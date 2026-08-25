College football's preseason injury report within the Power Four ranks is growing at the worst possible time, with season openers approaching and depth charts nearing completion.

Following weeks of fall practice and a couple of rounds of closed scrimmages, several contenders are dealing with notable absences, position-room concerns and uncertain timelines involving key contributors. Information remains guarded at some programs, but team reporters have provided valuable intel on what they're seeing and hearing as coaches prepare for Week 1.

Some injuries appear minor and precautionary, while others could reshape rotations before the first snap. With all Power Four programs now required to update player availability reports during game week, we'll know more on the severity of each later this month.

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Here's the latest from camps across the country, including updates on impacted starters, potential replacements and what each situation means for teams entering the 2026 season with championship expectations already building.

Alabama

AK Dear, RB

Injury: Lower body | Status: Out several weeks

The Crimson Tide's largely unproven backfield took a hit during the first scrimmage after Dear showed flashes with a touchdown prior to injury. With five-star freshman EJ Crowell already nicked up and limited this month with an undisclosed injury after missing both scrimmages, Alabama will likely rely on Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley early. As a four-star freshman last season, Dear rushed for 140 yards and three scores, much of that production coming against Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois.

Clemson

T.J. Moore, WR

Injury: Lower body | Status: Day-to-day

There's no reason to panic for Moore, one of the Tigers' go-to players this fall in the passing game. Moore was held out of Clemson's first scrimmage with a non-significant injury and missed the second as well. More or less, Moore was banged during Clemson's first week of camp, and the staff is taking all necessary steps to ensure he's ready for the opener. A retention win for the Tigers this offseason, Moore led the team with 52 catches for 837 yards as a sophomore.

Polo Anderson, S

Injury: Knee | Status: Out for season

The second-highest-rated signee in the Tigers' 2026 class, Anderson was on punt-team duty when he went down during practice. He'll be sidelined with junior walk-on linebacker Joseph Roberto II, who suffered the same injury in a similar fashion. Dabo Swinney said Anderson, who was expected to be a "big-time contributor," got tangled up during a tackle.

Florida

Vernell Brown III, WR

Injury: Foot | Status: Day-to-day

In prep for the opener, Brown has returned to practice after missing a couple of days this month with a bruised foot after he was stepped on during practice. Out of an abundance of caution, the Gators held Brown and several other projected starters out or on limited "pitch counts" in their first scrimmage due to various ailments. Brown's expected to start alongside Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr. after leading the team in receptions (40) and yards (512) last fall and earning All-SEC freshman accolades.

Florida State

Karson Hobbs, CB

Injury: Knee | Status: Out for season

Hobbs announced earlier this month on social media that he would miss the season for the Seminoles following an injury during a scrimmage. Mike Norvell later confirmed it was a torn ACL for the Notre Dame transfer who was expected to be a lead contributor in the secondary this fall. Hobbs started Notre Dame's matchup with Texas A&M last season and played in 16 games over the last two years.

Kansas State

John Pastore, OT

Injury: Lower body | Status: Out for season

A 12-game starter at left tackle last season for the Wildcats, Pastore played 715 offensive snaps up front en route to All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was a preseason all-conference nominee this month. Outside of Pastore and center Sam Hecht, who was a fifth-round draft pick, Kansas State struggled to protect quarterback Avery Johnson last fall. This injury is potentially devastating for the Wildcats' offense. He was considered one of the program's most pro-ready players on the roster.

Maryland

Zahir Mathis, EDGE

Injury: Knee | Status: Out for season

One of the Terrapins' top returning defenders, this talented defensive end went down in camp before Maryland's first scrimmage. A former four-star prospect, Mathis quickly emerged as one of the Terrapins' most disruptive defenders as a freshman, finishing second on the team with six sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in his freshman season. Keeping him in College Park was a top priority in Maryland's offseason retention push, fueled by a significant boost in resources and belief that Mike Locksley could get the program back on track.

Notre Dame

Quincy Porter, WR

Injury: Lower body | Status: TBD

It doesn't sound like the former five-star and transfer from Ohio State will be ready for the team's opening game after undergoing what coach Marcus Freeman called a minor procedure on Friday. Porter battled back from left patella surgery in the winter to take the field when Notre Dame opened camp on Aug. 4, but has been limited. Porter's knee injury suffered with the Buckeyes wasn't projected to be an issue with the Fighting Irish after his clean-up procedure. The 6-foot-4 wideout filled a need for Notre Dame at a position without immense depth.

Oklahoma

Jake Maikkula, C

Injury: Knee | Status: Out several weeks

After being "rolled up on" during last weekend's scrimmage, initial fears for Maikkula were centered around a potentially season-ending situation. However, MRI results reportedly indicated a sprained MCL and for Maikkula, that means several weeks -- not months -- on the shelf. He started 10 games last center for the Oklahoma offense after transferring from Stanford and was set to be one of four returning starters up front. Caleb Nitta is expected to see first-team action for as long as Maikkula is out.

(I) expect to have Jake back sooner rather than later. I'm not a doctor," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said over the weekend. "Everybody heals differently. That'll be the last time I talk about it until the availability reports (come out)."

South Carolina

Dylan Stewart, EDGE

Injury: Back | Status: TBD

The Gamecocks' top returning defender and one of the SEC's top edge prospects has not been a full participant in fall camp and continues to nurse a back injury he played through last season as a sophomore. Shane Beamer's updates throughout the offseason suggest Stewart is "progressing," but no timetable has been provided for his return to the lineup. A source told CBS Sports there's an entire team of folks around Stewart, medically, and that there are specific daily improvements and parameters he needs to meet to take the field in September.

Jacarrius Peak, OT

Injury: Knee | Status: TBD

A top offensive tackle signee out of the portal from NC State, Peak is penciled in to start after suffering a knee injury during an offseason team activity. Multiple sources have indicated to CBS Sports that Peak is "further along" than Stewart in his return to the lineup. Peak was ranked as 247Sports' fifth-best transfer this cycle and second offensive tackle overall behind Jordan Seaton, who signed with LSU. Both Stewart and Peak are expected to miss South Carolina's opener against Kent State and will likely be out for the Gamecocks' Week 2 game against Towson.

Jayden Sellers, WR

Injury: Lower body | Status: Out for season

The younger brother of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, Jayden Sellers, went down with a non-contract injury during the Gamecocks' second week of practice. As a true freshman last season, Sellers was a breakout player with 22 catches for 337 yards over seven appearances (including a pair of starts). He was expected to be an integral part of the two-deep at wideout as a second-year impact performer.

Jayden Gibson, WR

Injury: Lower body | Status: Out for season

An offseason acquisition from Oklahoma, Gibson is the second casualty in the Gamecocks' wide receiver room. After appearing in 22 games (one start) with 15 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns for the Sooners, Gibson signed with South Carolina in hopes of finishing his career injury-free after suffering two significant setbacks at Oklahoma.

Tennessee

Edrees Farooq, S

Injury: Knee | Status: Out for season

Farooq suffered a torn patella tendon in his right knee during the Vols' seventh fall practice, a devastating development at Tennessee given the program's already-thin secondary. Last season was his first as a starter, and Farooq contributed 76 tackles, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles raved about Farooq's quick transition to a revised scheme this offseason and was counting on him to be a leader within the secondary. Penn State transfer Dejuan Lane and Appalachian State's DJ Burks are competing to fill Farooq's vacancy, with TJ Metcalf being the other starter at safety.

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OT

Injury: Knee | Status: TBD

It's a bone bruise for the Longhorns' left tackle after a non-contact injury, as everyone in Texas breathed a sigh of relief following MRI results after one of Arch Manning's top protectors hit the turf. A first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, the first-round NFL Draft prospect started all 13 games and dominated at his position as a 6-foot-7, 325-pound force. Goosby has played in 30 games with 15 career starts. Texas is hopeful Goosby returns for the season opener on Sept. 5.

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Injury: Lower body | Status: TBD

After suffering a scary leg injury during the Aggies' final spring scrimmage and being carted off the field, there's a chance Sanford returns for his team's opening game. Mike Elko said last week that one of his defense's top players has made significant progress this offseason. His presence at SEC media days was notable, and he has reportedly been a full participant during every preseason practice. That's great news for the Aggies and one of their veteran leaders.

USC

Kilian O'Connor, C

Injury: Knee | Status: Out for season

The Trojans' starting center was carted off during the first week of camp after enduring what Lincoln Riley called a "non-contact kind of freak injury" with long-term ramifications. O'Connor was named to the Rimington watch list earlier in the day after beating out Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed last season for first-team honors with five starts before being sidelined with an injury. Tobias Raymond is expected to be USC's starting center with Elijah Paige, Hayden Treter, Alani Noa and Justin Tauanuu from left to right.