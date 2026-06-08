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College football's most experienced teams: Ranking all 138 FBS rosters ahead of the 2026 season

A full overall, offensive and defensive breakdown of every team in major college football

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New Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris inherited a program that went 1-11 last season and hasn't won a conference game in more than two years. So naturally, he tore much of it down and rebuilt it. The Cowboys rank 134th nationally with just 10% of their snaps returning from last season's roster. And yet, entering 2026, Oklahoma State sits third in the country in total career FBS snaps and fourth in games played.

A decade ago, building an experienced roster meant recruiting well, developing players, and waiting for them to mature. Now, programs can rebuild experience almost overnight by adding proven college veterans from across the country.

That shift matters because experience still shows up in winning rosters. It's not a perfect measure of success, but teams that play deep into January are increasingly built around players who have already handled college football's physical demands, weekly grind and high-pressure moments. In theory, that kind of roster should be better than one with lesser experience. 

College football teams generating buzz ahead of 2026: LSU, Notre Dame, USC offseason hype builds
Cody Nagel
College football teams generating buzz ahead of 2026: LSU, Notre Dame, USC offseason hype builds

Using data from TruMedia, CBS Sports analyzed every FBS roster entering the season, ranking teams by total career experience while also mapping where that experience is concentrated across the roster. The dataset includes offensive and defensive snaps, games played, and starts accumulated throughout players' FBS careers. Special teams contributors such as kickers, punters, and long snappers are not included.

Because the data is limited to FBS competition, newcomers North Dakota State and Sacramento State appear at the bottom of the experience rankings.

Positional breakdowns are based on Pro Football Focus classifications to provide a consistent framework across all 138 FBS programs. As a result, some players may be grouped differently than they are listed on their school's official roster. Experience totals are attributed to a player's primary position designation rather than where they lined up on every snap.

In the coming weeks, we'll build on that foundation by examining returning offensive and defensive production in greater detail, identifying the teams that not only bring back experience but also proven playmaking and efficiency across the field.

But first, let's see which teams enter 2026 with the most experienced rosters in college football.

Overall experience

TeamTotal SnapsOff. Snaps (Rank)Def. Snaps (Rank)Games (Rank)Starts (Rank)

1. Virginia

39,158

20,870 (1)

18,288 (2)

1,314 (1)

571 (1)

2. Texas Tech

35,838

17,072 (6)

18,766 (1)

1,115 (4)

483 (3)

3. Oklahoma State

34,621

16,965 (7)

17,656 (3)

1,111 (5)

458 (5)

4. Ole Miss

32,794

15,982 (11)

16,812 (5)

1,072 (6)

455 (6)

5. Houston

32,439

18,538 (2)

13,901 (17)

986 (16)

489 (2)

6. UCLA

32,359

18,296 (4)

14,063 (15)

1,121 (3)

419 (8)

7. Texas A&M

31,368

14,653 (16)

16,715 (6)

1,062 (7)

422 (7)

8. Indiana

30,540

15,653 (13)

14,887 (11)

921 (26)

462 (4)

9. Auburn

29,363

16,664 (8)

12,699 (30)

1,003 (13)

401 (9)

10. Vanderbilt

29,203

12,371 (34)

16,832 (4)

1,160 (2)

397 (12)

11. SMU

29,018

14,908 (14)

14,110 (14)

1,028 (10)

336 (37)

12. Virginia Tech

28,439

14,394 (20)

14,045 (16)

1,013 (11)

359 (24)

13. LSU 

27,993

14,752 (15)

13,241 (24)

950 (24)

390 (13)

14. Nebraska

27,982

16,499 (9)

11,483 (47)

1,042 (9)

399 (11)

15. Baylor

27,793

14,523 (18)

13,270 (23)

1,004 (12)

353 (27)

16. South Carolina

27,742

18,381 (3)

9,361 (72)

956 (22)

385 (16)

17. Penn State

27,562

13,263 (28)

14,299 (13)

973 (19)

400 (10)

18. California

27,293

16,406 (10)

10,887 (55)

968 (20)

326 (39)

19. Arizona State

27,202

12,577 (32)

14,625 (12)

927 (25)

374 (18)

20. Texas

27,120

13,308 (27)

13,812 (19)

986 (16)

366 (20)

21. Oklahoma

27,089

17,353 (5)

9,736 (67)

911 (27)

368 (19)

22. UCF

26,945

11,514 (42)

15,431 (8)

892 (33)

378 (17)

23. Tennessee

26,740

11,242 (47)

15,498 (7)

906 (28)

360 (23)

24. Colorado

26,384

13,514 (25)

12,870 (27)

871 (41)

389 (14)

25. Kansas

26,341

11,412 (45)

14,929 (10)

892 (33)

366 (20)

26. Florida

26,059

12,931 (30)

13,128 (25)

954 (23)

339 (35)

27. Maryland

25,951

13,667 (24)

12,284 (35)

883 (37)

343 (32)

28. Louisville

25,871

14,101 (21)

11,770 (42)

869 (43)

387 (15)

29. Miami

25,739

10,767 (53)

14,972 (9)

1,001 (14)

348 (30)

30. BYU

25,407

12,006 (40)

13,401 (22)

982 (18)

326 (39)

31. Ohio State

25,251

14,067 (22)

11,184 (52)

968 (20)

352 (28)

32. Washington

25,219

12,156 (37)

13,063 (26)

757 (67)

358 (25)

33. South Florida

25,145

13,897 (23)

11,248 (51)

1,053 (8)

283 (53)

34. Arizona

25,116

11,466 (43)

13,650 (20)

813 (53)

357 (26)

35. Florida State

25,108

13,348 (26)

11,760 (44)

897 (32)

362 (22)

36. Oregon

24,938

12,298 (36)

12,640 (32)

889 (35)

342 (33)

37. West Virginia

24,620

14,584 (17)

10,036 (61)

804 (56)

342 (33)

38. Arkansas

24,598

13,074 (29)

11,524 (46)

882 (38)

317 (41)

39. Illinois

24,417

14,409 (19)

10,008 (62)

833 (50)

350 (29)

40. Tulsa

24,152

11,406 (46)

12,746 (28)

880 (39)

309 (43)

41. Pittsburgh

23,765

12,371 (34)

11,394 (50)

774 (65)

331 (38)

42. Georgia

23,745

11,010 (50)

12,735 (29)

991 (15)

306 (45)

43. Michigan State

23,552

12,084 (39)

11,468 (48)

824 (51)

339 (35)

44. Minnesota

23,266

11,431 (44)

11,835 (40)

793 (61)

345 (31)

45. Missouri

23,027

15,832 (12)

7,195 (93)

879 (40)

316 (42)

46. Notre Dame

22,813

8,933 (75)

13,880 (18)

906 (28)

307 (44)

47. Northwestern

22,383

10,693 (55)

11,690 (45)

887 (36)

297 (47)

48. Mississippi State

22,144

10,272 (60)

11,872 (39)

841 (48)

253 (67)

49. TCU

21,999

9,634 (67)

12,365 (33)

786 (63)

290 (51)

50. Kentucky

21,880

11,938 (41)

9,942 (63)

810 (55)

303 (46)

51. Memphis

21,767

10,696 (54)

11,071 (53)

752 (70)

277 (57)

52. Liberty

21,497

12,930 (31)

8,567 (79)

867 (44)

279 (54)

53. Stanford

21,438

9,435 (69)

12,003 (37)

749 (71)

286 (52)

54. Purdue

21,240

9,800 (64)

11,440 (49)

849 (46)

262 (61)

55. Clemson

20,891

10,002 (61)

10,889 (54)

900 (30)

228 (76)

56. Miami (Ohio)

20,828

8,496 (77)

12,332 (34)

871 (41)

258 (62)

57. Georgia Tech

20,719

8,060 (82)

12,659 (31)

779 (64)

267 (59)

58. Tulane

20,687

8,924 (76)

11,763 (43)

900 (30)

220 (80)

58. USC

20,687

10,341 (58)

10,346 (58)

709 (78)

291 (50)

60. UNLV

20,555

12,557 (33)

7,998 (86)

850 (45)

245 (74)

61. Wake Forest

20,531

7,037 (96)

13,494 (21)

739 (73)

292 (48)

62. Cincinnati

20,490

8,399 (79)

12,091 (36)

734 (74)

292 (48)

63. Kansas State

20,284

11,100 (48)

9,184 (77)

795 (58)

257 (63)

64. Florida Atlantic

20,278

9,413 (70)

10,865 (56)

795 (58)

254 (64)

65. Rutgers

20,116

10,918 (52)

9,198 (76)

761 (66)

279 (54)

66. San Diego State

20,115

10,424 (57)

9,691 (68)

797 (57)

264 (60)

67. Utah

19,953

9,843 (63)

10,110 (59)

790 (62)

254 (64)

68. Boise State

19,854

10,649 (56)

9,205 (75)

795 (58)

254 (64)

69. Michigan

19,817

8,035 (83)

11,782 (41)

755 (69)

278 (56)

70. Georgia Southern

19,810

9,181 (72)

10,629 (57)

814 (52)

251 (68)

71. Duke

19,765

12,155 (38)

7,610 (88)

744 (72)

248 (70)

72. Alabama

19,502

7,543 (89)

11,959 (38)

840 (49)

275 (58)

73. NC State

19,428

11,066 (49)

8,362 (80)

690 (80)

248 (70)

74. Wisconsin

18,958

9,664 (66)

9,294 (73)

813 (53)

247 (73)

75. Arkansas State

18,583

9,700 (65)

8,883 (78)

669 (84)

239 (75)

76. Syracuse

18,339

9,066 (73)

9,273 (74)

757 (67)

248 (70)

77. UTSA

18,015

10,959 (51)

7,056 (95)

844 (47)

184 (89)

78. Iowa State

17,513

7,723 (88)

9,790 (65)

723 (76)

217 (82)

79. Kennesaw State

17,153

7,044 (95)

10,109 (60)

581 (98)

210 (83)

80. New Mexico

17,085

7,506 (90)

9,579 (70)

544 (103)

250 (69)

81. Boston College

16,876

7,087 (94)

9,789 (66)

678 (83)

210 (83)

82. Utah State

16,836

6,902 (100)

9,934 (64)

604 (91)

219 (81)

83. North Texas

16,637

8,454 (78)

8,183 (81)

725 (75)

204 (85)

84. Marshall

16,500

9,934 (62)

6,566 (97)

600 (93)

221 (79)

85. Texas State

15,980

7,861 (87)

8,119 (82)

680 (82)

181 (94)

86. New Mexico State

15,853

6,236 (105)

9,617 (69)

606 (90)

225 (77)

87. Fresno State

15,305

7,250 (92)

8,055 (85)

684 (81)

223 (78)

88. FIU

14,988

5,582 (113)

9,406 (71)

618 (88)

158 (100)

89. Western Kentucky

14,682

9,250 (71)

5,432 (109)

607 (89)

183 (91)

90. Hawaii

14,472

7,909 (86)

6,563 (98)

706 (79)

179 (95)

91. Army

14,388

10,324 (59)

4,064 (129)

594 (96)

202 (86)

92. Louisiana

14,299

8,983 (74)

5,316 (111)

595 (95)

169 (97)

93. Temple

14,267

9,522 (68)

4,745 (122)

584 (97)

182 (93)

94. East Carolina

14,112

7,932 (84)

6,180 (101)

713 (77)

124 (120)

95. Delaware

13,995

8,399 (79)

5,596 (105)

465 (119)

187 (88)

96. Washington State

13,316

6,960 (97)

6,356 (100)

639 (85)

143 (111)

97. Eastern Michigan

13,239

6,012 (107)

7,227 (92)

500 (113)

188 (87)

98. North Carolina

13,060

5,655 (112)

7,405 (89)

599 (94)

183 (91)

99. Troy

13,018

6,927 (98)

6,091 (103)

560 (100)

138 (114)

100. UConn

12,940

5,002 (122)

7,938 (87)

620 (87)

142 (112)

101. Western Michigan

12,934

7,914 (85)

5,020 (115)

577 (99)

174 (96)

102. Colorado State

12,898

4,839 (124)

8,059 (84)

626 (86)

140 (113)

103. Oregon State

12,783

6,615 (102)

6,168 (102)

519 (109)

184 (89)

104. Rice

12,522

5,245 (117)

7,277 (91)

604 (91)

151 (104)

105. Navy

12,461

6,008 (108)

6,453 (99)

521 (107)

166 (98)

106. UAB

12,457

7,249 (93)

5,208 (113)

552 (101)

155 (101)

107. Jacksonville State

12,450

5,061 (120)

7,389 (90)

548 (102)

155 (101)

108. Coastal Carolina

12,392

5,300 (116)

7,092 (94)

527 (105)

149 (106)

109. Louisiana Tech

12,064

7,417 (91)

4,647 (124)

472 (118)

149 (106)

110. Iowa

11,779

6,784 (101)

4,995 (116)

527 (105)

148 (108)

111. Nevada

11,739

6,169 (106)

5,570 (106)

515 (110)

151 (104)

112. Akron

11,588

5,953 (109)

5,635 (104)

495 (115)

145 (109)

113. Air Force

11,563

4,677 (127)

6,886 (96)

478 (117)

155 (101)

114. Central Michigan

11,387

8,082 (81)

3,305 (133)

507 (111)

166 (98)

115. Missouri State

11,319

6,244 (104)

5,075 (114)

531 (104)

132 (115)

116. Louisiana Monroe

10,682

5,711 (111)

4,971 (117)

443 (125)

128 (118)

117. Charlotte

10,423

5,003 (121)

5,420 (110)

502 (112)

126 (119)

118. Kent State

10,335

5,426 (115)

4,909 (119)

444 (124)

130 (117)

119. Toledo

10,274

6,913 (99)

3,361 (132)

520 (108)

104 (126)

120. Old Dominion

10,226

2,116 (136)

8,110 (83)

463 (120)

114 (122)

121. Ball State

10,149

4,859 (123)

5,290 (112)

498 (114)

144 (110)

122. UMass

10,127

5,243 (118)

4,884 (120)

460 (121)

131 (116)

123. App State

10,018

5,074 (119)

4,944 (118)

439 (126)

106 (125)

124. Wyoming

9,485

4,697 (125)

4,788 (121)

455 (122)

113 (124)

125. Georgia State

9,333

6,448 (103)

2,885 (134)

445 (123)

116 (121)

126. Sam Houston

9,301

4,563 (129)

4,738 (123)

394 (133)

114 (122)

127. James Madison

9,207

4,678 (126)

4,529 (125)

487 (116)

101 (128)

128. South Alabama

9,086

5,555 (114)

3,531 (131)

400 (131)

96 (131)

129. Middle Tennessee

8,795

4,469 (130)

4,326 (126)

406 (129)

101 (128)

130. Southern Miss

8,410

5,930 (110)

2,480 (135)

410 (128)

77 (133)

131. Buffalo

8,263

4,031 (131)

4,232 (128)

357 (134)

91 (132)

132. Ohio

8,149

2,694 (134)

5,455 (108)

404 (130)

101 (128)

133. UTEP

7,729

2,258 (135)

5,471 (107)

349 (135)

103 (127)

134. San Jose State

7,243

3,596 (132)

3,647 (130)

437 (127)

71 (136)

135. Bowling Green

6,972

2,702 (133)

4,270 (127)

399 (132)

75 (134)

136. Northern Illinois

5,796

4,658 (128)

1,138 (136)

260 (136)

74 (135)

137. Sacramento State

1,937

1,396 (137)

541 (137)

135 (137)

9 (137)

138. North Dakota State

90

7 (138)

83 (138)

11 (138)

0 (138)

Virginia probably isn't a team many would guess to lead the country in career snaps entering the 2026 season. The Cavaliers were hit hard by attrition after reaching the ACC Championship Game, but coach Tony Elliott responded by importing proven experience. Seventeen of Virginia's 30 incoming transfers have played at least 400 career FBS snaps, and those newcomers now make up more than half of the roster's 33 players who have reached that mark.

The Cavaliers also lead the country in combined games played and starts. That veteran depth of experience is reflected at the top of the roster as well. Offensive lineman Noah Josey (2,824 snaps) ranks as the most experienced player in college football, and four of the 17 active players with the highest combined snap totals in the FBS reside in Charlottesville.

2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Virginia v Missouri
Tony Elliott's Virginia Cavaliers roster is the most experienced in the FBS heading into the 2026 season. Getty Images

Texas Tech follows closely behind in the overall experience, though its placement comes with a notable caveat. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is not included in these totals amid uncertainty surrounding his 2026 availability following a gambling investigation. His absence alone drops the Red Raiders from second to seventh in career offensive snaps. Even so, Texas Tech's profile remains strong, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders again project to lean on a veteran unit that leads all FBS teams in defensive snaps. No roster in the country features more players with at least 1,000 career defensive snaps than Texas Tech's eight: 

Those eight players alone account for 12,513 career defensive snaps, more defensive experience than 106 FBS teams, including 37 Power Four programs, return on their entire roster.

Three teams from the top 25 of the CBS Sports 138 land in the bottom half of the FBS in overall experience: No. 11 Alabama (72nd in total snaps), No. 16 Michigan (69th) and No. 23 Iowa (110th). The Hawkeyes are the biggest outlier of the bunch. They have the fewest total snaps (11,779) and defensive snaps (4,995) of any Power Four program, while their 6,784 offensive snaps rank second fewest.

Another way to look at roster experience is by distribution between offense and defense, and in some cases, the split is significant. Alabama stands out defensively, with 61% of its total career snaps coming from the defensive side of the ball. That figure is the second-highest defensive share among Power Four programs and reflects a team that is leaning on younger, less experienced players offensively. The Crimson Tide could start as many as seven underclassmen on offense alone this fall, including quarterback if redshirt freshman and former five-star Keelon Russell wins the job.

Alabama trails only Wake Forest (66%) in that category. Georgia Tech (61%), Notre Dame (61%) and Michigan (60%) round out the top five among Power Four teams, each entering 2026 with a clear majority of their collective experience residing on the defensive side of the ball.

On the other side, a trio of SEC programs -- Missouri (69%), South Carolina (66%) and Oklahoma (64%) -- possess some of the most offense-heavy experience profiles in the country. Combined, the three programs have just four players with at least 1,000 career defensive snaps, well below the Power Four average of 3.3 per team entering the 2026 season.

While the overall rankings tell us which teams have accumulated the most experience, the position-group breakdown below shows where that experience lies.

UCF v Texas Tech
Texas Tech again boasts one of the most experienced rosters in the FBS, led by linebacker Ben Roberts. Getty Images

Offense experience

Teams ranked in order of total offensive snaps

TeamQB SnapsRB SnapsWR SnapsTE SnapsOL Snaps

1. Virginia

1,763 (27)

2,065 (5)

4,349 (14)

1,223 (44)

11,456 (1)

2. Houston

1,648 (31)

1,742 (13)

5,429 (3)

2,326 (10)

7,383 (12)

3. South Carolina

1,630 (33)

842 (76)

3,980 (20)

1,910 (15)

10,010 (2)

4. UCLA

1,596 (34)

1,695 (15)

4,572 (10)

1,647 (20)

8,748 (3)

5. Oklahoma

1,638 (32)

1,437 (31)

4,570 (11)

3,031 (2)

6,651 (21)

6. Texas Tech

1,275 (46)

1,549 (21)

5,171 (5)

2,232 (12)

6,827 (17)

7. Oklahoma State

1,246 (49)

1,321 (36)

5,050 (6)

835 (73)

8,506 (4)

8. Auburn

2,317 (10)

2,432 (1)

2,937 (41)

2,156 (13)

6,808 (18)

9. Nebraska

2,461 (8)

278 (13)

3,890 (23)

1,354 (33)

8,343 (5)

10. California

1,331 (45)

925 (68)

4,627 (9)

1,478 (26)

8,038 (9)

11. Ole Miss

1,240 (50)

1,188 (46)

5,294 (4)

1,519 (24)

6,722 (19)

12. Missouri

997 (68)

1,497 (26)

3,121 (37)

2,470 (8)

7,738 (11)

13. Indiana

3,004 (3)

1,437 (31)

3,369 (35)

10 (135)

7,828 (10)

14. SMU

1,999 (19)

1,469 (29)

2,890 (43)

2,766 (6)

5,773 (35)

15. LSU

1,427 (42)

1,368 (35)

4,640 (8)

964 (62)

6,346 (27)

16. Texas A&M

1,519 (37)

875 (75)

3,746 (26)

2,937 (3)

5,562 (38)

17. West Virginia

1,061 (64)

1,285 (38)

3,011 (40)

1,150 (50)

8,068 (8)

18. Baylor

1,195 (55)

1,054 (57)

4,211 (16)

986 (60)

7,054 (15)

19. Illinois

1,792 (24)

883 (72)

5,589 (2)

1,677 (19)

4,455 (58)

20. Virginia Tech

474 (94)

1,284 (39)

3,515 (31)

2,871 (5)

6,216 (28)

21. Louisville

133 (121)

1,164 (48)

2,137 (73)

2,346 (9)

8,315 (6)

22. Ohio State

931 (73)

741 (87)

3,979 (21)

2,244 (11)

6,096 (29)

23. South Florida

1,102 (61)

266 (131)

5,846 (1)

1,333 (36)

5,342 (40)

24. Maryland

1,199 (54)

959 (65)

2,365 (61)

2,736 (7)

6,408 (26)

25. Colorado

676 (86)

714 (90)

4,500 (13)

505 (98)

7,111 (14)

26. Florida State

1,479 (40)

1,784 (12)

1,955 (84)

1,441 (27)

6,678 (20)

27. Texas

1,736 (28)

1,691 (16)

4,166 (17)

875 (67)

4,835 (47)

28. Penn State

2,538 (6)

1,417 (34)

2,231 (69)

3,129 (1)

3,734 (71)

29. Arkansas

152 (120)

1,028 (58)

3,600 (28)

1,100 (54)

7,189 (13)

30. Florida

386 (101)

2,018 (6)

4,508 (12)

935 (63)

5,075 (43)

31. Liberty

2,524 (7)

2,396 (2)

2,266 (66)

1,288 (38)

4,444 (59)

32. Arizona State

2,919 (4)

534 (109)

4,876 (7)

1,131 (52)

3,097 (85)

33. UNLV

1,553 (35)

1,878 (8)

2,808 (47)

1,530 (22)

4,787 (48)

34. Vanderbilt

90 (85)

1,983 (7)

2,601 (54)

1,529 (23)

6,068 (30)

35. Pittsburgh

699 (85)

732 (88)

1,464 (108)

1,169 (48)

8,292 (7)

36. Oregon

2,734 (5)

965 (64)

3,525 (30)

846 (71)

4,169 (65)

37. Washington

1,419 (43)

927 (67)

2,037 (78)

1,267 (41)

6,505 (23)

38. Duke

1,224 (52)

1,136 (49)

915 (123)

2,926 (4)

5,940 (33)

39. Michigan State

2,238 (12)

2,305 (4)

1,980 (82)

438 (101)

5,111 (42)

40. BYU

1,428 (41)

1,671 (17)

2,742 (50)

1,134 (51)

5,003 (44)

41. Kentucky

185 (117)

1,509 (24)

2,084 (76)

1,214 (45)

6,940 (16)

42. UCF

3,582 (1)

335 (126)

1,965 (83)

1,438 (28)

4,190 (64)

43. Arizona

2,252 (11)

1,027 (59)

3,564 (29)

395 (105)

4,224 (62)

44. Minnesota

980 (70)

1,536 (23)

3,731 (27)

604 (91)

4,579 (54)

45. Kansas

1,014 (66)

1,469 (29)

2,793 (48)

1,569 (21)

4,563 (55)

46. Tulsa

1,169 (58)

1,715 (14)

3,843 (25)

187 (122)

4,475 (57)

47. Tennessee

231 (111)

1,110 (52)

2,036 (79)

1,333 (36)

6,411 (25)

48. Kansas State

1,779 (25)

1,113 (51)

3,174 (36)

1,783 (16)

3,250 (81)

49. NC State

2,007 (18)

746 (86)

3,420 (33)

58 (130)

4,783 (49)

50. Georgia

1,189 (57)

1,585 (18)

2,108 (74)

1,407 (30)

4,715 (50)

51. UTSA

2,127 (15)

1,025 (60)

2,152 (72)

325 (115)

5,215 (41)

52. Rutgers

544 (92)

1,499 (25)

1,912 (85)

913 (65)

5,595 (31)

53. Miami

1,678 (30)

1,813 (11)

4,013 (19)

840 (72)

2,418 (103)

54. Memphis

14 (135)

1,013 (61)

2,448 (59)

770 (81)

6,447 (24)

55. Northwestern

2,208 (14)

2,337 (3)

2,659 (52)

1,275 (40)

2,202 (111)

56. Boise State

2,225 (13)

1,241 (43)

1,103 (116)

1,379 (32)

4,695 (52)

57. San Diego State

1,095 (62)

1,478 (28)

3,884 (24)

670 (89)

3,282 (80)

58. USC

2,033 (16)

630 (98)

1,341 (109)

851 (69)

5,482 (39)

59. Army

668 (88)

1,873 (9)

936 (122)

1,108 (53)

5,735 (36)

60. Mississippi State

1,518 (38)

804 (79)

3,092 (39)

778 (78)

3,874 (68)

61. Clemson

274 (105)

727 (89)

3,922 (22)

1,086 (56)

3,855 (69)

62. Marshall

1,917 (20)

215 (13)

2,824 (46)

1,510 (25)

3,448 (75)

63. Utah

2,012 (17)

1,281 (40)

4,263 (15)

545 (95)

1,656 (123)

64. Purdue

926 (74)

613 (100)

3,476 (32)

567 (94)

4,216 (63)

65. Arkansas State

523 (94)

1,564 (20)

2,282 (65)

779 (77)

4,550 (56)

66. Wisconsin

2,421 (9)

1,543 (22)

2,551 (55)

591 (92)

2,549 (95)

67. TCU

0 (136)

605 (103)

2,016 (81)

381 (107)

6,528 (22)

68. Temple

47 (132)

912 (69)

1,316 (110)

1,335 (35)

5,898 (34)

69. Stanford

795 (81)

1,497 (26)

757 (127)

435 (102)

5,949 (32)

70. Florida Atlantic

1,867 (22)

354 (123)

4,020 (18)

1,051 (59)

2,113 (113)

71. Western Kentucky

796 (80)

666 (94)

2,782 (49)

380 (108)

4,610 (53)

72. Georgia Southern

1,868 (21)

777 (81)

2,059 (77)

1,276 (39)

3,201 (83)

73. Syracuse

1,764 (26)

333 (127)

2,309 (64)

1,351 (34)

3,227 (82)

74. Louisiana

851 (76)

94 (134)

1,594 (101)

1,383 (31)

5,000 (45)

75. Notre Dame

665 (89)

305 (129)

2,543 (56)

1,072 (57)

4,329 (61)

76. Tulane

1,819 (23)

1,575 (19)

1,611 (99)

697 (87)

3,099 (84)

77. Miami (Ohio)

213 (113)

601 (104)

1,661 (94)

357 (109)

5,655 (37)

78. North Texas

1,124 (60)

817 (78)

2,262 (67)

1,230 (43)

3,011 (86)

79. Cincinnati

1,722 (29)

1,420 (33)

906 (124)

331 (114)

4,017 (66)

80. Delaware

936 (72)

1,307 (37)

2,690 (51)

919 (64)

2,537 (97)

81. Central Michigan

452 (96)

1,110 (52)

1,759 (90)

345 (110)

4,410 (60)

82. Georgia Tech

120 (122)

1,276 (41)

554 (132)

1,088 (55)

4,978 (46)

83. Michigan

802 (79)

582 (107)

2,085 (75)

675 (88)

3,624 (72)

84. East Carolina

1,070 (63)

881 (73)

2,851 (45)

637 (90)

2,475 (101)

85. Western Michigan

874 (75)

1,872 (10)

1,844 (87)

395 (105)

2,927 (89)

86. Hawaii

822 (78)

586 (105)

3,414 (34)

400 (103)

2,681 (93)

87. Texas State

994 (69) 

879 (74)

2,893 (42)

1,070 (58)

2,022 (118)

88. Iowa State

3,033 (2)

36 (122)

1,820 (88)

849 (70)

1,495 (125)

89. Alabama

108 (127)

645 (95)

2,858 (44)

1,426 (29)

2,505 (99)

90. New Mexico

755 (83)

534 (109)

2,236 (68)

583 (93)

3,389 (76)

91. Louisiana Tech

827 (77)

0 (138)

1,483 (107)

1,722 (18)

3,378 (78)

92. Fresno State

78 (130)

1,189 (45)

2,213 (71)

788 (76)

2,973 (87)

93. UAB

220 (112)

1,121 (50)

2,496 (57)

858 (68)

2,533 (98)

94. Boston College

0 (136)

1,086 (54)

1,537 (105)

1,157 (49)

3,307 (79)

95. Kennesaw State

392 (100)

1 (137)

1,727 (92)

207 (120)

4,714 (51)

96. Wake Forest

1,347 (44)

479 (116)

2,396 (60)

883 (66)

1,931 (120)

97. Washington State

93 (128)

992 (62)

1,793 (89)

1,253 (42)

2,824 (90)

98. Troy

1,252 (47)

477 (117)

423 (137)

774 (80)

3,985 (67)

99. Toledo

199 (116)

755 (85)

2,215 (70)

1,182 (46)

2,557 (94)

100. Utah State

721 (84)

1,071 (55)

1,596 (100)

117 (125)

3,389 (76)

101. Iowa

172 (84)

777 (81)

1,594 (101)

1,915 (14)

2,322 (106)

102. Oregon State

1,541 (36)

528 (111)

528 (133)

1,781 (17)

2,232 (109)

103. Georgia State

399 (99)

336 (125)

1,166 (114)

708 (75)

3,838 (76)

104. Missouri State

1,208 (53)

466 (118)

3,098 (38)

794 (75)

676 (133)

105. New Mexico State

183 (118)

819 (77)

2,450 (58)

504 (99)

2,273 (107)

106. Nevada

768 (82)

615 (99)

1,099 (117)

150 (123)

3,517 (74)

107. Eastern Michigan

1,238 (51)

1,258 (42)

1,006 (120)

711 (84)

1,785 (121)

108. Navy

534 (93)

322 (128)

771 (126)

807 (74)

3,570 (73)

109. Akron

117 (124)

981 (63)

1,911 (86)

710 (75)

2,221 (110)

110. Southern Miss

1,481 (39)

911 (70)

1,279 (111)

9 (136)

2,080 (116)

111. Louisiana Monroe

1,247 (48)

611 (101)

1,540 (104)

336 (112)

1,962 (119)

112. North Carolina

1,053 (65)

777 (81)

1,753 (91)

776 (79)

1,293 (128)

113. FIU

450 (97)

610 (102)

1,492 (106)

292 (117)

2,732 (92)

114. South Alabama

1,149 (59)

494 (113)

1,093 (118)

471 (100)

2,332 (105)

115. Kent State

590 (90)

640 (96)

1,199 (112)

398 (104)

2,545 (96)

116. Coastal Carolina

111 (126)

632 (97)

1,577 (103)

507 (97)

2,464 (102)

117. Rice

570 (91)

940 (66)

1,160 (115)

332 (113)

2,236 (108)

118. UMass

207 (114)

354 (123)

1,722 (93)

1,179 (47)

1,780 (122)

119. App State

1,004 (67)

1,129 (44)

726 (128)

63 (127)

2,052 (117)

120. Jacksonville State

673 (87)

501 (112)

1,631 (96)

63 (127)

2,180 (112)

121. Charlotte

1,191 (56)

490 (114)

686 (130)

977 (61)

1,649 (124)

122. UConn

309 (103)

781 (80)

1,619 (97)

50 (131)

2,090 (114)

123. Ball State

68 (131)

434 (120)

1,640 (95)

339 (111)

2,375 (104)

124. Colorado State

240 (110)

764 (84)

2,331 (63)

750 (83)

742 (132)

125. Wyoming

113 (125)

566 (108)

870 (125)

202 (121)

2,931 (88)

126. James Madison

118 (123)

673 (93)

1,039 (119)

21 (133)

2,820 (91)

127. Air Force

943 (71)

689 (91)

482 (136)

60 (129)

2,495 (100)

128. Northern Illinois

354 (102)

585 (106)

2,350 (62)

78 (126)

1,253 (129)

129. Sam Houston

252 (108)

1,166 (47)

1,616 (98)

225 (119)

1,299 (127)

130. Middle Tennessee

258 (106)

173 (133)

2,028 (80)

527 (96)

1,475 (126)

131. Buffalo

17 (134)

484 (115)

2,639 (53)

0 (137)

874 (130)

132. San Jose State

304 (104)

431 (121)

619 (131)

18 (134)

2,085 (115)

133. Bowling Green

255 (107)

450 (119)

491 (134)

756 (82)

745 (131)

134. Ohio

201 (115)

1,065 (56)

1,172 (113)

44 (132)

209 (136)

135. UTEP

38 (133)

910 (71)

722 (129)

325 (115)

217 (135)

136. Old Dominion

441 (98)

685 (92)

483 (135)

276 (118)

220 (134)

137. Sacramento State

246 (109)

11 (135)

986 (121)

147 (124)

6 (137)

138. North Dakota State

0 (136)

3 (136)

0 (138)

0 (137)

4 (138)

As noted at the beginning of this article, experience has become a strong predictor of success in the new age of college football. No position illustrates that more clearly than quarterback.

Seven of the last 10 national champions, including each of the past four, entered the season with a starting quarterback who had already accumulated at least 13 career starts and more than 900 career snaps.

Finding that level of experience isn't particularly difficult with the transfer portal. There are 37 Power Four programs that enter 2026 with a quarterback on their roster who has already reached those marks. However, only 14 of those teams rank inside the top 25 of the CBS Sports 138: No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Oregon, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 USC, No. 18 Penn State, No. 19 Washington, No. 20 SMU and No. 22 Utah.

If that trend holds, the 2026 national champion will likely emerge from that group.

Several of the top teams entering 2026, according to our panel of voters, are notable absences from that group, including No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 11 Alabama. Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Notre Dame's CJ Carr both enter their second season as starters with fewer than 900 career snaps.

Offensive line experience is nearly as important. While quarterbacks often receive the most attention, offensive linemen account for at least five of the 11 players on the field on every offensive snap, making experience up front one of the most valuable assets an offense can have.

No team enters 2026 with more offensive line experience than Virginia, which also leads the country in total offensive snaps. Virginia and South Carolina are the only two programs in the FBS with at least 10,000 career offensive line snaps on their current rosters. UCLA, Oklahoma State and Nebraska round out the top five nationally in total offensive line snaps. All five programs also rank among the nation's 10 most experienced offenses entering 2026.

Rather than relying on sheer snap volume at one or two positions, a more complete picture comes from how experience is distributed across the entire offense. When averaging FBS ranks in career snaps across all five position groups -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line -- a clear group of the most balanced, experienced offenses emerges. The five teams with the strongest overall balance of offensive experience are:

1. Houston — 13.8
2. UCLA — 16.4
3. Auburn — 16.6
4. Virginia — 18.2
5. Oklahoma — 19.4

Houston is a potential Big 12 contender despite sitting just outside the top 25 of the CBS Sports 138. The Cougars are especially experienced at the skill positions, with the addition of running back Makhi Hughes, who reunites with Willie Fritz after their time together at Tulane. Houston added five other transfers with at least 700 career snaps, including offensive lineman Shadre Hurst, who ranks sixth nationally in career snaps. The Cougars also return seven starters on offense, led by quarterback Conner Weigman.

Houston v Baylor
Houston, led by quarterback Conner Weigman, is among the nation's most experienced offensive units. Getty Images

UCLA and Auburn enter 2026 with new coaching staffs that reshaped their offenses through the transfer portal. That overhaul on The Plains under Alex Golesh could translate into one of the most productive rushing attacks in the country. The Tigers feature a talented backfield duo in Jeremiah Cobb and Bryson Washington, a mobile quarterback in Byrum Brown, and a rebuilt offensive line that ranks 18th nationally in career snaps.

The Bruins' ranking is driven largely by transfer additions. UCLA added 12 transfers with at least 400 career snaps, including five former James Madison players who followed Bob Chesney to Los Angeles. Half of those most experienced newcomers are on the offensive line, an immediate attempt to stabilize a unit that struggled to protect Nico Iamaleava last season.

While those offenses listed above reflect balance and accumulated experience across the board, others enter 2026 with inexperience spread throughout the entire unit. These Power Four teams have the weakest average FBS rank in career snaps across all five position groups:

65. Michigan — 84.2
66. Iowa — 84.2
67. Boston College — 84.6
68. North Carolina — 88.8
69. TCU — 91.4

Enough about the offenses, let's get into defense.

Defense experience

Teams ranked in order of total defensive snaps

TeamDL SnapsEdge SnapsLB SnapsCB SnapsSAF Snaps

1. Texas Tech

4,109 (2)

3,361 (7)

5,237 (1)

4,037 (11)

1,973 (68)

2. Virginia

2,785 (11)

2,621 (27)

2,087 (46)

4,876 (3)

5,914 (1)

3. Oklahoma State

3,055 (5)

3,172 (11)

4,212 (6)

1,821 (78)

5,388 (3)

4. Vanderbilt

4,349 (1)

2,768 (19)

2,844 (25)

3,945 (15)

2,786 (40)

5. Ole Miss

2,884 (9)

4,444 (2)

3,160 (19)

2,994 (31)

3,313 (27)

6. Texas A&M

2,490 (24)

2,734 (21)

1,943 (54)

3,863 (17)

5,680 (2)

7. Tennessee

1,585 (60)

1,419 (80)

4,791 (3)

3,275 (29)

4,427 (8)

8. UCF

2,302 (29)

2,120 (45)

3,934 (9)

4,378 (8)

2,696 (42)

9. Miami

2,505 (22)

1,452 (79)

3,067 (20)

4,846 (4)

3,099 (32)

10. Kansas

2,355 (28)

1,993 (51)

4,861 (2)

2,611 (44)

3,109 (31)

11. Indiana

2,657 (13)

2,533 (31)

1,996 (50)

3,825 (18)

3,872 (15)

12. Arizona State

2,357 (27)

3,818 (3)

2,656 (31)

2,440 (56)

3,352 (24)

13. Penn State

2,716 (12)

1,388 (81)

4,174 (7)

4,129 (10)

1,889 (69)

14. SMU

1,700 (56)

3,625 (5)

2,756 (29)

3,823 (19)

2,205 (59)

15. UCLA

1,317 (72)

2,507 (33)

1,981 (51)

4,311 (9)

3,939 (14)

16. Virginia Tech

793 (105)

3,336 (8)

1,257 (91)

5,401 (1)

3,255 (28)

17. Houston

2,185 (32)

2,573 (30)

3,579 (16)

2,048 (71)

3,515 (23)

18. Notre Dame

2,293 (30)

1,513 (76)

3,992 (8)

3,744 (21)

2,317 (52)

19. Texas

2,567 (18)

2,460 (35)

3,774 (13)

2,597 (48)

2,361 (48)

20. Arizona

735 (108)

3,411 (6)

3,585 (15)

2,565 (53)

3,322 (26)

21. Wake Forest

1,442 (66)

2,824 (18)

2,601 (32)

3,267 (24)

2,987 (34)

22. BYU

2,551 (19)

1,621 (69)

4,512 (4)

2,602 (45)

1,842 (71)

23. Baylor

3,515 (3)

2,037 (48)

2,026 (49)

1,927 (75)

3,759 (17)

24. LSU

2,143 (34)

1,610 (70)

3,927 (10)

1,577 (89)

3,980 (13)

25. Florida

2,627 (17)

1,774 (61)

2,394 (39)

2,394 (58)

3,722 (18)

26. Washington

1,798 (48)

2,400 (37)

4,403 (5)

1,410 (95)

3,050 (33)

27. Colorado

3,004 (6

1,202 (85)

2,833 (26)

4,428 (6)

1,397 (94)

28. Tulsa

1,054 (83)

2,640 (26)

2,304 (40)

5,166 (2)

1,578 (86)

29. Georgia

1,687 (57)

2,046 (47)

2,055 (47)

1,719 (84)

5,206 (4)

30. Auburn

2,806 (10)

1,511 (77)

1,621 (76)

2,341 (61)

4,416 (9)

31. Georgia Tech

1,334 (70)

2,913 (16)

3,245 (17)

4,414 (7)

739 (122)

32. Oregon

3,200 (4)

3,249 (9)

1,679 (70)

1,556 (93)

2,942 (36)

33. TCU

2,657 (13)

2,522 (32)

614 (123)

2,577 (50)

3,992 (12)

34. Miami (Ohio)

2,507 (21)

2,680 (23)

3,244 (18)

3,746 (20)

154 (132)

35. Maryland

1,872 (44)

1,553 (73)

2,403 (37)

4,523 (5)

1,547 (87)

36. Cincinnati

618 (116)

1,653 (65)

3,689 (14)

4,014 (12)

2,117 (63)

37. Stanford

1,632 (59)

2,720 (22)

1,808 (60)

2,208 (66)

3,632 (21)

38. Alabama

2,637 (16)

2,254 (41)

1,354 (88)

2,465 (55)

3,249 (29)

39. Mississippi State

1,855 (45)

2,022 (49)

1,770 (65)

1,743 (82)

4,481 (7)

40. Minnesota

585 (119)

5,257 (1)

2,302 (41)

1,275 (100)

2,313 (53)

41. Michigan

1,684 (58)

1,657 (64)

1,158 (99)

3,985 (13)

3,249 (29)

42. Louisville

969 (88)

3,725 (4)

2,857 (23)

2,484 (54)

1,713 (76)

43. Tulane

2,492 (23)

666 (116)

2,578 (33)

3,662 (23)

2,360 (49)

44. Florida State

2,070 (38)

2,008 (50)

3,910 (11)

1,916 (76)

1,826 (74)

45. Northwestern

2,205 (31)

1,653 (65)

2,463 (36)

3,681 (22)

1,683 (78)

46. Arkansas

439 (125)

1,297 (84)

2,850 (24)

2,279 (62)

4,652 (6)

47. Nebraska

1,832 (47)

3,135 (12)

2,663 (30)

2,205 (67)

1,641 (81)

48. Michigan State

718 (110)

2,163 (43)

3,896 (12)

2,376 (59)

2,307 (54)

49. Purdue

2,415 (26)

2,657 (25)

1,946 (53)

2,644 (42)

1,773 (75)

50. Pittsburgh

2,539 (20)

2,342 (38)

2,937 (22)

2,600 (46)

972 (112)

51. South Florida

1,900 (41)

1,926 (57)

1,786 (64)

1,960 (74)

3,664 (19)

52. Ohio State

2,417 (25)

2,614 (28)

1,246 (92)

2,052 (70)

2,849 (39)

53. Memphis

2,132 (35)

1,980 (52)

721 (119)

3,295 (28)

2,927 (37)

54. Clemson

888 (100)

2,760 (20)

1,805 (61)

2,683 (38)

2,752 (41)

55. California

2,067 (39)

2,941 (15)

261 (134)

2,665 (39)

2,952 (35)

56. Florida Atlantic

1,738 (53)

2,987 (15)

2,766 (28)

2,658 (41)

713 (123)

57. Georgia Southern

2,646 (15)

3,103 (13)

1,073 (106)

3,458 (26)

347 (130)

58. USC

1,900 (41)

2,660 (24)

1,856 (58)

2,754 (34)

1,175 (104)

59. Utah

950 (93)

2,595 (29)

1,553 (79)

2,944 (32)

2,044 (65)

60. Kennesaw State

1,560 (61)

1,950 (55)

1,614 (77)

2,573 (51)

2,409 (47)

61. West Virginia

593 (117)

2,168 (42)

2,481 (35)

3,595 (25)

1,197 (103)

62. Illinois

1,376 (68)

1,518 (75)

1,037 (109)

3,891 (16)

2,181 (61)

63. Kentucky

2,158 (33)

1,913 (58)

483 (127)

1,560 (92)

3,823 (16)

64. Utah State

958 (91)

1,579 (71)

2,830 (27)

2,272 (63)

2,291 (56)

65. Iowa State

1,481 (65)

1,686 (63)

1,366 (87)

1,586 (88)

3,663 (20)

66. Boston College

963 (90)

1,104 (93)

958 (113)

3,425 (27)

3,338 (25)

67. Oklahoma

1,776 (50)

1,571 (72)

2,222 (44)

2,104 (69)

2,052 (64)

68. San Diego State

2,949 (7)

1,524 (74)

1,116 (104)

474 (125)

3,623 (22)

69. New Mexico State

702 (111)

2,825 (17)

2,401 (38)

1,021 (107)

2,654 (44)

70. New Mexico

857 (101)

1,148 (88)

1,140 (101)

2,041 (72)

4,390 (10)

71. FIU

1,710 (54)

1,136 (90)

1,470 (101)

931 (110)

4,152 (11)

72. South Carolina

2,092 (36)

1,637 (67)

1,791 (63)

2,665 (39)

1,170 (105)

73. Wisconsin

1,787 (49)

2,304 (40)

1,025 (111)

2,015 (73)

2,157 (62)

74. Syracuse

1,081 (81)

2,418 (36)

1,613 (78)

2,721 (35)

1,375 (96)

75. Boise State

1,014 (85)

3,194 (10)

1,441 (84)

3,193 (30)

360 (129)

76. Rutgers

2,898 (8)

2,157 (44)

2,300 (42)

631 (119)

1,211 (102)

77. Kansas State

456 (124)

1,961 (54)

1,981 (51)

2,760 (33)

2,021 (66)

78. Arkansas State

1,310 (74)

487 (123)

1,738 (67)

596 (121)

4,750 (5)

79. Liberty

1,849 (46)

1,304 (83)

1,628 (74)

1,566 (91)

2,216 (58)

80. NC State

1,058 (82)

2,071 (46)

748 (118)

2,229 (65)

2,254 (57)

81. North Texas

1,163 (79)

2,320 (39)

1,707 (69)

1,741 (83)

1,249 (101) 

82. Texas State

1,415 (67)

636 (117)

1,894 (57)

2,582 (49)

1,590 (85)

83. Old Dominion

1,313 (73)

412 (128(

2,576 (34)

1,606 (85)

2,198 (60)

84. Colorado State

1,895 (43)

1,964 (53)

1,329 (89)

564 (122)

2,305 (55)

85. Fresno State

1,974 (40)

1,945 (56)

865 (116)

2,272 (63)

996 (111)

86. UNLV

764 (106)

432 (127)

1,279 (90)

3,956 (14)

1,491 (90)

87. UConn

1,749 (51)

2,501 (34)

1,834 (59)

408 (128)

1,444 (93)

88. Duke

1,016 (84)

944 (101)

2,033 (48)

2,142 (68)

1,470 (91)

89. North Carolina

1,708 (55)

337 (130)

1,542 (81)

2,566 (52)

1,250 (100)

90. Jacksonville State

1,254 (77)

1,624 (68)

2,236 (43)

1,305 (99)

969 (113)

91. Rice

1,509 (63)

807 (111)

1,168 (97)

1,390 (96)

2,327 (51)

92. Eastern Michigan

797 (104)

1,741 (62)

1,734 (68)

1,324 (98)

1,629 (83)

93. Missouri

956 (92)

1,159 (87)

1,162 (98)

2,633 (43)

1,275 (99)

94. Coastal Carolina

988 (87)

936 (103)

3,024 (21)

599 (120)

1,520 (89)

95. UTSA

1,742 (52)

909 (105)

1,930 (56)

1,601 (86)

871 (115)

96. Air Force

695 (113)

727 (113)

1,933 (55)

1,108 (103)

2,423 (46)

97. Marshall

329 (129)

586 (118)

938 (115)

1,784 (79)

2,925 (38)

98. Hawaii

341 (128)

978 (99)

1,633 (73)

2,710 (36)

767 (121)

99. Navy

1,319 (71)

7 (137)

1,797 (62)

1,774 (80)

1,539 (88)

100. Washington State

901 (97)

1,839 (59)

1,063 (108)

1,201 (102)

1,323 (97)

101. East Carolina

854 (102)

1,460 (78)

1,196 (94)

1,063 (105)

1,599 (84)

102. Oregon State

1,541 (62)

496 (122)

1,430 (85)

2,598 (47)

100 (133)

103. Troy

1,227 (78)

583 (120)

1,753 (66)

651 (117)

1,868 (70)

104. Akron

728 (109)

984 (98)

718 (120)

540 (123)

2,664 (43)

105. Delaware

620 (115)

903 (107)

1,667 (71)

1,011 (108)

1,391 (95)

106. Nevada

917 (95)

1,796 (60)

284 (132)

1,753 (81)

820 (116)

107. UTEP

585 (119)

978 (99)

1,153 (100)

1,107 (104)

1,646 (80)

108. Ohio

1,487 (64)

383 (129)

1,184 (95)

738 (115)

1,658 (79)

109. Western Kentucky

750 (107)

1,110 (92)

410 (130)

684 (116)

2,451 (45)

110. Charlotte

2,075 (37)

728 (112)

1,369 (86)

754 (114)

492 (125)

111. Louisiana

1,306 (75)

869 (109)

701 (121)

973 (109)

1,465 (92)

112. Ball State

890 (99)

828 (110)

390 (131)

2,405 (57)

775 (119)

113. UAB

897 (98)

1,064 (94)

1,110 (105)

1,889 (77)

245 (131)

114. Missouri State

592 (118)

1,139 (89)

1,035 (110)

475 (124)

1,829 (72)

115. Western Michigan

702 (111)

328 (132)

556 (124)

2,362 (60)

1,069 (108)

116. Iowa

403 (127)

586 (118)

506 (126)

2,708 (37)

791 (118)

117. Louisiana Monroe

995 (86)

480 (125)

1,178 (96)

1,026 (106)

1,291 (98)

118. App State

235 (132)

933 (104)

1,133 (102)

1,599 (87)

1,041 (110)

119. Kent State

966 (89)

486 (124)

1,642 (72)

183 (133)

1,632 (82)

120. UMass

329 (129)

281 (133)

1,550 (80)

365 (131)

2,348 (50)

121. Wyoming

1,360 (69)

336 (131)

679 (122)

407 (129)

2,004 (67)

122. Temple

462 (123)

497 (121)

1,625 (75)

450 (126)

1,707 (77)

123. Sam Houston

1,288 (76)

678 (115)

787 (117)

928 (111)

1,055 (109)

124. Louisiana Tech

149 (134)

1,127 (91)

2,104 (45)

797 (113)

464 (126)

125. James Madison

926 (94)

902 (108)

1,485 (82)

645 (118)

563 (124)

126. Middle Tennessee

557 (121)

1,011 (97)

465 (129)

1,483 (94)

803 (117)

127. Bowling Green

430 (126)

1,031 (96)

547 (125)

434 (127)

1,827 (73)

128. Buffalo

906 (96)

54 (135)

1,128 (103)

1,369 (97)

773 (120)

129. Army

1,084 (80)

941 (102)

75 (137)

1,567 (90)

394 (127)

130. San Jose State

825 (103)

1,371 (82)

1,227 (93)

182 (134)

41 (136)

131. South Alabama

195 (133)

1,054 (95)

941 (114)

171 (135)

1,170 (105)

132. Toledo

143 (135)

907 (106)

1,067 (107)

35 (138)

1,155 (107)

133. Central Michigan

658 (114)

709 (114)

265 (133)

1,236 (101)

388 (128)

134. Georgia State

79 (137)

1,200 (86)

482 (128)

223 (132)

899 (114)

135. Southern Miss

478 (122)

92 (134)

986 (112)

872 (112)

51 (135)

136. Northern Illinois

87 (136)

464 (126)

140 (135)

394 (130)

52 (134)

137. Sacramento State

245 (131)

52 (136)

112 (136)

83 (136)

34 (137)

138. North Dakota State

0 (138)

0 (138)

0 (138)

83 (136)

0 (138)

Texas Tech enters 2026 with the most experienced defense in the FBS, built largely through aggressive roster retention and targeted transfer additions. The Red Raiders effectively used the portal to reinforce a unit that once again projects as one of the most veteran groups in the country.

The one potential soft spot comes at safety. While the rest of the defense is loaded with experienced contributors, returning starter Brenden Jordan is the only player at the position with at least 250 career defensive snaps, leaving safety as the only Texas Tech position group that ranks outside the top 12 nationally in combined experience.

Across all five defensive position groups -- defensive line, edge, linebacker, cornerback and safety -- the same five programs that lead the overall defensive experience rankings also occupy the top five spots when averaging positional experience rankings.

1. Virginia — 17.6
1. Ole Miss — 17.6
3. Texas Tech — 17.8
4. Vanderbilt — 20.0
5. Oklahoma State — 20.6

Virginia stands out in particular because it ranks among the top five nationally on both offense and defense when averaging positional experience across each side of the ball. The other four listed above -- as well as Houston, SMU, Texas and UCLA -- are in the top 15 of both.

The Cavaliers have the most experienced secondary by far, with 10,790 combined career snaps among its cornerbacks and safeties, 1,247 more than the next-closest program, Texas A&M. The Cavaliers also lead the FBS with nine defensive backs who have accumulated at least 500 career snaps, more than any other team in the country and roughly double the Power Four average (4.4).

Now for the Power Four teams with the worst average FBS ranking across the five position groups.

65. Boston College — 69.6
66. NC State — 73.6
67. Duke — 78.4
68. North Carolina — 83.6
69. Iowa — 105.2

It is not an encouraging outlook for the Carolina Triangle. Those three programs combine for just two position groups that rank among the top 50 nationally in career snaps: NC State's edge rushers (2,071) and Duke's linebackers (2,033).

And then there's Iowa, the only Power Four program with four defensive position groups ranking 100th or worse nationally in career snaps.

Michigan State v Iowa
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have the least experienced defense among Power Four schools in 2026. Getty Images

The Hawkeyes' defensive experience is concentrated at cornerback, the lone position group that ranks above the bottom quartile nationally and one that accounts for 54% of the roster's total defensive snaps. In fact, the three cornerbacks with starting experience -- Deshaun Lee, Zach Lutmer and Jaylen Watson -- have more career FBS snaps than the rest of Iowa's defensive roster combined.

Snaps alone don't tell us the whole picture of how good these rosters actually are. In the coming weeks, we'll examine which FBS rosters stocked the most proven production. First, the offensive side -- tracking passing efficiency, rush production, receiving explosiveness and how well offensive lines actually protected their quarterbacks. Then the defense, where we'll measure whether all those accumulated snaps translated into tackles, pressures, turnovers and havoc. 

Experience may explain who is best positioned entering 2026. Production will help determine who is actually built to win.

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