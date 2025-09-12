Week 3 of the college football season is already here, and there are quite a few notable clashes on the schedule. While we've had a few conference games already in the early weeks of 2025, many top teams begin conference action this weekend, such as Georgia facing Tennessee, LSU taking on Florida and Northwestern hosting Oregon. This means bettors will start to have more college football injury report news at their disposal.

Unlike non-conference action where injury designations aren't required by teams and coaches, the major conferences, such as the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12, require teams to share injury news and reports for conference games. If you're familiar with NFL injury reports, these conferences essentially have the same format where a player is listed as being ruled out, doubtful or questionable to play. There are also "probable" designations, which aren't a thing at the NFL level.

With conference action really getting into full gear this weekend, that means we have some detailed injury reports to comb through. If you're interested in college football betting, here are some of the most notable college football injuries to keep in mind before placing any Week 3 college football bets at top top sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs Alabama

The Crimson Tide are getting some good news on offense with receiver Ryan Williams expected back for Saturday's non-conference tilt against Wisconsin. Williams was a star last year as a true freshman 865 yards and eight touchdowns, and he had just five catches for 30 yards in Bama's Week 1 loss to Florida State.

The other Alabama injury worth monitoring is running back Jam Miller. Miller was expected to be the lead back for the Tide this year, but a collarbone injury cost him the first two games of the season. According to head coach Kalen DeBoer, Miller is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest with the Badgers.

Speaking of those Badgers, they will likely be without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who suffered a knee injury in Week 1. That means backup Danny O'Neil would make his second straight start after leading Wisconsin to a 42-10 rout of Middle Tennessee last week.

Things have moved Alabama's way in the betting market, with the Tide now 21-point favorites after opening at -19.5, per SportsLine consensus odds.

Georgia vs Tennessee

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (knee, out)

Tennessee CB Rickey Gibson (undisclosed, out)

Tennessee DT Jaxson Moi (upper body, questionable)

Arguably the biggest game of the weekend is in Knoxville when a ranked Volunteers squad hosts perennial CFP powerhouse Georgia. While the Bulldogs enter Week 3 rather healthy, the same can't be said for Tennessee.

Top cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are both out once again. Georgia has leaned on the run game early this year, but there are high expectations for Gunnar Stockton at quarterback. Tennessee also allowed 26 points to Syracuse in Week 1 and even in a blowout win, the Vols gave up 17 to East Tennessee State. McCoy and Gibson missing this contest could be a big blow for the Vols' first true test of 2025. Additionally, defensive tackle Jaxson Moi is questionable after leaving Week 1 with an upper body injury.

Even with injuries not going Tennessee's way, the line has moved in the Volunteers' favor, as they are now +3.5 after opening at +5.5.

Florida vs LSU

The Gators will again be without receiver Dallas Wilson, a highly-rated true freshman who figured to be a focal point of Florida's passing attack. DJ Lagway will again have to look elsewhere as the Gators aim to rebound from a tough loss to South Florida last week.

LSU may be without two key starters on offense as tight end Trey'Dez Green and center Braelin Moore are both questionable for this SEC clash. Green caught 13 passes as a true freshman last year and caught two passes in the Tigers' Week 1 win over Clemson. Moore started 24 games the last two years at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU, where he's started the first two games of 2025.

The Tigers are still 7.5-point favorites, per SportsLine consensus odds, but the total has plummeted from 54.5 at open to 47.5.

Oregon vs Northwestern

Northwestern RB Cam Porter (leg, out for year)

While this game was hardly expected to be close heading into this week, the Wildcats were dealt a big blow with the reveal that starting running back Cam Porter will miss the rest of the year with a leg injury, beginning this week when Oregon comes to town. Porter rushed for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two years and began 2025 with 137 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The spread has actually moved Northwestern's way a hair at +27.5 after opening at +30.5, and the total has dropped from 52.5 to 48.5, per SportsLine consensus odds.