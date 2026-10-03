College football live updates, scores: Week 5 schedule features Georgia, Notre Dame in action

Week 5 of the college football season doesn't feature as many eye-popping matchups as a week ago, but there is still plenty of intrigue for a Saturday filled with road trips for many of the nation's top teams.

The marquee game of the day is No. 5 Ohio State's visit to No. 14 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and streaming on Paramount+ Premium ) as the Hawkeyes come off a thrilling last-second win at Michigan last week. Iowa will try to pull Ohio State into the mud at Kinnick Stadium, while the Buckeyes hope Jeremiah Smith and their high flying offense will prove too much for the Hawkeyes.

The other high-profile showdown is between No. 7 Alabama and No. 16 Mississippi State at noon in a battle of two of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the country. The Tide's Keelon Russell and the Bulldogs' Kamario Taylor have produced incredible highlight reels already, and the expectation is for a shootout in Starkville that will tell us a lot about both teams.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Miami heads to Clemson looking to make another statement about their SEC dominance, No. 3 Notre Dame visits North Carolina, No. 10 BYU is in Fort Worth to face TCU and No. 8 Florida travels to No. 25 Missouri after back-to-back wins that have the Gators back on the national radar.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 5

Navy at Air Force -- Noon on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina -- Noon on ESPN

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State -- Noon on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Auburn at No. 17 Tenessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 10 BYU at TCU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 4 Miami at Clemson -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox

Washington at No. 18 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Check out the full Week 5 college football scoreboard

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