Just two weeks remain in the college football regular season, but a lot is still up in the air as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned. Will Week 12 offer more clarity, or will it only create more chaos with top 25 teams falling left and right?

One of the most fascinating matchups of the day is at high noon in Lincoln. Nebraska hosts No. 14 Ohio State, and the Huskers are looking to snap their 31-game losing streak to ranked opponents. Ohio State did pick up a win over Northwestern last weekend, but the offense remains a big question with Luke Fahey at quarterback, and the defense has shown some cracks of late.

In the afternoon, No. 5 Indiana will try to avoid a slip-up against Washington in Seattle. The Hoosiers looked like an improved team coming out of the open date with a top-25 win over USC, but Indiana has played down to its competition for most of the season. Will that burn them against the Hoosiers?

At night, a trio of national championship favorites all get tricky tests. No. 1 Georgia has to go into the frenzied atmosphere of Williams-Brice Stadium to face No. 21 South Carolina. No. 6 Notre Dame meets its final major hurdle before the College Football Playoff with a wounded SMU team coming to town. No. 7 Miami has to face a Virginia Tech passing attack capable of making some plays against a vulnerable secondary.

We'll see whether all of those national championship contenders leave the weekend unscathed. If they can't, there will be a huge shake-up in the CFP race.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 12

No. 10 BYU at Kansas -- Noon on ABC

No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech -- Noon on ESPN

No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska -- Noon on Fox

No. 4 UCLA at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

Arkansas at No. 5 Texas -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 8 Indiana at Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

LSU at No. 9 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview

No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 2 Utah at TCU -- 9 p.m. on Fox

Check out the full Week 12 college football scoreboard

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