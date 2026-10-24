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College football live updates, scores: Week 8 schedule features Miami, LSU, Indiana in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 8 action on Saturday

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Week 7 was an all-timer that saw five teams ranked in the top 7 go down, and now focus shifts to how Week 8 follows that up in one of the most chaotic seasons of college football in recent memory. 

The No. 1 ranked team in the country has lost in back-to-back weeks, and new No. 1 Miami will try to end that streak when hosting Pitt after surviving a scare in double overtime against Florida State. BYU moves to No. 2 in the rankings, the highest the Cougars have been ranked since 1984, and will look to avoid a hangover after knocking off Notre Dame as they travel to Orlando to face UCF. 

The two ranked matchups of Saturday come in the night slate, starting with No. 7 Ole Miss traveling to Austin to face No. 19 Texas, where all eyes are on Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning to see if he faces a short leash in a must-win spot for Texas. Then at 10:15 p.m. ET, No. 14 Houston visits No. 10 Utah is a huge Big 12 showdown that could be a College Football Playoff eliminator. 

Elsewhere, ranked Big Ten and SEC teams will look to avoid tripping up against unranked foes. No. 6 Indiana is at Michigan, now starting Tommy Carr, while No. 9 UCLA looks to remain undefeated with Michigan State coming to town (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS). No. 13 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 18 LSU are all needing wins to keep Playoff dreams alive. 

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 8

Pitt at No. 1 Miami -- Noon on ESPN
No. 6 Indiana at Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Expert picks, preview
No. 8 Texas Tech at Cincinnati -- Noon on FS1
No. 18 LSU at Auburn -- Noon on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Michigan State at No. 9 UCLA -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 2 BYU at UCF -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox
No. 11 Tennessee at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Texas A&M at No. 13 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 16 USC at Wisconsin -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
Check out the full Week 8 college football scoreboard

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Texas AD: 'Rome is not burning'

Texas has hit a rough patch in its 2026 season as the offense sputters, and the possibility of Steve Sarkisian benching Arch Manning gets more real every week. Even with all of that going on, Texas AD Chris Del Conte told our own Brandon Marcello that everyone should remain calm.

"Rome is not burning," Del Conte said.

His "Our empire isn't crumbling" shirt is raising a lot of questions answered by the aforementioned shirt.

Texas AD defends Longhorns as pressure mounts on Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian: 'Rome is not burning'
Brandon Marcello
Texas AD defends Longhorns as pressure mounts on Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian: 'Rome is not burning'
 
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Indiana, BYU on upset alert?

The lack of top 25 matchups this week only means that there is ample opportunity for earth-shattering upsets. But who is most at risk for a cataclysmic loss?

Brad Crawford believes No. 2 BYU and No. 7 Indiana are on that list. A week after a program-defining win, the Cougars go across the country to the Land of the Mouse to play a plucky UCF team in Orlando. The Hoosiers, on the other hand, are coming off a soul-crushing loss to Ohio State, and now they face to face a stout Michigan defense.

Indiana, BYU, Utah among top-25 teams on upset alert in Week 8
Brad Crawford
Indiana, BYU, Utah among top-25 teams on upset alert in Week 8
 
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Alessio Milivojevic out for Michigan State

With No. 9 UCLA already down to backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, Michigan State will be without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Milivojevic was listed as questionable on the Friday night injury report, but he will be unable to go against the Bruins. The issue for the Spartans is that backup quarterback Cam Fancher is also dealing with an injury, so third-string freshman Kayd Coffman is in line for his first career start. 

A three-star recruit in the 2026 signing class, Coffman was the No. 24 quarterback in the recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

 
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Week 8 expert picks

The Week 8 slate may not have one top-15 matchup after another on the schedule, but it's still filled with games that will reshape the college football landscape by Sunday morning.

One of those games is No. 16 USC going on the road to face Wisconsin. The Trojans are entering a key stretch of their season, and the race to the Big Ten title game is officially wide open in the wake of Julian Sayin's injury. If USC wins in Madison, it will get another step closer to Indianapolis. If it loses, it will be another blown opportunity for Lincoln Rlley.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 8
John Talty
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 8
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