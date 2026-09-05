Skip to Main Content

College football live updates, scores: Week 1 schedule features Ohio State, Alabama, Indiana in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 1 action on Saturday

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Welcome to the first full slate of the 2026 college football season. Week 1 is here, and we have wall-to-wall football for the next 12-plus hours. It's a glorious thing.

This Saturday, we don't have any matchups between top 25 teams, but we still get our first look at every squad with all their budding stars and highly-touted transfer portal acquisitions. There are 12 top 25 teams in action today, including No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Oregon.

The Ducks actually get a tricky Group of Six test this week as they host Boise State, a team with hopes of winning the revamped Pac-12 Conference. Oregon is still a heavy favorite in that matchup, but Dan Lanning's team certainly can't come out sleepwalking.

The night wraps up with Clemson rolling into Death Valley -- the Baton Rouge version -- to play Lane Kiffin and No. 11 LSU. There's been so much attention given to Kiffin and his Tigers over the last few weeks that Swinney and his Tigers have flown under the radar a bit. Can Clemson take advantage of the circus that's surrounded LSU?

Elsewhere, No. 13 Alabama and No. 20 Tennessee will debut their young five-star quarterbacks, and the Matt Campbell era begins at Penn State.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times Eastern

College football scores, schedule: Week 1

Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State -- Noon on Big Ten Network
North Texas at No. 6 Indiana -- Noon on Fox
East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama -- Noon on ABC
Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia -- 3 p.m. on SEC+
Boise State at No. 2 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions
Texas State at No. 5 Texas -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Marshall at No. 18 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Furman at No. 20 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC+
Missouri State at No. 8 Texas A&M -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
Abilene Christian at No. 12 Texas Tech -- 7 p.m. on FS1
Western Michigan at No. 16 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Clemson at No. 11 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions

Check out the full Week 1 college football scoreboard

Check these out ...

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Which teams might have the jitters in Week 1?

Speaking of LSU, there has been plenty of attention given to what's happening off the field. Will that affect what happens on the field tonight against Clemson? LSU has invested heavily in a team that's expected to win heavily, so the Tigers will be one of several teams feeling early pressure this weekend.

Week 1 Anxiety Rankings: Is distracted LSU ready to play an actual football game? Ole Miss on upset alert
Tom Fornelli
Week 1 Anxiety Rankings: Is distracted LSU ready to play an actual football game? Ole Miss on upset alert
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: No. 7 Miami at Stanford (9/4)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: Fresno State at No. 14 USC (9/4)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: Toldeo at Michigan State (9/4)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    USC Defense Shines in Shutout

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Jaden Maiava's Near-Perfect Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: UTEP at No. 10 Oklahoma (9/4)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: Indiana State at Purdue (9/4)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    DJ Lagway vs Byrum Brown in Must-See Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    What We Need to Know About Christopher Vizzina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    John Mateer's Next Step

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Miami Hurricanes' High Championship Expectations

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    USC's Tough Big Ten Gauntlet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    CJ Carr Returns With Heisman Expectations

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Josh Hoover to Make Indiana Debut vs. North Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Ohio State Opens the Season With Ball State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    How Boise State Can Upset No. 2 Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Is This Season Championship or Bust for Oregon?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Oregon's Dynamic RB Duo: Jordon Davison & Dierre Hill Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Can Aneyas Williams Fill Notre Dame's RB Void?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Fantasy advice from Jamey Eisenberg: Avoid RB Christian McCaffrey -- at all costs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    FIBA World Cup: USA vs China

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Jayden Reed is a Sleeper To Target Late

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    How To Spend Jerry's Money: Trade For And Pay Maxx Crosby

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: Colorado at Georgia Tech (9/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Greg Schiano offers up reasons for Rutgers loss to UMass

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    How Tennessee will honor the late Dolly Parton this football season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Top 3 Teams With the Best Chance to Win CFP

See All NCAAF Videos