College football live updates, scores: Week 3 schedule features Georgia vs. Arkansas, Ohio State in action

What does college football have in store for an encore after Texas' unbelievable comeback against Ohio State? Vitriol in Oxford and a pivotal top-25 matchup in the ACC should do the trick. Obviously, Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will get the most attention on Saturday, and for good reason. That's one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire season. Just don't sleep on the rest of the Week 3 slate.

No. 16 SMU travels to No. 23 Louisville in a game with serious ACC Championship and College Football Playoff implications. Established star Kevin Jennings leads the Mustangs against breakout star Lincoln Kienholz and the Cardinals. In Tuscaloosa, No. 10 Alabama is looking for revenge after suffering a devastating upset at the hands of Florida State last season. If Mike Norvell wants any chance of cooling his hot seat, he'll need to find some more magic against the Crimson Tide.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Georgia looks to keep its strong start rolling against a hapless Arkansas team, while No. 12 USC travels across the country to begin Big Ten play against Rutgers.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 3

No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas -- Noon on ABC -- Preview, predictions

Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State -- Noon on Fox

North Carolina at Clemson -- Noon on ESPN

No. 12 USC at Rutgers -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions

Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Florida State at No. 10 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions

No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 -- Preview, predictions

Florida at Auburn -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

BYU at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS -- Preview, predictions

Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, predictions

UTSA at No. 1 Texas -- 8 p.m. on SEC+

Check out the full Week 3 college football scoreboard

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