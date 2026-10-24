College football live updates, scores: Week 8 schedule features Miami, LSU, Indiana in action

Week 7 was an all-timer that saw five teams ranked in the top 7 go down, and now focus shifts to how Week 8 follows that up in one of the most chaotic seasons of college football in recent memory.

The No. 1 ranked team in the country has lost in back-to-back weeks, and new No. 1 Miami will try to end that streak when hosting Pitt after surviving a scare in double overtime against Florida State. BYU moves to No. 2 in the rankings, the highest the Cougars have been ranked since 1984, and will look to avoid a hangover after knocking off Notre Dame as they travel to Orlando to face UCF.

The two ranked matchups of Saturday come in the night slate, starting with No. 7 Ole Miss traveling to Austin to face No. 19 Texas, where all eyes are on Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning to see if he faces a short leash in a must-win spot for Texas. Then at 10:15 p.m. ET, No. 14 Houston visits No. 10 Utah is a huge Big 12 showdown that could be a College Football Playoff eliminator.

Elsewhere, ranked Big Ten and SEC teams will look to avoid tripping up against unranked foes. No. 6 Indiana is at Michigan, now starting Tommy Carr, while No. 9 UCLA looks to remain undefeated with Michigan State coming to town (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS). No. 13 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 18 LSU are all needing wins to keep Playoff dreams alive.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 8

Pitt at No. 1 Miami -- Noon on ESPN

No. 6 Indiana at Michigan -- Noon on Fox -- Expert picks, preview

No. 8 Texas Tech at Cincinnati -- Noon on FS1

No. 18 LSU at Auburn -- Noon on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

Michigan State at No. 9 UCLA -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

No. 2 BYU at UCF -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 11 Tennessee at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Texas A&M at No. 13 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 16 USC at Wisconsin -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview

Check out the full Week 8 college football scoreboard

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