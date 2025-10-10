Two undefeated teams looking to return to the College Football Playoff will collide in a key Big Ten showdown when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks and Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) enter the game tied for the lead in the conference with No. 1 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0). Both Oregon and Indiana are coming off bye weeks after surviving their biggest tests of the season. Two weeks ago the Ducks outlasted Penn State, 30-24 in overtime, while the Hoosiers edged Iowa 20-15.

The winner of Saturday's game will take a big step toward returning to the College Football Playoff. Last season Oregon earned the No. 1 seed in the 12-team bracket but was bounced from the playoff without even winning a game, losing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, Indiana received an at-large berth to the playoff and also was one-and-done, falling to eventual CFP runner-up Notre Dame.

Top sportsbooks have made the Ducks 7.5-point favorites over the Hoosiers. The line has dropped after opening at -10.

There are other games on the Week 7 schedule that have experienced more line movement, including two point spreads that have moved by 4.5 points.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the Week 7 games? And are the line movements overreactions or market corrections? Here's a look at the Oregon-Indiana showdown, two other matchups featuring two Top 25 teams and two more games that have seen significant line movement. All times Eastern.

No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri (noon)

Open: Alabama -4

Current: Alabama -3

This number opened at -4, got hit immediately and has settled at -3 (though some Missouri bettors may be able to find 3.5.) Bettors are drawn to a 5-0 Tigers team that has won every game by nine points or more this season and has won 15 straight home games, which is tied for the second-longest winning streak in the country. Missouri also has a plus matchup with its running game (292.0 yards per game, No. 3 in the country) facing a Crimson Tide defense giving up 155.4 rushing yards per game (87th). This also is a tricky spot for Alabama, which played a huge game against Georgia two weeks ago, had a revenge game against Vanderbilt last week and faces rival Tennessee next weekend.

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 17 Illinois (noon)

Open: Ohio State -16

Current: Ohio State -14.5

Sportsbooks continue to be higher on the Buckeyes than the bettors are. Two weeks ago, the Buckeyes opened as double-digit favorites at 3-0 Washington and closed as 9.5-point favorites before winning by 18. This week, Ohio State opened as 16-point favorites against Illinois, but bettors have dropped that down to 14.5 (and even 14 at some books). That said, the move is rather insignificant considering it hasn't crossed any key numbers. But Buckeyes backers will like that receiver Jeremiah Smith & Co. will face an Illinois defense that ranks 111th in the country in passing yards per game allowed (252.3).

Open: Toledo -6

Current: Toledo -10.5

Not only has the line moved in favor of the Rockets, it has crossed multiple key numbers (7, 8 and 10). Bettors seem to be fading Eddie George's Falcons (2-3), whose roster has 50 new players and whose only two wins this season have come against Lafayette and Liberty. Each of their three losses have been by 14 points or more, and they're coming off a 15-point loss at Ohio. Meanwhile Toledo is coming off a dominant 45-3 win over Akron. This movement seems more like a line correction.

Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m.)

Open: Texas -3

Current: Oklahoma -1.5

There was a lot of blowback on Sunday after the Longhorns (3-2), who have lost both of their games to their only two opponents with a pulse, opened as 3-point favorites over the undefeated and No. 6 Sooners (5-0). And the line flipped to the Oklahoma side on Thursday after Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who had surgery on the thumb on his throwing hand less than three weeks ago, was listed as probable for Saturday's game. The betting public certainly is reacting to the developments this season; remember: Texas was an 11-point favorite in the lookahead line over the summer. The Red River Rivalry regularly features crazy results, with large underdogs often pulling off big upsets. So the better play in this game may be on the Under (44.5).

No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon (3:30 p.m.)

Open: Oregon -10

Current: Oregon -7.5

College football's game of the week features two 5-0 teams that excel at blowing out opponents. These teams seem more even than the opening line indicated, and give Indiana backers credit for ignoring the Hoosiers' long history of football futility, which won't be a factor on Sunday. There are some -7s out there, so make sure to shop around for the best number.