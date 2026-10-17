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College football live updates, scores: Week 7 schedule features Texas-Florida, Mississippi State-LSU

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 7 action on Saturday

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The college football gods have blessed us with six top-25 matchups in Week 7, and the slate is loaded even beyond those games. We have rivalry clashes and contests that could make or break College Football Playoff hopes.

You know it's a good week when No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss gets slotted on SEC Network, something that Eli Drinkwitz made light of during his weekly press conference. Regardless of where it is, that game should be a thrilling one with both teams hoping to bolster their College Football Playoff resume. The big storyline to watch will be Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons returning to Oxford after losing his job to Trinidad Chambliss last year.

Sticking in the SEC, No. 16 Mississippi State goes on the road to play No. 22 LSU, and the Tigers have no room for error left after falling to Kentucky last weekend. Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor has been dealing with an injury all week, but they still have offensive playmakers like Anthony Evans III, who is up to 574 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

There are also a few rivalry games, including No. 1 Georgia hosting Auburn and No. 3 Miami hosting Florida State. Those look like one-sided matchups on paper, but the underdogs are always capable of making things interesting in those games.

This weekend's headliners include a top-five matchup in Bloomington, a ranked rivalry game in Neyland Stadium and a physical showdown between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 8 BYU in Provo.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 7

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana -- Noon on Fox -- Expert picks, preview
Florida at No. 7 Texas -- Noon on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU -- Noon on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
Penn State at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
Auburn at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC 
No. 6 Alabama at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 16 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Florida State at No. 3 Miami -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Check out the full Week 7 college football scoreboard

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Week 7 expert picks, predictions

Good morning and welcome to one of the best days on the college football calendar. Week 7 is jam-packed with six top-25 matchups, and the intrigue doesn't end there. We've got a couple classic rivalry games, and Florida going on the road against Texas.

Our team of experts have logged their picks (straight-up and against-the-spread) for each of this week's biggest games. Can Indiana take down Ohio State in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game? Our experts aren't so sure.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 7
Brandon Marcello
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 7
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