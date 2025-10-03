All in all, the college football world has stayed relatively healthy in 2025, with the biggest piece of injury news so far this year being Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer undergoing hand surgery, though the former Heisman Trophy favorite should return at some point this year. That's not to say there aren't notable injuries to keep tabs on. With conference action now underway, bettors have injury reports to check out before placing wagers on top games. One of those big games is Vanderbilt looking for another upset over Alabama, and the Crimson Tide have a few injuries to a specific group that is worth monitoring.

If you're interested in college football betting, here are some college football injuries to keep in mind before placing any Week 6 college football bets at top sportsbooks.

West Virginia at BYU (Friday)

West Virginia QB Nicco Marchiol (out)

The Mountaineers are 2-3 on the year and winless in Big 12 play so far, and they'll be without their quarterback for the rest of the season. Marchiol missed last week's blowout loss to Utah with a foot injury and he's expected to miss the rest of the season and enter the transfer portal. Marchiol completed 67.3% of his passes for 720 yards in four games, most notably an overtime win over Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl.

BYU is a perfect 4-0 and is rather healthy for this matchup. The Cougars are big 18.5-point favorites over the Mountaineers on Friday night in Provo.

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Can the Commodores do it again? They pulled off one of the biggest upsets of 2024 last year by knocking off an Alabama team that had just beaten Georgia. The Tide are once again coming off a win over the Bulldogs when they face Vanderbilt, though this time the Commodores are an undefeated ranked squad and the game is in Tuscaloosa.

Vanderbilt won 40-35 at home last year thanks to clock control and timely plays from quarterback Diego Pavia, who's off to a great start in 2025. The Commodores had a ridiculous 42:08-17:52 edge in time of possession with 54 rushing attempts.

Alabama's defensive front is beat up here as defensive lineman Jeremiah Bearman is out, as is starting linebacker Qua Russaw. Backup linebacker Jah-Marrien Latham is out for the year, and starting defensive lineman James Smith will sit out the first half due to a targeting penalty last week. If Alabama wants to avoid another loss to Vandy and keep the Commodores off the field, some reserves will need to step up on defense. The Tide are favored by 10.5 points.

Texas at Florida

Texas RB CJ Baxter (doubtful)

Texas RB Quintrevion Wisner (questionable)

Florida DB Dijon Johnson (out for year)

First off, keep an eye on the weather here as heavy rain and winds are expected, and thunder may be in store too.

Texas will likely be without at least one of its top running backs as CJ Baxter is doubtful. He rushed for over 600 yards as a freshman in 2023 but has played just four games over the last two years. Quintrevion Wisner, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last year, has played just once this year -- the opener against Ohio State -- and is questionable.

For the Gators, not only are they reeling with three straight losses and maybe the toughest remaining schedule in the land, but they're going to be without starting defensive back Dijon Robinson for the rest of the year.

Texas is a 6.5-point favorite at Florida, and the over/under is 41.5.

Iowa State at Cincinnati

Iowa State CB Jontez Williams (out for year)

Iowa State CB Jeremiah Cooper (out for year)

Iowa State is a perfect 5-0, but the Cyclones' defense will be tested the rest of the way. Starting cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper are both out for the rest of 2025 due to knee injuries, putting a damper on what's been a fantastic season for Iowa State, who looks like the team to beat in the Big 12 right now.

Cincinnati has won three in a row since falling to Nebraska in Week 1, and the Bearcats have scored 47 points per game over that span. This will be the first big test for the Cyclones' new-look secondary.

Cincy is a slim 1.5-point favorite at home, with the total now 55.5.