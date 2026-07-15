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2026 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating job security of all 138 FBS coaches

From 'win or be fired' to 'untouchable,' every coach gets rated by our panel of CBS Sports college football experts

By CBS Sports Staff
4 min read
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Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

Every college football coach is under some amount of pressure to win, but heading into 2026, only an unfortunate few find themselves squarely in the "hot seat" conversation. Widespread coaching changes over recent years have left more than half of the FBS in a position where their coaching outlook seems pretty stable, barring something crazy. But for a trio of power-conference coaches, hot-seat talk will dominate the conversation until results change.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and Baylor coach Dave Aranda each received a 5.0 hot-seat rating average during the annual polling of CBS Sports experts for our 2026 Hot Seat Rankings. That's the hottest possible seat on our 0-to-5 scale, and the unanimous rating across all of the experts drives home the urgency these coaches face to improve. 

With Maryland coach Mike Locksley close to unanimous at 4.9, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer at 4.3 and North Carolina coach Bill Belichick scoring a 4.1, you can quickly identify the places where the pressure is starting to get turned up the most.

It is worth noting that a high hot-seat rating does not guarantee doom, but recent history shows more firings than not. Last season, five of the eight coaches who received a CBS Sports Hot Seat rating of 4.1 or higher were fired during or after the season. Coaches like Hugh Freeze, Sam Pittman and Mike Gundy were shown the door, but Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and Arizona's Brent Brennan put together the type of season that reversed the narrative around their tenure.

A better hot seat rating does not guarantee future employment, either. Last season, Brian Kelly had a 3.33 before his midseason dismissal, and perhaps in a moment of CBS Sports Hot Seat Rating history, we saw James Franklin fired by Penn State despite 1.33 preseason rating.

Those three coaches with a 5.0 rating should look at Sonny Cumbie. The Louisiana Tech coach also had a 5.0 rating going into last season and then led the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish in Conference USA and an Independence Bowl win. Cumbie still faces some pressure with a 3.2 mark, and perhaps a similar adjustment could come for some of those hottest seats in search of cooling.

Below, you'll find where all 138 FBS coaches stand before the season kicks off, as voted on by CBS Sports college football experts Matt Zenitz, Shehan Jeyarajah, Brandon Marcello, John Talty, Tom Fornelli, Chris Hummer, Chip Patterson, Austin Nivison, Cody Nagel and Brad Crawford. 

Each was asked to rate each coach's job security on a scale of 0 to 5, and we averaged those 10 evaluations to assign a score. Check out the ratings key, then see where every coach ranks with kickoff just under two months away.

2026 Hot Seat Rankings: Luke Fickell, Dave Aranda among six college football coaches with jobs on the line
Shehan Jeyarajah
2026 Hot Seat Rankings: Luke Fickell, Dave Aranda among six college football coaches with jobs on the line
Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

3

4-4.99

Start improving now

3

3-3.99

Pressure is mounting

14

2-2.99

All good ... for now

23

1-1.99

Safe and secure

48

0-0.99

Untouchable

47

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2026. If the coach's rating has changed from the 2025 season, the old rating is listed in parentheses. Asterisks (*) indicate that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2025 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2026 Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun19139-971.1 (1.1)
Akron
Joe Moorhead313-352.2 (3.8)
Alabama
Kalen DeBoer120-83 (2.3)
App. St.
Dowell Loggains15-81.8 (0.6)
Arizona
Brent Brennan213-121.8 (4.2)
Arizona St.
Kenny Dillingham214-120.9 (0.2)
Arkansas
Ryan Silverfield----1
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones519-312.4 (2.4)
Army
Jeff Monken1289-630.7 (0.1)
Auburn
Alex Golesh----0.7
Ball St.
Mike Uremovich14-81&#xA0;
Baylor
Dave Aranda636-37(5) 2.2
Boise St.
Spencer Danielson224-8*1 (0.9)
Boston College
Bill O'Brien29-163.5 (1.6)
Bowling Green
Eddie George14-81 (1.6)
Buffalo
Pete Lembo214-112.1 (1.1)
BYU
Kalani Sitake1084-450.3 (1.1)
California
Tosh Lupoi----0.8
C. Michigan
Matt Drinkall17-61.1 (1)
Charlotte
Tim Albin11-111.9 (1)
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield
315-223.5 (4)
Clemson
Dabo Swinney17187-533.1 (0.2)
C. Carolina
Ryan Beard--0.9
Colorado
Deion Sanders316-213.1 (0.33)
Colorado St.
Jim Mora Jr.----0.7
Delaware
Ryan Carty333-171 (0.78)
Duke
Manny Diaz218-91 (1.22)
East Carolina
Blake Harrell114-5*1.8 (1.56)
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton1261-832.8 (1.4)
FIU
Willie Simmons17-61 (0.8)
Florida
Jon Sumrall----0.8
FAU
Zach Kittley14-8(0.8)
Florida State
Mike Norvell638-345 (3.3)
Fresno St.
Matt Entz19-41.1 (0.8)
Georgia
Kirby Smart10117-210.1 (0.1)
Ga. Southern
Clay Helton327-253.1 (2.6)
Georgia St.
Dell McGee24-203.3 (1.9)
Georgia Tech
Brent Key327-200.1 (1)
Hawaii
Timmy Chang313-251 (2.4)
Houston
Willie Fritz214-110.7 (1.3)
Illinois
Bret Bielema537-260.9 (0.8)
Indiana
Curt Cignetti227-2(0.22)
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz27221-1490.8 (1.7)
Iowa St.
Jimmy Rogers&#xA0;----0.9
James Madison
Billy Napier----1.2
Jacksonville St.
Charles Kelly----1.2 (1)
Kansas
Lance Leipold527-352.3 (1)
Kansas State
Collin Klein----0.5
Kennesaw St.
Jerry Mack110-40.4 (0.8)
Kent St.
Mark Carney&#xA0;15-7*1.3 (3.6)
Kentucky
Will Stein----0.7
Liberty
Jamey Chadwell325-132.7 (1.8)
Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux429-25*2.2 (1.7)
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie419-313.2 (5)
Louisville
Jeff Brohm328-120.8 (0.8)
LSU
Lane Kiffin----1
Marshall
Tony Gibson15-71.8 (1)
Maryland
Mike Locksley737-494.9 (3.2)
Memphis
Charles Huff&#xA0;----0.7 (1.7)
Miami (Fla.)
Mario Cristobal435-190.5 (2.6)
Miami-OH
Chuck Martin1272-740.8 (0.8)
Michigan
Kyle Whittingham----1.5
Michigan St.
Pat Fitzgerald&#xA0;----0.7
Middle Tenn.
Derek Mason26-183.6 (2.2)
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck966-442.1 (1.8)
Miss. State
Jeff Lebby27-18(3.3) 3
Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz646-291.8 (1.1)
Missouri St.
Casey Woods&#xA0;----0.7
Navy
Brian Newberry326-120.8 (1.2)
NC State
Dave Doeren1395-703 (3.1)
Nebraska
Matt Rhule319-193 (2.11)
Nevada
Jeff Choate26-192.2 (1.1)
New Mexico
Jason Eck19-40.8 (1.1`)
New Mexico St.
Tony Sanchez27-172.7 (2.4)
North Carolina
Bill Belichick14-84.1 (2.1)
North Texas
Neal Brown----0.7
N. Illinois
Rob Harley (I)&#xA0;----2.6
N. Dakota St.
Tim Polasek226-3 (FCS)1
Northwestern
David Braun319-19*2.5 (2)
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman443-12*0.5 (0.1)
Ohio
John Hauser----1.3
Ohio State
Ryan Day782-12*0.8 (0.9)
Oklahoma
Brent Venables432-261.9 (4.7)
Oklahoma State
Eric Morris&#xA0;----0.7
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne530-331.7 (2.8)
Ole Miss
Pete Golding--2-1*1.9
Oregon
Dan Lanning448-80.3 (0.2)
Oregon State
JaMarcus Shephard----0.7
Penn State
Matt Campbell&#xA0;----0.9
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi1180-612.1 (2.6)
Purdue
Barry Odom12-101.8 (1)
Rice
Scott Abell15-81 (1)
Rutgers
Greg Schiano6 (17)35-42 (99-108)2.8 (1.4)
Sam Houston
Phil Longo12-102.6 (1)
San Diego St.
Sean Lewis212-131.3 (2)
San Jose St.
Ken Niumatalolo210-152 (1.11)
SMU
Rhett Lashlee438-160.9 (0.8)
South Alabama
Major Applewhite211-142.5 (1.8)
South Carolina
Shane Beamer533-304.3 (1.1)
So. Miss
Blake Anderson--0-1*0.8
South Florida
Brian Hartline----0.7
Stanford
Tavita Pritchard----0.8
Syracuse
Fran Brown113-122 (1)
TCU
Sonny Dykes436-172,1 (2.7)
Temple
K.C. Keeler15-70.9 (1)
Tennessee
Josh Heupel545-202.3 (1.1)
Texas
Steve Sarkisian548-202.6 (0.4)
Texas A&M
Mike Elko219-70.8 (1.7)
Texas St.
G.J. Kinne323-161.7 (1.1)
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire435-181.4 (2.3)
Toledo
Mike Jacobs----0.7
Troy
Gerad Parker212-141.6 (2.8)
Tulane
Will Hall----1.1
Tulsa
Tre Lamb14-81.2 (1)
UAB
Alex Mortensen--2.4*1.3
UCF
Scott Frost3 (2)5-7 (19-7)1.6 (2)
UCLA
Bob Chesney----0.5
UConn
Jason Candle----0.9
UL-Monroe
Bryant Vincent28-161.5 (1.2)
UMass
Joe Harasymiak10-122.2 (1)
UNLV
Dan Mullen110-40.8 (1)
USC
Lincoln Riley435-183.8 (3.3)
UTEP
Scotty Walden25-193 (1.4)
UTSA
Jeff Traylor653-261.9 (0.9)
Utah
Morgan Scalley----1.9
Utah St.
Bronco Mendenhall16-70.8 (1)
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea526-370.4 (1.8)
Virginia
Tony Elliott421-261.1 (3.3)
Virginia Tech
James Franklin----0.3
Wake Forest
Jake Dickert19-41.1 (1)
Washington
Jedd Fisch215-111.7 (1.6)
Washington St.
Kirby Moore----0.7
West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez1 (8)4-8 (66-34)1.5 (1.4)
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton757-361.4 (0.9)
Sacramento St.
Alonzo Carter----1
W. Michigan
Lance Taylor320-191.2 (3.1)
Wisconsin
Luke Fickell317-215 (3.7)
Wyoming
Jay Sawvel27-172.9 (2.7)
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