We're starting to get into the conference portion of the 2025 college football season, and there are a few big clashes this weekend, including South Carolina at Missouri and an all-ranked battle between Auburn and Oklahoma as Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold faces his former team.

Injury news and updates are more prevalent this time of year as opposed to the real early weeks of the season, and while there aren't a ton of big injuries of note this week, there is a huge injury for the South Carolina-Missouri matchup that bettors need to be aware of and monitor ahead of kickoff on Saturday. If you're interested in college football betting, here are some of the most notable college football injuries to keep in mind before placing any Week 4 college football bets at top sportsbooks.

South Carolina at Missouri

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers (concussion, questionable)

All eyes are on South Carolina's star quarterback after he left the Gamecocks' loss to Vanderbilt in Week 3 due to a concussion. Sellers hasn't been as dynamic this year as he was last year, but South Carolina is off to a 2-1 start on the year and, after going 9-4 last year, can absolutely emerge as an at-large team in the College Football Playoff race.

A lot of that has to do with Sellers, though, as he had 25 total touchdowns and over 3,200 yards of total offense last season. The good news is he's questionable, and, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, there's optimism Sellers starts against an undefeated and ranked Missouri squad on Saturday.

The movement here has all trended towards the Tigers, due in large part to the uncertainty around Sellers' status. After opening as 3-point favorites at home, Missouri is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds.

Auburn at Oklahoma

Both sides of this SEC bout are a bit beat up at the moment. Auburn is likely without a top cornerback in Jay Crawford, and the Tigers could also be without standout receiver Eric Singleton Jr., as he's questionable to suit up. Singleton's status is a big one for Auburn, as he's a top target for quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is facing his former team on Saturday in Norman.

As for the Sooners, keep an eye on the offensive line, as not one, not two, but three starters for that unit are officially questionable for this matchup.

Oklahoma opened as 3.5-point favorites, but that number is now Oklahoma -6.5, per SportsLine consensus odds.

SMU at TCU

TCU RB Kevorian Barnes (questionable)

Two Texas squads face off when the ACC's SMU visits TCU of the Big 12. The Mustangs are 2-1 after dropping a Week 2 shootout to Baylor, while the Horned Frogs enter Week 4 at 2-0. TCU will try and remain undefeated this week, but it may have to do so without its leading rusher.

Kevorian Barnes is questionable for this matchup, per an ESPN report, as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in Week 3. He has 156 yards so far this season after transferring to TCU from UTSA.

TCU is a 7-point favorite, and the over/under is 64.5 total points scored, per SportsLine consensus odds.