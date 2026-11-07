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College football live updates, scores: Week 10 schedule features Texas vs. Missouri, UCLA in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 10 action on Saturday

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Find a good spot on your couch and get comfortable. Week 10 has the best college football slate we've seen in a very long time, with seven ranked matchups on tap.

With just a few weeks left to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, several teams have excellent opportunities to do just that. Of course, that also means losers could fall by the playoff wayside.

In the SEC, a handful of teams will go head-to-head with their playoff hopes on the line. No. 7 Texas will travel to No. 18 Missouri in a battle of two-loss teams, and the winner will gain some momentum for the home stretch. Plus, No. 2 Georgia has to go into Oxford for a difficult challenge against Trinidad Chambliss and No. 10 Ole Miss.

As No. 23 Oregon tries to get its season back on the rails, it can make a huge statement against No. 12 Ohio State in Columbus. The Big Ten is a mess, and winning this game against a freshman quarterback could get the Ducks right back in the mix atop the standings.

We've also got key rivalry games as BYU and Utah face off in a top-10 edition of the Holy War, No. 6 Kentucky will try to keep its magical season rolling against No. 13 Tennessee, and the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will be highlighted in Air Force vs. Army on CBS.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 10

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah -- Noon on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri -- Noon on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota -- Noon on Fox
No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee -- 6:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
Air Force at Army -- 7:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Michigan State at Michigan -- 7:30 p.m. on Peacock 
Oklahoma at No. 24 Florida -- 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network 
Check out the full Week 10 college football scoreboard

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Week 10 expert picks

How often do you get college football Saturdays like this one? Very rarely. This is just the second week of the College Football Playoff era with seven ranked matchups.

With a jam-packed slate of football before us, our team of experts weighed in with their picks -- straight-up and against the spread. The winner of LSU vs. Alabama was unanimous, but there was a lot more division when it came to the Saturday night showdown between Notre Dame and Miami.

Check out all the picks from today's biggest games right here.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 10
John Talty
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 10
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