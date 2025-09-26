Two national championship contenders collide on Saturday when the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 6 Oregon Ducks square off in an enormous Big Ten showdown at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

The Nittany Lions (3-0) entered the season as a popular national championship pick based on their returning starters at quarterback, running back and offensive line and the incoming transfers at receiver. The team hasn't disappointed in winning its first three games, but Penn State has yet to face a quality opponent.

Meanwhile, one season after going 13-1 and earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Ducks (4-0) have boat raced their four opponents this season, outscoring their foes, 203-37. However, like Penn State, Oregon will face its first real test on Saturday.

Top sportsbooks have made the Nittany Lions 3.5-point favorites at home over the Ducks. The line has mostly stayed steady the entire week.

There are other games on the Week 5 schedule that have experienced more line movement. One point spread has moved by almost a touchdown.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the Week 5 games? And are the line movements overreactions or market corrections? Here's a look at the Oregon-Penn State game, three other matchups featuring two top-25 teams and one more game that has seen significant line movement. All times Eastern.

No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois (noon)

Open: USC -7

Current: USC -6.5

The lookahead line for this game was USC -1.5, but after Illinois was blown out 63-10 at Indiana, that changed considerably with the line moving toward the Trojans, who are 4-0 straight-up and 2-2 against-the-spread in 2025. However, USC will be playing a game at 9 a.m. Pacific time, so the players will need to adjust their body clocks considerably. If you can find a first-half line fading the Trojans, that might be the smarter play. Also, there are both 7s and 6.5s out there, so definitely shop around for the best number.

No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.)

Open: LSU -1

Current: Ole Miss -1.5

The Tigers are 4-0, but their season-opening win at Clemson doesn't look so great anymore given Dabo and Co.'s struggles since. Despite a blowout win against overmatched Southeast Louisiana last week, questions remain about LSU's offense. Meanwhile, Ole Miss also is 4-0 and is coming off a dominant 45-10 win over an underrated Tulane team. Anyone with a strong opinion in this game shouldn't wait to pull the trigger as the number is unlikely to move again before kickoff.

No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Penn State -3

Current: Penn State -3.5

In the game of the week, sportsbooks seem comfortable keeping the hook on this line, even though it has attracted Oregon money, according to SportsLine data. The fact that sportsbooks are willing to lose if the Ducks cover 3.5 should give Oregon bettors some pause. This line has stayed steady all week, so don't expect a better number on either side.

No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Georgia -3

Current: Georgia -3

This line has toggled between 2.5 and 3 points all week, and there are still some 2.5s out there, though heavily juiced. Alabama has won nine of the last 10 meetings, but all but the last one came with Nick Saban coaching the Crimson Tide. In seven games away from home under coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is just 2-5, with four of those losses coming against unranked teams. Meanwhile, Georgia hasn't lost a night game at Sanford Stadium since 2009 and owns the nation's longest active home winning streak.

Massachusetts at No. 20 Missouri (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Missouri -39

Current: Missouri -44.5

This is the biggest line movement among the Week 5 games with money pouring in on the Tigers. Missouri features one of the most explosive offenses in the country (46.0 points per game) and is coming off a big SEC win against South Carolina. Meanwhile, the Minutemen are 0-3, have lost their three games by a combined 73 points and are arguably the worst team in the FBS not named Kent State. In wins over Central Arkansas (60-6) and Louisiana (52-10), the Tigers have showed no mercy against overmatched opponents, and there's no reason to think they won't do it again on Saturday.