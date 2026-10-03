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College football live updates, scores: Week 5 schedule features Georgia, Notre Dame in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 5 action on Saturday

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Week 5 of the college football season doesn't feature as many eye-popping matchups as a week ago, but there is still plenty of intrigue for a Saturday filled with road trips for many of the nation's top teams. 

The marquee game of the day is No. 5 Ohio State's visit to No. 14 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comCBS Sports App and streaming on Paramount+ Premium  ) as the Hawkeyes come off a thrilling last-second win at Michigan last week. Iowa will try to pull Ohio State into the mud at Kinnick Stadium, while the Buckeyes hope Jeremiah Smith and their high flying offense will prove too much for the Hawkeyes. 

The other high-profile showdown is between No. 7 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State at noon in a battle of two of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the country. The Tide's Keelon Russell and the Bulldogs' Kamario Taylor have produced incredible highlight reels already, and the expectation is for a shootout in Starkville that will tell us a lot about both teams. 

Elsewhere, No. 4 Miami heads to Clemson looking to make another statement about their SEC dominance, No. 3 Notre Dame visits North Carolina, No. 10 BYU is in Fort Worth to face TCU and No. 8 Florida travels to No. 25 Missouri after back-to-back wins that have the Gators back on the national radar. 

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 5

Navy at Air Force -- Noon on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina -- Noon on ESPN
No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State -- Noon on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Auburn at No. 17 Tenessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 10 BYU at TCU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 4 Miami at Clemson -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox
Washington at No. 18 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Check out the full Week 5 college football scoreboard

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Enormous game in Los Angeles

If you thought Lincoln Riley and USC needed a win against Oregon last weekend, just wait until Saturday night when Washington comes to town. Imagine what the reaction would be if the Trojans lose to an underwhelming Huskies squad.

Having said that, Washington coach Jedd Fisch may need a victory even more than Riley. Fisch is near the top of Tom Fornelli's Anxiety Rankings -- and for good reason. Not only is Fisch the coach, but he's the offensive coordinator, and that side of the ball has been sputtering.

Anxiety Rankings, Week 5: Texas A&M's Marcel Reed taking heat, can Jedd Fisch fix Washington's offense?
Tom Fornelli
Anxiety Rankings, Week 5: Texas A&M's Marcel Reed taking heat, can Jedd Fisch fix Washington's offense?
 
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Which teams are on upset alert?

Let's just be brutally honest with one another. The Week 5 slate isn't the most impressive of the season. On the other hand, that's usually when chaos erupts all day long.

So, where might that chaos develop? Brad Crawford has put a handful of teams on upset alert, and each of these squads should be very careful. What appears to be a winnable matchup could quickly turn into a sweaty four-quarter battle. Don't judge a book by its cover and don't judge a college football slate by the Vegas speads.

Alabama, Florida among top 25 teams on upset alert in treacherous Week 5 for those on the road
Brad Crawford
Alabama, Florida among top 25 teams on upset alert in treacherous Week 5 for those on the road
 
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Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Welcome to Week 5 of the college football season. It's hard to believe we're here already, isn't it?

This week, some highly-ranked teams face tricky tests, especially on the road. That's typically a recipe for some shocking upsets, but how many will come to fruition on this fine Saturday? Well, our team of experts weighed in with their picks (straight-up and against the spread) for each of Week 5's biggest games.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 5
Brandon Marcello
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 5
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