College football live updates, scores: Week 3 schedule features Georgia vs. Arkansas, Ohio State in action

What does college football have in store for an encore after Texas' unbelievable comeback against Ohio State? Vitriol in Oxford and a pivotal top-25 matchup in the ACC should do the trick. Obviously, Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will get the most attention on Saturday, and for good reason. That's one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire season. Just don't sleep on the rest of the Week 3 slate.
No. 16 SMU travels to No. 23 Louisville in a game with serious ACC Championship and College Football Playoff implications. Established star Kevin Jennings leads the Mustangs against breakout star Lincoln Kienholz and the Cardinals. In Tuscaloosa, No. 10 Alabama is looking for revenge after suffering a devastating upset at the hands of Florida State last season. If Mike Norvell wants any chance of cooling his hot seat, he'll need to find some more magic against the Crimson Tide.
Elsewhere, No. 2 Georgia looks to keep its strong start rolling against a hapless Arkansas team, while No. 12 USC travels across the country to begin Big Ten play against Rutgers.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET
College football scores, schedule: Week 3
No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas -- Noon on ABC -- Preview, predictions
Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State -- Noon on Fox
North Carolina at Clemson -- Noon on ESPN
No. 12 USC at Rutgers -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions
Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Florida State at No. 10 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions
No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- Preview, predictions
Florida at Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
BYU at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions
Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC
No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions
UTSA at No. 1 Texas -- 8 p.m. on SEC+
Check out the full Week 3 college football scoreboard
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