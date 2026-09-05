College football live updates, scores: Week 1 schedule features Ohio State, Alabama, Indiana in action

Welcome to the first full slate of the 2026 college football season. Week 1 is here, and we have wall-to-wall football for the next 12-plus hours. It's a glorious thing.

This Saturday, we don't have any matchups between top 25 teams, but we still get our first look at every squad with all their budding stars and highly-touted transfer portal acquisitions. There are 12 top 25 teams in action today, including No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Oregon.

The Ducks actually get a tricky Group of Six test this week as they host Boise State, a team with hopes of winning the revamped Pac-12 Conference. Oregon is still a heavy favorite in that matchup, but Dan Lanning's team certainly can't come out sleepwalking.

The night wraps up with Clemson rolling into Death Valley -- the Baton Rouge version -- to play Lane Kiffin and No. 11 LSU. There's been so much attention given to Kiffin and his Tigers over the last few weeks that Swinney and his Tigers have flown under the radar a bit. Can Clemson take advantage of the circus that's surrounded LSU?

Elsewhere, No. 13 Alabama and No. 20 Tennessee will debut their young five-star quarterbacks, and the Matt Campbell era begins at Penn State.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 1

Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State -- Noon on Big Ten Network

North Texas at No. 6 Indiana -- Noon on Fox

East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama -- Noon on ABC

Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia -- 3 p.m. on SEC+

Boise State at No. 2 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions

Texas State at No. 5 Texas -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Marshall at No. 18 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Furman at No. 20 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC+

Missouri State at No. 8 Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Abilene Christian at No. 12 Texas Tech -- 7 p.m. on FS1

Western Michigan at No. 16 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Clemson at No. 11 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions

Check out the full Week 1 college football scoreboard

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