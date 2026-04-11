Experience still matters in college football. While the extra pandemic year of eligibility has largely worked its way out of the system, there's still no shortage of sixth-, seventh- and even eighth-year players -- yes, that's correct -- across the FBS. A clearer way to measure that experience isn't games played or starts, but snap counts, the true indicator of time on the field and wear and tear accumulated over multiple seasons.

Based on data from TruMedia, more than 650 FBS players entering 2026 have logged at least 1,000 career snaps. Fewer than 50 have crossed the 2,000-snap threshold, a group dominated largely by offensive linemen but also featuring a handful of quarterbacks and defensive standouts. These totals reflect FBS production only; snaps recorded at the FCS level are not included.

Of course, scheme and tempo can influence these numbers. Players in up-tempo offenses naturally accumulate snaps at a higher rate, while defenses that substitute less or face fast-paced opponents can see inflated totals as well.

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For historical context, only 11 players over the past decade have reached 4,000 career snaps at the FBS level. Former North Texas offensive lineman Manase Mose holds the top mark at 4,434, followed by former Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who compiled his total across three schools in six seasons.

With all that in mind, below is a look at the five offensive and five defensive players with the most career snaps at the FBS level entering the 2026 season.

Offense

Noah Josey, OL, Virginia

Career snaps: 2,824

Josey arrived at Virginia before Tony Elliott took over the program, and no player has been a steadier presence during his four-year tenure. The sixth-year left guard, who began his career in 2021, received an additional year of eligibility to return for 2026 and enters his fourth season as a starter (42). Josey leads all FBS players in career snaps entering the season and remains a vital piece of Virginia's offense, anchoring one of the most experienced units in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Cavaliers' top-graded pass blocker among qualified linemen last season and did not allow a sack.

Virginia projects to field the most experienced offensive line in the FBS with more than 11,400 combined career snaps. Returning starters McKale Boley (2,227) and Drake Metcalf (1,259) provide continuity alongside Josey, while veteran Monroe Mills (2,255) is set to make his Cavaliers debut after missing last season due to injury. Virginia also added Arkansas State transfer Makilan Thomas (2,314 snaps).

Carter Smith, OL, Indiana

Career snaps: 2,628

A consensus All-American and the anchor of Indiana Hoosiers football's offensive line, Smith bypassed the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Bloomington after starting 40 consecutive games. The left tackle was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year during Indiana's national championship run last season, allowing just nine pressures and two sacks across 16 games.

Smith was one of five qualified offensive linemen to rank among the top 20 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades, according to Pro Football Focus. The other four all appear in CBS Sports' top 200 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, further underscoring Smith's standing as one of the most complete linemen in the country.

Rocco Becht, QB, Penn State

Career snaps: 2,509

Few quarterbacks in the country bring more experience than Becht. The veteran signal-caller leads all FBS quarterbacks in games played (42), starts (39) and career snaps entering 2026. After four seasons at Iowa State, Becht followed coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, giving the Nittany Lions one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in the nation.

Becht left Ames as one of the most productive quarterbacks in Cyclones history and enters his final season with 9,274 career passing yards -- second among active FBS quarterbacks and within striking distance of the top 50 in FBS history with another full season. He is tied for third in career touchdown passes (64), showcasing a consistent career that makes him a key piece for a new era at Penn State in 2026.

Jaylen Raynor, QB, Iowa State

Career snaps: 2,451

Iowa State replaced experience with experience at quarterback for 2026, bringing in Raynor as a transfer from Arkansas State, targeted by new coach Jimmy Rogers to stabilize a young Cyclones roster. Raynor was a three-year starter at Arkansas State, leading the Red Wolves to a 20-16 record and three consecutive bowl appearances. The dual-threat quarterback is one of only five quarterbacks in 2026 with at least 6,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards at the FBS level. He steadily improved each season, raising his completion percentage from 58.2% as a true freshman in 2023 to 66.5% in 2025.

Raynor enters 2026 with 1,031 more snaps than the next most experienced player on Iowa State's roster. The Cyclones lost all of their starters from last season, returning just three players who logged at least 200 snaps in 2025.

Lance Robinson, OL, Louisville

Career snaps: 2,438

Robinson has taken a winding path to becoming one of the most experienced players in the FBS. The veteran offensive lineman started his college career at Middle Tennessee in 2020, spent the 2022 season at Houston, and now enters 2026 in his third season with Louisville. After missing 2024 due to injury, Robinson started all 13 games for Louisville in 2025, moving from right guard to right tackle and eventually left guard for the final 10 starts. Over his career, he has allowed just five sacks and earned the fourth-best pass-blocking grade among qualified ACC guards in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, cementing his role as a reliable anchor on the Cardinals' offensive line in 2026.

Defense

Deuce Blades II, CB, Wake Forest

Career snaps: 2,269

Blades has been a rock in the secondary. The veteran cornerback played more than 90% of defensive snaps at FIU over the past two seasons when healthy and enters 2026 as the only FBS cornerback with more than 2,000 career snaps -- and just the third defensive back overall. Blades has been efficient if not flashy, recording just two career interceptions, including a pick-6 in 2024, and giving up only four touchdowns in his career. He graded among the best in coverage, ranking fourth among qualified C-USA cornerbacks in 2025 and second in 2024, when he allowed receptions on just 48.8% of targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

He adds experience and more stability to a Wake Forest defense that returns eight starters, including three defensive backs -- Braylon Johnson, Davaughn Patterson and Travon West -- giving the secondary a veteran core to lean on in 2026.

Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

Career snaps: 2,139

For all the attention Jacob Rodriguez received as the heart of the Texas Tech defense last season, Roberts quietly helped anchor the unit as well. The Big 12 Championship Game's most outstanding player and a former Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, Roberts has recorded at least 80 total tackles in each of the past three seasons, totaling 275 in his career. Entering 2026, he needs just 64 more tackles to move into the top 10 in Texas Tech history and leads all active FBS players in career defensive tackles.

Tavian Combs, S, New Mexico

Career snaps: 2,097

Credit to New Mexico for keeping Tavian Combs around as a productive safety all these years. Although he entered the transfer portal in consecutive years (2023 and 2024) before ultimately staying, Combs has spent all six of his seasons with the Lobos. He received an additional year of eligibility for 2026 after missing significant time in 2022 and 2023 due to separate injuries.

Combs has been a consistent starter since his true freshman season in 2020, starting 38 of 40 career games played. His experience makes him a cornerstone of New Mexico's secondary heading into 2026.

Ty Benefield, S, LSU

Career snaps: 2,094

Benefield was one of the top transfers in the cycle for a reason. A three-year starter at Boise State, he arrives at LSU as a plug-and-play addition for coordinator Blake Baker and a defense that returns just three starters. Benefield ranked as the No. 2 transfer safety in the country by 247Sports after earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2025, when he led Boise State with 107 total tackles. He enters 2026 having started 28 consecutive games, bringing proven production and experience to the back end of LSU's defense.

Ethan Wesloski, LB, Oklahoma State

Career snaps: 2,012

Wesloski could end up being one of the more under-the-radar transfer additions for Oklahoma State. The former North Texas standout arrives after a breakout 2025 season in which he earned second-team All-American Conference honors, leading the Mean Green with 113 total tackles and 59 solo stops.

While 2025 marked his emergence on a national level, Wesloski has been a steady presence since becoming a regular starter in 2023. His production translated to elite efficiency as well -- he posted the third-highest defensive grade among qualified FBS linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus. He also led all American Conference linebackers in both overall defensive grade and coverage grade. With built-in familiarity in coordinator Skyler Cassity's scheme, Wesloski steps in as an immediate leader and potential centerpiece of Oklahoma State's defense in 2026.