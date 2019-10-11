College football: How to watch No. 16 Indiana (Pa.) at No. 9 Slippery Rock

Two ranked Division II teams face off this weekend when No. 9 Slippery Rock takes on No. 16 Indiana (Pa.).

Slippery Rock enters Saturday's contest with a 5-0 record after a 45-14 win over Mercyhurst. Quarterback Roland Rivers threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown in that game. Wideout Jermaine Wynn Jr. also hauled in seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indiana (Pa.) has accumulated a 5-0 record and is coming off a 17-6 win over California (Pa.). Quarterback Quinton Maxwell threw for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns and racked up 398 yards of total offense. Wide receiver JoJo Gause caught six passes for 129 yards and Duane Brown tallied 126 yards on just four receptions.

Here's how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.

Indiana (Pa.) at Slippery Rock