, but Cumbie earned another opportunity by showing tangible progress where it mattered most. The Bulldogs remained competitive late in the season, recruiting momentum improved, and university leadership believed the foundation was stronger than the win-loss record suggested. Stability also carries value in an era when coaching buyouts and roster turnover can cripple Group of Six programs overnight.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.67 | 2026 Hot Seat rating: 1.90

What we said: Oklahoma hired Venables to get SEC-ready, and the program responded with its worst run in decades. The Sooners have suffered two losing seasons in three years and face another tall task in SEC play. The main reason for optimism is the transformative investments in quarterback John Mateer and running back Jaydn Ott. The pieces are there to succeed, but Venables has to make it happen.

How it went: Venables entered 2025 with his future under intense scrutiny after Oklahoma's difficult transition into the SEC, but the Sooners responded with the kind of season fans needed to see. Improved quarterback play, a more balanced offense and a defense that rediscovered its edge helped Oklahoma reestablish itself as a legitimate conference contender before appearing in the playoff. Just as importantly, Venables steadied recruiting and regained momentum inside the program. Instead of another offseason filled with speculation about his job security, the narrative shifted toward stability. One breakthrough campaign changed everything, giving Venables renewed confidence and a much firmer grip on Oklahoma's future.

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.33 | No longer with program in 2026

What we said: What a bizarre situation for one of the greatest college football coaches in recent memory. The wheels finally fell off at Oklahoma State in 2024, culminating in a disastrous 3-9 campaign. The offseason didn't inspire much optimism, and the coordinator hires are mediocre. But can Oklahoma State really fire Gundy, the face of the program?

How it went: One win and 11 losses. Gundy left the Cowboys no choice last season but to reset. Oklahoma State had slipped well behind the Big 12's new contenders, and back-to-back disappointing campaigns erased much of the goodwill built from Gundy's sustained success. Recruiting lagged behind league rivals, transfer portal evaluations were missed too often, and Oklahoma State's physical identity disappeared. Excuses over the lack of roster funding were loud. For a program accustomed to competing for conference championships under Gundy, mediocrity became the norm.

Trent Dilfer, UAB

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.44 | No longer with program in 2026

What we said: UAB was one of the proudest Group of Five programs of the past few years under coach Bill Clark, but the Blazers have devolved into a laughingstock under Dilfer. He is 7-17 in two seasons at a program that had not finished below .500 since 2013.

How it went: Dilfer arrived at UAB with NFL credentials and plenty of confidence, but the results never matched the ambitious vision. After three seasons of inconsistency, the Blazers failed to establish themselves as a legitimate American Athletic Conference contender, and frustrating losses against peer programs only intensified the pressure. Recruiting showed flashes, yet player development and week-to-week execution lagged behind expectations. UAB wanted a program capable of challenging for conference championships, not simply chasing bowl eligibility. When progress stalled and momentum disappeared, university leadership opted for a change, ending Dilfer's tenure in 2025 before the gap between expectations and reality widened further.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

2025 Hot Seat rating: 4.11 | Serves as Hokies' defensive coordinator

What we said: Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and an eighth-place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg.

How it went: Pry inherited a proud Virginia Tech program searching for its identity, but four seasons later, the Hokies were still looking for consistency. Despite flashes of progress and improved recruiting, Virginia Tech never developed into the ACC contender many expected under Pry's leadership. Close losses became a recurring theme, marquee victories were too rare, and the Hokies struggled to capitalize on favorable opportunities within the conference. Fan patience eventually wore thin, as did opinions from the admin.