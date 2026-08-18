Ranking college football's most expensive rosters; latest news on WRs Jordon Tyson and Malik Nabers

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👀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: College football's most expensive rosters

Mike Meredith, CBS Sports

As if the release of the preseason Top 25 AP poll wasn't enough to get you fired up for the start of college football season, we have something extra for you today, as a CBS Sports poll of industry insiders reveals college football's most expensive rosters for the upcoming 2026 season.

I won't spoil too much, but multiple programs have crossed the $40 million roster threshold, led by Lane Kiffin's massive spending spree at LSU -- which may be closer to $50 million. It's been a sharp spike across the sport. A front-office staffer at one school on this list said their roster spend is up 50% in 2026 compared to 2024.

"Here's the thing: If you have a pretty comfortable chunk of players that are solid, but then you have six to seven high-dollar kids, it's hard not to [be in the $40 million range]," one Power Four general manager told CBS Sports. "That shit adds up quick."

Apparently, a few schools are in their own category: Miami, Oregon, USC, Texas and Texas A&M.

Check out the full breakdown of which schools are breaking the bank and which one player on said teams is tipping the scales with monetary value.

🏀 Fever stay hot in WNBA Power Rankings

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This time of year, it's hard to escape the heat, but that's especially true if you're in the path of the Fever these days. Indiana has rattled off four straight wins, and the team has drastically increased its odds of earning a top-four seed in the playoffs.

Over the course of this winning streak, Caitlin Clark has been driving the bus while averaging 25.8 points, 10 assists and 3.5 rebounds per night. As a result, our own Jack Maloney pushed the Fever up to No. 3 in his latest WNBA Power Rankings.

Maloney: "The Fever escaped Atlanta with a thrilling overtime victory on Sunday that had major playoff implications. Thanks to their win -- their fourth in a row and 11th in their last 14 games -- they now have a 63 percent chance of earning a top-four seed; with a loss, it would have been 24 percent."

Here's how things look at the bottom of the rankings, where things are decidedly less exciting than they are in Indiana right now:

11. Mercury (+1)

12. Sparks (-1)

13. Sun (--)

14. Storm (+1)

15. Tempo (-1)

In other news from around the league, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi got her iconic No. 3 retired by the Mercury. In honor of that, here are the top five moments from her incredible career.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏀 Fever at Tempo, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ White Sox at Cubs, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Dream at Aces, 9 p.m. on ESPN