The great thing about college football is there's always a next wave of superstars.

Some of them are obvious entering the 2026 season. Arch Manning is arguably the most famous college athlete of the century. Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams have already graced the covers of video games. Dylan Stewart and Colin Simmons have been considered future first-round picks since their first month as college football players.

The list of household names is certain to expand next fall. Think of the 2025 offseason. Who would have seen Fernando Mendoza, Jacob Rodriguez or Trinidad Chambliss coming?

Those are the type of players we're trying to identify at CBS Sports. We're attempting to highlight the players who could become the faces of the sport in 2026

From reasonably under-the-radar Heisman candidates to likely Day 1 draft picks, looking ahead to the 2027 draft, these are college football players set to emerge as household names this upcoming season.

Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana

Big 12 fans are well aware of Hoover after his three-year run as QB1 at TCU. He also happens to be the leading active passer in college football with 9,629 yards in his career. Still, Hooever isn't a household name or someone you'll see atop 2027 mock drafts. He's been a productive player, just not one who's elevated TCU the last few seasons.

That could change in Indiana's offensive context. Curt Cignetti has developed back-to-back draft picks at quarterback out of the portal. That includes Mendoza, the assumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Hoover doesn't have Mendoza's prototypical physical tools. He does, however, have above-average accuracy and should be an excellent fit in Curt Cignetti's RPO-heavy scheme.

Don't be shocked if he's in the Heisman mix at the midway point of next season. He's always had the ability. Within a different offensive system, Hoover can emerge as one of the nation's top passers.

Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech

Sam Leavitt is the top-ranked quarterback in the 247Sports portal rankings. But it's Sorsby who personnel sources believed to be the top arm in the portal this cycle. NFL scouting sources also had Day 2 grades on Sorsby if he were to have left for the draft -- and those in his camp believed he could have jumped into Round 1 consideration. So huge upside is coming to Lubbock.

Sorsby thrived at Cincinnati in a QB-friendly scheme. What positions him to emerge as a 2026 CFB superstar is opportunity. Texas Tech is the most talented roster in the Big 12, and Sorsby is a massive upgrade over Behren Morton.

Expect Sorsby to throw for 3,000-plus yards, Texas Tech to win 10-plus games and Sorsby to be in the mix for the Heisman. He's already enjoyed outsized success in the Big 12 the last two seasons. Now, he'll benefit from a new scheme and the most talented roster in the conference.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

If you're looking for a sleeper candidate to jump up draft boards in a 2027 quarterback class that could include Manning, Dante Moore, Leavitt and Sorsby -- I'd bet Carr.

A classic pocket passer with solid athletic ability when asked to make plays on the move, Carr had an excellent 2025 debut for Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Michigan native -- and grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr -- threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 66.6% of his passes.

He improved as the season progressed. After an 0-2 start, Carr completed 68% of his passes with a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio as the Irish finished the regular season with 10-straight wins. In 2026, Carr will benefit from playing behind one of the nation's top offensive lines. His role within the offense will also increase with the departure of running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Add a very friendly schedule, and Carr has all the ingredients to emerge as a superstar.

Waymond Jordan, RB, USC

A season-ending injury in Week 6 caused it to be a small sample size -- just 88 carries -- but Jordan was DYNAMIC as USC's lead back. He ran for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 6.5 yards per tote. He created a ton of yardage on his own, too, averaging 5.15 yards after contact, which ranked second nationally.

The top-ranked JUCO back in the 2025 class, Jordan boasts a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash and has excellent vision and quickness in the open field. Given an entire season of health, he could emerge as one of the true star backs in the country.

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

In talking with sources around Baugh's will-he, won't-he transfer flirtation this offseason, a big reason he opted to stay in Gainesville is the chance to be the face of a program. He'll have every opportunity to do that for Florida in 2026.

Baugh never did go into the portal, but personnel sources viewed him as the potential top back in the 2026 transfer class. He's a bruising 6-foot-1, 231 pounds and is coming off a 1,170-yard, eight-touchdown season. Baugh created a lot of those yards himself, finishing eighth nationally with 81 forced missed tackles.

Given Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's run-heavy scheme and an unproven quarterback room, Baugh is going to be counted on to carry Florida's offense for stretches. Don't be shocked if he emerges as an All-American.

Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami

You know Malachi Toney. You know Darian Mensah. You'll get to know Barkate, who is transferring in from Duke along with his 2025 QB. Barkate cleanly translated his FCS success at Harvard to the ACC last year, catching 72 passes for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns on 15.4 yards per catch.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is a classic outside receiver whose go, hitch and post routes account for 55% of his route tree last year. Given how much attention defenses have to give Toney in the middle of the field, Barkate will be given plenty of one-on-one opportunities. As Mensah showed at Duke, he isn't shy about pushing the ball downfield to his top WR.

Barkate and Tony will form the best one-two wide receiver duo in the country this season.

Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Nobody helped themselves more at the NFL Combine last week than Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. This time next year, another Ducks tight end, Jamari Johnson, could have a similar showing in Indianapolis.

Johnson is an athletic freak. Plenty of college coaches wondered if he'd eventually develop into an offensive or defensive lineman out of high school. Johnson is both a high-level basketball player and a former QB capable of throwing the ball 70-plus yards. He's got an 82-inch wingspan at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, and he's plenty fast when you turn on the tape.

You could even argue that Johnson (32 catches, 510 yards, 3 TDs) was the more effective weapon than Sadiq (51 catches, 560 yards, 8 TDs) at times this season, particularly with his ability to create yards after the catch.

With a starter's share of targets and a second year in Oregon's system, Johnson could emerge as the nation's top tight end.

Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

A prototypical left tackle at 6-foot-7, 312 pounds and excellent length, Goosby emerged as a difference maker at left tackle for Texas this year. While the Longhorns' offensive front had its struggles, Goosby largely excelled in 13 starts with an 83.3 PFF grade, which ranked in the top 15 nationally among all offensive tackles.

Getting Goosby back for his redshirt junior year was a huge win for the Longhorns. He could have gone to the NFL Draft and was all but assured of being an early-round draft pick, potentially rising into the first round.

By returning to school, however, he can show himself to be an anchor on the left side for Manning and emerge as a no-doubt top 10 pick. With a good season, he could go higher than his predecessor in Austin, Kelvin Banks, who was taken No. 9 overall in the 2025 draft.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone's stats (42 tackles, 8 TLFs, 1.5 sacks) won't leap off the page from his sophomore season, but he clearly emerged as one of the top defensive linemen in the country. He won't have Gracen Halton, a potential Day 2 pick, playing next to him next year, but Stone has all the tools to be a dominant interior presence.

Stone is already an excellent run defender, and he can create a bit more pressure inside. He's the type of player who could emerge as a Day 1 pick in an interior d-line 2027 class without a slam-dunk top option.

The Sooners had the No. 2 run defense in the FBS last year. Stone was a huge reason why. Expect Oklahoma to be elite against the run again with him anchoring the middle of the defense in 2026.

Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Even five-star recruits can take a few seasons to incubate, and that was the case with Pierre. A little-used piece during his freshman and redshirt freshman seasons, Pierre emerged as arguably Alabama's most important front-seven piece last season. He posted 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, emerging as a critical pressure creator for a defense that struggled to bother the quarterback outside of LT Overton.

Pierre could have easily gone to the draft. But by returning to college, he has the chance to join the likes of Colin Simmons and Dylan Stewart as one of the top EDGE players in the country. Pierre isn't huge at 6-foot-3, 248 pounds. But he's an elite athlete with excellent bend and explosiveness.

He should be a game-changer for Alabama this year and emerge as one of the best overall defensive players in the sport.

Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

You're not going to have a Jacob Rodriguez emerge in the FBS most seasons. It's extremely rare for an inside linebacker to even garner a mention in the Heisman race. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, if I were going to spotlight someone at the position who could draw that sort of acclaim, it'd be Brown.

A true one-of-one athlete coming out of Jefferson High School in Georgia, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Brown is a state champion wrestler who's hit 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash and could have easily played running back in college. After drawing comparisons to Brian Bosworth as a high school recruit, Brown totaled 186 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception as an underclassman.

Brown is an excellent player in the box, with a good sense in the run game and the ability to shed blocks and generate pressure. He needs to improve in coverage, but unquestionably has an All-American-caliber ceiling. If Clemson has a defensive resurgence this year, which is very possible given the team's portal additions, Brown will be the biggest reason why.

Ellis Robinson, CB, Georgia

The second-highest rated cornerback in 247Sports history -- behind only Travis Hunter -- Robinson emerged as a starter for Georgia last year. Unsurprisingly, he was awesome. Opposing passers completed only 39.5% of their passes against him and he tied the SEC lead with four interceptions.

Robinson is a starter kit for an elite cornerback. He's not overly big at 6-foot, 180 pounds. He is, however, long with sub-4.5-second speed in the 40, a 40-inch vertical, elite ball skills and an excellent feel for space.

Leonard Moore of Notre Dame enters the 2026 season as the nation's top cornerback. Robinson may not pass him for that title, but he will be among the SEC's best overall players.

Ty Benefield, S, LSU

It's OK if you haven't watched a lot of Boise State football the last few seasons. Let me give you the rundown on Benefield -- he covers space like an all-star center fielder. There are few safeties in the sport with Benefield's range. He covers open field with ease and has done it since his freshman year in 2023. Benefield has 235 tackles, 18 TFLs and five interceptions in his career.

Benefield could improve as a tackler, and will have to adjust to the speed of the SEC. But he's as good as it gets at safety in the FBS. Given his new stage in Baton Rouge -- much like Mansoor Delane this year -- expect Benefield to emerge as a national name.