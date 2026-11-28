The final week of the regular season is upon us, which means it's rivalry week across the country.

There aren't many ranked matchups in the final week of the season, but as we've learned this season, that rarely means it'll be easy for the teams at the top. Rivalry week compounds those concerns of upsets, as there's no lack of motivation even for teams without bowl games or Playoff bids to play for to take down their rivals on Thanksgiving weekend.

Teams in the top 11 of the rankings know their job this week is to win to pencil their names into the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, but that's easier said than done, even as a big favorite. The teams on the Playoff bubble like Tennessee, Wake Forest, UCLA, Indiana and Oregon will all know what's at stake this week, and will need to fend off hungry rivals who would love to spoil their season.

Beyond the Playoff race, there is still plenty at stake. There are rivalries where coaches are trying to avoid the hot seat, like Michigan-Ohio State and South Carolina-Clemson, or in-state supremacy at stake heading into pivotal offseasons for the likes of Louisville-Kentucky.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 13

Notre Dame at Syracuse -- Noon on ABC

Boston College at No. 7 Miami -- Noon on ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky -- Noon on ESPN2

Michigan at Ohio State -- Noon on Fox -- Expert picks, preview

LSU at Arkansas -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

South Carolina at Clemson -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2

USC at UCLA -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Duke at No. 11 Wake Forest -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Purdue at Indiana -- 7 p.m. on FS1

Auburn at Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

Washington at Oregon -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Check out the full Week 13 college football scoreboard

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