College football live stream, watch online: Wake Forest, Tulane, Syracuse, Colorado on CBS Sports Network

College football season is finally back -- for real -- and CBS Sports Network is diving in headfirst with a quadruple header. Hawaii already has a win under its belt against Colorado State, Wyoming opens its post-Josh Allen era against Washington State, and Indiana and Houston are trying to get off on the right foot. With Big Ten and AAC teams in play, it's shaping up to be an exciting first week of college football on CBS Sports Network.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines: Tulane has its work cut out for it against an early ACC opponent on Thursday, as Wake Forest visits Louisiana to take on the Green Wave. With former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan under center for Tulane, expectations are high for a team who finished 5-7 last year. However, the onus is going to rest on the defense in this one, as it takes on an experienced and talented Wake Forest offensive line. Wake Forest was 8-5 last year with some big wins, and it's only looking to get better. The team had a bowl win last year, so it'll try to capitalize off of that success.

Date: Friday, Aug. 31 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: Syracuse is going up against a familiar face in Western Michigan coach Tim Lester. Lester served as Syracuse's offensive coordinator before taking the WMU job, so if nothing else the team knows what to expect heading into Kalamazoo. Eric Dungey is strong under center for the Orange, but no one really knows what Western Michigan is fielding in its secondary. Darius Phillips and Sam Beal have departed for the NFL, though Obbie Jackson is returning, so the Syracuse passing game could end up being the x-factor in this one.

Colorado vs. Colorado State

Date: Friday , Aug. 31 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sports Authority Field -- Denver

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Storylines: Colorado State's season did not start the way that it hoped, with the Rams dropping their opener to Hawaii after giving up over 400 yards passing. Now, it finds itself pitted against in-state rivals Colorado. The Buffaloes are trying to improve upon a dismal 2017 season, in which their 5-7 record was offset by a 2-7 conference record. Colorado has the edge in recent years, with seven wins in the last 10 games. The Bufs will try to return to 2016 form, while the Rams try to right the ship for 2017. For both teams, however, this game is about bragging rights