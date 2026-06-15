College football's most experienced offenses: Ranking all 138 FBS units ahead of the 2026 season

Returning production and experience can tell us a lot about how prepared a college football roster is entering a new season, but they miss perhaps the most important question: how good is that production actually? Just because a team returns a bunch of starters or brings back thousands of career snaps doesn't automatically make it good.

Experience without results is just experience.

Using data from TruMedia, CBS Sports compiled career FBS production for each player across all 138 rosters entering the 2026 season. Just as in last week's experience analysis, the data include only FBS production, which means newcomers North Dakota State and Sacramento State typically appear at or near the bottom of these rankings.

College football's most experienced teams: Ranking all 138 FBS rosters ahead of the 2026 season Cody Nagel

This breakdown goes beyond raw snaps to examine what that experience actually produced, from passing, rushing and receiving output to combined offensive efficiency and even offensive line performance. Next week, we'll flip the script and examine defensive production.

But first, which offenses actually bring back the most proven production entering 2026? Let's start at quarterback.

Passing production

Team Yds. Att. (Rank) Comp. (Rank) TD (Rank) 1. Indiana 12,369 1,587 (2) 1,001 (2) 92 (1) 2. UCF 12,153 1,635 (1) 977 (3) 92 (1) 3. Arizona State 10,780 1,529 (3) 1,016 (1) 81 (3) 4. Oregon 10,242 1,313 (5) 885 (5) 73 (4) 5. Iowa State 10,232 1,487 (4) 922 (4) 55 (12) 6. Penn State 9,374 1,186 (7) 721 (8) 64 (8) 7. Arizona 9,204 1,215 (6) 786 (6) 73 (4) 8. Nebraska 8,714 1,155 (8) 728 (7) 54 (14) 9. Auburn 8,438 1,059 (11) 685 (11) 69 (6) 10. USC 8,250 971 (18) 613 (16) 53 (18) 11. Liberty 8,135 1,061 (10) 587 (18) 53 (18) 12. SMU 7,781 972 (17) 636 (12) 56 (11) 13. UTSA 7,724 1,074 (9) 693 (9) 65 (7) 14. Boise State 7,671 1,005 (14) 606 (17) 54 (14) 15. Florida Atlantic 7,600 1,033 (12) 689 (10) 57 (10) 16. Wisconsin 7,460 1,003 (15) 617 (14) 52 (20) 17. NC State 7,019 991 (16) 629 (13) 51 (21) 18. Michigan State 6,874 1,011 (13) 615 (15) 37 (36) 19. Miami 6,784 801 (27) 529 (25) 58 (9) 20. Georgia Southern 6,605 942 (19) 571 (20) 54 (14) 21. Utah 6,579 901 (22) 538 (22) 49 (22) 22. Illinois 6,531 850 (23) 532 (24) 43 (28) 23. Northwestern 6,359 917 (21) 543 (21) 41 (29) 24. Tulane 6,320 934 (20) 587 (18) 54 (14) 25. Oklahoma 6,297 772 (31) 490 (28) 47 (26) 26. Syracuse 6,214 800 (28) 492 (27) 48 (24) 27. Texas 6,175 827 (24) 501 (26) 55 (12) 28. Cincinnati 5,965 820 (25) 533 (23) 39 (33) 29. Duke 5,698 762 (32) 436 (37) 33 (41) 30. Virginia 5,685 745 (33) 478 (29) 49 (22) 31. Kansas State 5,585 784 (29) 458 (31) 48 (24) 32. Texas A&M 5,450 668 (40) 407 (43) 41 (29) 33. Oklahoma State 5,441 620 (48) 412 (42) 39 (33) 34. Houston 5,434 731 (35) 457 (32) 44 (27) 35. South Carolina 5,385 661 (41) 415 (41) 36 (38) 36. Oregon State 5,358 817 (26) 477 (30) 39 (33) 37. Mississippi State 5,345 783 (30) 441 (36) 41 (29) 38. Washington 5,117 637 (45) 431 (38) 40 (32) 39. Florida State 4,995 743 (34) 450 (35) 26 (53) 40. California 4,956 722 (36) 456 (33) 28 (49) 41. Ole Miss 4,938 601 (50) 380 (47) 26 (53) 42. UCLA 4,893 710 (38) 452 (34) 34 (39) 43. Wake Forest 4,776 634 (46) 416 (40) 31 (43) 44. LSU 4,690 626 (47) 387 (45) 37 (36) 45. Marshall 4,685 718 (37) 425 (39) 32 (42) 46. Eastern Michigan 4,419 638 (43) 382 (46) 31 (43) 47. BYU 4,346 603 (49) 364 (50) 21 (67) 48. Texas Tech 4,300 638 (43) 379 (48) 30 (45) 49. Baylor 4,233 538 (55) 334 (55) 28 (49) 50. Southern Miss 4,158 655 (42) 391 (44) 26 (53) 51. Maryland 4,127 684 (39) 376 (49) 25 (56) 52. Delaware 3,948 536 (57) 339 (53) 25 (56) 53. Troy 3,944 552 (53) 333 (57) 30 (45) 54. Ohio State 3,879 442 (69) 331 (59) 34 (39) 55. Charlotte 3,828 583 (51) 337 (54) 25 (56) 56. Hawaii 3,714 502 (61) 334 (55) 30 (45) 57. North Texas 3,713 513 (59) 317 (61) 20 (69) 58. Georgia 3,692 499 (62) 345 (52) 28 (49) 59. North Carolina 3,615 539 (54) 333 (57) 22 (65) 60. Missouri State 3,570 538 (55) 319 (60) 28 (49) 61. UNLV 3,510 582 (52) 364 (50) 25 (56) 62. South Florida 3,490 503 (60) 285 (65) 22 (65) 63. Texas State 3,489 389 (74) 271 (66) 23 (62) 64. Tulsa 3,442 517 (58) 287 (62) 25 (56) 65. App State 3,155 446 (67) 226 (72) 29 (48) 66. East Carolina 3,116 416 (71) 256 (69) 21 (67) 67. Louisiana Monroe 3,099 482 (63) 268 (67) 23 (62) 68. South Alabama 3,018 436 (70) 287 (62) 17 (71) 69. West Virginia 3,001 444 (68) 256 (69) 17 (71) 70. Minnesota 2,995 458 (64) 287 (62) 23 (62) 71. Purdue 2,879 454 (65) 268 (67) 13 (83) 72. Notre Dame 2,781 298 (84) 196 (81) 24 (61) 73. New Mexico 2,574 332 (80) 217 (77) 13 (83) 74. Kennesaw State 2,565 450 (66) 248 (71) 12 (86) 75. Missouri 2,559 397 (72) 219 (75) 16 (73) 76. Pittsburgh 2,461 340 (77) 210 (78) 16 (73) 77. Michigan 2,444 337 (78) 204 (79) 12 (86) 78. San Diego State 2,407 319 (82) 185 (83) 16 (73) 79. Western Kentucky 2,373 394 (73) 219 (75) 15 (76) 80. Stanford 2,265 355 (76) 221 (73) 15 (76) 81. Nevada 2,239 360 (75) 220 (74) 14 (79) 82. Louisiana Tech 2,181 298 (84) 190 (82) 9 (91) 83. Kent State 2,157 259 (87) 146 (88) 19 (70) 84. Rutgers 2,128 303 (83) 202 (80) 14 (79) 85. Colorado 2,101 323 (81) 181 (85) 14 (79) 86. Louisiana 2,081 333 (79) 183 (84) 12 (86) 87. Air Force 1,868 177 (95) 103 (95) 14 (79) 88. Western Michigan 1,841 271 (86) 171 (86) 9 (91) 89. Kansas 1,606 259 (87) 170 (87) 12 (86) 90. Jacksonville State 1,537 213 (90) 131 (90) 9 (91) 91. FIU 1,517 238 (89) 146 (88) 12 (86) 92. Georgia State 1,382 203 (91) 131 (90) 13 (83) 93. Florida 1,365 190 (92) 102 (96) 4 (112) 94. Virginia Tech 1,348 182 (94) 124 (92) 8 (94) 95. Utah State 1,198 172 (96) 106 (94) 15 (76) 96. Arkansas State 1,131 163 (99) 70 (103) 3 (117) 97. Rice 1,079 188 (93) 109 (93) 7 (96) 98. Middle Tennessee 1,053 148 (100) 84 (100) 7 (96) 99. Old Dominion 998 164 (98) 101 (97) 6 (100) 100. Colorado State 920 137 (102) 86 (99) 6 (100) 101. San Jose State 857 168 (97) 93 (98) 6 (100) 102. Sam Houston 807 145 (101) 73 (101) 4 (112) 103. Arkansas 780 93 (112) 58 (109) 5 (104) 104. Central Michigan 747 118 (104) 69 (105) 5 (104) 105. Tennessee 741 109 (106) 60 (108) 4 (112) 106. UAB 726 103 (108) 65 (106) 7 (96) 107. New Mexico State 717 104 (107) 70 (103) 5 (104) 108. Toledo 699 97 (110) 63 (107) 7 (96) 109. Army 694 87 (114) 47 (114) 4 (112) 110. UConn 692 92 (113) 54 (111) 5 (104) 111. Clemson 661 119 (103) 72 (102) 5 (104) 112. Iowa 655 77 (117) 49 (112) 8 (94) 113. UMass 630 74 (118) 43 (117) 2 (120) 114. Bowling Green 584 80 (116) 45 (115) 5 (104) 115. Miami (Ohio) 575 87 (114) 38 (118) 4 (112) 116. Northern Illinois 566 118 (104) 55 (110) 5 (104) 117. Navy 516 98 (109) 44 (116) 3 (117) 118. Alabama 410 51 (122) 38 (118) 5 (104) 119. Georgia Tech 376 26 (128) 20 (127) 6 (100) 120. Sacramento State 355 95 (111) 48 (113) 1 (125) 121. Vanderbilt 349 54 (121) 26 (121) 2 (120) 122. Coastal Carolina 347 49 (123) 24 (124) 3 (117) 123. Ohio 290 57 (119) 26 (121) 2 (120) 124. Kentucky 277 56 (120) 33 (120) 0 (130) 125. Louisville 250 36 (125) 21 (126) 1 (125) 126. Wyoming 225 45 (124) 26 (121) 1 (125) 127. Akron 156 33 (126) 23 (125) 0 (130) 128. Fresno State 144 26 (128) 15 (128) 1 (125) 129. James Madison 113 19 (130) 10 (130) 1 (125) 130. Washington State 111 19 (130) 9 (131) 2 (120) 131. UTEP 93 27 (127) 15 (128) 2 (120) 132. Memphis 69 6 (133) 4 (132) 0 (130) 133. Ball State 37 12 (132) 4 (132) 0 (130) 134. Temple 23 2 (134) 2 (134) 0 (130) 135. Boston College 0 0 (135) 0 (135) 0 (130) 135. Buffalo 0 0 (135) 0 (135) 0 (130) 135. North Dakota State 0 0 (135) 0 (135) 0 (130) 135. TCU 0 0 (135) 0 (135) 0 (130)

Note: Texas Tech's production excludes Brendan Sorsby due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding his availability for the 2026 season.

What quarterback wouldn't want to play for Curt Cignetti at Indiana if given the opportunity? After Kurtis Rourke and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza both delivered record-setting seasons in their lone years in Bloomington, the Hoosiers once again turned to the transfer portal to reload at the position, identifying former TCU standout Josh Hoover as the next man up.

No returning quarterback in the FBS has thrown for more career yards passing than Hoover (9,629). He's also second in passing touchdowns (70) and third in attempts (1,185). That experience and production should help soften the drop-off after Mendoza departed as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, as the saying goes, a team is only as good as its backup quarterback.

Reigning national champion Indiana added Josh Hoover, one of the country's most experienced quarterbacks, via the transfer portal. Getty Images

The talent gap between Hoover and backup Grant Wilson is substantial, but Indiana is one of only four programs in the country with two quarterbacks on the roster who have at least 13 career FBS starts, joining Oregon, UCF and Wisconsin.

Then there are four programs entering 2026 without a quarterback on the roster who has attempted a single pass at the FBS level. That group includes Boston College, which turned to Division II Saginaw Valley State transfer Mason McKenzie, and TCU, which landed former Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig to lead its offense. Both arrive with strong production at their previous stops, but neither brings any FBS experience.

Still, just because a team has a quarterback room with high-volume passing numbers doesn't necessarily mean it's the most efficient.

Passing efficiency

Minimum thresholds: Teams with ≥50 dropbacks in FBS

Teams ordered by average FBS ranking across the six stats

Team Comp% Yd/Att AY/Att TD% INT% Sack% 1. Notre Dame 65.8% (16) 9.3 (2) 10.0 (16) 8.1% (4) 2.0% (33) 2.6% (3) 2. Miami 66.0% (14) 8.5 (9) 9.5 (26) 7.2% (8) 1.5% (16) 5.4% (35) 3. Ohio St. 74.9% (1) 8.8 (4) 7.9 (91) 7.7% (6) 1.8% (28) 4.5% (23) 4. Toledo 64.9% (22) 7.2 (57) 9.9 (19) 7.2% (9) 1.0% (8) 5.8% (48) 5. Hawaii 66.5% (11) 7.4 (45) 8.9 (45) 6.0% (27) 1.8% (25) 4.9% (27) 6. Alabama 74.5% (2) 8.0 (16) 6.0 (124) 9.8% (2) 0.0% (1) 5.6% (40) 7. Oklahoma St. 66.5% (12) 8.8 (5) 8.2 (78) 6.3% (16) 2.1% (36) 5.5% (39) 8. Arkansas 62.4% (48) 8.4 (10) 8.3 (72) 5.4% (44) 1.1% (9) 3.1% (11) 9. Utah 59.7% (77) 7.3 (49) 10.4 (10) 5.4% (40) 1.9% (30) 2.9% (7) 10. USC 63.1% (36) 8.5 (8) 9.1 (35) 5.5% (38) 3.1% (90) 3.0% (8) 11. Auburn 64.7% (24) 8.0 (20) 9.6 (24) 6.5% (13) 2.3% (46) 8.0% (94) 12. Delaware 63.2% (33) 7.4 (46) 9.2 (34) 4.7% (70) 1.5% (14) 5.0% (28) 13. Ole Miss 63.2% (34) 8.2 (12) 8.5 (66) 4.3% (82) 1.7% (18) 3.7% (14) 14. Kent St. 56.4% (99) 8.3 (11) 9.8 (22) 7.3% (7) 1.2% (12) 6.8% (76) 15. Texas A&M 60.9% (64) 8.2 (13) 9.1 (36) 6.1% (19) 2.8% (77) 4.3% (20) 16. Texas St. 69.7% (3) 9.0 (3) 8.4 (69) 5.9% (28) 2.3% (49) 7.2% (82) 17. Arizona 64.7% (23) 7.6 (31) 8.2 (79) 6.0% (25) 2.0% (32) 5.7% (45) 18. Georgia St. 64.5% (25) 6.8 (81) 7.4 (108) 6.4% (15) 1.0% (7) 2.9% (5) 19. Illinois 62.6% (45) 7.7 (27) 9.1 (39) 5.1% (52) 2.6% (58) 4.5% (22) 20. SMU 65.4% (19) 8.0 (18) 7.8 (94) 5.8% (32) 2.7% (63) 4.2% (19) 21. Penn St. 60.8% (66) 7.9 (21) 8.6 (55) 5.4% (43) 2.3% (47) 4.2% (17) 22. Wake Forest 65.6% (18) 7.5 (34) 8.5 (64) 4.9% (58) 1.9% (31) 5.8% (46) 23. Houston 62.5% (47) 7.4 (41) 8.6 (59) 6.0% (24) 2.2% (42) 5.6% (40) 24. Georgia 69.1% (4) 7.4 (44) 6.7 (121) 5.6% (35) 1.8% (27) 5.1% (29) 25. Indiana 63.1% (39) 7.8 (24) 9.1 (37) 5.8% (30) 2.8% (74) 6.3% (59) 25. Kansas St. 58.4% (87) 7.1 (61) 8.7 (52) 6.1% (20) 2.2% (39) 2.9% (4) 27. LSU 61.8% (52) 7.5 (36) 8.6 (61) 5.9% (29) 1.8% (24) 6.4% (62) 28. Boise St. 60.3% (74) 7.6 (29) 8.8 (49) 5.4% (45) 2.3% (48) 4.5% (21) 29. Oklahoma 63.5% (31) 8.2 (14) 8.6 (60) 6.1% (22) 2.5% (56) 7.4% (86) 30. Iowa 63.6% (30) 8.5 (7) 7.3 (114) 10.4% (1) 5.2% (121) 0.0% (1) 31. Duke 57.2% (96) 7.5 (38) 11.4 (5) 4.3% (81) 2.6% (59) 1.3% (2) 32. Washington 67.7% (6) 8.0 (17) 8.0 (87) 6.3% (17) 2.2% (44) 10.2% (113) 33. UTSA 64.5% (26) 7.2 (58) 7.3 (113) 6.1% (23) 2.0% (34) 5.5% (38) 34. Florida Atlantic 66.7% (9) 7.4 (47) 7.3 (111) 5.5% (37) 2.7% (68) 4.9% (26) 35. Texas 60.6% (68) 7.5 (39) 9.2 (32) 6.7% (11) 2.9% (79) 6.8% (72) 36. Rutgers 66.7% (10) 7.0 (68) 7.4 (107) 4.6% (72) 1.7% (17) 5.3% (31) 37. Oregon 67.4% (7) 7.8 (23) 7.7 (97) 5.6% (36) 2.7% (71) 7.2% (84) 38. Virginia 64.2% (27) 7.6 (30) 8.1 (83) 6.6% (12) 3.1% (87) 7.1% (80) 39. Air Force 58.2% (89) 10.6 (1) 12.5 (3) 7.9% (5) 5.6% (122) 8.3% (101) 40. Mid. Tennessee 56.8% (97) 7.1 (62) 10.1 (14) 4.7% (66) 0.0% (1) 7.5% (87) 41. Wisconsin 61.5% (59) 7.4 (40) 9.9 (21) 5.2% (50) 2.7% (66) 8.0% (93) 42. UCLA 63.7% (29) 6.9 (77) 8.9 (43) 4.8% (62) 1.7% (20) 8.4% (102) 43. Baylor 62.1% (50) 7.9 (22) 8.8 (46) 5.2% (48) 4.3% (115) 6.3% (55) 43. Liberty 55.3% (107) 7.7 (28) 10.4 (9) 5.0% (57) 3.0% (83) 6.2% (52) 43. UCF 59.8% (76) 7.4 (42) 8.7 (51) 5.6% (34) 2.4% (50) 7.2% (83) 46. Army 54.0% (113) 8.0 (19) 12.9 (2) 4.6% (73) 3.4% (97) 5.4% (36) 46. FIU 61.3% (62) 6.4 (103) 7.7 (99) 5.0% (54) 0.8% (6) 4.0% (16) 48. Ga. Southern 60.6% (67) 7.0 (69) 8.1 (84) 5.7% (33) 1.5% (13) 6.8% (75) 49. Syracuse 61.5% (61) 7.8 (25) 8.5 (62) 6.0% (26) 3.0% (81) 7.5% (89) 50. Texas Tech 59.4% (79) 6.7 (87) 9.9 (20) 4.7% (68) 2.8% (75) 4.2% (18) 51. Arizona St. 66.4% (13) 7.1 (66) 7.5 (102) 5.3% (46) 2.9% (78) 5.6% (44) 52. BYU 60.4% (72) 7.2 (56) 8.5 (63) 3.5% (112) 1.5% (14) 5.3% (33) 53. Miss. St. 56.3% (100) 6.8 (80) 9.4 (28) 5.2% (47) 2.7% (64) 5.3% (32) 54. NC State 63.5% (32) 7.1 (63) 7.9 (92) 5.1% (51) 2.7% (69) 5.8% (47) 55. Nebraska 63.0% (40) 7.5 (33) 8.6 (58) 4.7% (69) 2.7% (65) 7.6% (91) 56. E. Michigan 59.9% (75) 6.9 (74) 8.5 (68) 4.9% (59) 2.8% (75) 2.9% (6) 57. UAB 63.1% (37) 7.0 (67) 10.2 (13) 6.8% (10) 5.8% (123) 9.6% (108) 58. South Carolina 62.8% (42) 8.1 (15) 8.5 (67) 5.4% (39) 3.0% (85) 10.4% (114) 59. Miami (Ohio) 43.7% (123) 6.6 (93) 14.0 (1) 4.6% (73) 1.1% (11) 6.5% (63) 60. East Carolina 61.5% (58) 7.5 (37) 8.8 (47) 5.0% (53) 2.4% (51) 11.5% (119) 61. Cincinnati 65.0% (21) 7.3 (51) 7.4 (105) 4.8% (65) 2.4% (54) 6.8% (73) 62. Coastal Carolina 49.0% (118) 7.1 (64) 8.2 (77) 6.1% (20) 0.0% (1) 7.5% (90) 63. North Carolina 61.8% (54) 6.7 (90) 8.7 (53) 4.1% (90) 2.4% (52) 5.4% (37) 63. Utah St. 61.6% (56) 7.0 (70) 9.6 (25) 8.7% (3) 4.7% (118) 9.0% (104) 65. New Mexico St. 67.3% (8) 6.9 (76) 8.3 (70) 4.8% (61) 3.8% (107) 6.3% (58) 65. Troy 60.3% (73) 7.1 (60) 8.8 (48) 5.4% (41) 2.2% (40) 11.4% (118) 65. Tulsa 55.5% (105) 6.7 (91) 10.0 (17) 4.8% (60) 2.1% (38) 6.7% (69) 68. Minnesota 62.7% (44) 6.5 (96) 7.8 (93) 5.0% (55) 1.7% (22) 6.7% (71) 68. UConn 58.7% (85) 7.5 (35) 7.4 (110) 5.4% (41) 0.0% (1) 9.8% (109) 70. North Texas 61.8% (53) 7.2 (54) 8.1 (82) 3.9% (95) 2.7% (70) 5.4% (34) 70. Oregon St. 58.4% (88) 6.6 (95) 9.1 (38) 4.8% (63) 3.2% (92) 3.2% (12) 72. Iowa St. 62.0% (51) 6.9 (78) 9.0 (41) 3.7% (102) 2.4% (53) 6.7% (70) 73. South Alabama 65.8% (15) 6.9 (75) 6.7 (119) 3.9% (94) 2.1% (35) 6.6% (66) 74. Michigan 60.5% (70) 7.3 (52) 8.5 (65) 3.6% (109) 2.7% (61) 6.1% (49) 75. Missouri St. 59.3% (80) 6.6 (92) 8.9 (44) 5.2% (48) 3.5% (101) 5.6% (43) 76. San Diego St. 58.0% (91) 7.5 (32) 9.8 (23) 5.0% (56) 3.4% (97) 9.9% (110) 77. App State 50.7% (115) 7.1 (65) 10.3 (12) 6.5% (14) 3.1% (91) 10.4% (115) 77. California 63.2% (35) 6.9 (79) 7.7 (98) 3.9% (97) 1.8% (26) 6.8% (77) 77. New Mexico 65.4% (20) 7.8 (26) 8.0 (86) 3.9% (93) 3.0% (82) 9.0% (105) 80. UMass 58.1% (90) 8.5 (6) 10.8 (8) 2.7% (118) 2.7% (67) 18.7% (124) 80. Virginia Tech 68.1% (5) 7.4 (43) 6.7 (120) 4.4% (77) 2.7% (72) 8.1% (96) 82. W. Michigan 63.1% (38) 6.8 (84) 7.3 (116) 3.3% (113) 1.1% (10) 6.2% (53) 83. Pittsburgh 61.8% (55) 7.2 (53) 8.3 (75) 4.7% (67) 2.6% (60) 9.6% (106) 84. Florida 53.7% (114) 7.2 (59) 10.4 (11) 2.1% (121) 3.7% (105) 3.1% (9) 85. Jax State 61.5% (60) 7.2 (55) 7.8 (95) 4.2% (87) 1.9% (29) 8.2% (100) 86. Missouri 55.2% (108) 6.4 (100) 9.5 (27) 4.0% (91) 3.0% (84) 4.8% (25) 87. South Florida 56.7% (98) 6.9 (72) 9.4 (30) 4.4% (79) 2.2% (41) 11.9% (120) 88. Vanderbilt 48.1% (119) 6.5 (99) 11.3 (6) 3.7% (101) 3.7% (106) 3.6% (13) 89. Tulane 62.8% (41) 6.8 (85) 7.6 (100) 5.8% (31) 4.0% (110) 6.9% (78) 90. Northwestern 59.2% (81) 6.9 (73) 9.3 (31) 4.5% (75) 3.3% (93) 8.1% (98) 91. Northern Illinois 46.6% (120) 4.8 (123) 9.4 (29) 4.2% (85) 2.5% (57) 5.6% (42) 92. Maryland 55.0% (111) 6.0 (111) 8.2 (76) 3.7% (106) 2.2% (43) 3.8% (15) 93. La. Tech 63.8% (28) 7.3 (48) 6.5 (122) 3.0% (115) 3.4% (94) 6.3% (56) 94. Stanford 62.3% (49) 6.4 (102) 7.4 (109) 4.2% (87) 3.4% (95) 4.6% (24) 95. La. Monroe 55.6% (103) 6.4 (101) 10.9 (7) 4.8% (64) 4.1% (111) 7.1% (81) 96. Clemson 60.5% (71) 5.6 (117) 6.9 (118) 4.2% (89) 1.7% (19) 6.3% (57) 97. Florida St. 60.6% (69) 6.7 (88) 9.0 (40) 3.5% (111) 3.0% (80) 7.4% (85) 98. Charlotte 57.8% (93) 6.6 (94) 8.6 (57) 4.3% (84) 3.1% (88) 6.4% (61) 99. Kansas 65.6% (17) 6.2 (109) 7.5 (101) 4.6% (71) 3.1% (89) 7.8% (92) 100. Sac. State 50.5% (116) 3.7 (124) 8.3 (71) 1.1% (123) 2.1% (37) 3.1% (9) 101. Marshall 59.2% (82) 6.5 (97) 8.1 (81) 4.5% (76) 3.5% (99) 6.1% (50) 102. Kentucky 58.9% (84) 4.9 (122) 7.9 (89) 0.0% (124) 0.0% (1) 6.7% (67) 103. Bowling Green 56.3% (101) 7.3 (50) 6.4 (123) 6.3% (18) 5.0% (119) 7.0% (79) 104. UNLV 62.5% (46) 6.0 (112) 7.3 (115) 4.3% (83) 1.7% (21) 11.3% (117) 105. Colorado St. 62.8% (43) 6.7 (89) 7.2 (117) 4.4% (78) 5.1% (120) 6.2% (51) 106. Old Dominion 61.6% (57) 6.1 (110) 7.5 (104) 3.7% (105) 2.4% (54) 6.8% (73) 107. Sam Houston 50.3% (117) 5.6 (116) 10.0 (18) 2.8% (117) 2.8% (73) 6.5% (63) 108. Michigan St. 60.8% (65) 6.8 (82) 7.5 (103) 3.7% (104) 2.7% (61) 8.1% (97) 109. Louisiana 55.0% (112) 6.2 (107) 10.0 (15) 3.6% (107) 3.9% (109) 6.5% (65) 110. Ohio 45.6% (121) 5.1 (120) 8.7 (50) 3.5% (110) 1.8% (23) 8.1% (95) 111. Wyoming 57.8% (94) 5.0 (121) 9.2 (33) 2.2% (120) 2.2% (45) 10.0% (111) 112. Southern Miss 59.7% (78) 6.3 (104) 7.3 (112) 4.0% (92) 4.3% (114) 5.2% (30) 113. Colorado 56.0% (102) 6.5 (98) 8.7 (54) 4.3% (80) 3.4% (96) 8.8% (103) 114. Purdue 59.0% (83) 6.3 (105) 8.3 (73) 2.9% (116) 3.5% (100) 6.4% (60) 115. C. Michigan 58.5% (86) 6.3 (106) 8.9 (42) 4.2% (85) 4.2% (113) 11.9% (121) 116. Nevada 61.1% (63) 6.2 (108) 8.1 (85) 3.9% (96) 3.9% (108) 8.2% (99) 117. Arkansas St. 42.9% (124) 6.9 (71) 11.7 (4) 1.8% (122) 4.3% (116) 18.1% (123) 118. West Virginia 57.7% (95) 6.8 (86) 8.3 (74) 3.8% (98) 3.6% (103) 10.1% (112) 119. Tennessee 55.0% (110) 6.8 (83) 8.6 (56) 3.7% (103) 3.7% (104) 10.7% (116) 120. W. Kentucky 55.6% (104) 6.0 (113) 8.0 (87) 3.8% (99) 3.6% (102) 7.5% (88) 121. Kennesaw St. 55.1% (109) 5.7 (115) 7.9 (90) 2.7% (119) 4.4% (117) 6.3% (54) 122. San Jose St. 55.4% (106) 5.1 (119) 7.4 (106) 3.6% (108) 4.2% (112) 6.7% (67) 123. Rice 58.0% (92) 5.7 (114) 7.8 (96) 3.7% (100) 6.4% (124) 9.6% (107) 124. Navy 44.9% (122) 5.3 (118) 8.1 (80) 3.1% (114) 3.1% (86) 14.8% (122)

There's no perfect way to determine quarterback efficiency. Some evaluators will place more weight on certain stats than others. Rather than relying on a single metric, this analysis incorporates a handful of commonly used quarterback stats to build a more complete picture of efficiency, ranks teams against the rest of the qualified FBS teams, and then averages those results.

Notice which teams are at the top?

Notre Dame, with this year's early preseason Heisman Trophy favorite CJ Carr. Miami with prized transfer portal quarterback Darian Mensah. And Ohio State with returning Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin.

That trio is widely viewed as having some of the best quarterback rooms in the country, and the numbers largely back that up.

Among the 186 returning quarterbacks with at least 50 career dropbacks in the FBS, Carr ranks fifth in yards per attempt (9.2), sixth in touchdown rate (8.1%) and eighth in lowest sack rate (2.6%). Sayin, meanwhile, holds the highest completion rate (75.7%), is fifth in touchdown rate (8.2%) and ranks seventh in yards per attempt (9.1).

Mensah doesn't quite match the top-tier marks of the other two, but he still grades out well, ranking 15th in touchdown rate (7.1%), 18th in yards per attempt (8.4%), 18th in completion rate (66.3%) and 26th in interception rate (1.5%).

Where does Indiana fit with its nation-leading returning production? The Hoosiers rank 25th in a tier that includes other national championship contenders, such as Georgia (24th), Texas (35th), and Oregon (37th).

For Indiana, interception rate and sack rate drag down the overall average. The Hoover-Wilson tandem is tied for the most career interceptions among active quarterback rooms (44) and tied for second-most sacks taken (107). While that's a product of nearly 1,800 combined career dropbacks, they are also areas Curt Cignetti and staff will need to clean up if they want to make another deep playoff run.

The Longhorns' placement in these rankings largely mirrors the story of Arch Manning's first 15 career starts: the flashes are undeniable -- he ranks 17th in touchdown rate (7.0%) -- but inconsistencies in completion rate (77th; 62.1%) and sack rate (63rd; 5.5%), along with uneven production from journeyman transfer MJ Morris, prevent Texas from climbing higher.

Gunner Stockton, who is almost solely responsible for Georgia's placement in these rankings, isn't going to wow anyone with aggressive downfield passing, but the efficiency profile reflects a steady, mistake-averse approach. He ranks sixth in completion rate (69.5%) and 24th in interception rate (1.5%), while posting the third-lowest "Whoopsy Daisy Rate" (1.2%) among active FBS quarterbacks. The tradeoff is that Stockton has the ninth-lowest air yards per attempt (6.6) among the 186 qualified quarterbacks.

Oregon is an interesting case study because, again, the Ducks are one of only four teams with two quarterbacks who have at least 13 career starts each. Both Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola individually rank inside the top 25 in completion rate, but sit in the bottom half of qualified quarterbacks in air yards per attempt.

Miami isn't the only program near the top of these rankings leaning on a transfer quarterback. Oklahoma State (seventh) and Auburn (11th) also crack the top 12, thanks largely to the additions of Drew Mestemaker and Byrum Brown, respectively, who followed their head coaches to the Power Four level.

The Cowboys seem to have found a quarterback they can build around in Mestemaker. The former North Texas standout ranks fourth in yards per attempt (9.5) while also placing 10th in completion rate (68.5%) and 16th in touchdown rate (7.0%).

Brown has drawn criticism for his unconventional, wind-up throwing motion, but the production has been difficult to argue with. He ranks 27th in touchdown rate (6.4%), 30th in yards per attempt (8.1), 32nd in completion rate (64.9%) and 40th in air yards per attempt (9.6).

In fact, only three returning quarterbacks rank inside the top 40 in all four categories: Carr, Brown and Appalachian State's Malachi Singleton, who spent last season at Purdue and was previously at Arkansas.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin led the FBS in completion percentage a season ago. Getty Images

Rushing production

Minimum thresholds: Yards/Attempt and Explosive Rush % (teams with ≥70 rush attempts AND ≥50 RB rush attempts in the FBS)

Team Yds. Att. Yd/Att TD Expl. Rsh ExplRsh% 1. Auburn 7,021 1,412 (2) 5.0 (34) 77 (1) 164 (1) 11.6% (28) 2. Liberty 6,307 1,414 (1) 4.5 (73) 49 (8) 145 (2) 10.3% (57) 3. Utah 6,171 962 (11) 6.4 (3) 73 (2) 139 (3) 14.4% (4) 4. Michigan State 5,794 1,271 (3) 4.6 (66) 47 (11) 125 (5) 9.8% (69) 5. Wisconsin 5,329 1,146 (5) 4.7 (58) 48 (10) 126 (4) 11.0% (41) 6. UNLV 5,246 1,115 (6) 4.7 (56) 56 (3) 125 (5) 11.2% (34) 7. Western Michigan 5,069 1,010 (9) 5.0 (28) 54 (4) 99 (14) 9.8% (70) 8. Florida State 4,977 1,036 (7) 4.8 (49) 30 (41) 117 (7) 11.3% (32) 9. Northwestern 4,961 1,167 (4) 4.3 (83) 54 (4) 105 (9) 9.0% (90) 10. Virginia 4,867 1,025 (8) 4.7 (52) 49 (8) 112 (8) 10.9% (43) 11. Houston 4,794 1,004 (10) 4.8 (50) 38 (25) 104 (10) 10.4% (53) 12. Florida 4,540 866 (15) 5.2 (14) 39 (24) 94 (16) 10.9% (45) 13. UCLA 4,472 865 (16) 5.2 (18) 34 (34) 104 (10) 12.0% (21) 14. Missouri 4,409 807 (23) 5.5 (10) 42 (18) 87 (21) 10.8% (47) 15. Georgia 4,362 933 (12) 4.7 (57) 51 (7) 83 (26) 8.9% (94) 16. Oklahoma State 4,324 755 (28) 5.7 (7) 53 (6) 102 (12) 13.5% (7) 17. San Diego State 4,264 860 (18) 5.0 (37) 41 (20) 83 (26) 9.7% (75) 18. Tulsa 4,177 850 (19) 4.9 (40) 41 (20) 85 (24) 10.0% (65) 19. Tulane 4,133 899 (13) 4.6 (63) 30 (41) 93 (17) 10.3% (55) 20. Miami 4,068 882 (14) 4.6 (61) 47 (11) 90 (19) 10.2% (60) 21. Texas 3,953 807 (23) 4.9 (41) 38 (25) 100 (13) 12.4% (16) 22. Texas Tech 3,870 737 (29) 5.3 (13) 35 (30) 95 (15) 12.9% (10) 23. BYU 3,864 818 (22) 4.7 (54) 44 (14) 93 (17) 11.4% (31) 24. Minnesota 3,655 729 (30) 5.0 (31) 32 (37) 68 (39) 9.3% (82) 25. Kansas 3,646 722 (31) 5.0 (24) 24 (59) 86 (23) 11.9% (23) 26. LSU 3,636 785 (26) 4.6 (60) 28 (45) 76 (29) 9.7% (74) 27. Louisville 3,612 523 (57) 6.9 (1) 35 (30) 87 (21) 16.6% (1) 28. Kansas State 3,603 694 (32) 5.2 (15) 38 (25) 89 (20) 12.8% (12) 29. Illinois 3,571 861 (17) 4.1 (89) 42 (18) 66 (41) 7.7% (114) 30. Indiana 3,480 834 (21) 4.2 (86) 43 (17) 85 (24) 10.2% (61) 31. Cincinnati 3,406 846 (20) 4.0 (97) 30 (41) 77 (28) 9.1% (88) 32. Oklahoma 3,312 779 (27) 4.3 (81) 44 (14) 71 (34) 9.1% (87) 33. Ole Miss 3,283 679 (37) 4.8 (46) 40 (23) 70 (36) 10.3% (56) 34. Boise State 3,156 694 (32) 4.5 (67) 41 (20) 62 (46) 8.9% (91) 35. Penn State 3,064 786 (25) 3.9 (106) 45 (13) 56 (55) 7.1% (119) 36. Georgia Tech 3,040 458 (72) 6.6 (2) 35 (30) 59 (52) 12.9% (11) 37. Rutgers 2,938 657 (41) 4.5 (72) 34 (34) 73 (31) 11.1% (39) 38. Virginia Tech 2,901 588 (48) 4.9 (38) 25 (54) 64 (42) 10.9% (44) 39. Texas State 2,858 567 (49) 5.0 (27) 32 (37) 72 (33) 12.7% (14) 40. West Virginia 2,809 670 (38) 4.2 (84) 30 (41) 74 (30) 11.0% (40) 41. UTSA 2,733 602 (46) 4.5 (69) 27 (47) 69 (38) 11.5% (30) 42. South Carolina 2,727 694 (32) 3.9 (101) 31 (39) 73 (31) 10.5% (51) 43. Texas A&M 2,717 557 (50) 4.9 (42) 28 (45) 62 (46) 11.1% (38) 44. App State 2,697 669 (39) 4.0 (96) 25 (54) 64 (42) 9.6% (80) 45. SMU 2,659 693 (35) 3.8 (110) 37 (29) 57 (53) 8.2% (108) 46. Rice 2,649 551 (53) 4.8 (48) 18 (75) 56 (55) 10.2% (62) 47. Duke 2,647 496 (63) 5.3 (11) 25 (54) 60 (50) 12.1% (20) 48. Vanderbilt 2,644 533 (55) 5.0 (36) 35 (30) 46 (69) 8.6% (102) 49. Kentucky 2,631 595 (47) 4.4 (74) 21 (67) 53 (58) 8.9% (93) 50. UAB 2,557 513 (58) 5.0 (33) 13 (97) 61 (48) 11.9% (24) 51. Air Force 2,552 542 (54) 4.7 (55) 26 (49) 39 (85) 7.2% (117) 52. Arkansas State 2,537 661 (40) 3.8 (109) 22 (63) 60 (50) 9.1% (89) 53. Baylor 2,508 607 (45) 4.1 (90) 16 (84) 49 (63) 8.1% (109) 54. Washington 2,496 609 (44) 4.1 (91) 20 (71) 71 (34) 11.7% (27) 55. Eastern Michigan 2,402 479 (65) 5.0 (30) 33 (36) 56 (55) 11.7% (26) 56. Mississippi State 2,382 476 (67) 5.0 (32) 31 (39) 64 (42) 13.4% (9) 57. Fresno State 2,375 459 (71) 5.2 (17) 18 (75) 47 (66) 10.2% (58) 58. Tennessee 2,371 488 (64) 4.9 (43) 26 (49) 52 (61) 10.7% (50) 59. Iowa State 2,326 653 (42) 3.6 (117) 21 (67) 70 (36) 10.7% (48) 60. Ohio 2,304 479 (65) 4.8 (47) 27 (47) 41 (80) 8.6% (103) 61. UCF 2,293 692 (36) 3.3 (119) 44 (14) 61 (48) 8.8% (97) 62. North Texas 2,273 458 (72) 5.0 (35) 25 (54) 64 (42) 14.0% (5) 63. Colorado State 2,263 385 (87) 5.9 (5) 18 (75) 46 (69) 11.9% (22) 64. Ohio State 2,254 466 (70) 4.8 (45) 17 (81) 52 (61) 11.2% (36) 65. Army 2,243 524 (56) 4.3 (79) 24 (59) 26 (108) 5.0% (132) 66. Arizona 2,208 621 (43) 3.6 (118) 21 (67) 53 (58) 8.5% (104) 67. Michigan 2,194 435 (77) 5.0 (26) 25 (54) 41 (80) 9.4% (81) 68. Boston College 2,155 416 (82) 5.2 (16) 22 (63) 40 (82) 9.6% (76) 69. Delaware 2,065 511 (59) 4.0 (95) 21 (67) 49 (63) 9.6% (77) 70. NC State 2,057 557 (50) 3.7 (114) 38 (25) 57 (53) 10.2% (59) 71. USC 2,040 404 (83) 5.0 (25) 26 (49) 48 (65) 11.9% (25) 72. Temple 2,031 419 (80) 4.8 (44) 14 (92) 27 (105) 6.4% (122) 73. East Carolina 2,021 498 (60) 4.1 (93) 17 (81) 40 (82) 8.0% (111) 74. UConn 2,016 402 (84) 5.0 (29) 11 (108) 45 (71) 11.2% (35) 75. Purdue 2,006 471 (68) 4.3 (80) 15 (89) 43 (74) 9.1% (86) 76. Oregon 1,997 553 (52) 3.6 (116) 26 (49) 53 (58) 9.6% (78) 77. Arkansas 1,977 376 (92) 5.3 (12) 23 (62) 36 (93) 9.6% (79) 78. Nebraska 1,938 497 (61) 3.9 (105) 26 (49) 67 (40) 13.5% (8) 79. Western Kentucky 1,904 434 (78) 4.4 (75) 22 (63) 38 (87) 8.8% (98) 80. Iowa 1,901 376 (92) 5.1 (22) 15 (89) 35 (94) 9.3% (83) 81. Sam Houston 1,877 419 (80) 4.5 (71) 22 (63) 42 (77) 10.0% (64) 82. Jacksonville State 1,863 361 (100) 5.2 (19) 16 (84) 44 (73) 12.2% (18) 83. North Carolina 1,847 470 (69) 3.9 (100) 24 (59) 39 (85) 8.3% (106) 84. South Alabama 1,827 402 (84) 4.5 (68) 20 (71) 43 (74) 10.7% (49) 85. Old Dominion 1,820 330 (103) 5.5 (8) 13 (97) 42 (77) 12.7% (13) 86. Clemson 1,787 302 (109) 5.9 (4) 13 (97) 45 (71) 14.9% (3) 87. Marshall 1,777 454 (74) 3.9 (103) 17 (81) 47 (66) 10.4% (54) 88. Stanford 1,743 445 (75) 3.9 (102) 6 (125) 26 (108) 5.8% (127) 89. Memphis 1,740 375 (94) 4.6 (59) 13 (97) 37 (90) 9.9% (67) 90. Akron 1,718 375 (94) 4.6 (65) 7 (120) 38 (87) 10.1% (63) 91. Central Michigan 1,646 381 (88) 4.3 (77) 18 (75) 34 (96) 8.9% (92) 92. Southern Miss 1,641 438 (76) 3.7 (112) 11 (108) 38 (87) 8.7% (101) 93. James Madison 1,629 279 (112) 5.8 (6) 11 (108) 43 (74) 15.4% (2) 94. Washington State 1,582 344 (101) 4.6 (62) 10 (115) 34 (96) 9.9% (66) 95. Pittsburgh 1,577 377 (91) 4.2 (85) 20 (71) 42 (77) 11.1% (37) 96. Northern Illinois 1,557 308 (105) 5.1 (23) 14 (92) 30 (100) 9.7% (72) 97. Louisiana Monroe 1,528 378 (89) 4.0 (94) 14 (92) 35 (94) 9.3% (85) 98. Missouri State 1,519 378 (89) 4.0 (98) 16 (84) 47 (66) 12.4% (15) 99. Maryland 1,441 370 (97) 3.9 (107) 13 (97) 40 (82) 10.8% (46) 100. Wake Forest 1,403 330 (103) 4.3 (82) 16 (84) 37 (90) 11.2% (33) 101. Georgia Southern 1,352 497 (61) 2.7 (128) 18 (75) 29 (102) 5.8% (128) 101. Coastal Carolina 1,352 286 (111) 4.7 (53) 14 (92) 25 (111) 8.7% (99) 103. California 1,307 420 (79) 3.1 (123) 15 (89) 30 (100) 7.1% (118) 104. FIU 1,286 261 (116) 4.9 (39) 12 (105) 32 (98) 12.3% (17) 105. Utah State 1,261 304 (107) 4.1 (88) 18 (75) 23 (115) 7.6% (115) 106. Miami (Ohio) 1,234 259 (117) 4.8 (51) 11 (108) 24 (112) 9.3% (84) 107. Nevada 1,195 304 (107) 3.9 (99) 6 (125) 37 (90) 12.2% (19) 108. TCU 1,162 253 (118) 4.6 (64) 13 (97) 22 (117) 8.7% (100) 109. South Florida 1,136 362 (99) 3.1 (121) 10 (115) 32 (98) 8.8% (95) 110. Toledo 1,111 290 (110) 3.8 (111) 6 (125) 16 (125) 5.5% (130) 111. Wyoming 1,104 244 (119) 4.5 (70) 7 (120) 24 (112) 9.8% (68) 112. Navy 1,063 212 (123) n/a 12 (105) 20 (122) n/a 113. Florida Atlantic 1,056 374 (96) 2.8 (126) 19 (74) 27 (105) 7.2% (116) 114. New Mexico 1,039 267 (115) 3.9 (108) 14 (92) 26 (108) 9.7% (73) 115. Alabama 1,015 244 (119) 4.2 (87) 16 (84) 15 (129) 6.1% (126) 116. Colorado 995 333 (102) 3.0 (125) 13 (97) 22 (117) 6.6% (120) 117. Georgia State 985 192 (127) 5.1 (20) 7 (120) 21 (121) 10.9% (42) 118. Louisiana Tech 940 201 (125) n/a 9 (117) 23 (115) n/a 119. Louisiana 919 215 (122) n/a 11 (108) 20 (122) n/a 120. Troy 903 393 (86) 2.3 (131) 12 (105) 22 (117) 5.6% (129) 121. New Mexico State 884 236 (121) 3.7 (113) 7 (120) 19 (124) 8.1% (110) 122. Hawaii 879 279 (112) 3.2 (120) 8 (118) 22 (117) 7.9% (112) 123. Charlotte 875 279 (112) 3.1 (122) 6 (125) 29 (102) 10.4% (52) 124. San Jose State 844 193 (126) 4.4 (76) 6 (125) 16 (125) 8.3% (107) 125. Syracuse 747 306 (106) 2.4 (129) 11 (108) 27 (105) 8.8% (96) 126. Buffalo 705 164 (133) 4.3 (78) 5 (130) 16 (125) 9.8% (71) 127. Notre Dame 703 138 (135) 5.1 (21) 11 (108) 16 (125) 11.6% (29) 128. UTEP 691 188 (128) 3.7 (115) 5 (130) 12 (132) 6.4% (123) 129. Ball State 656 168 (132) 3.9 (104) 2 (136) 11 (134) 6.5% (121) 130. Bowling Green 582 143 (134) 4.1 (92) 5 (130) 12 (132) 8.4% (105) 131. Arizona State 569 365 (98) 1.6 (132) 7 (120) 28 (104) 7.7% (113) 132. Oregon State 563 205 (124) 2.7 (127) 13 (97) 13 (131) 6.3% (124) 133. Middle Tennessee 553 101 (136) 5.5 (9) 5 (130) 14 (130) 13.9% (6) 134. UMass 540 174 (130) 3.1 (124) 4 (135) 11 (134) 6.3% (125) 135. Kennesaw State 498 188 (128) n/a 5 (130) 24 (112) n/a 136. Kent State 406 174 (130) 2.3 (130) 8 (118) 9 (136) 5.2% (131) 137. North Dakota State 9 2 (138) n/a 0 (137) 0 (137) n/a 138. Sacramento State 1 21 (137) n/a 0 (137) 0 (137) n/a

It's no coincidence that 14 of the 15 teams with the most career yards rushing in the FBS have at least a 20% rushing share from quarterbacks. Florida is the only exception, and actually has one of the lower QB rushing shares in the FBS, but it also stands out for a different reason: it is the only program in the country with three running backs on its roster who have at least 1,000 career yards rushing -- Jaden Baugh (1,838), London Montgomery (1,096) and Evan Pryor (1,087).

Utah is the clearest example of how dual-threat quarterback production can reshape an entire rushing profile. No team with more than 3,000 career yards rushing on its roster leans more heavily on its quarterback, with the Utes getting 46.5% of their rushing production from Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. Dampier leads all returning quarterbacks in yards rushing (2,358) and rushing touchdowns (33).

Auburn's Byrum Brown ranks second among all returning quarterbacks in career yards rushing (2,214) and is tied for second in rushing touchdowns (31), while also leading all players with 69 explosive runs. His dual-threat impact helps anchor what is projected to be the most productive rushing attack in the FBS entering 2026. Even if Auburn's quarterback production were removed and the rankings were limited strictly to running back rushing production, the Tigers would still rank second nationally behind only Liberty.

Florida, Georgia, Miami, Missouri and Oklahoma State would all move into the top 10 if only production from running backs were factored.

Louisville has the most explosive rushing team among qualified programs, posting an explosive run rate of 16.6%. Isaac Brown is a major reason why. The Cardinals nearly lost Brown to the transfer portal in January, but managed to keep one of the most dynamic backs in the country. His 18.6% explosive run rate is second among returning running backs with at least 50 career carries in the FBS.

Running back Isaac Brown gives Louisville one of the most dynamic backfields in college football. Getty Images

That kind of home-run ability is a major reason Louisville sits atop the Power Four in explosive rushing, ahead of numerous teams that rank much higher in total rushing production.

Here are the top five qualified Power Four teams in explosive run rate:

Louisville — 16.6% Clemson — 14.9% Utah — 14.4% Oklahoma State — 13.5% Nebraska — 13.5%

Nine of the 10 teams with the best combined yards per carry on their 2026 rosters also rank inside the top 25 in explosive run rate. Missouri is the lone exception. The Tigers rank 10th among qualified teams in yards per carry (5.5) but just 47th in explosive run rate (10.8%), suggesting their rushing success is driven more by steady efficiency than breakaway runs.

Ahmad Hardy, the returning leader in career yards rushing (2,994) in the FBS, also has the best mark in yards per carry (6.0) among the 11 returning players with at least 400 career rushing attempts, illustrating just how effective he has been on a per-carry basis even without overly relying on explosive plays (11.3%).

Receiving production

Minimum thresholds: Yards/Reception and Explosive Reception % (teams with ≥50 targets AND ≥35 WR targets)

Team Yds. Rec. Yd/Rec TD Expl. Rec. ExplRec% 1. Texas Tech 7,882 635 (1) 12.4 (37) 61 (2) 157 (1) 24.7% (47) 2. LSU 6,935 529 (4) 13.1 (15) 60 (3) 144 (2) 27.2% (22) 3. Houston 6,642 582 (2) 11.4 (73) 48 (4) 139 (3) 23.9% (56) 4. Ohio State 6,511 531 (3) 12.3 (44) 64 (1) 126 (4) 23.7% (58) 5. Oklahoma State 6,300 464 (10) 13.6 (9) 47 (5) 124 (5) 26.7% (30) 6. Oklahoma 6,138 515 (5) 11.9 (52) 46 (7) 123 (6) 23.9% (55) 7. Ole Miss 6,082 479 (7) 12.7 (26) 41 (12) 122 (7) 25.5% (42) 8. Florida 5,763 466 (8) 12.4 (38) 33 (21) 117 (10) 25.1% (45) 9. Miami 5,683 436 (14) 13.0 (17) 42 (11) 120 (8) 27.5% (18) 10. Illinois 5,637 431 (16) 13.1 (16) 43 (9) 120 (8) 27.8% (15) 11. California 5,621 465 (9) 12.1 (49) 34 (19) 116 (11) 24.9% (46) 12. Texas 5,588 460 (12) 12.1 (48) 47 (5) 113 (14) 24.6% (49) 13. Texas A&M 5,448 432 (15) 12.6 (28) 41 (12) 114 (13) 26.4% (34) 14. Arizona State 5,412 361 (29) 15.0 (3) 37 (17) 113 (14) 31.3% (5) 15. Colorado 5,372 394 (23) 13.6 (7) 40 (15) 105 (18) 26.6% (32) 16. Clemson 5,364 429 (18) 12.5 (34) 39 (16) 110 (16) 25.6% (38) 17. Virginia 5,319 483 (6) 11.0 (84) 24 (46) 97 (20) 20.1% (99) 18. Oregon 5,160 415 (19) 12.4 (36) 35 (18) 108 (17) 26.0% (35) 19. South Florida 5,129 447 (13) 11.5 (69) 41 (12) 94 (23) 21.0% (90) 20. UCLA 5,094 464 (10) 11.0 (88) 34 (19) 94 (23) 20.3% (97) 21. Vanderbilt 4,801 363 (28) 13.2 (13) 43 (9) 116 (11) 32.0% (3) 22. Auburn 4,762 406 (20) 11.7 (60) 44 (8) 85 (29) 20.9% (92) 23. Penn State 4,710 368 (27) 12.8 (23) 27 (36) 95 (21) 25.8% (37) 24. SMU 4,646 399 (21) 11.6 (62) 31 (24) 91 (26) 22.8% (67) 25. Virginia Tech 4,614 390 (24) 11.8 (57) 31 (24) 95 (21) 24.4% (50) 26. Florida Atlantic 4,352 383 (25) 11.4 (75) 26 (42) 93 (25) 24.3% (52) 27. South Carolina 4,341 327 (33) 13.3 (11) 33 (21) 100 (19) 30.6% (7) 28. Nebraska 4,215 374 (26) 11.3 (79) 28 (32) 81 (32) 21.7% (78) 29. Baylor 4,209 431 (16) 9.8 (121) 33 (21) 77 (36) 17.9% (119) 30. Missouri 4,173 322 (35) 13.0 (19) 28 (32) 87 (27) 27.0% (25) 31. Florida State 4,155 319 (36) 13.0 (18) 27 (36) 87 (27) 27.3% (20) 32. Indiana 4,099 310 (40) 13.2 (14) 27 (36) 79 (33) 25.5% (40) 33. Maryland 4,070 399 (21) 10.2 (107) 29 (31) 79 (33) 19.8% (103) 34. Utah 4,060 306 (42) 13.3 (12) 27 (36) 83 (30) 27.1% (24) 35. Minnesota 3,996 351 (31) 11.4 (74) 27 (36) 75 (39) 21.4% (83) 36. Texas State 3,964 313 (38) 12.7 (27) 26 (42) 77 (36) 24.6% (48) 37. Alabama 3,865 307 (41) 12.6 (29) 26 (42) 82 (31) 26.7% (31) 38. Kansas 3,723 347 (32) 10.7 (91) 24 (46) 70 (43) 20.2% (98) 39. Arkansas 3,666 312 (39) 11.8 (58) 25 (45) 76 (38) 24.4% (50) 40. Wake Forest 3,661 268 (52) 13.7 (6) 30 (29) 72 (40) 26.9% (28) 41. Louisville 3,631 294 (48) 12.4 (39) 28 (32) 78 (35) 26.5% (33) 42. Hawaii 3,546 353 (30) 10.0 (114) 31 (24) 70 (43) 19.8% (102) 43. Kansas State 3,456 326 (34) 10.6 (96) 31 (24) 70 (43) 21.5% (80) 44. NC State 3,326 267 (53) 12.5 (35) 31 (24) 72 (40) 27.0% (26) 45. San Diego State 3,290 295 (47) 11.2 (80) 16 (71) 58 (60) 19.7% (105) 46. Delaware 3,273 317 (37) 10.3 (103) 19 (61) 63 (53) 19.9% (101) 47. Notre Dame 3,212 236 (64) 13.6 (8) 28 (32) 67 (48) 28.4% (12) 48. Tulsa 3,206 300 (44) 10.7 (93) 13 (89) 68 (47) 22.7% (69) 49. West Virginia 3,199 260 (54) 12.3 (40) 17 (65) 70 (43) 26.9% (27) 50. Arizona 3,184 290 (50) 11.0 (87) 22 (53) 57 (62) 19.7% (106) 51. Mississippi State 3,167 252 (59) 12.6 (33) 17 (65) 60 (57) 23.8% (57) 52. Northwestern 3,116 299 (45) 10.4 (100) 24 (46) 60 (57) 20.1% (100) 53. Purdue 3,100 304 (43) 10.2 (108) 22 (53) 65 (50) 21.4% (82) 54. Michigan State 3,071 259 (55) 11.9 (55) 27 (36) 57 (62) 22.0% (76) 55. Washington 3,058 243 (62) 12.6 (30) 22 (53) 71 (42) 29.2% (9) 56. UNLV 2,994 291 (49) 10.3 (105) 13 (89) 57 (62) 19.6% (107) 57. UCF 2,928 255 (57) 11.5 (68) 17 (65) 59 (59) 23.1% (64) 58. Marshall 2,920 210 (75) 13.9 (4) 30 (29) 67 (48) 31.9% (4) 59. Liberty 2,773 231 (67) 12.0 (51) 10 (107) 49 (69) 21.2% (87) 60. Kentucky 2,758 235 (66) 11.7 (59) 21 (56) 63 (53) 26.8% (29) 61. East Carolina 2,755 258 (56) 10.7 (94) 17 (65) 57 (62) 22.1% (74) 62. Memphis 2,747 243 (62) 11.3 (77) 13 (89) 48 (71) 19.8% (104) 63. Tennessee 2,741 230 (68) 11.9 (53) 17 (65) 51 (68) 22.2% (73) 64. Georgia 2,737 228 (69) 12.0 (50) 23 (51) 63 (53) 27.6% (17) 65. Duke 2,715 271 (51) 10.0 (115) 24 (46) 49 (69) 18.1% (117) 66. UAB 2,698 244 (60) 11.1 (82) 13 (89) 63 (53) 25.8% (36) 67. Missouri State 2,682 209 (77) 12.8 (21) 23 (51) 65 (50) 31.1% (6) 68. Rutgers 2,673 197 (83) 13.6 (10) 18 (62) 65 (50) 33.0% (2) 69. Arkansas State 2,670 296 (46) 9.0 (130) 18 (62) 46 (76) 15.5% (127) 70. North Texas 2,604 224 (72) 11.6 (63) 21 (56) 52 (67) 23.2% (63) 71. Western Kentucky 2,592 236 (64) 11.0 (86) 18 (62) 44 (83) 18.6% (112) 72. Syracuse 2,528 206 (79) 12.3 (43) 17 (65) 58 (60) 28.2% (13) 73. Iowa State 2,509 197 (83) 12.7 (25) 16 (71) 54 (66) 27.4% (19) 74. Fresno State 2,471 253 (58) 9.8 (120) 15 (77) 45 (79) 17.8% (120) 75. New Mexico State 2,439 221 (73) 11.0 (83) 14 (79) 47 (73) 21.3% (85) 76. UTSA 2,422 226 (71) 10.7 (92) 21 (56) 44 (83) 19.5% (108) 77. Colorado State 2,336 190 (86) 12.3 (41) 14 (79) 43 (86) 22.6% (70) 78. North Carolina 2,306 228 (69) 10.1 (110) 14 (79) 43 (86) 18.9% (110) 79. TCU 2,298 201 (80) 11.4 (71) 16 (71) 45 (79) 22.4% (71) 79. Toledo 2,298 209 (77) 11.0 (85) 11 (99) 45 (79) 21.5% (79) 81. Washington State 2,294 244 (60) 9.4 (126) 14 (79) 46 (76) 18.9% (111) 82. Eastern Michigan 2,263 194 (85) 11.7 (61) 16 (71) 41 (88) 21.1% (89) 83. Utah State 2,207 198 (82) 11.1 (81) 14 (79) 44 (83) 22.2% (72) 84. Middle Tennessee 2,151 186 (87) 11.6 (65) 14 (79) 41 (88) 22.0% (75) 85. Tulane 2,144 217 (74) 9.9 (117) 11 (99) 47 (73) 21.7% (77) 86. Georgia Southern 2,126 201 (80) 10.6 (98) 16 (71) 41 (88) 20.4% (95) 87. Akron 2,055 168 (93) 12.2 (45) 11 (99) 47 (73) 28.0% (14) 88. Michigan 2,013 165 (95) 12.2 (46) 13 (89) 45 (79) 27.3% (20) 89. USC 1,997 156 (98) 12.8 (22) 11 (99) 46 (76) 29.5% (8) 90. BYU 1,989 210 (75) 9.5 (124) 12 (95) 37 (93) 17.6% (122) 91. Temple 1,938 169 (92) 11.5 (70) 24 (46) 48 (71) 28.4% (11) 92. Wisconsin 1,898 184 (88) 10.3 (104) 12 (95) 33 (99) 17.9% (118) 93. Pittsburgh 1,897 168 (93) 11.3 (78) 12 (95) 36 (95) 21.4% (81) 94. Iowa 1,875 181 (89) 10.4 (102) 14 (79) 37 (93) 20.4% (94) 95. Georgia Tech 1,861 157 (97) 11.9 (56) 6 (118) 40 (91) 25.5% (41) 96. Louisiana Tech 1,787 147 (102) 12.2 (47) 7 (115) 40 (91) 27.2% (23) 97. Buffalo 1,776 175 (91) 10.1 (109) 11 (99) 32 (102) 18.3% (115) 98. Central Michigan 1,771 137 (103) 12.9 (20) 14 (79) 35 (97) 25.5% (39) 99. Boise State 1,742 151 (100) 11.5 (67) 14 (79) 32 (102) 21.2% (88) 100. Sam Houston 1,740 177 (90) 9.8 (119) 11 (99) 33 (99) 18.6% (112) 101. Boston College 1,735 164 (96) 10.6 (97) 15 (77) 35 (97) 21.3% (84) 102. New Mexico 1,635 133 (106) 12.3 (42) 16 (71) 32 (102) 24.1% (54) 103. Coastal Carolina 1,615 152 (99) 10.6 (95) 21 (56) 36 (95) 23.7% (60) 104. Western Michigan 1,588 148 (101) 10.7 (90) 6 (118) 31 (105) 20.9% (91) 105. Louisiana Monroe 1,575 114 (112) 13.8 (5) 8 (112) 33 (99) 28.9% (10) 106. UMass 1,525 128 (109) 11.9 (54) 21 (56) 30 (108) 23.4% (61) 107. UConn 1,484 118 (110) 12.6 (32) 14 (79) 28 (110) 23.7% (58) 108. Northern Illinois 1,432 133 (106) 10.8 (89) 8 (112) 27 (111) 20.3% (96) 109. Jacksonville State 1,406 93 (122) 15.1 (2) 9 (110) 31 (105) 33.3% (1) 110. Charlotte 1,398 136 (104) 10.3 (106) 12 (95) 31 (105) 22.8% (68) 111. Louisiana 1,371 130 (108) 10.5 (99) 11 (99) 30 (108) 23.1% (65) 112. FIU 1,310 136 (104) 9.6 (123) 6 (118) 23 (116) 16.9% (125) 113. Cincinnati 1,308 104 (118) 12.6 (31) 13 (89) 24 (114) 23.1% (65) 114. Kent State 1,243 107 (115) 11.6 (64) 9 (110) 25 (112) 23.4% (62) 115. UTEP 1,175 118 (110) 10.0 (116) 3 (130) 22 (117) 18.6% (112) 116. Georgia State 1,174 113 (113) 10.4 (101) 8 (112) 24 (114) 21.2% (86) 117. Ball State 1,168 103 (119) 11.3 (76) 10 (107) 25 (112) 24.3% (53) 118. Rice 1,113 87 (126) 12.8 (24) 7 (115) 22 (117) 25.3% (43) 119. Stanford 1,080 107 (115) 10.1 (111) 3 (130) 22 (117) 20.6% (93) 120. Miami (Ohio) 1,067 106 (117) 10.1 (112) 6 (118) 17 (122) 16.0% (126) 121. Kennesaw State 1,039 90 (124) 11.5 (66) 5 (123) 16 (124) 17.8% (121) 122. Southern Miss 1,009 108 (114) 9.3 (127) 7 (115) 19 (121) 17.6% (123) 123. Oregon State 993 87 (126) 11.4 (72) 10 (107) 22 (117) 25.3% (43) 124. App State 943 102 (121) 9.2 (128) 5 (123) 15 (126) 14.7% (129) 125. James Madison 936 93 (122) 10.1 (113) 11 (99) 17 (122) 18.3% (116) 126. South Alabama 929 103 (119) 9.0 (131) 6 (118) 16 (124) 15.5% (128) 127. Wyoming 867 90 (124) 9.6 (122) 2 (134) 12 (130) 13.3% (130) 128. Sacramento State 790 80 (128) 9.9 (118) 4 (125) 10 (131) 12.5% (132) 129. Army 739 47 (132) 15.7 (1) 4 (125) 13 (128) 27.7% (16) 130. Ohio 699 74 (129) 9.4 (125) 2 (134) 13 (128) 17.6% (124) 131. Nevada 666 73 (130) 9.1 (129) 3 (130) 14 (127) 19.2% (109) 132. San Jose State 406 46 (133) 8.8 (132) 1 (136) 6 (135) 13.0% (131) 133. Troy 399 54 (131) 7.4 (133) 4 (125) 4 (137) 7.4% (133) 134. Old Dominion 356 39 (134) n/a 3 (130) 7 (133) n/a 135. Navy 352 25 (135) n/a 4 (125) 7 (133) n/a 136. Bowling Green 290 22 (136) n/a 4 (125) 5 (136) n/a 137. Air Force 264 13 (137) n/a 1 (136) 9 (132) n/a 138. North Dakota State 0 0 (138) n/a 0 (138) 0 (138) n/a

Here's a striking stat: Of the 30 teams with the most career yards receiving on their roster in 2026, only Nebraska brings back both of its top two pass catchers from last season.

With early NFL Draft departures accounting for more than a dozen of those losses and the transfer portal driving additional movement, stability among proven pass catchers is increasingly difficult to maintain in college football. In fact, 36 of the 72 active players with at least 1,000 career yards receiving in the FBS are now at new schools in 2026.

Texas Tech and LSU both watched their two leading pass catchers from last season depart, but each aggressively attacked the transfer portal to replenish that lost production, which helps explain why both sit atop the FBS in receiving production entering 2026.

Texas Tech pairs portal additions with meaningful contributions from returning players. The Red Raiders bring back wide receiver Coy Eakin and tight end Terrance Carter Jr., both of whom finished among the top 20 in the Big 12 in receiving yards last season. They also added former Pittsburgh receiver Kenny Johnson, who brings 1,354 career receiving yards across 38 games, giving Joey McGuire one of the deepest and most battle-tested receiver groups in the country.

Coy Eakin is part of an experienced wide receiver group at Texas Tech. Getty Images

LSU, meanwhile, almost completely overhauled its receiver room. The Tigers added nine newcomers from the portal, including five four-star transfers eager to contribute to new coach Lane Kiffin's offense. Three of those marquee additions already have at least 1,000 career receiving yards in the FBS and have combined for 36 touchdown receptions: Jayce Brown (1,969), Jackson Harris (1,049) and Eugene Wilson III (1,043).

Houston was highlighted in our breakdown of college football's most experienced teams last week. No team in the FBS has more combined career snaps by wide receivers and tight ends on its 2026 roster than the Cougars (7,755).

All-Big 12 selection Amare Thomas is one of just five returning players in the FBS with at least 2,000 career yards receiving. The Cougars also added former Oregon State receiver Trent Walker, giving them two pass catchers ranked inside the top 12 among active FBS players in career yards receiving.

Tight ends are a vital part of the Houston offense. Even after losing All-Big 12 tight end Tanner Koziol, the Cougars remain one of only eight teams in the FBS with at least 3,000 career yards receiving from wide receivers and 1,000 from tight ends. The addition of former UTSA tight end Patrick Overmyer, who brings 627 career yards receiving, helps soften that loss and preserve valuable production at the position.

Several of the teams near the top in explosive reception rate owe that ranking to a handful of true field-tilters; receivers capable of turning routine targets into chunk plays at an unusually high clip.

Arizona State owns the fifth-best explosive reception rate (31.3%) in the FBS and ranks third among qualified Power Four programs after assembling one of the most dangerous receiver rooms in the country this offseason. The Sun Devils added two of the top four transfer wideouts in former Boston College pass catcher Reed Harris and ex-Colorado receiver Omarion Miller.

Harris owns the best individual explosive reception rate (50.9%) of any returning player with at least 50 career catches in the FBS, meaning more than half of his receptions went for at least 16 yards. Miller ranks sixth nationally at 45.5%.

That's a terrifying proposition for opposing secondaries.

Here are the top five qualified Power Four teams in explosive reception rate:

Rutgers — 33.0% Vanderbilt — 32.0% Arizona State — 31.3% South Carolina — 30.6% USC — 29.5%

Now that we've looked at passing, rushing and receiving individually, what happens if we combine them into a single offensive execution profile?

First off, a bit of explaining to make this easier to understand. These are not traditional team-level stats, but rather metrics built from the combined efficiency of returning and incoming offensive personnel for each qualified FBS team in 2026. These numbers estimate how each team's offensive personnel projects based on individual player efficiency. This section focuses on two core indicators: successful play rate and explosive touch rate.

Per TruMedia, a play is defined as any pass attempt, target or rush. A play is considered successful if it gains at least 50% of yards-to-go on first and second down, or converts a first down on third or fourth down. In simple terms, it measures how often a player gets the ball and helps keep the offense on schedule.

Explosive touch rate measures chunk-play ability. A touch is defined as either a rush or a reception, while an explosive touch is any rush of at least 12 yards or a reception of at least 16 yards.

Teams are ranked against the rest of the qualified FBS in both metrics, with final placement determined by each team's average ranking across the two.

Offensive efficiency profile

Minimum thresholds: Successful Play % (teams with ≥50 dropbacks, ≥50 RB rushes AND ≥35 WR targets); Explosive Touch% (teams with ≥70 rushes AND ≥30 receptions); Drop% (teams with ≥50 targets AND ≥35 WR targets); Fumble% (teams with ≥100 touches)

Teams ordered by average FBS ranking across Success% and Expl. Touch%

Team Success% Expl. Touch% Drop% Fum% 1. Notre Dame 54.8% (2) 22.2% (1) 4.7% (34) 0.8% (16) 2. Oklahoma State 52.0% (4) 18.5% (7) 4.8% (36) 1.2% (35) 3. Ohio State 56.4% (1) 17.9% (12) 2.8% (2) 0.7% (12) 4. Vanderbilt 51.3% (6) 18.1% (11) 3.9% (15) 1.6% (56) 5. Alabama 51.0% (7) 17.6% (14) 8.5% (125) 0.7% (14) 6. Utah 50.7% (8) 17.5% (15) 4.4% (26) 2.5% (110) 7. Texas Tech 49.5% (19) 18.4% (8) 5.3% (53) 1.3% (41) 8. Wake Forest 49.0% (23) 18.2% (9) 7.4% (114) 2.2% (95) 9. Texas A&M 49.4% (20) 17.8% (13) 5.9% (76) 1.6% (60) 10. Clemson 48.4% (32) 21.2% (2) 6.3% (92) 1.1% (26) 11. USC 50.3% (11) 16.8% (24) 6.6% (98) 2.3% (104) 12. Ole Miss 50.3% (10) 16.6% (29) 4.7% (33) 1.9% (82) 13. Arkansas 50.4% (9) 16.3% (33) 5.6% (67) 0.9% (20) 14. Miami 51.6% (5) 15.9% (38) 4.1% (19) 1.8% (75) 14. Texas State 49.4% (21) 16.9% (22) 5.1% (43) 2.3% (102) 16. Washington 49.2% (22) 16.7% (26) 4.6% (29) 1.8% (70) 17. Florida 49.5% (18) 15.8% (40) 5.5% (66) 0.5% (5) 17. Oregon 48.5% (31) 16.6% (27) 4.8% (37) 3.1% (123) 19. LSU 48.4% (34) 16.7% (25) 6.0% (81) 1.1% (29) 19. Middle Tennessee 46.4% (54) 19.2% (5) 7.9% (116) 1.7% (68) 21. Nebraska 47.5% (41) 17.0% (20) 3.3% (8) 3.0% (122) 22. Virginia Tech 48.7% (28) 16.3% (34) 5.2% (50) 1.1% (28) 23. Missouri 49.6% (15) 15.4% (48) 5.5% (63) 2.0% (89) 23. Oklahoma 49.9% (12) 15.0% (51) 4.6% (31) 0.9% (21) 25. Arizona State 45.9% (61) 19.4% (4) 4.9% (39) 4.1% (134) 26. Rutgers 48.3% (35) 16.2% (35) 5.8% (73) 0.8% (17) 27. California 47.4% (43) 16.5% (31) 4.1% (18) 1.9% (83) 28. South Carolina 46.3% (56) 16.9% (21) 6.2% (88) 2.3% (100) 29. Mississippi State 46.0% (60) 17.0% (18) 6.6% (99) 2.1% (92) 29. Tennessee 49.8% (13) 14.3% (65) 7.3% (113) 1.3% (36) 31. Jacksonville State 46.6% (50) 16.5% (30) 9.3% (129) 2.6% (111) 32. Indiana 49.6% (17) 14.3% (66) 4.9% (40) 2.8% (117) 32. Michigan 49.6% (16) 14.3% (67) 5.5% (65) 1.8% (77) 34. Houston 48.0% (37) 15.3% (49) 5.2% (47) 1.3% (38) 35. Illinois 48.9% (24) 14.4% (63) 5.2% (48) 1.5% (55) 35. North Texas 45.4% (68) 17.0% (19) 6.9% (109) 1.6% (59) 37. Florida Atlantic 46.6% (51) 15.9% (39) 3.0% (3) 3.4% (129) 37. Kansas State 46.9% (47) 15.6% (43) 6.3% (90) 1.6% (57) 37. UCLA 47.8% (38) 14.9% (52) 5.2% (51) 1.7% (65) 40. Georgia State 47.6% (40) 14.8% (54) 9.6% (130) 1.6% (63) 41. Duke 48.8% (26) 14.2% (69) 4.2% (21) 1.3% (40) 42. NC State 46.3% (57) 15.7% (41) 3.8% (14) 2.9% (120) 43. Hawaii 47.4% (44) 14.6% (57) 8.3% (121) 0.9% (22) 44. Virginia 48.7% (27) 13.9% (75) 6.3% (91) 1.5% (52) 45. Florida State 46.4% (53) 15.1% (50) 6.3% (89) 1.7% (66) 46. Auburn 48.9% (25) 13.7% (79) 6.1% (86) 1.9% (78) 47. Georgia 52.3% (3) 12.6% (103) 7.0% (110) 1.5% (53) 47. New Mexico 46.8% (48) 14.5% (58) 5.4% (59) 2.0% (88) 49. Iowa 49.8% (14) 12.9% (95) 5.6% (68) 0.5% (6) 49. Missouri State 42.8% (103) 19.1% (6) 5.4% (56) 1.2% (31) 51. Marshall 43.9% (94) 17.2% (17) 5.1% (44) 3.3% (125) 52. SMU 48.6% (30) 13.6% (83) 5.3% (54) 1.8% (76) 53. Syracuse 44.5% (87) 16.6% (28) 6.2% (87) 4.7% (136) 54. Texas 44.1% (93) 16.8% (23) 5.1% (46) 1.4% (50) 55. Eastern Michigan 46.4% (55) 14.4% (62) 4.0% (16) 2.4% (106) 56. Colorado 42.3% (106) 17.5% (16) 6.1% (84) 1.8% (72) 57. Iowa State 45.5% (67) 14.6% (56) 5.3% (52) 2.5% (109) 58. East Carolina 48.6% (29) 12.8% (98) 6.8% (104) 2.6% (112) 58. New Mexico State 45.6% (66) 14.4% (61) 6.9% (106) 1.3% (42) 58. UAB 43.7% (95) 16.4% (32) 8.5% (124) 1.3% (43) 61. Minnesota 47.8% (39) 13.2% (91) 4.4% (27) 0.4% (4) 62. Delaware 46.6% (49) 13.5% (85) 5.5% (64) 1.8% (73) 63. Kentucky 45.8% (63) 14.0% (72) 6.0% (83) 1.3% (44) 64. Kansas 44.6% (81) 14.6% (55) 8.9% (126) 1.4% (49) 65. Colorado State 44.3% (91) 15.5% (46) 8.4% (122) 1.2% (33) 65. Penn State 47.3% (45) 13.1% (92) 6.6% (97) 1.4% (48) 67. UTSA 46.1% (58) 13.6% (80) 4.8% (38) 2.4% (107) 68. Purdue 45.2% (70) 13.9% (73) 6.4% (94) 2.7% (114) 68. South Florida 43.2% (99) 15.6% (44) 6.5% (95) 3.3% (126) 68. West Virginia 43.3% (98) 15.5% (45) 6.5% (96) 2.3% (101) 71. BYU 47.1% (46) 12.6% (101) 5.9% (76) 1.8% (69) 71. Coastal Carolina 45.0% (73) 13.9% (74) 4.5% (28) 2.1% (91) 71. UConn 44.8% (76) 14.0% (71) 6.9% (107) 1.9% (84) 74. Central Michigan 45.9% (62) 13.3% (87) 5.4% (55) 2.1% (94) 75. UNLV 46.0% (59) 12.9% (93) 6.3% (93) 1.5% (54) 76. FIU 44.8% (78) 13.9% (76) 3.3% (6) 2.8% (116) 77. Western Michigan 48.0% (36) 11.2% (120) 9.6% (131) 1.3% (39) 78. Maryland 41.3% (110) 15.5% (47) 7.1% (112) 1.0% (25) 79. Pittsburgh 44.4% (90) 14.3% (68) 5.6% (69) 2.2% (99) 80. Tulsa 45.1% (71) 13.3% (88) 6.1% (85) 2.2% (95) 81. Arizona 46.6% (52) 12.1% (111) 6.0% (80) 1.4% (51) 81. Boise State 47.5% (42) 11.1% (121) 8.0% (118) 1.9% (81) 81. Utah State 44.8% (77) 13.3% (86) 5.4% (56) 2.2% (97) 84. Army 48.4% (33) 6.8% (132) 9.2% (128) 1.2% (34) 85. Baylor 45.6% (64) 12.1% (109) 5.7% (70) 1.3% (46) 86. Charlotte 39.9% (115) 14.5% (60) 5.7% (71) 3.4% (127) 87. Michigan State 45.6% (65) 11.9% (114) 5.1% (42) 1.8% (71) 88. UCF 44.8% (79) 12.7% (100) 4.6% (30) 5.3% (137) 89. Nevada 42.9% (101) 13.5% (84) 3.2% (5) 2.7% (113) 90. Tulane 44.6% (85) 12.5% (104) 7.9% (117) 3.4% (128) 90. Western Kentucky 44.6% (84) 12.2% (105) 4.2% (20) 1.6% (64) 92. Louisiana Monroe 40.1% (114) 13.8% (77) 5.7% (71) 2.4% (108) 92. UMass 41.5% (109) 13.6% (82) 6.8% (103) 2.0% (86) 94. Miami (Ohio) 44.9% (74) 11.2% (119) 4.8% (35) 1.4% (47) 94. Northwestern 44.9% (75) 11.3% (118) 5.2% (49) 2.0% (90) 96. Cincinnati 45.4% (69) 10.6% (125) 4.4% (24) 2.7% (115) 96. San Diego State 44.5% (86) 12.2% (108) 6.8% (102) 1.2% (32) 98. Liberty 44.6% (80) 11.8% (115) 3.3% (7) 1.7% (67) 98. Oregon State 44.6% (83) 12.0% (112) 10.3% (133) 4.5% (135) 100. South Alabama 44.6% (82) 11.7% (117) 5.4% (60) 2.4% (105) 101. San Jose State 45.0% (72) 9.2% (130) 8.5% (123) 1.3% (37) 102. North Carolina 44.4% (88) 11.7% (116) 5.9% (79) 1.6% (58) 103. Northern Illinois 41.0% (112) 12.9% (96) 3.2% (4) 1.8% (74) 104. Wisconsin 43.4% (97) 12.0% (113) 3.5% (9) 2.9% (118) 105. Rice 42.6% (105) 12.2% (106) 5.4% (56) 2.2% (98) 106. Arkansas State 44.3% (92) 11.1% (123) 3.6% (13) 1.9% (80) 106. Sam Houston 40.2% (113) 12.6% (102) 6.6% (100) 0.8% (18) 106. Toledo 41.7% (108) 12.2% (107) 6.9% (105) 0.6% (9) 109. Georgia Southern 44.4% (89) 10.0% (128) 5.4% (60) 3.3% (124) 110. Kent State 36.5% (116) 12.1% (110) 6.7% (101) 3.6% (130) 110. Wyoming 42.9% (102) 10.8% (124) 4.3% (23) 0.3% (2) 112. Stanford 43.7% (96) 8.7% (131) 3.6% (10) 1.6% (61) 113. Ohio 43.0% (100) 9.8% (129) 6.0% (82) 2.0% (87) 114. Southern Miss 42.7% (104) 10.4% (126) 5.9% (78) 3.8% (133) 115. App State 41.0% (111) 10.2% (127) 10.3% (132) 2.1% (93) 116. Troy 41.9% (107) 5.8% (133) 5.8% (74) 2.9% (119) Air Force n/a n/a n/a 2.0% (85) Akron n/a 15.7% (42) 8.1% (119) 0.6% (7) Ball State n/a 13.3% (89) 5.9% (75) 0.7% (15) Boston College n/a 12.9% (94) 2.6% (1) 0.3% (3) Bowling Green n/a n/a n/a 0.6% (10) Buffalo n/a 14.2% (70) 5.1% (45) 0.6% (8) Fresno State n/a 12.9% (97) 3.6% (11) 0.7% (13) Georgia Tech n/a 16.1% (37) 4.4% (25) 0.7% (11) James Madison n/a 16.1% (36) 7.9% (115) 1.3% (45) Kennesaw State n/a 14.4% (64) 6.9% (108) 3.6% (131) Louisiana n/a 14.5% (59) 8.9% (127) 2.3% (103) Louisiana Tech n/a 18.1% (10) 4.6% (32) 1.1% (30) Louisville n/a 20.2% (3) 5.4% (60) 1.1% (27) Memphis n/a 13.8% (78) 7.0% (111) 1.0% (23) Navy n/a n/a n/a 3.8% (132) North Dakota State n/a n/a n/a n/a Old Dominion n/a 13.3% (90) n/a 3.0% (121) Sacramento State n/a n/a 4.0% (17) 1.0% (24) TCU n/a 14.8% (53) 5.0% (41) 0.2% (1) Temple n/a 12.8% (99) 3.6% (12) 0.9% (19) UTEP n/a 11.1% (122) 8.1% (120) 1.6% (62) Washington State n/a 13.6% (81) 4.3% (22) 1.9% (79)

Notre Dame sits clearly at the top of the table, pairing the second-best successful play rate in the FBS (54.8%) with the best explosive touch rate (22.2%). There is one important caveat, though: the Fighting Irish are operating with one of the smaller running back samples among qualified teams, bringing back just 113 running back touches after both Jeremiah Love and Jadarian Price were selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That underscores the importance of quarterback CJ Carr and receiver Jordan Faison as the engines of this offense. Faison owns the second-best individual success rate (63.2%) among all returning players with at least 100 career offensive plays in the FBS, while Carr ranks seventh among qualified quarterbacks at 52.7%. Together, they help give Notre Dame one of the highest offensive ceilings in the country.

Ohio State, meanwhile, ranks first nationally in overall success rate (56.4%), which should come as little surprise after the Buckeyes led the FBS in offensive success rate last season at 56.3%. Their ranking is driven by elite efficiency from all three major positions. Quarterback Julian Sayin (58.8%), running back Bo Jackson (56.8%) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (65.0%) all rank inside the top 30 nationally in individual success rate among qualified players, giving Ohio State arguably the most balanced high-efficiency core in college football entering 2026.

Oklahoma State might be the most fascinating team in this table. The Cowboys finished last season with the worst offensive success rate among Power Four teams (37.9%) and the sixth-worst mark in the entire FBS, making their second-place ranking in combined success rate of its personnel potentially one of the most dramatic offensive turnarounds this upcoming season.

That leap is largely tied to new coach Eric Morris and the migration of key North Texas playmakers to Stillwater. Running back Caleb Hawkins owns the fourth-best individual success rate (62.0%) among all qualified players and leads all running backs nationally. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker (53.2%) and receiver Miles Coleman (52.8%) also rank inside the top 80, giving Oklahoma State a completely different offensive foundation than the one that struggled so badly a year ago.

Several programs in this table show a clear gap between explosiveness and down-to-down success, where volatility starts to show up.

Clemson: 2nd explosive, 32nd success

Arizona State: 4th explosive, 61st success

Texas: 23rd explosive, 93rd success (!!)

Colorado: 16th explosive, 103rd success (!!)

All four have the personnel to hit chunk plays, but there could be questions about how often the offense actually stays on track.

Then there's Georgia, which functions as the inverse. The Bulldogs rank third nationally in success rate (52.3%) but just 103rd in explosive touch rate (12.6%). Rather than relying on home-run plays, Georgia's offensive personnel is highly efficient and built to stay ahead of the chains.

But none of those profiles matter much without knowing what's happening up front.

The figures in the table below are not traditional team-level offensive line statistics. Instead, they are built from individual offensive lineman performance and aggregated at the roster level, with teams included only if they have at least three linemen with 100 or more pass-block snaps.

Notre Dame receiver Jordan Faison, again, figures to be a reliable weapon for quarterback CJ Carr. Getty Images

Offensive line performance

Minimum thresholds: Pass Block Lost%, Pressure Allowed % and Sack Allowed % (min. 3 offensive lineman with ≥100 pass block snaps)

Team PsBlk

Lost% Prsr% Sack% Pass

Blocks Run

Blocks 1. Oregon 4.2% 2.2% (1) <0.1% (1) 2,012 (66) 2,154 (54) 2. Iowa 4.5% 2.7% (2) 0.3% (17) 925 (120) 1,395 (92) 3. Louisiana Monroe 5.0% 3.5% (20) 0.6% (47) 896 (121) 1,064 (109) 4. Utah State 5.4% 3.4% (16) 0.7% (76) 1,972 (68) 1,417 (91) 5. Indiana 5.5% 3.2% (8) 0.4% (27) 3,665 (19) 4,163 (6) 6. Tennessee 5.5% 3.4% (19) 0.3% (11) 3,447 (26) 2,964 (27) 7. Texas Tech 5.5% 3.1% (7) 0.6% (51) 3,695 (14) 3,131 (19) 8. Miami 5.6% 3.1% (5) 0.5% (37) 1,203 (104) 1,209 (102) 9. UConn 5.6% 3.3% (11) 0.4% (30) 1,126 (110) 962 (115) 10. UAB 5.8% 3.1% (4) 0.4% (29) 1,402 (91) 1,131 (104) 11. Cincinnati 5.8% 3.3% (12) 0.3% (8) 2,126 (64) 1,890 (70) 12. Wake Forest 5.8% 3.5% (21) 0.6% (55) 1,037 (114) 895 (119) 13. TCU 5.8% 3.0% (3) 0.4% (22) 3,552 (25) 2,976 (26) 14. Houston 5.8% 3.3% (13) 0.4% (26) 3,607 (22) 3,776 (9) 15. West Virginia 5.9% 4.0% (36) 0.2% (5) 3,641 (21) 4,418 (4) 16. Minnesota 6.0% 3.4% (17) 0.6% (73) 2,471 (52) 2,108 (59) 17. Georgia 6.0% 3.6% (24) 0.2% (4) 2,435 (55) 2,279 (51) 18. Jacksonville State 6.0% 4.8% (74) 0.3% (15) 933 (117) 1,247 (97) 19. Texas 6.1% 3.8% (34) 0.2% (6) 2,629 (46) 2,206 (53) 20. SMU 6.2% 3.8% (30) 0.6% (48) 3,221 (30) 2,550 (37) 21. Ole Miss 6.3% 3.5% (22) 0.6% (54) 3,674 (17) 3,048 (23) 22. Army 6.3% 3.4% (15) 0.3% (7) 1,091 (112) 4,639 (2) 23. Arkansas 6.4% 3.8% (33) 0.4% (24) 3,652 (20) 3,538 (12) 24. LSU 6.4% 3.9% (35) 0.5% (38) 3,757 (13) 2,586 (36) 25. Vanderbilt 6.4% 3.8% (32) 0.7% (82) 2,760 (40) 2,739 (31) 26. Penn State 6.4% 3.2% (10) 0.1% (2) 1,755 (73) 1,996 (61) 27. UTSA 6.4% 3.7% (29) 0.5% (41) 2,862 (39) 2,353 (48) 28. Maryland 6.4% 3.8% (31) 0.3% (18) 3,685 (16) 2,722 (32) 29. New Mexico State 6.5% 3.2% (9) 0.3% (14) 1,289 (98) 984 (113) 30. Rice 6.6% 3.4% (18) 0.3% (9) 702 (125) 1,529 (84) 31. Missouri 6.6% 4.3% (45) 0.6% (64) 4,009 (9) 3,730 (10) 32. Delaware 6.8% 3.7% (26) 0.4% (23) 1,571 (83) 966 (114) 33. Louisiana Tech 6.9% 4.6% (64) 1.1% (112) 1,515 (86) 1,847 (71) 34. Northwestern 6.9% 3.7% (25) 0.3% (19) 1,150 (106) 1,046 (111) 35. Arkansas State 6.9% 4.1% (40) 0.5% (42) 2,654 (42) 1,895 (69) 36. Oklahoma 6.9% 4.4% (56) 0.7% (81) 3,781 (12) 2,870 (29) 37. Middle Tennessee 6.9% 4.6% (65) 0.5% (44) 927 (119) 548 (129) 38. Texas A&M 7.0% 4.8% (70) 0.6% (56) 3,200 (32) 2,361 (47) 39. Louisiana 7.0% 4.3% (51) 0.6% (70) 2,508 (50) 2,492 (43) 40. BYU 7.0% 4.1% (39) 0.6% (49) 2,493 (51) 2,510 (39) 41. Duke 7.0% 4.0% (37) 0.5% (35) 3,216 (31) 2,719 (33) 42. Fresno State 7.1% 4.4% (57) 0.9% (99) 1,489 (89) 1,484 (85) 43. Nevada 7.1% 3.1% (6) 0.3% (10) 1,732 (75) 1,785 (73) 44. Kentucky 7.2% 4.2% (43) 0.5% (39) 3,671 (18) 3,267 (14) 45. Louisville 7.2% 4.3% (53) 0.6% (67) 4,755 (4) 3,559 (11) 46. Texas State 7.2% 5.1% (82) 0.9% (104) 955 (115) 1,067 (108) 47. Florida Atlantic 7.2% 3.5% (23) 0.4% (21) 1,384 (93) 727 (123) 48. Virginia 7.3% 4.2% (42) 0.6% (59) 6,284 (1) 5,170 (1) 49. East Carolina 7.3% 3.4% (14) 0.5% (33) 1,242 (101) 1,233 (98) 50. California 7.4% 4.2% (44) 0.6% (57) 4,678 (6) 3,358 (13) 51. San Diego State 7.4% 4.3% (52) 0.7% (84) 1,503 (87) 1,777 (75) 52. Marshall 7.4% 4.5% (59) 0.4% (25) 1,550 (84) 1,898 (68) 53. UNLV 7.4% 4.3% (50) 0.6% (52) 2,627 (47) 2,154 (54) 54. Wisconsin 7.5% 4.9% (77) 0.8% (92) 1,245 (100) 1,304 (95) 55. Boston College 7.5% 4.4% (55) 0.6% (53) 1,751 (74) 1,556 (81) 56. Illinois 7.6% 4.7% (67) 0.5% (40) 2,300 (57) 2,154 (54) 57. Notre Dame 7.6% 4.3% (48) 0.5% (36) 2,009 (67) 2,320 (50) 58. Florida State 7.6% 4.5% (60) 0.8% (93) 3,575 (24) 3,103 (21) 59. South Carolina 7.7% 4.8% (75) 0.7% (80) 5,515 (2) 4,489 (3) 60. Tulsa 7.7% 4.8% (72) 0.6% (65) 2,244 (61) 2,231 (52) 61. Ohio State 7.7% 4.2% (41) 0.5% (46) 3,111 (33) 2,981 (25) 62. South Florida 7.8% 4.7% (68) 0.7% (77) 2,950 (38) 2,392 (45) 63. Liberty 7.8% 4.3% (46) 0.5% (31) 1,940 (69) 2,504 (40) 64. App State 7.8% 4.0% (38) 0.9% (100) 1,136 (109) 917 (117) 65. Syracuse 7.9% 4.3% (47) 0.4% (28) 1,682 (78) 1,544 (83) 66. Oklahoma State 7.9% 4.6% (62) 0.6% (62) 4,693 (5) 3,812 (8) 67. Navy 8.0% 4.5% (61) 0.3% (16) 929 (118) 2,641 (34) 68. UCF 8.0% 4.8% (73) 0.8% (85) 2,260 (60) 1,929 (65) 69. Auburn 8.0% 5.0% (80) 0.9% (101) 3,589 (23) 3,217 (16) 70. James Madison 8.1% 5.1% (81) 0.6% (72) 1,402 (91) 1,418 (90) 71. Arizona 8.1% 4.3% (49) 0.5% (34) 2,442 (54) 1,780 (74) 72. NC State 8.1% 4.6% (66) 0.5% (43) 2,646 (44) 2,137 (58) 73. San Jose State 8.1% 3.7% (28) 0.1% (3) 1,379 (94) 706 (125) 74. Mississippi State 8.1% 5.2% (84) 1.0% (107) 2,178 (62) 1,694 (79) 75. Western Michigan 8.1% 4.4% (54) 1.0% (106) 1,143 (107) 1,775 (76) 76. New Mexico 8.2% 4.7% (69) 1.1% (111) 1,685 (77) 1,701 (78) 77. Florida 8.2% 5.6% (97) 0.5% (45) 2,577 (49) 2,495 (42) 78. FIU 8.2% 5.3% (89) 0.7% (79) 1,273 (99) 1,459 (86) 79. Akron 8.3% 4.8% (71) 0.6% (74) 1,232 (103) 989 (112) 80. Kansas State 8.4% 3.7% (27) 0.3% (13) 1,677 (79) 1,573 (80) 81. Clemson 8.5% 5.3% (86) 0.6% (50) 2,121 (65) 1,733 (77) 82. Rutgers 8.6% 4.6% (63) 0.6% (63) 3,070 (34) 2,876 (28) 83. Temple 8.7% 5.0% (79) 0.6% (66) 3,350 (29) 2,548 (38) 84. Washington 8.8% 5.4% (94) 0.8% (89) 3,689 (15) 2,816 (30) 85. Nebraska 8.8% 5.4% (92) 0.9% (103) 4,496 (8) 3,847 (7) 86. Michigan 8.8% 5.9% (105) 0.6% (71) 1,718 (76) 1,906 (66) 87. Pittsburgh 8.8% 5.3% (87) 0.9% (97) 5,165 (3) 3,127 (20) 88. Georgia Southern 8.9% 6.1% (111) 1.0% (108) 1,826 (70) 1,375 (94) 89. Hawaii 8.9% 4.4% (58) 0.8% (90) 1,778 (72) 903 (118) 90. Alabama 9.0% 5.5% (96) 1.1% (110) 1,414 (90) 1,090 (106) 91. Ball State 9.0% 6.0% (107) 1.5% (119) 1,238 (102) 1,133 (103) 92. Michigan State 9.1% 5.7% (98) 0.8% (95) 2,960 (37) 2,151 (57) 93. Miami (Ohio) 9.1% 5.2% (83) 0.9% (98) 2,651 (43) 3,004 (24) 94. Memphis 9.2% 5.7% (99) 1.1% (109) 3,396 (28) 3,051 (22) 95. UCLA 9.3% 5.4% (93) 0.7% (78) 4,583 (7) 4,165 (5) 96. USC 9.3% 4.9% (76) 0.3% (12) 3,048 (36) 2,434 (44) 97. Baylor 9.3% 6.0% (110) 0.8% (86) 3,860 (10) 3,192 (17) 98. Western Kentucky 9.3% 5.0% (78) 1.0% (105) 2,630 (45) 1,972 (63) 99. Purdue 9.3% 5.4% (91) 0.7% (75) 2,297 (58) 1,903 (67) 100. Tulane 9.3% 5.9% (102) 0.6% (58) 1,658 (80) 1,441 (88) 101. Kent State 9.5% 5.4% (95) 1.4% (117) 1,323 (97) 1,222 (100) 102. Boise State 9.6% 5.3% (88) 0.6% (68) 2,364 (56) 2,332 (49) 103. Kansas 9.7% 5.9% (103) 0.6% (60) 2,458 (53) 2,105 (60) 104. Georgia State 9.8% 5.3% (85) 0.4% (20) 2,280 (59) 1,549 (82) 105. Charlotte 9.9% 6.0% (108) 1.5% (120) 850 (122) 799 (121) 106. UMass 10.0% 6.7% (115) 1.2% (113) 1,083 (113) 697 (126) 107. Arizona State 10.0% 5.8% (100) 0.7% (83) 1,653 (81) 1,444 (87) 108. Colorado 10.1% 6.0% (109) 0.8% (87) 3,847 (11) 3,260 (15) 109. Virginia Tech 10.2% 6.1% (113) 0.8% (96) 3,061 (35) 3,155 (18) 110. Iowa State 10.4% 5.3% (90) 0.6% (69) 786 (123) 709 (124) 111. Georgia Tech 10.6% 6.0% (106) 0.6% (61) 2,613 (48) 2,364 (46) 112. Central Michigan 10.9% 5.8% (101) 0.8% (88) 1,784 (71) 2,626 (35) 113. Stanford 11.3% 6.6% (114) 0.9% (102) 3,446 (27) 2,503 (41) 114. Washington State 11.4% 6.1% (112) 0.8% (91) 1,523 (85) 1,299 (96) 115. Kennesaw State 11.4% 5.9% (104) 0.5% (32) 2,730 (41) 1,981 (62) 116. Troy 11.5% 6.8% (116) 1.2% (115) 2,145 (63) 1,839 (72) 117. Coastal Carolina 12.0% 7.6% (119) 1.3% (116) 1,343 (95) 1,121 (105) 118. Toledo 12.1% 8.0% (120) 0.8% (94) 1,340 (96) 1,217 (101) 119. Wyoming 13.5% 7.2% (118) 1.2% (114) 1,491 (88) 1,440 (89) 120. Oregon State 13.7% 7.0% (117) 1.4% (117) 1,176 (105) 1,055 (110) Air Force n/a n/a n/a 559 (128) 1,935 (64) Bowling Green n/a n/a n/a 283 (133) 462 (130) Buffalo n/a n/a n/a 416 (131) 458 (131) Colorado State n/a n/a n/a 435 (130) 307 (132) Eastern Michigan n/a n/a n/a 954 (116) 831 (120) Missouri State n/a n/a n/a 387 (132) 288 (133) North Dakota State n/a n/a n/a 0 (137) 4 (138) North Carolina n/a n/a n/a 700 (126) 592 (127) North Texas n/a n/a n/a 1,632 (82) 1,379 (93) Northern Illinois n/a n/a n/a 461 (129) 792 (122) Ohio n/a n/a n/a 42 (136) 167 (134) Old Dominion n/a n/a n/a 82 (135) 138 (135) Sacramento State n/a n/a n/a 0 (137) 6 (137) Sam Houston n/a n/a n/a 734 (124) 564 (128) South Alabama n/a n/a n/a 1,105 (111) 1,227 (99) Southern Miss n/a n/a n/a 1,142 (108) 938 (116) Utah n/a n/a n/a 585 (127) 1,070 (107) UTEP n/a n/a n/a 113 (134) 103 (136)

Oregon sits in a category of its own, leading all qualified teams in each of the three pass protection rates. The only caveat is experience depth, as the roster just meets the minimum requirement of three offensive linemen with 100-plus FBS pass-block snaps.

Iowa is even more concentrated from a sample perspective. The Hawkeyes also qualify with just three linemen above 100 pass-block snaps, and none of them exceed 400. That shouldn't invalidate the performance, though. It just means the efficiency is coming from a relatively tight band of reps.

What becomes interesting across the broader table is that while some of the least experienced qualifying offensive line groups still post strong pass protection rates, several of the most heavily used units sit firmly in the middle or even lower half of the rankings. In other words, more pass-blocking exposure doesn't automatically translate into cleaner protection on a per-snap basis.

Indiana is somewhat of an outlier that blends both. The Hoosiers are the only team to rank in the top 15 in total pass-block snaps while also near the top of the table in lowest pass-block lost rate, showing that high volume and strong pass protection can align when the unit is both deep and technically sound.

So, where do the most battle-tested offensive lines fall? Here's where the Power Four teams with the highest pass-block snap totals land in the lowest pass-block lost rate:

Virginia — 7.3% (48th)

South Carolina — 7.7% (59th)

Pittsburgh — 8.8% (87th)

Louisville — 7.2% (45th)

Oklahoma State — 7.9% (66th)

Putting it all together

When you take all these production and efficiency numbers together, they help paint a clearer picture of which offenses are best positioned to enter 2026. But that's only one side of the ball. Next week, we turn to the defense, looking at tackles, pressures, sacks and coverage efficiency to find out which rosters are actually built to stop them.