College football live updates, scores: Week 11 schedule features Miami, Alabama, Ohio State in action

There is no shortage of intrigue for Week 11 of the college football season, as the College Football Playoff and conference championship races remain wide open across the country.
While this weekend doesn't feature quite as many ranked matchups as last Saturday, plenty of top teams will be tested, including four top-10 teams heading on the road. The most notable of those are No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona and No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU, where the Utes and Longhorns can just about lock up a Playoff berth with a win, while a loss for either shakes things up considerably.
Then there are the teams on the playoff bubble trying to play their way into the field. The biggest game for the CFP bubble is in Bloomington, Indiana, where No. 9 Indiana hosts No. 18 USC (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS) in what figures to be a playoff eliminator. Other key games for teams trying to stay in the top 11 of the playoff rankings include Florida at No. 11 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M and No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET
College football scores, schedule: Week 11
Duke at No. 7 Miami -- Noon on ABC
No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU -- Noon on ESPN
Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State -- Noon on Fox
No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M -- 3 p.m. on ESPN
No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Michigan at No. 16 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Florida at No. 11 Kentucky -- 6:15 p.m. on ESPN
Baylor at No. 10 BYU -- 7 p.m. on Fox
No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State -- 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona -- 10:30 p.m. on Fox -- Expert picks, preview
Check out the full Week 11 college football scoreboard
Check these out ...