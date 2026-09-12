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College football live updates, scores: Week 2 schedule features Oregon, Indiana, Texas A&M in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 2 action on Saturday

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One of the best weekends of the college football season is here. Week 2 provides fans with a loaded slate that includes a top-five matchup, intriguing non-conference clashes and a couple of key conference games.

Let's not bury the lede. No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas is the best game of the weekend, and it might just be the best game of the entire season. Jeremiah Smith and Buckeyes have beaten the Longhorns in each of the last two seasons, so Arch Manning and the Longhorns will seek revenge in Austin.

That battle may be the headliner, but let's not discount the rest of the bounty before us on Saturday. In the noon window, No. 11 Oklahoma goes to Ann Arbor to face a Michigan team that's limping into Week 2 after a controversial win over Western Michigan. In another SEC vs. Big Ten showdown, Minnesota hosts a Mississippi State team led by the electric Kamario Taylor at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Conference play begins for a handful of teams this week, including No. 12 Alabama, which has to go on the road to face Kentucky. In the Big 12, Arizona meets No. 15 BYU in a game that could shape the conference championship race.

With one full week of action in the books, we think we know a little about these teams, but we're about to find out a lot more. Week 2 is primed for chaos, so be sure to follow along.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 2

No. 6 Oregon at Oklahoma State -- Noon on ESPN
No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Preview, predictions
Howard at No. 5 Indiana -- Noon on Big Ten Network
Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M -- Noon on ABC
Western Kentucky at No. 2 Georgia -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions
Rice at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC
No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 13 Texas Tech at Oregon State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions
No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions
Louisiana Tech at No. 8 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+
Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss -- 7:45 p.m. on ESPN2
Check out the full Week 2 college football scoreboard

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