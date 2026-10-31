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College football live updates, scores: Week 9 schedule features Arizona vs. Texas Tech, Notre Dame in action

NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 9 action on Saturday

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It's Week 9, and college football fans will be treated to a fun slate of games on Halloween. How many top-25 teams will be tricked into lowering their guard against feisty underdogs? That remains to be seen.

One team that should have its guard all the way up is No. 13 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are fresh off their first loss of the season against Cincinnati, and No. 22 Arizona travels to Lubbock on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats have been rolling, but Texas Tech provides a serious heat check.

In the mid-afternoon window, No. 6 Utah will take its undefeated record on the road to Cincinnati, where it will try to avoid the same fate as Texas Tech. The Utes are coming off an emotional top-25 win over Houston, and now they have a long way to travel to meet the Bearcats. For Cincy, a win would mean two top-10 wins on its resume and a 6-2 record. November would suddenly become very interesting for the Bearcats.

The most fascinating matchup of the day is a primetime kickoff between USC and No. 2 Ohio State. There are already questions about Lincoln Riley's future at USC, and the Buckeyes will be rolling out a first-time starting quarterback. If there were ever a time for Riley to get a major win with the Trojans, this is it.

Elsewhere in the country, freshly ranked Wisconsin goes into Iowa City for what should be a slugfest against the Hawkeyes, and No.1 Miami takes its unblemished record to Chapel Hill for a matchup against Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times ET

College football scores, schedule: Week 9

No. 5 Notre Dame at Navy -- Noon on ABC
No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech -- Noon on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview
No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa -- Noon on Fox
Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss -- 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Minnesota at No. 4 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview
No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia (ATLANTA) -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
Arizona State at No. 8 BYU -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox
No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati -- 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
No. 1 Miami at North Carolina -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview
No. 2 Ohio State at USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC -- Expert picks, preview
Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the full Week 9 college football scoreboard

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Ahmad Hardy makes triumphant return vs. Arkansas

Just over five months after suffering a gunshot wound in the leg during a concert in Mississippi, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is set to make his triumphant return to the field against Arkansas today.

Hardy spent the offseason and the first seven games of the regular season rehabbing the injury, but he has been cleared for game action. I would expect Eli Drinkwitz to ease Hardy back into action while Jamal Roberts remains the clear No. 1 option for Missouri. After this weekend, however, the Tigers will need both running backs as the schedule gets much tougher.

Ahmad Hardy returning for Missouri: Star RB set for season debut after recovering from gunshot wound
Austin Nivison
Ahmad Hardy returning for Missouri: Star RB set for season debut after recovering from gunshot wound
 
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Georgia feeling some anxiety

Halloween or not, Saturdays in the fall are filled with anxiety. That's especially the case for Georgia, which is coming out of its open date with one loss on its resume. The Bulldogs' last appearance was a shocking upset at the hands of Auburn that shrunk their margin for error.

Now Georgia faces Florida, which has shown its capable of beating the best teams in the conference. If the Dawgs play their best game, they should win, but the Gators certainly aren't going to roll over.

Anxiety Rankings for Week 9: Ohio State backup QB era meets Lincoln Riley's crossroads at USC
Tom Fornelli
Anxiety Rankings for Week 9: Ohio State backup QB era meets Lincoln Riley's crossroads at USC
 
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Plenty of scary games remain

On a weekend full of ghouls, goblins, tricks and treats, why not lean into it with a look at the scariest game remaining for every College Football Playoff contender. No. 2 Ohio State will have to navigate its schedule without Julian Sayin, at least for the next couple weeks.

That makes tonight's clash with USC rather spooky. The Trojans haven't lived up to expectations, but they have talent on their roster. It's a dangerous spot for the Buckeyes without their star quarterback.

The scariest game left for every College Football Playoff contender: Spooky opponents look to play spoiler
Brad Crawford
The scariest game left for every College Football Playoff contender: Spooky opponents look to play spoiler
 
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Week 9 expert picks

Good morning, and welcome to Week 9 of the college football season! We've got a fun slate of games on this gorgeous Halloween day, and it's been a scary time to be a ranked team lately.

How many more College Football Playoff hopefuls will fall today? No. 8 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Arizona, and No. 3 Georgia meets No. 17 Florida for a "neutral site" game in Atlanta. Our team of experts have logged their picks -- straight up and against the spread -- for each game.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 9
John Talty
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 9
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