Ted Hyman, CBS Sports

Job security in college football has never felt more fragile. As we cross the halfway mark of the 2025 season, the coaching carousel is already spinning at a record-setting pace.

On Sunday, Brian Kelly became the 12th FBS head coach fired this year and the 10th to be let go in-season. That's the most in-season firings before November in the FBS era (since 1978). Among those dismissed, eight were Power Conference head coaches, doubling last year's total of four and nearing the 2022 high of nine.

The pressure is relentless. Administrative decisions are increasingly shaped by the emotional pulse of boosters and fans, whose influence can swing a coach's fate with the outcome of a single game. The volatility is real -- and growing, and the dangers of going "all in" and having that backfire is what cost Kelly and Penn State's James Franklin their jobs. 

Just think about how far we've come with Ohio State's Ryan Day. At the start of last season, Day carried a "3" rating in our hot seat rankings -- defined as "pressure is mounting." After a regular-season loss to Michigan and the ensuing drama, that number, had we polled our experts, would have been in the high fours. Day is now untouchable and Ohio State is in the mix for consecutive national championships. 

In this November update of job security, a panel of six CBS Sports experts rated the still-standing coaches on a 0–5 scale. The composite scores offer a sharper view of job security across the sport.

Current Snapshot:

  • Auburn's Hugh Freeze and Wisconsin's Luke Fickell lead all coaches with the dreaded 5.00 ratings -- the hottest seats in the country and denoting "win or be fired." 
  • Mike Norvell (Florida State) and Tim Beck (Coastal Carolina) are close behind at 4.83. Dave Aranda (Baylor), Mike Locksley (Maryland), and Frank Reich (Stanford) also sit above 4.0, territory that means "start improving now." 
  • 25 coaches sit in the "3-3.99 range" -- meaning "pressure is mounting," including Oklahoma's Brent Venables. 
  • "All good ... for now" is what anything in the 2s mean, and there are some interesting names there who have spiked up from their preseason ratings, including Texas' Steve Sarkisian, Kansas State's Chris Kleiman and Rutgers' Greg Schiano. There are 24 coaches in that range. Kent State's Mark Carney had the interim tag removed Thursday and he occupies that tier now. 
  • 88 coaches have ratings between 0 and 1.99 -- "safe and secure."

Just like Day last year, any coach's rating can shift dramatically week to week. This late-season snapshot helps us track the most precarious positions in college football — and anticipate the next moves on the carousel.

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2025.

2025 Midseason Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachMid-year Rating
Preseason Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun1.5
1.11
Akron
Joe Moorhead3.83
3.78
Alabama
Kalen DeBoer1.5
2.33
App. St.
Dowell Loggains1.83
0.56
Arizona
Brent Brennan2.17
4.22
Arizona St.
Kenny Dillingham0.67
0.22
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones2.67
2.44
Army
Jeff Monken11
0.11
Auburn
Hugh Freeze5
4.22
Ball St.
Mike Uremovich1
1
Baylor
Dave Aranda4.5
2.22
Boise St.
Spencer Danielson0.83
0.89
Boston College
Bill O'Brien3.17
1.56 (1)
Bowling Green
Eddie George1
1.56
Buffalo
Pete Lembo2
1.11
BYU
Kalani Sitake0
1.11
California
Justin Wilcox2.5
3.44
C. Michigan
Matt Drinkall0.83
1
Charlotte
Tim Albin1.5
1
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield
1.33
4
Clemson
Dabo Swinney1.33
0.22
C. Carolina
Tim Beck4.83
3.22
Colorado
Deion Sanders1.83
0.33
Delaware
Ryan Carty1.17
0.78
Duke
Manny Diaz1
1.22
East Carolina
Blake Harrell2
1.56
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton3
1.44
FIU
Willie Simmons1.33
0.78
FAU
Zach Kittley1.33
0.78
Florida State
Mike Norvell4.83
3.33
Fresno St.
Matt Entz1
0.78
Georgia
Kirby Smart0.17
0.11
Ga. Southern
Clay Helton3.17
2.56
Georgia St.
Dell McGee2.83
1.89
Georgia Tech
Brent Key0
1
Hawaii
Timmy Chang1
2.44
Houston
Willie Fritz0.83
1.33
Illinois
Bret Bielema1.33
0.78
Indiana
Curt Cignetti0.83
0.22
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz0.17
1.67
Iowa St.
Matt Campbell0.67
0.44
James Madison
Bob Chesney0.67
1
Jacksonville St.
Charles Kelly1
1
Kansas
Lance Leipold1.33
1
Kansas State
Chris Klieman2.17
0.78
Kennesaw St.
Jerry Mack0.67
0.78
Kent St.
Mark Carney1
3.56
Kentucky
Mark Stoops3.67
3.56
Liberty
Jamey Chadwell2.33
1.78
Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux2
1.67
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie3
5
Louisville
Jeff Brohm0.17
0.78
Marshall
Tony Gibson1.17
1
Maryland
Mike Locksley4.33
3.22
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield0.83
1.67
Miami (Fla.)
Mario Cristobal0
2.56
Miami-OH
Chuck Martin1
0.78
Michigan
Sherrone Moore3
2.22
Michigan St.
Jonathan Smith3.67
1.78
Middle Tenn.
Derek Mason2.67
2.22
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck1.83
1.78
Miss. State
Jeff Lebby2.33
3
Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz0.83
1.11
Missouri St.
Ryan Beard1.17
1.11
Navy
Brian Newberry0.5
1.22
NC State
Dave Doeren3
3
Nebraska
Matt Rhule1
2.11
Nevada
Jeff Choate3
1.11
New Mexico
Jason Eck0,83
1.11`
New Mexico St.
Tony Sanchez3
2.44
North Carolina
Bill Belichick4
2.11
North Texas
Eric Morris0.33
2.44
N. Illinois
Thomas Hammock1.67
1.22
Northwestern
David Braun1.5
2
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman0.33
0.11
Ohio
Brian Smith1
1
Ohio State
Ryan Day0.17
0.89
Oklahoma
Brent Venables3.33
4.67
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne2
2.78
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin0.17
1.11
Oregon
Dan Lanning0.17
0.22
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi1.33
2.56
Purdue
Barry Odom1.17
1
Rice
Scott Abell0.67
1
Rutgers
Greg Schiano2
1.44
Sam Houston
Phil Longo3.33
1
San Diego St.
Sean Lewis1
2
San Jose St.
Ken Niumatalolo2
1.11
SMU
Rhett Lashlee0.83
0.78
South Alabama
Major Applewhite3
1.78
South Carolina
Shane Beamer2.83
1.11
So. Miss
Charles Huff0.5
1
South Florida
Alex Golesh0.83
1.33
Stanford
Frank Reich (i)4.17
3.22
Syracuse
Fran Brown0.83
1
TCU
Sonny Dykes2.33
2.67
Temple
K.C. Keeler&#xA0;0.5
1
Tennessee
Josh Heupel1
1.11
Texas
Steve Sarkisian2
0.44
Texas A&M
Mike Elko0.33
1.67
Texas St.
G.J. Kinne1.17
1.11
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire0.5
2.33
Toledo
Jason Candle2
1.78
Troy
Gerad Parker1.33
2.78
Tulane
Jon Sumrall0
0.89
Tulsa
Tre Lamb1
1
UCF
Scott Frost1.5
2
UConn
Jim Mora Jr.1
1.44
UL-Monroe
Bryant Vincent1.83
1.22
UMass
Joe Harasymiak2
1
UNLV
Dan Mullen1
1
USC
Lincoln Riley2.17
3.33
UTEP
Scotty Walden2
1.44
UTSA
Jeff Traylor1.83
0.89
Utah
Kyle Whittingham0.67
0.67
Utah St.
Bronco Mendenhall1.17
1
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea0.17
1.78
Virginia
Tony Elliott0.83
3.33
Wake Forest
Jake Dickert0.5
1
Washington
Jedd Fisch1.33
1.56
Washington St.
Jimmy Rogers1
1.11
West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez1.67
1.44
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton1
0.89
W. Michigan
Lance Taylor2.5
3.11
Wisconsin
Luke Fickell5
3.67
Wyoming
Jay Sawvel2.33
2.67