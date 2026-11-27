Dabo Swinney had about five minutes to share the biggest news of his professional life.

Tommy Bowden had resigned in the middle of the 2008 season and Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips had just walked into the room, pointed at his receivers coach and told him he was in charge. Before walking into Phillips' office, Swinney called his wife, Kathleen.

"We've been fired," he told her, according to a 2018 Sports Illustrated story. "And it gets worse. I'm the interim."

Eighteen years and two national championships later, that phone call is the dream scenario for every interim head coach in college football. But it's also rarely how the story ends.

Interim coaches at seven schools enter the final week of the season still hopeful their careers atop the program could continue. But only one could coach in the postseason: Baylor's Joe Klanderman has a bowl-eligible team.

The opportunities to impress bosses are dwindling, and two major programs (Florida State and NC State) have already hired permanent head coaches.

A CBS Sports review of every FBS interim head coach from 2000 through 2025 found 215 coaches who filled a vacancy and coached at least one game in a temporary circumstance. Only 16 of those interim head coaches were named permanent head coach, about 7.4%.

So, where do nine in 10 coaches go when they don't get the promotion? Most move on. Nearly half leave for similar assistant jobs, with 99 interim coaches taking assistant or coordinator jobs at other programs the next season. Forty-one stayed on the new head coach's staff. Thirty-two did not coach the next season.

This season might not be the strongest class of interim coaches.

Where FBS interim head coaches worked the next season (2000-25)

Outcome Coaches Pct. of interims Assistant or coordinator elsewhere 99 46.0% Stayed on new head coach's staff 41 19.1% Not coaching 32 14.9% Named permanent head coach 16 7.4% Head coach elsewhere (any level) 12 5.6% Off-field or analyst role elsewhere 11 5.1% Unconfirmed 4 1.9%

But is the tide turning? The frequency of promotions has increased. Three interim coaches in 2025 were elevated to the full-time head coach before this fall, and since 2023 six interims have been kept in the same role the next season – more than a third of the entire total of 16 since 2000.

FBS programs used 24 interim head coaches in 2025, the most of any season in the study. This coaching carousel cycle is expected to be slower, but 10 more are on the job heading into the final week of the regular season.

Baylor's Joe Klanderman stepped in for Dave Aranda earlier this fall and was asked in October whether his final five games were an audition for the gig. It is, of course, but the odds are stacked against him.

"Would I be interested in being the head coach of a program in the Big 12 that's played football for 127 years in the best football-playing state in the union with a tremendous fan base and tremendous facilities and opportunities? Certainly," Klanderman told reporters. "Am I going to go out there and campaign and use this platform as a way to get that? Absolutely not."

Klanderman is 2-2 heading into the regular season finale against Houston after Aranda was fired following a 4-3 start.

Usually, interim coaches perform worse than the head coaches they replaced.

In-season interims went a combined 152-358 (.298 winning percentage) between 2000 and 2025. The coaches they replaced were 236-545 (.302) before being fired in those same seasons.

It's easy to assume winning big helps interim coaches' case for staying on board as the leader. It does improve their chances, but not by much. Interims who finished .500 or better over at least three games were promoted eight out of 26 times since 2000.

Brian Wright went 4-0 at Florida Atlantic in 2013 as interim coach, making the Owls bowl eligible. FAU instead hired Charlie Partridge, who went 3-9 every season in his three-year stay. Wright later became head coach at Pittsburg State, where he won back-to-back conference titles and finished in the top five in the AFCA poll. He's now the head coach at FCS Northern Arizona, where he leads No. 10 Lumberjacks into the first round of the FCS playoffs Saturday.

"I absolutely believed that I deserved the full-time gig," Wright said in 2022, according to Underdog Dynasty. "That was a very difficult thing to go through to not get that position. I thought I had earned it."

The most notable name that comes to mind for fans is Ed Orgeron, who went 6-2 at USC after Lane Kiffin was fired in 2013. Orgeron became a fan and media darling during the run. He said on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast last year that USC athletic director Pat Haden showed him a four-year contract the Friday before the UCLA game and that he was "99% sure" he would hire Orgeron that Sunday night.

USC then lost 35-14 to its rival, and Haden hired Steve Sarkisian instead.

"The call never came," Orgeron said. Orgeron, who served twice as an assistant at USC, felt betrayed, and later met with Haden.

"I slammed that door, and I told him, I said, beside the day my father died, this is the worst day of my life," Orgeron said.

Three years later, he took over LSU on an interim basis, got the job and won a national title in 2019. He was fired in October 2021.

Twenty-five coaches have served as an interim head coach twice or more since 2000. Nine of them went on to become permanent head coaches, but only six were at FBS jobs (24%).

Penn State's Terry Smith campaigned out loud last November after James Franklin was fired. Players did it, too, holding "Hire Terry Smith" signs after a 37-10 win against Nebraska in the second-to-last week of the season.

"If I don't speak for myself, who will?" the cornerbacks coach told reporters.

Penn State instead hired Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, and Smith stayed on his staff to coach corners.

Robb Akey took over a 0-7 Oregon State program last season and went 2-3 as the interim. He's now a regional sales manager for AstroTurf.

"We all go home and you've got wives that want to know where we're going to live and where we're going to eat and how the bills are going to get paid," Akey said last season, according to ESPN. "We're all in the coaches' portal, too. It's a unique situation that you wouldn't wish on anybody. You wouldn't wish it on an enemy."

Avalos has seen it from both sides. Boise State fired him as head coach in November 2023 and handed the program to an interim, Spencer Danielson, who got the job a few weeks later. Danielson has since led the Broncos to the CFP and is on the cusp of a second appearance in December.

On Sunday, TCU fired Sonny Dykes and named Avalos, its defensive coordinator, interim coach for Thursday's game against Texas Tech.

"My primary focus is the players right now," Avalos told reporters Monday. "The Lord only knows the cards and, you know, I love being here."

Interims promoted to permanent head coach since 2000

* Records include games coached as interim. Records for active coaches are through games of Nov. 24, 2026.