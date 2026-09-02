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💥 Five things to know Wednesday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB September storylines

Michael Meredith, CBS Sports

We've arrived at the final month of baseball's regular season. September brings expanded rosters, battles for playoff spots, award races and pressure for disappointing teams to right the ship at the last minute. For the Padres, it also brings top prospect Ethan Salas, who became the youngest active player in MLB and the youngest catcher to reach the majors since 1991.

The prospect call-up is a big one, but with all due respect to Salas, his arrival is a footnote to the biggest storylines in the sport. The developments that will define the last couple of weeks of the regular season promise to be incredibly compelling, like the NL MVP battle between Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani.

Our Mike Axisa explained why the margin between the Cubs and Dodgers stars is so slim.

Axisa: "There is more to MVP voting than WAR, but it does inform the voters, and PCA's lead is significant. They're comparable hitters at this point. Crow-Armstrong is the better baserunner and will give his team 1,300 innings or so of the best defense at any position in baseball. Ohtani has made 14 ace-caliber starts."

Here are a few other storylines you should follow between now and the start of the postseason:

Yordan Alvarez's pursuit of the Triple Crown: He could become the second player to achieve the feat in 59 years.

He could become the second player to achieve the feat in 59 years. Division and wild-card races: Every division besides the NL West and (probably) the NL Central is up for grabs.

Every division besides the NL West and (probably) the NL Central is up for grabs. Fond farewells: Justin Verlander will retire at the end of the season, and Craig Kimbrel, Paul Goldschmidt, Kenley Jansen and Max Scherzer are also on retirement watch.

🔠 NFL preseason grades

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In a lot of cases, it is wise not to put too much stock in the NFL preseason. But that does not mean it is useless. You can still glean plenty of meaningful information from the exhibition games and the practices that go into them.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, most of what we learned about them was negative. Tua Tagovailoa was brutal in his preseason action, so Kevin Stefanski still has not named a starting quarterback. The edge rusher group was decimated when Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. received an eight-game suspension. All of this makes Atlanta the only team to receive an "F" on our report card.

The good news for the Falcons is that nobody in the NFC South looked particularly great in August. Here are the grades for the whole division:

Panthers: C

C Buccaneers: C+

C+ Falcons: F

F Saints: C-

We also graded the performances from all 32 first-round picks. Since we highlighted a poor division, let's take a look at one strong individual standout. Jets edge rusher David Bailey showed why he was worth the No. 2 overall pick, according to our Josh Edwards.

Edwards: "There is an insatiable motivation within David Bailey. He holds his ground in the run game and fights to get off blocks as a pass rusher. The Texas Tech product, by way of Stanford, generated pressure on stunts but also showed the speed and flexibility to win on the high side of his rush. Opponents showed their respect with the occasional double team."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ Coppa Italia, second round: Frosinone at Sassuolo, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

🎾 US Open: Second round, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Coppa Italia, second round: Venezia at Udinese, noon on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚾ Braves at Nationals or Padres at Reds, 12:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Phillies at Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Mariners at Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Brewers at Cubs, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ White Sox at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Canadian Championship, semifinal: Montreal vs. Whitecaps, 10 p.m. on FS2