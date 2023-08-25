This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Unfortunately we begin today's newsletter with some sad news: Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, died Thursday. He was 36. This after legendary professional wrestler Terry Funk died Wednesday at age 79.

🏈 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

COLLEGE FOOTBALL!

The first weekend of college football -- a.k.a. Week 0 -- is here! It's far from a full slate, but we do have ...

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams opening his follow-up act San Jose State ;

; Notre Dame renewing its rivalry against Navy ; and

renewing its rivalry against ; and UTEP-Jacksonville State and FIU-Louisiana Tech on CBS Sports Network

... as highlights. And no matter how many games there are, you know we're going to have Tom Fornelli's Four Pack ready to go. He likes the Fighting Irish in Ireland.

Fornelli: "The biggest story surrounding the Irish heading into the season is the arrival of former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman was prolific with the Demon Deacons and should be an upgrade at the position for the Irish. ... I expect the Irish to be much more explosive at the receiver position this year, and they will have one of the best offensive lines in the country. It will be very difficult for most teams to stop, and Navy is one of those teams. ... The Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-110)"

😃 Honorable mentions

😢 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

SHOHEI OHTANI, MIKE TROUT AND THE LOS ANGELES ANGELS

I've said it before, and I'll say it again because it rings as true as ever: The end comes slowly and then all at once. The saddest part about it for the Angels is that the end will come before we ever really got to see the team at its best. With Shohei Ohtani done pitching for the year with a torn UCL as free agency looms, Mike Trout back on the IL after one game and the team 10.5 games out of the AL wild-card race, it projects to be a painful -- emotionally and physically -- end of the season.

Maybe the end began when the Angels committed to keeping Ohtani, 29, and bought (poorly) at the first trade deadline. Or maybe it goes way back to the years of struggles the franchise has had trying to put together a competent roster around their two stars. Regardless, this double whammy likely serves as a devastating, abrupt end to Ohtani's tenure with the team, writes Matt Snyder.

Snyder: "It's difficult to tell where things head from here, but it seems like it'll be a long time before there are positive vibes around the Angels again. The last two months of 2023 were catastrophic for the Angels' present and everything that happened Wednesday night made the future equally as dark."

Now, the questions center around Ohtani:

What are the biggest questions going forward? How much money did this cost him? -- Heading to his age-29 season, Gerrit Cole got a nine-year, $324 million deal from the Yankees . Ohtani is also one of the biggest power bats in baseball. Heading to his age-31 season, Aaron Judge got nine years and $360 million from the Yankees. We can't combine those figures, but Ohtani was absolutely going to shatter both of those numbers."

Heading to his age-29 season, got a nine-year, $324 million deal from the . Ohtani is also one of the biggest power bats in baseball. Heading to his age-31 season, got nine years and $360 million from the Yankees. We can't combine those figures, but Ohtani was absolutely going to shatter both of those numbers." What's next for Ohtani, the pitcher? He remains a starter but with a more limited workload. "

" Will he still win MVP? Matt says probably because the gap between Ohtani and anyone else is gigantic.

Mostly, I feel terrible for Angels fans. The team had a chance to move Ohtani and reap major trade benefits. Instead, it made a valiant last effort, hoping he and Trout could lead a playoff push. Sadly, the Angels didn't get the chance to see if that could happen, either.

😬 Not so honorable mentions

⚾ Stephen Strasburg to retire after brilliant, injury-riddled career

Getty Images

Speaking of the end coming slowly and then all at once, Stephen Strasburg is retiring amid significant injuries that robbed him of almost all of the last four seasons, per reports. An official announcement could come next month.

Strasburg, 35, went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career spent entirely with the Nationals . His 113 wins are second-most in franchise history. His 1,723 strikeouts are the most. He made three All-Star games and had three top-10 Cy Young finishes.

. His 113 wins are second-most in franchise history. His 1,723 strikeouts are the most. He made three All-Star games and had three top-10 Cy Young finishes. Strasburg's 1.46 postseason ERA is fifth all-time (minimum 50 innings), and in 2019, he became the first pitcher to go 5-0 in a single postseason and the first No. 1 pick to win World Series MVP .

(minimum 50 innings), and in 2019, he became the and the . That was, sadly and unfortunately, as good as it got. Strasburg signed a huge extension after the World Series but struggled with a litany of injuries: carpal tunnel neuritis, shoulder inflammation, neck strain, thoracic outlet syndrome, stress reaction in ribcage, thoracic outlet syndrome (again). In June, he was reportedly dealing with severe nerve damage

Ultimately, he made just eight starts after winning World Series MVP. He has not pitched in over a year.

As a Nationals fan, I vividly remember Strasburg's dazzling 14-strikeout debut and had the pleasure of watching him grow into a star. Then, he gave me the unparalleled joy of a championship. All I can hope is that Strasburg can find happiness and health in retirement.

Matt Snyder penned a wonderful perspective on Strasburg's career.

🏈 NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy suffers hamstring injury

USATSI

The Broncos' brutal run of injury woes at wide receiver continued Thursday with Jerry Jeudy suffering a "moderate" hamstring injury that will sideline him for several weeks.

Jeudy, 24, was a first-round pick in 2020 but has missed nine games over his first three seasons. He came on strong at the end of last year with 35 catches, 523 yards and three touchdowns over the final six games.

The Broncos already lost Tim Patrick ( torn ACL K.J. Hamler, who is dealing with a heart issue Jalen Virgil also suffered a season-ending injury.

Moving from one team under a lot of pressure this season to one under almost no pressure, the Cardinals made three separate trades Thursday alone as their rebuild is in the very early stages.

Former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons is joining Giants .

is . Offensive tackle Josh Jones is heading to Texans .



is . Arizona completed the trade trifecta by adding Joshua Dobbs from the Browns. The Cardinals now have Dobbs, Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, David Blough and Jeff Driskel at quarterback until Kyler Murray returns.

Finally, Week 3 of the preseason is underway, highlighted by Anthony Richardson taunting Eagles fans with the "Fly, Eagles, Fly" flap (which I loved) and Kenny Pickett impressing once again. We have top games of the week and one thing to watch in every game.

⚽ Spain soccer president refuses to step down after forcibly kissing player



Getty Images

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, pulled an about face and refused to step down from his post days after forcibly kissing midfielder Jennifer Hermoso as she accepted her medal following Spain's World Cup triumph over England.

Rubiales, who issued an apology

Calls for Rubiales' resignation came pouring in from all over the world



Rubiales is facing ongoing protests of the federation and of coach Jorge Vilda. In September 2022, 15 players refused to be called up to the national team, and seven of those 15 are still protesting. Of the eight players who made themselves available for the World Cup, three were selected.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

🏀 We're watching the FIBA World Cup. Here's how.

⚽ We're also watching Serie A on Paramount+.

Friday

🏈 Lions at Panthers, 8 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Patriots at Titans, 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday



🏈 Browns at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Navy at No. 13 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. on NBC

⚾ Braves at Giants, 4:05 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Jets at Giants, 6 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Aces at Mystics, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Cardinals at Phillies OR Rangers at Twins OR Cubs at Pirates, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Rams at Broncos, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday

🏀 Sparks at Sun, 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Wings at Mercury, 6 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Braves at Giants, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Texans at Saints, 8 p.m. on Fox