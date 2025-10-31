It's always tough to see quarterbacks in particular getting injured as no position impacts the game of football more. Unfortunately, some of the biggest names in the sport are banged up and are in danger of missing key contests in Week 10. Before making any college football bets at top sportsbooks, be sure to stay up to date on the biggest college football injury news.

Vanderbilt at Texas

Texas QB Arch Manning (questionable)

Texas barely survived at Mississippi State, and a big reason the Longhorns got the late win is that Arch Manning had his best game of the year against a Power Four school. Unfortunately for him and Texas, Manning may not suit up for this massive contest against a one-loss Vanderbilt team as the young quarterback suffered a concussion in overtime on Saturday. Every concussion is different, but we often see players miss at least one week out of an abundance of caution. If Manning can't go, Matthew Caldwell, who threw a game-winning touchdown on Saturday, would start. He appeared in 10 games at Troy last year.

ASU WR Jordyn Tyson (questionable)

ASU QB Sam Leavitt (out)

The Sun Devils very likely won't be representing the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row after losing their third game of the season last week to Houston, and things don't get much easier this weekend with a road trip to Iowa State. Making things more complicated for ASU is that star quarterback Sam Leavitt has been ruled out. Leavitt missed the team's blowout loss to Utah a few weeks ago with a foot injury, and he's re-aggravated that injury. Additionally, star receiver Jordyn Tyson, who didn't play last week, is considered questionable to return this weekend, dealing the Sun Devils another potential blow on that side of the ball as he's the team's best playmaker and a top NFL draft prospect.

Duke at Clemson

CLEM QB Cade Klubnik (questionable)

The last time we saw Clemson play, the Tigers were without star quarterback Cade Klubnik, and the result was a loss to SMU. Klubnik is aiming to return this weekend against Duke, and head coach Dabo Swinney used the word "hopeful" when describing whether he'll get his quarterback back on the field this weekend. It's been a disappointing year for Clemson and Klubnik as he's nowhere close to the gaudy numbers he put up in 2024, and the Tigers are 3-4 -- a far cry from their College Football Playoff team last season. But even in a down year, the Tigers are a far better team with Klubnik than without him, even if he's operating at less than 100%.