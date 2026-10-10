College football live updates, scores: Week 6 schedule features Indiana, Pitt, Missouri in action

The midway point of the college football season is quickly approaching, and Week 6 features a number of key conference matchups that will have major implications on conference title races.

In the noon window, No. 7 Indiana has a road test against undefeated Nebraska. Neither team's resume is terribly impressive, but one side will walk away with an enormous win on Saturday. Matt Rhule is winless against top-25 team in his tenure with the Huskers, but he has an opportunity to change that against the defending national champions.

Later in the day, a few top-25 squads could slip up on the road if they aren't careful. No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 10 LSU are all clear favorites away from home. That can be a recipe for college football chaos, so those teams will have to avoid falling into a trap.

At night, Penn State will get the chance to wash the taste of two consecutive losses out of its mouth when No. 19 USC comes to Happy Valley. It's a White Out game for the Nittany Lions, and the Trojans haven't exactly been sharp when traveling cross-country.

The week's marquee matchups feature the Red River Rivalry, No. 21 UCLA facing No. 13 Oregon in a fascinating Big Ten battle and a heavyweight fight between No. 6 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 6

No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska -- Noon on Fox

North Carolina at No. 25 Pitt -- Noon on ESPN

Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri -- Noon on ABC

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State -- 4:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas -- 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 10 LSU at Kentucky -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 19 USC at Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview

Check out the full Week 6 college football scoreboard

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