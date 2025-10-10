You can't think of college football injuries right now without thinking of star Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, was brilliant for the Sooners early in the year, and Oklahoma looks like a College Football Playoff contender. Mateer had to undergo surgery on his throwing hand a few weeks ago, however, and missed the team's last game against Kent State. Can he return this week for the Red River Rivalry clash with Texas?

If you're interested in college football betting, here are some college football injuries you should know before placing any Week 7 college football bets at top sportsbooks.

Oklahoma vs. Texas

Oklahoma QB John Mateer (questionable)

Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis (questionable)

Texas CB Malik Muhammad (probable)

Texas RB CJ Baxter (doubtful)

No injury news is more impactful than the status of Oklahoma's Mateer, who missed the Sooners' last game, a blowout win over Kent State, as he recovers from hand surgery. The initial timeline was for Mateer to miss a month, but the former Heisman Trophy frontrunner is making a push to play on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas. The Sooners may also be without Keontez Lewis, who is questionable after colliding with a brick wall during the Sooners' last game. He has over 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns this year. The Longhorns will likely get top cornerback Malik Muhammad back after he missed last week's loss to Florida. The team is likely without running back CJ Baxter, however.

Alabama at Missouri

Once again, the Crimson Tide will be shorthanded on defense as defensive lineman Jeremiah Bearman is out, as is starting linebacker Qua Russaw. Alabama faces a Missouri team that is undefeated and looking to join the CFP conversation, and the Tigers are aiming to get left tackle Cayden Green back for this matchup. Alabama has dominated at home under Kalen DeBoer but are just 3-4 on the road since he took over last year. This is another tough road battle for the Tide.

Texas Tech OT Howard Sampson (questionable)

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez (questionable)

Kansas TE DeShawn Hanika (out for year)

One of the bigger clashes on the Big 12 schedule this week sees Kansas visit Texas Tech. The Red Raiders look like the team to beat in the conference, but they can't look past an experienced Kansas side. Making things harder for Tech is that two starters -- linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and offensive tackle Howard Sampson -- are questionable to suit up this weekend. The Jayhawks announced this week that top tight end DeShawn Hanika, who has three touchdowns in 2025, is out for the rest of the season.