The one-time transfer cycle for 2026 is starting to wind down. There aren't many top-billed prospects left on the board, as most programs acted quickly to get deals in place for the biggest names and fill out their classes from there.

Even the most reticent of coaches, like Clemson's Dabo Swinney, has come around to using the transfer portal in some capacity. It has, in many ways, supplanted high school recruiting as the premier talent acquisition service at the collegiate level.

Indiana, a historical doormat, just won its first national title in program history on the back of a roster comprised mostly of veteran transfers. Miami, Indiana's opponent in the College Football Playoff National Championship, also entered the postseason with a slew of transfers leading the way.

Transfers are an easy fix to any major roster holes and they come with the added bonus that colleges don't even need to wait on them to develop or go through an adequate strength and conditioning regimen. They're ready to go out of the box thanks to time spent at previous institutions.

College football's top 100 transfer portal players for 2026: Where they're headed and why they matter Cooper Petagna

A lot of the focus during "Transfer Szn" falls on the quarterbacks. It is the most important position on the field. But other areas deserve some shine.

Here's a look at some of the most impactful non-quarterback transfers during the 2026 cycle.

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 1 wide receiver

Texas didn't really have a true "Alpha" receiver in 2025, so getting one as quarterback Arch Manning enters his second full season as a starter was imperative. The good news for the Longhorns is that they got the best receiver available. Coleman, who ranked behind only Jeremiah Smith among wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class, had his ceiling capped at Auburn, which was hampered by ineffective quarterback play during former coach Hugh Freeze's tenure. His immense talent was apparent, even in that situation. He should easily break 1,000 yards with the Longhorns and his skill set, as a big-bodied possession type that can catch every ball thrown his way, will pair very well with the speedy Ryan Wingo.

Chaz Coleman, EDGE, Tennessee

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 2 edge rusher

On top of the fact that Tennessee's pass rush took a step back in 2025, the Vols are also set to lose each of their top three edge rushers off of last season's roster. Joshua Josephs is off to the NFL while former blue-chip prospects Jordan Ross and Caleb Herring entered the transfer portal. They took a combined 9.5 sacks with them. Coleman doesn't have a ton of production yet -- he managed just one sack as a freshman at Penn State last season -- but he's oozing with potential. Tennessee hired former Penn State assistants Jim Knowles (defensive coordinator), Andrew Jackson (edge rushers) and Anthony Poindexter (co-defensive coordinator), so they know what Coleman is capable of. He impressed enough to emerge as Tennessee's top transfer prospect.

John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 62 overall, No. 8 edge rusher

To address the elephant in the room: Yes, Daley is recovering from an Achilles injury that cost him the last two games of the 2025 season at Utah. His recovery will extend beyond that, though he noted on social media that he should be ready for the start of Michigan's 2026 campaign. If he's able to make a full recovery, he has a chance to be the most impactful defender from the transfer portal. Prior to the injury, Daley was on an award-winning trajectory, as he finished the year with 11.5 sacks, which ranked second in the Big 12. He'll slot in nicely on a Michigan defense that's losing top pass rusher Derrick Moore.

Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 57 overall, No. 4 running back

Running the ball is paramount to Georgia Tech's offensive success. Getting Malachi Hosley to return for another year was a big win for Brent Key and his coaching staff. Pairing him with Haynes could take the Yellow Jackets to another level. Haynes was the most effective player in Michigan's offense last season, as he rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry. He also did it while playing in just seven games -- he had at least 100 yards rushing in six of those.

Vandrevius Jacobs, WR, Miami

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 88 overall, No. 21 wide receiver

Jacobs was a big get for Miami, which has to retool its passing attack around star wide receiver Malachi Toney in the wake of its College Football Playoff National Championship appearance. Jacobs, a former South Carolina Gamecock, gives the Hurricanes another field-stretching burner. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch last season. But he's more than just a gadget player. He's strong at the catchpoint and can snag contested balls out of there. With Miami landing Darian Mensah through the portal, Jacobs should be a favorite target of his immediately.

Earl Little Jr., DB, Ohio State

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 70 overall, No. 3 safety

Safety became a big need for Ohio State after Caleb Downs declared for the NFL Draft and Malik Hartford and Faheem Delane entered the transfer portal. The Buckeyes got a tailor-made starter in Little, a former cornerback at Alabama who found tremendous success after transitioning to safety with Florida State. He made plays all over the field for the Seminoles last season while finishing with 76 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. He's also a versatile piece that can move around the secondary as Ohio State needs him.

Jacarrius Peak, OL, South Carolina

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 42 overall, No. 5 offensive tackle

Getting quarterback LaNorris Sellers back was big for South Carolina, but finding adequate protection to keep him upright was imperative. The Gamecocks allowed 43 sacks last season, which ranked fifth-worst among FBS programs. Getting the 6-foot-4 and 298-pound Peak is a huge -- both literally and figuratively -- step in the right direction. Peak brings four seasons of experience from NC State, where he emerged as a starter at right tackle in his second year. Over the last three seasons, he's allowed just seven sacks and five quarterback hits.

Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 30 overall, No. 5 defensive lineman

Alabama's defensive line thinned out considerably after Tim Keenan and LT Overton ran out of eligibility. The Crimson Tide took another blow with James Smith's decision to transfer to Ohio State. Luckily for Alabama, Thompkins can fill in for any of those departures. He could play the jumbo defensive end role, like Overton, after collecting three sacks at USC last season. He also has the frame -- at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds -- to hold up on the interior. He'll be an immediate standout due to his disruptive ability, regardless of where he ends up.

Cade Uluave, LB, BYU

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 64 overall, No. 1 linebacker

Uluvale has been one of the best linebackers in college football for a few seasons now. He's headed to BYU after a career year at California. He stuffed the stat sheet with 100 total tackles, 12 for a loss, three sacks, and five pass deflections in 12 games. After Isaiah Glasker decided to come back for another year, BYU enters the 2026 season with arguably the Big 12's best linebacker tandem.

Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

247Sports Transfer Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 3 edge rusher

Turns out that getting after the passer is very important to winning football games. Miami followed that formula in the College Football Playoff, where star edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor combined for 10.5 sacks. Unfortunately for Miami, Bain and Mesidor are both off to the NFL. Wilson is an ideal replacement. He had nine sacks at Missouri last season, with at least half a sack in six of Miami's eight SEC games. He and returning EDGE Marquise Lightfoot should fill the void left by Bain and Mesidor.