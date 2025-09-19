Two undefeated Big Ten teams looking to make the College Football Playoff collide when the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini face the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Illinois (3-0) has been a popular pick to make the College Football Playoff since the end of last season. One reason is the schedule. After Saturday, the Illini figure to be favored in all but one of their remaining eight games, with the lone exception being against Ohio State on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile the Hoosiers (3-0) are trying to reach the CFP for the second straight season. They also have a friendly schedule; they face just two ranked teams (Oregon and Penn State) after Saturday.

Top sportsbooks have made Indiana a 6.5-point favorite over Illinois. The line has risen after opening at -5.5.

There are other games on the Week 4 schedule that have experienced similar line movement. One point spread has moved by more than a touchdown.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the Week 4 games? And are the line movements overreactions or market corrections? Here's a look at the Indiana-Illinois game and four others that have seen significant line movement. All times Eastern.

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah (noon Saturday)

Open: Utah -4

Current: Utah -3.5

The Red Raiders are coming off a 45-14 blowout of Oregon State that wasn't as close as the final score suggests, while the Utes enter Saturday off a 31-6 win over Wyoming in a game that was 3-0 at halftime. The money coming in on Texas Tech makes a lot of sense. However, be aware that the Red Raiders will be playing their first road game of the season, and Rice-Eccles Stadium is a notoriously difficult place to play when coach Kyle Whittingham has Utah rolling, and he seems to have the Utes back to that level this year.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Oklahoma -6

Current: Oklahoma -6.5

The public loves favorites that can score, and the Sooners have certainly shown they can do that this season. That is at least part of the reason why this line has moved slightly toward Oklahoma. (The spread even touched -7 briefly on Friday.) But on Saturday, the Sooners finally face a team that can punch its weight offensively; Auburn is averaging 37.0 points per game. Tigers backers would be wise to wait for this line to return to -7, which is possible given that it is heavily juiced on the Oklahoma side.

Open: Boise State -4

Current: Boise State -11.5

This game features the biggest move of Week 4. This line has rocketed by more than a touchdown in favor of the Broncos and seems to be more of a market correction than an overreaction. The Falcons, who have not reported any significant injuries, are coming off a 19-point loss to Utah State in a game in which they were 4-point favorites. The Aggies averaged 8.4 yards per play in the game. Meanwhile Boise State rebounded from its season-opening loss to South Florida with a 51-14 blowout of Eastern Washington. Broncos backers won't get the best number anymore, but laying the points still seems to be the right play.

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana (7:30 p.m. Saturday)

Open: Indiana -5.5

Current: Indiana -6.5

This Big Ten showdown opened at Hoosiers -4 at some sportsbooks and quickly soared to this number. This seems to be a major overreaction to Indiana's fast start to the season. Fernando Mendoza & Co. have outscored their opponents 156-23, albeit against three nobodies. But Indiana hasn't faced a defense remotely close to the Illini's, which ranks fifth in the country in points per game (7.3), and Illinois already has won big on the road against a Power Four team (a 45-19 win at Duke). There's a chance this line touches +7, so an Illini backer should keep an eye on it.

Open: USC -13

Current: USC -18.5

This is a classic example of recent results moving the line in a major way. Though the Spartans are 3-0, their victories have come against a winless Western Michigan team, Boston College (in double overtime) and Youngstown State of the FCS. Meanwhile, the Trojans have blown out their opponents by a combined 115 points. As a result, this line has crossed the key numbers of 14, 16 and 17. However, USC hasn't played much of a schedule either (its best victory came over Purdue last week.)

In addition, if this game is under control, will the Trojans keep their first teamers in the game knowing their next three games are against No. 9 Illinois, No. 21 Michigan and No. 24 Notre Dame? Michigan State may have a chance to backdoor a cover, even if this game gets out of hand.