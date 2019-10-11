College football: How to watch No. 16 Indiana (Pa.) at No. 9 Slippery Rock
Watch the Crimson Hawks take on the Rock
Two ranked Division II teams face off this weekend when No. 9 Slippery Rock takes on No. 16 Indiana (Pa.).
Slippery Rock enters Saturday's contest with a 5-0 record after a 45-14 win over Mercyhurst. Quarterback Roland Rivers threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown in that game. Wideout Jermaine Wynn Jr. also hauled in seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Indiana (Pa.) has accumulated a 5-0 record and is coming off a 17-6 win over California (Pa.). Quarterback Quinton Maxwell threw for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns and racked up 398 yards of total offense. Wide receiver JoJo Gause caught six passes for 129 yards and Duane Brown tallied 126 yards on just four receptions.
Here's how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.
Indiana (Pa.) at Slippery Rock
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Slippery Rock, Pa.
- Streaming: SportsLive
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Power Five teams staring at losses
Not everybody can stay undefeated, and these teams may be headed for some losses in the future
-
Coach made 30 players live in apartment
Others were forced to stay in the team's locker room
-
Notre Dame vs. USC pick, live stream
The Fighting Irish return to action against USC team getting healthy in need of a big win
-
Clemson vs. FSU pick, live stream
The winner of Clemson-FSU usually goes on to play in the ACC Championship game
-
Penn State vs. Iowa pick, live stream
The Nittany Lions will visit the Hawkeyes this weekend in a primetime Big Ten clash
-
LSU vs. Florida pick, live stream
Can Florida knock off a top-10 team two weeks in a row?
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game