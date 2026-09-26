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College football live updates, scores: Week 4 schedule features Ohio State vs. Illinois, Louisville in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 4 action on Saturday

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Week 4 boasts the best slate of games of the 2026 college football season to date, with a ton of ranked matchups on the docket as conference play begins in full in the power conferences. 

There are six ranked-on-ranked matchups in total this week -- four in the SEC and two in the Big Ten -- that command plenty of attention. That starts with the game of the day at noon ET between top-ranked Texas and No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville, where the Volunteers look to shock Arch Manning and the Longhorns to assert themselves as a College Football Playoff threat. 

In the midday window, a defensive-minded showdown between No. 17 Iowa and No. 18 Michigan will feature on CBS, while No. 4 Ole Miss has to turn the page from an emotional win over Lane Kiffin and LSU by traveling to The Swamp to face No. 21 Florida coming off a big win at Auburn. 

The night slate features three ranked-on-ranked showdowns, including No. 10 LSU heading to No. 23 Texas A&M in a loser-leaves-town battle after both teams lost last week. On the West Coast, longtime rivals face off in a similarly anxious matchup in the Big Ten, with No. 20 Oregon heading down to L.A. to take on No. 12 USC. Then there are two of the early surprises in the SEC going head-to-head in Starkville, as Austin Simmons and No. 19 Missouri take on Kamario Taylor and No. 24 Mississippi State.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 4

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee -- Noon on ABC -- Predictions, preview
Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State -- Noon on Fox
Wake Forest at No. 16 Louisville -- Noon on ESPN
No. 3 Notre Dame at Purdue -- 2:30 p.m. on Peacock
No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Predictions, preview
Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Predictions, preview
No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Predictions, preview
South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
Arizona at Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS -- Predictions, preview
No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Predictions, preview
No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Predictions, preview
No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Check out the full Week 4 college football scoreboard

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Who needs it more: Riley or Lanning?

Tonight's game between Oregon and USC is a huge opportunity for both sides. There's a lot of pressure on each coach to win this game -- but who needs this victory more? My colleague Tom Fornelli laid out exactly why this is an enormous game for Lincoln Riley and his squad.

That said, Dan Lanning has a lot of weight on his shoulders today as well. After entering the season as a national championship favorite, Oregon is staring down the barrel of two losses by the time September is over.

Who needs it more? Dan Lanning, Lincoln Riley both face major pressure ahead of Oregon vs. USC
Austin Nivison
Who needs it more? Dan Lanning, Lincoln Riley both face major pressure ahead of Oregon vs. USC
 
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Week 4 expert picks

With conference play in full swing around the country, the Week 4 slate is loaded with impactful games from Gainesville, Fla. to Los Angeles, Calif.

Our team of college football experts logged picks -- both straight-up and against the spread -- for each of this weekend's biggest matchups. Can Tennessee spring the upset on Texas? Will USC score a signature win under Lincoln Riley? Do the Gators have what it takes to halt the Trinidad train?

Let's find out.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 4
John Talty
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 4
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