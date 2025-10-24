We've seen some big-name college football players get banged up over the last few weeks, with some missing critical games as a result. There are some notable stars on the injury report for Week 9, so if you're interested in college football betting at top sportsbooks, make sure to check out the most notable injuries of the weekend.

Houston at Arizona State

ASU WR Jordyn Tyson (out)

ASU QB Sam Leavitt (probable)

The good news for the Sun Devils is star quarterback Sam Leavitt returned from injury last week to help ASU take hand Texas Tech its first loss of 2025. The bad news is Leavitt won't have Jordyn Tyson to throw the ball to this weekend against Houston as the star receiver won't suit up. Tyson, an expected first-round draft pick come April, has 57 catches for 628 yards and eight touchdowns this year.

Michigan at Michigan State

MICH RB Justice Haynes (questionable)

Justice Haynes has been stellar this year for the Wolverines after starting his career at Alabama, but he was sidelined last week against Washington, which Michigan won in his absence. It's unclear if Haynes will return to action this weekend against rival Michigan State. Haynes has 705 yards and eight touchdowns rushing this season. The Big Ten does not release official injury reports until shortly before kickoff on gameday.

Texas A&M at LSU

LSU LB Whit Weeks (doubtful)

Weeks has been a key part of LSU's defense this season, and he very likely will be an all-conference selection come the end of the season. Unfortunately, he missed the Tigers' loss to Vanderbilt last week and it looks like he'll miss another big test against undefeated Texas A&M this week. The Tigers have two losses on their ledger this year, so another loss would all but end their CFP hopes. Plus, the Aggies have a high-powered offense headlined by dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed, so Weeks will be missed if he can't go.