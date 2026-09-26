College football live updates, scores: Week 4 schedule features Ohio State vs. Illinois, Louisville in action

Week 4 boasts the best slate of games of the 2026 college football season to date, with a ton of ranked matchups on the docket as conference play begins in full in the power conferences.

There are six ranked-on-ranked matchups in total this week -- four in the SEC and two in the Big Ten -- that command plenty of attention. That starts with the game of the day at noon ET between top-ranked Texas and No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville, where the Volunteers look to shock Arch Manning and the Longhorns to assert themselves as a College Football Playoff threat.

In the midday window, a defensive-minded showdown between No. 17 Iowa and No. 18 Michigan will feature on CBS, while No. 4 Ole Miss has to turn the page from an emotional win over Lane Kiffin and LSU by traveling to The Swamp to face No. 21 Florida coming off a big win at Auburn.

The night slate features three ranked-on-ranked showdowns, including No. 10 LSU heading to No. 23 Texas A&M in a loser-leaves-town battle after both teams lost last week. On the West Coast, longtime rivals face off in a similarly anxious matchup in the Big Ten, with No. 20 Oregon heading down to L.A. to take on No. 12 USC. Then there are two of the early surprises in the SEC going head-to-head in Starkville, as Austin Simmons and No. 19 Missouri take on Kamario Taylor and No. 24 Mississippi State.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 4

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee -- Noon on ABC -- Predictions, preview

Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State -- Noon on Fox

Wake Forest at No. 16 Louisville -- Noon on ESPN

No. 3 Notre Dame at Purdue -- 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Predictions, preview

Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Predictions, preview

No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Predictions, preview

South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona at Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS -- Predictions, preview

No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Predictions, preview

No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Predictions, preview

No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Check out the full Week 4 college football scoreboard

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