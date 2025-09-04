The second full week of the 2025 college football season is here. There are a ton of noteworthy clashes all across the weekend, and as it's early in the year, there aren't as many notable injuries as we'll see in a few weeks. In professional sports, teams have to regularly disclose injuries. That hasn't been the case in college football until more recently as many coaches would often downplay situations in press conferences and effectively announce a player's health before the game started by choosing whether to dress a player or not.

College football bettors who are looking to wager on different games are now getting more information than in previous years as major conferences require injury reports, similar to how NFL franchises do. That doesn't come until conference play, though, leaving early-season injury news largely to the discretion of the head coaches. That can leave the public in the dark for early-season non-conference bouts and make college football betting more difficult.

With all that in mind, what college football injuries should you be aware of before placing any Week 2 college football bets of your own? Here are some key injuries to know this week.

Iowa vs Iowa State

Iowa RB Kamari Moulton (undisclosed, out)

Iowa OL Bryce Goerge (undisclosed, out)

Iowa WR Reece Vander Zee (foot, out)

Three projected starters for the Hawkeyes will not suit up against the Cyclones in a big in-state battle, most notably running back Kamari Moulton. Moulton was the only one of these three to suit up and play in Iowa's win over Albany, running three times for 22 yards before leaving with an injury. Moulton had 473 yards and three scores as a key backup behind Kaleb Johnson, and we all know the Hawkeyes love to lean on the ground game.

Any time Iowa plays, the total will be low. This game opened at 45.5 for the total but is now down to 41.5, potentially forecasting that, once again, points will be at a premium when Iowa takes the field.

Ball State vs Auburn

Auburn RB Damari Alston (shoulder, out)

Damari Alson rushed for just over 600 total yards across 2023 and 2024, but he was the team's lead back against Baylor last week, rushing 16 times for 84 yards and a score. He won't suit up against Ball State due to a shoulder injury, head coach Hugh Freeze announced this week.

With Alston out, the Tigers will lean on quarterback Jackson Arnold, who passed for just 108 yards against Baylor but rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, as well as Jeremiah Cobb, who had 16 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown last week.

The total here opened at 54.5 and is down to 52.5. Auburn is a massive favorite, so even with Alston out, the Tigers should have no problem against the Cardinals.

Army vs Kansas State

Army QB Dewayne Coleman (undisclosed, expected to play)

Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards (ankle, doubtful)

Army had a stellar 2024 campaign going 12-2 behind star quarterback Bryson Daily. The team now has Dewayne Coleman entrenched as the new QB1, but his tenure got off to a rough start with the Black Knights falling to FCS Tarleton State. Coleman threw two picks despite rushing for 100 yards, but he was reportedly banged up leaving that game. He's reportedly expected to play but given he struggled against an FCS school like Tarleton State, Coleman has his work cut out for him against Kansas State.

The Wildcats lost Week 0 to Iowa State in Ireland and had an FCS scare of their own, needing a last-minute touchdown to beat North Dakota last week. Kansas State was without star running back Dylan Edwards against North Dakota, and the Wildcats will likely be without Edwards again this week as he battles an ankle injury he suffered against Iowa State.

The total for this game opened at 49.5 but is down to 46.5.

Sam Houston State vs Hawaii

Hawaii QB Micah Alejado (ankle, questionable)

Hawaii started the season on a high note by defeating Stanford at home, but the Rainbow Warriors suffered a blowout loss at Arizona last week. Starting quarterback Micah Alejado suffered an ankle injury against Stanford and while he played through it against Arizona, throwing for 157 yards and throwing an interception. Alejado is considered a game-time decision against Sam Houston State as he's in a walking boot, per multiple reports.

Whether it's Alejado or backup Luke Weaver, the Rainbow Warriors face an easier foe this week than the previous two weeks. Sam Houston State is 0-2 and has given up 79 points through two games. The Bearkats face Texas next week, so they desperately need a win against Hawaii to avoid a potential 0-4 start and a massive uphill climb to become bowl eligible.

The total has moved down just a single point from 49.5 to 48.5, but this one could slide a bit as we get more clarity on Alejado's status.