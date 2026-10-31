College football live updates, scores: Week 9 schedule features Arizona vs. Texas Tech, Notre Dame in action

It's Week 9, and college football fans will be treated to a fun slate of games on Halloween. How many top-25 teams will be tricked into lowering their guard against feisty underdogs? That remains to be seen.

One team that should have its guard all the way up is No. 13 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are fresh off their first loss of the season against Cincinnati, and No. 22 Arizona travels to Lubbock on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats have been rolling, but Texas Tech provides a serious heat check.

In the mid-afternoon window, No. 6 Utah will take its undefeated record on the road to Cincinnati, where it will try to avoid the same fate as Texas Tech. The Utes are coming off an emotional top-25 win over Houston, and now they have a long way to travel to meet the Bearcats. For Cincy, a win would mean two top-10 wins on its resume and a 6-2 record. November would suddenly become very interesting for the Bearcats.

The most fascinating matchup of the day is a primetime kickoff between USC and No. 2 Ohio State. There are already questions about Lincoln Riley's future at USC, and the Buckeyes will be rolling out a first-time starting quarterback. If there were ever a time for Riley to get a major win with the Trojans, this is it.

Elsewhere in the country, freshly ranked Wisconsin goes into Iowa City for what should be a slugfest against the Hawkeyes, and No.1 Miami takes its unblemished record to Chapel Hill for a matchup against Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 9

No. 5 Notre Dame at Navy -- Noon on ABC

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech -- Noon on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview

No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa -- Noon on Fox

Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Minnesota at No. 4 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia (ATLANTA) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

Arizona State at No. 8 BYU -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati -- 3:45 p.m. on ESPN

No. 1 Miami at North Carolina -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 2 Ohio State at USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview

Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the full Week 9 college football scoreboard

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