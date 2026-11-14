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College football live updates, scores: Week 11 schedule features Miami, Alabama, Ohio State in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 11 action on Saturday

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There is no shortage of intrigue for Week 11 of the college football season, as the College Football Playoff and conference championship races remain wide open across the country. 

While this weekend doesn't feature quite as many ranked matchups as last Saturday, plenty of top teams will be tested, including four top-10 teams heading on the road. The most notable of those are No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona and No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU, where the Utes and Longhorns can just about lock up a Playoff berth with a win, while a loss for either shakes things up considerably. 

Then there are the teams on the playoff bubble trying to play their way into the field. The biggest game for the CFP bubble is in Bloomington, Indiana, where No. 9 Indiana hosts No. 18 USC (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS) in what figures to be a playoff eliminator. Other key games for teams trying to stay in the top 11 of the playoff rankings include Florida at No. 11 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M and No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU. 

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 11

Duke at No. 7 Miami -- Noon on ABC
No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU -- Noon on ESPN
Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State -- Noon on Fox
No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M -- 3 p.m. on ESPN
No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Michigan at No. 16 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Florida at No. 11 Kentucky -- 6:15 p.m. on ESPN
Baylor at No. 10 BYU -- 7 p.m. on Fox
No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State -- 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona -- 10:30 p.m. on Fox -- Expert picks, preview
Check out the full Week 11 college football scoreboard

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Keelon Russell out for No. 3 Alabama

Star quarterback Keelon Russell is still feeling the effects of his heroic effort against LSU last weekend, so No. 3 Alabama is giving him the weekend off as it travels to Nashville for a matchup against Alabama. Junior Austin Mack will start in his place.

Mack battled Russell for the starting job into fall camp before the latter pulled away in multiple scrimmage settings. Still, Mack has plenty of talent as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He initially signed with Kalen DeBoer at Washington before following him down to Tuscaloosa.

In his career, Mack has completed 29 of his 39 passing attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama to sit QB Keelon Russell, start Austin Mack vs. Vanderbilt, per report
Robby Kalland
Alabama to sit QB Keelon Russell, start Austin Mack vs. Vanderbilt, per report
 
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Week 11 expert picks

We've officially entered the home stretch of the college football season. There are just three weeks remaining as teams jockey for a spot in the conference championship game or the College Football Playoff.

Our team of college football experts have logged their picks for Saturday's biggest games, and it should be a fun one. The headliner this week is an SEC showdown between No. 6 Texas and No. 21 LSU. That's an evenly-matched contest, and our experts are very split on how they see it playing out in Death Valley.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 11
Brandon Marcello
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 11
 
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FAA chaos causes Week 11 schedule changes

When the FAA announced a nationwide ground stoppage on Friday afternoon, it threw the entire country into chaos, and college football was swept up in that.

A number of teams hadn't left for their games when the stoppage was announced -- including No. 6 Texas and No. 8 Tennessee -- and those programs were scrambling to find alternate plans. As a result, some kickoffs have been altered, and No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma has been moved to Sunday.

Here's our full list of updates on the teams and kickoff times that were affected by the groundstop.

College football teams scrambling to find alternate travel plans after FAA lifts ground-stop order
Austin Nivison
College football teams scrambling to find alternate travel plans after FAA lifts ground-stop order
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