The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels can validate themselves as true contenders in the SEC when they take on the reigning SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Rebels (6-0, 3-0 in SEC) enter Week 8 in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Texas A&M and Alabama. A win on Saturday would greatly enhance their conference title hopes considering they have only one ranked team, No. 14 Oklahoma, remaining on their schedule.

But on Saturday Ole Miss will face arguably its most difficult test of the season. Georgia (5-1, 3-1) cannot afford a loss if it hopes to keep its SEC title hopes alive.

The Rebels feature one of the most prolific offenses in the country. Behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, they rank fifth in the nation in total offense (515.3 yards per game) and eighth in passing offense (311.0). He will go up against a Bulldogs pass defense that was beaten regularly by Tennessee earlier this year and ranks 58th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (215.5).

Top sportsbooks have made Georgia a 7.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. The line has risen after opening at -6.

The Rebels-Bulldogs game is one of five on the Week 8 schedule between two Top 25 teams. The line for one of those games has swung by 2.5 points.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the five Week 8 games between ranked teams? And are the line movements overreactions or market corrections? Here's a look at the Georgia-Ole Miss showdown, as well as the other four matchups featuring two Top 25 teams. All times Eastern.

No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt (noon)

Open: Pick 'em

Current: Vanderbilt -2.5

After opening as a pick 'em on Sunday, this line moved to Vanderbilt -2.5 by the end of the day, which is where it has remained ever since. This is significant because the Commodores have not been favored against a ranked opponent since at least 1978. The case for Vanderbilt can easily be made. The 'Dores rank seventh in the country in scoring offense (43.2 points per game) compared to LSU's 85th (25.8). They are coming off a bye week, while the Tigers played South Carolina. And Vandy is playing at home.

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia (3:30 p.m.)

Open: Georgia -6

Current: Georgia -7.5

Though this line hasn't moved much, it has crossed the key number of -7. The fact that sportsbooks haven't returned the number to -7 suggests that they want and/or need money to come in on Ole Miss. Georgia's offense on paper seems to hold a significant edge on the Rebels defense, which gave up 186 rushing yards last week to a bad Washington State team. In addition, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be making his first FBS road start. The Bulldogs seem to be the right side, and there are still some -7s out there.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Alabama -8

Current: Alabama -8.5

Sportsbooks seem to have nailed this number from the start, as it hasn't been adjusted much since opening. This will be the final game in the Tide's four-game gauntlet against ranked teams (Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri). In addition, Alabama ranks 99th in the country in sacks per game (1.50), so even if this game gets out of hand, the Volunteers should have an opportunity of a backdoor cover. If you have a strong opinion on this game, don't be afraid to play it as this number is unlikely to move much if at all.

No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Notre Dame -9

Current: Notre Dame -9.5

This is another line that hasn't moved much, but this game—and line—could be affected by weather. As of Friday, the forecast for South Bend at kickoff time is for an 80% chance of rain with 30 mile per hour wind gusts. If that forecast proves to be correct, that could drastically hamper the Trojans' passing offense, which ranks second in the country (325.8 yards per game). The Fighting Irish have shown improvement on defense over the last three games, but that came agains Arkansas, Boise State and NC State. USC, on a dry track, would be a different animal altogether.

No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU (8 p.m.)

Open: Utah -2

Current: Utah -3.5

This line has moved slightly in favor of the Utes (5-1), which may be a bit of an overreaction to last week's results. Utah is coming off a 42-10 destruction of Arizona State, but the Utes did not face Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. Meanwhile the Cougars escaped with a 33-27 overtime victory at Arizona. Rivalry games tend to be tight, low-scoring affairs, and there are few rivalries as bitter as the Holy War. Sixteen of the last 21 meetings have been decided by one possession.