College football: How to watch No. 23 Angelo State at No. 4 Tarleton State

Two ranked Division II teams will do battle this weekend when No. 4 Tarleton State takes on No. 23 Angelo State on Saturday.

Tarleton State enters the contest with a 4-0 record and is coming off a 49-7 win over UT Permian Basin last week. In that game, the Tarleton State offense was firing on all cylinders as they put up 632 total yards. Quarterback Ben Holmes threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns while wideout Zimari Manning hauled in seven catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans outscored the opposition 28-7 in the first half, including holding a 21-0 advantage after the opening quarter of play.

Meanwhile, Angelo State also comes into Saturday's game with at 4-0. The Rams are coming off of a 28-6 upset win over previously No. 14 Midwestern State last week and have only surrendered 40 points in their four games thus far. Angelo State quarterback Payne Sullins threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns despite throwing a pair of interceptions and being sacked on five occasions. Wide receiver Keke Chism also caught six passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the winning effort.

Here's how to watch Saturday night's game.

Angelo State at Tarleton State