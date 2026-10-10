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College football live updates, scores: Week 6 schedule features Indiana, Pitt, Missouri in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 6 action on Saturday

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The midway point of the college football season is quickly approaching, and Week 6 features a number of key conference matchups that will have major implications on conference title races.

In the noon window, No. 7 Indiana has a road test against undefeated Nebraska. Neither team's resume is terribly impressive, but one side will walk away with an enormous win on Saturday. Matt Rhule is winless against top-25 team in his tenure with the Huskers, but he has an opportunity to change that against the defending national champions.

Later in the day, a few top-25 squads could slip up on the road if they aren't careful. No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 10 LSU are all clear favorites away from home. That can be a recipe for college football chaos, so those teams will have to avoid falling into a trap.

At night, Penn State will get the chance to wash the taste of two consecutive losses out of its mouth when No. 19 USC comes to Happy Valley. It's a White Out game for the Nittany Lions, and the Trojans haven't exactly been sharp when traveling cross-country.

The week's marquee matchups feature the Red River Rivalry, No. 21 UCLA facing No. 13 Oregon in a fascinating Big Ten battle and a heavyweight fight between No. 6 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 6

No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska -- Noon on Fox
North Carolina at No. 25 Pitt -- Noon on ESPN
Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri -- Noon on ABC
No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m. on NBC
No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State -- 4:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas -- 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 10 LSU at Kentucky -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 19 USC at Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview
Check out the full Week 6 college football scoreboard

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Hurricane Isias' impact on college football

Hurricane Isaias made landfall on Friday night, and it will affect some of this week's college football games --particularly across the southeast.

Despite rumblings that the Georgia vs. Alabama clash would move location or days, it will remain in its current primetime slot, although the forecast is rather messy. However, the storm did nix President Donald Trump's plans to attend the game.

Beyond that SEC headliner, there are a handful of other games that have already been impacted by the storm. Here is the complete list:

How Hurricane Isaias affects college football's Week 6 schedule: Latest for Georgia-Alabama, others impacted
Brad Crawford
How Hurricane Isaias affects college football's Week 6 schedule: Latest for Georgia-Alabama, others impacted
 
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Whose CFP resume will improve today?

Teams are still building their College Football Playoff resumes, and today will be critical for every team with a shot at snagging one of those 12 spots.

Our own David Cobb ranked the best resumes so far, and Alabama has done a lot of good work over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, this is Georgia's first big test of the season. Whichever team wins that marquee matchup in Tuscaloosa will have a crown jewel on its resume and a little of breathing room in the second half of the season.

College Football Playoff resume rankings: Alabama can leap Texas for No. 1 with win over Georgia
David Cobb
College Football Playoff resume rankings: Alabama can leap Texas for No. 1 with win over Georgia
 
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Jared Curtis returns to face No. 9 Ole Miss

No. 9 Ole Miss is one of several highly-ranked SEC teams going on the road today as it will be in Nashville to face Vanderbilt. That matchup just got a little tougher with Commodores five-star freshman Jared Curtis expected to return from injury after missing last week's game against Georgia.

Frankly, it won't matter who is at quarterback for Vanderbilt if Ole Miss can't clean up its run defense.

Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis expected back vs. No. 9 Ole Miss after missing Georgia game
Austin Nivison
Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis expected back vs. No. 9 Ole Miss after missing Georgia game
 
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Dylan Stewart returns for South Carolina at No. 16 Florida

South Carolina junior defensive end Dylan Stewart is expected to play for the Gamecocks against the Gators as Shane Beamer's team tries to snap an eight-game losing skid in SEC play.

Beamer said this week that his top defensive player had returned to the team and practice following an indefinite suspension and mandatory one-game ban from the SEC after a punch thrown last month at Alabama. Sources confirmed to CBS Sports this week that Stewart will be available.

At what capacity Stewart plays, however, will be determined by South Carolina's coaching staff and the edge rusher's lower back. He only played 14 snaps during the Gamecocks' Wee 3 loss to Mississippi State in its SEC opener after missing fall camp and the first two games of the season with the back situation.

Stewart doubled his time on the field in Tuscaloosasa, before the fourth-quarter skirmish with Alabama tight end Josh Ford led to his suspension.

The Gamecocks had nine players listed as out on Friday night's updated injury report, including defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and freshman edge rusher Julian Walker, so Stewart's availability up front is much-needed for a struggling defense.

South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart on track to play against Florida after serving one-game suspension
Brad Crawford
South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart on track to play against Florida after serving one-game suspension

Stewart was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and one of the most significant recruits of the Beamer era at South Carolina. The junior posted a combined 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his first two seasons with the program.

He hasn't yet recorded a sack this season.

 
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Anxiety Bowl in Happy Valley

Happy Valley? More like Nervous Valley this weekend.

Esteemed colleague Tom Fornelli has dubbed No. 19 USC at Penn State the Week 6 Anxiety Bowl. With the Nittany Lions coming off two bad losses, Matt Campbell faces pressure to get things back on track in his first year. With the Nittany Lions coming off two bad losses, it would be a terrible look for Lincoln Riley to lay an egg against a struggling opponent.

The loser of that game will be in a world of hurt.

Anxiety Rankings, Week 6: Brent Venables under pressure, USC and Penn State both need to get back on track
Tom Fornelli
Anxiety Rankings, Week 6: Brent Venables under pressure, USC and Penn State both need to get back on track
 
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Week 6 expert picks

This has potential to be a very fun and chaotic weekend in college football with an rivalry game in Dallas, a Big Ten battle in Eugene and an SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa.

With that in mind, our team of college football experts have made picks (straight-up and against the spread) on each one of Week 6's biggest games. That includes No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Alabama -- a game that divided our nine experts almost evenly.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 6
John Talty
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 6
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