The Georgia Bulldogs will try to extend their dominance over the Tennessee Volunteers when the two SEC rivals collide on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Bulldogs have won eight straight meetings in the series and have outscored the Volunteers 303-104 over that time.

Georgia enters the game 2-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country after victories over two overmatched opponents, Marshall and Austin Peay. Tennessee, which is ranked No. 15, also hasn't faced much resistance in its two wins, having easily beaten Syracuse and East Tennessee State.

Top sportsbooks have made the Bulldogs 4-point favorites over the Volunteers. The line has dropped slightly after opening at Georgia -7.5.

There are other games on the Week 3 schedule that have experienced similar line movement. One point spread has moved by almost a touchdown.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the Week 3 games? And is the line movement worth tailing or fading? Here's a look at the Georgia-Tennessee game and four others that have seen significant line movement. All times Eastern.

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Georgia -7.5

Current: Georgia -4

After opening up as more than a touchdown favorite, Georgia has dropped to -4. The line was as low as -3.5 and could still fluctuate between that and -4.5, but Tennessee backers are unlikely to get the best number again. The line movement is a clear reaction to how both teams have looked so far this season; the Bulldogs are coming off an uninspiring 28-6 win over Austin Peay, while the Volunteers have blown out their two opponents by a combined score of 117-43. But beware: Neither team has played an opponent with much of a pulse, so any conclusions from those games must be taken with a grain of salt.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia (3:30 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Pittsburgh -4

Current: Pittsburgh -7.5

This line ballooned after the news that preseason all-Big 12 Mountaineers running back Jahiem White is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. That's a tough blow for West Virginia, which couldn't muster much offense without White in last week's 17-10 loss to Ohio. Offense, however, hasn't been a problem for the Panthers, who have outscored their opponents 106-26 over the first two weeks. The current line is juiced more to -7.5, so there's a possibility it could drop to -7, which would make a play on Pitt much more appetizing, even on the road in a rivalry game.

No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami (4:30 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Miami -18.5

Current: Miami -17.5

Bettors have jumped on the Bulls after their two upset victories over No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida in the first two weeks of the season. As a result, this number has come down a fraction but remains above the key number of 17. A South Florida backer should jump on this number before it falls any more, but a Miami supporter shouldn't be afraid to make a play at this number, either. SportsLine experts are split on whom to take in this game, so the current line seems fair.

Ohio at Ohio State (7 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Ohio State -34

Current: Ohio State -28.5

Despite the Buckeyes being the No. 1 team in the country, the line has moved steadily this week in favor of the Bobcats, who are coming off a 17-10 victory over West Virginia of the Big 12. The Mountaineers, however, had to play much of that game without preseason all-Big 12 running back Jahiem White, who was injured in the second quarter. Given how much this line has dropped, a play on Ohio State looks much more attractive than it did on Sunday; the Buckeyes are coming off a 70-0 win and are relatively healthy and have a bye week next week. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day is unlikely to run up the score on a Ohio team featuring several former Buckeyes players.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Notre Dame -7

Current: Notre Dame -6.5

Since first opening at -7, this line has remained steady at -6.5 all week and is not likely to move much, if at all, prior to kickoff. Not much can be taken from the Aggies' first two games against two overmatched opponents (UTSA and Utah State). However, quarterback Marcel Reed has much more polished throwing the ball this season, ranking 24th in the country in passing efficiency (172.3). He did not play in A&M's 23-13 loss to the Fighting Irish in College Station, Texas, last season. Instead of the spread, a better play may in a game featuring two defensive head coaches may be Under 50.5 points.