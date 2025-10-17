Injuries are unfortunately a major part of college football, and three of the top games of the weekend have some big injuries worth knowing, especially if you're a bettor interested in college football betting. Before placing any Week 8 college football bets at top sportsbooks, check out the most notable injuries of the weekend.

ASU QB Sam Leavitt (probable)

ASU was without star quarterback Sam Leavitt last week against Utah, and the Sun Devils suffered a blowout loss in their first defeat in conference play. The defending Big 12 champs now face a Texas Tech team that's undefeated and looking like the clear best team in the conference this season. The good news for ASU is Leavitt is likely to play as he's listed as probable. He's reportedly been dealing with a foot injury that had him in a walking boot, so his mobility, which is a key part of his game, will be worth keeping an eye on against a Tech defense that's been outstanding in the early stages of 2025.

CLEM QB Cade Klubnik (questionable)

2025 has not gone how Clemson hoped, and the Tigers may be without quarterback Cade Klubnik in a rematch of last season's ACC Championship Game. Klubnik is listed as questionable to suit up here, according to Clemson's injury report, which would be a big blow as the Tigers are looking to get back over .500 after a slow start. Klubnik entered 2025 with both NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy hype after a big year in 2024, but he and Clemson's offense have underperformed en route to a 3-3 start to the season.

USC RB Waymond Jordan (out)

USC RB Eli Sanders (out)

One of the the top games of the day sees USC visit Notre Dame in a historic rivalry matchup. Notre Dame has responded well after losing its first two games of the year, winning four in a row, all in blowout fashion. As for USC, the Trojans are coming off a big win over Michigan and has lost just once this year, which was a close one at Illinois. Both of these offenses have played very well of late, but the Trojans will be without each of their top two running backs as leading rusher Waymond Jordan is expected to miss four to six weeks while No. 2 back Eli Sanders may have suffered a season-ending injury. Both backs were hurt in last week's win over the Wolverines. The Trojans will look for rushing production elsewhere, and they'll also lean more on breakout quarterback Jayden Maiava.