Two SEC teams that cannot afford to lose another conference game square off on Saturday when the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners collide at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Rebels (6-1, 3-1 in SEC) and Sooners (6-1, 2-1) enter the game as two of six teams with one loss in conference play. Two others, Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0) and Alabama (6-1, 4-0), are undefeated in the SEC. If Ole Miss and Oklahoma hope to reach the conference title game, a win on Saturday is essential.

The Rebels are coming off their first loss of the season, a 43-35 defeat at No. 9 Georgia. But after Saturday, Ole Miss is not scheduled to play a team that's ranked.

Meanwhile the Sooners enter Week 9 off a 26-7 victory at South Carolina. Saturday's game begins a five-game gauntlet for Oklahoma, all against ranked teams.

Saturday's game features one of the best offenses in the country against one of the best defenses. Led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels rank eighth in the nation in both total offense (491.9 yards per game) and passing offense (304.1). However, they will go up against a Sooners team that leads the country in total defense (213.0) and sacks per game (4.0) and ranks second in scoring defense (9.4 points per game).

Top sportsbooks have made Oklahoma a 5.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. The line has risen after opening at -4.

Is that line movement an overreaction or market correction? Here's a look at the Oklahoma-Ole Miss point spread, as well as the line movement on the other two matchups featuring two top 25 teams and two other games with big line changes. All times Eastern.

No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma (noon)

Open: Oklahoma -4

Current: Oklahoma -5.5

This shift seems to be an overreaction to last week's results. The Rebels lost at Georgia (43-35), while the Sooners blew out overmatched South Carolina (26-7). While the Oklahoma ground game looked much improved in that game, beware of putting too much stock into that; the Gamecocks have the No. 12 rush defense in the SEC. This point spread is more heavily juiced on the Ole Miss side, so Rebels bettors shouldn't expect this to float to +6.

UCLA at No. 2 Indiana (noon)

Open: Indiana -21

Current: Indiana -25.5

Bettors aren't believers in the Bruins' latest surge given how this line has shifted 4.5 points away from UCLA. The Bruins have looked like a completely different team since the firing of coach DeShaun Foster, having gone 3-1 since then with wins in their last three games. But none of those teams (Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland) are currently ranked. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (7-0) have been a juggernaut this season, having won their seven games by an average of 32.3 points, the largest scoring margin in the country.

No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m.)

Open: Vanderbilt -3

Current: Vanderbilt -2.5

Sportsbooks seem to have gotten this point spread just about right. The number has toggled between -3 and -2.5. It currently is juiced on the Commodores side, so Vanderbilt backers who want -2.5 and don't mind paying the extra tax should probably act soon. Meanwhile, Tigers supporters may end up getting +3 again.

Open: Fresno State -2

Current: San Diego State -3

This game has the biggest line move of the week, with the Aztecs now favored after the Bulldogs opened as the slight choice at Circa. Both teams are coming off bye weeks, so this adjustment almost certainly is a market correction. San Diego State (5-1) has won its last four games by an average of 23.0 points a game. Meanwhile, Fresno State (5-2) is coming off a head-scratching 28-point loss at Colorado State two weeks ago. The win was the Rams' only victory in a 1-4 stretch that ended with the firing of coach Jay Norvell. The line is heavily juiced on the Aztecs' side, so there's a chance the spread continues to rise.

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Texas A&M -1

Current: Texas A&M -2.5

This game opened at -1 at Circa, and the early action moved it to -2.5, which is where it sits. This seems like an appropriate market correction. The Aggies' win at Notre Dame looks better and better every week. Meanwhile, the Tigers' season-opening win over Clemson looks worse and worse with every week, and LSU has lost two of its last three games. There's a lot of noise around the Tigers program and coach Brian Kelly right now. I wouldn't be surprised if this number gets to -3 based on the current juice.