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Ranking college football's most expensive rosters; latest news on WRs Jordon Tyson and Malik Nabers

Plus, the Fever remain hot in the WNBA Power Rankings

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This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

👀 Five things to know Tuesday

  1. Ohio State debuted at No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The first AP poll of the season dropped on Monday, and the Buckeyes landed atop the rankings with 40 first-place votes. No SEC team garnered a first-place vote -- and that includes Texas -- which begins the season as one of the more underrated teams in the rankings. Oregon (14), Indiana (8), Notre Dame (6) and Miami (1) were the other four teams that received first-place votes.
  2. Saints rookie WR Jordon Tyson will be sidelined for two months. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 draft, Tyson dealt with a slew of ailments at Arizona State but overcame that to fly up draft boards last spring. After generating a fair amount of buzz in the offseason, Tyson will miss two months with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, Tyson isn't the only NFL player dealing with a significant injury right now, so check out our training camp injury tracker to get all the latest news on that front.
  3. Malik Nabers returned to team drills with the Giants. Why not work in some positive injury news to cancel out some of the negative? The Giants got their star receiver back at practice on Monday, and it sounds like Nabers' improved health has renewed his spirit. After undergoing a second procedure on his knee in the spring, Nabers raised some concern about his status for Week 1, but it seems like his recovery has progressed nicely.
  4. Ketel Marte no-showed the Diamondbacks' game vs. the Red Sox. The Diamondbacks really could have used Marte in their 11-1 loss to the Red Sox on Monday night. Unfortunately for the team, Marte was a no-show in Boston, and he was placed on the restricted list as a result. Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte has been dealing with a "personal issue," but there has been "very little" communication between the Diamondbacks and their star player. This is now the second time Marte has stepped away from the team this season.
  5. Jeanie Buss isn't relinquishing her family's share of the Lakers easily. There's family drama in Hollywood as Buss seems to be at odds with her siblings over selling their remaining share of the Lakers. Initially, reports emerged that the Buss family would sell its 17.8% stake to new owners Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, but Jeanie Buss' lawyer later refuted that report and said any sale "would be and is void." If the Buss family were to sell the remainder of their stake, Jeanie would be forced to step down as team governor.

🏈 Do not miss this: College football's most expensive rosters

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Mike Meredith, CBS Sports

As if the release of the preseason Top 25 AP poll wasn't enough to get you fired up for the start of college football season, we have something extra for you today, as a CBS Sports poll of industry insiders reveals college football's most expensive rosters for the upcoming 2026 season. 

I won't spoil too much, but multiple programs have crossed the $40 million roster threshold, led by Lane Kiffin's massive spending spree at LSU -- which may be closer to $50 million. It's been a sharp spike across the sport. A front-office staffer at one school on this list said their roster spend is up 50% in 2026 compared to 2024.

"Here's the thing: If you have a pretty comfortable chunk of players that are solid, but then you have six to seven high-dollar kids, it's hard not to [be in the $40 million range]," one Power Four general manager told CBS Sports. "That shit adds up quick."

Apparently, a few schools are in their own category: Miami, Oregon, USC, Texas and Texas A&M.

Check out the full breakdown of which schools are breaking the bank and which one player on said teams is tipping the scales with monetary value. 

🏀 Fever stay hot in WNBA Power Rankings

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This time of year, it's hard to escape the heat, but that's especially true if you're in the path of the Fever these days. Indiana has rattled off four straight wins, and the team has drastically increased its odds of earning a top-four seed in the playoffs.

Over the course of this winning streak, Caitlin Clark has been driving the bus while averaging 25.8 points, 10 assists and 3.5 rebounds per night. As a result, our own Jack Maloney pushed the Fever up to No. 3 in his latest WNBA Power Rankings.

  • Maloney: "The Fever escaped Atlanta with a thrilling overtime victory on Sunday that had major playoff implications. Thanks to their win -- their fourth in a row and 11th in their last 14 games -- they now have a 63 percent chance of earning a top-four seed; with a loss, it would have been 24 percent."

Here's how things look at the bottom of the rankings, where things are decidedly less exciting than they are in Indiana right now:

11. Mercury (+1)
12. Sparks (-1)
13. Sun (--)
14. Storm (+1)
15. Tempo (-1)

In other news from around the league, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi got her iconic No. 3 retired by the Mercury. In honor of that, here are the top five moments from her incredible career.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏀 Fever at Tempo, 7 p.m. on ESPN
White Sox at Cubs, 8 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Dream at Aces, 9 p.m. on ESPN

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