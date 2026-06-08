College football's most experienced teams: Ranking all 138 FBS rosters ahead of the 2026 season

New Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris inherited a program that went 1-11 last season and hasn't won a conference game in more than two years. So naturally, he tore much of it down and rebuilt it. The Cowboys rank 134th nationally with just 10% of their snaps returning from last season's roster. And yet, entering 2026, Oklahoma State sits third in the country in total career FBS snaps and fourth in games played.
A decade ago, building an experienced roster meant recruiting well, developing players, and waiting for them to mature. Now, programs can rebuild experience almost overnight by adding proven college veterans from across the country.
That shift matters because experience still shows up in winning rosters. It's not a perfect measure of success, but teams that play deep into January are increasingly built around players who have already handled college football's physical demands, weekly grind and high-pressure moments. In theory, that kind of roster should be better than one with lesser experience.
Using data from TruMedia, CBS Sports analyzed every FBS roster entering the season, ranking teams by total career experience while also mapping where that experience is concentrated across the roster. The dataset includes offensive and defensive snaps, games played, and starts accumulated throughout players' FBS careers. Special teams contributors such as kickers, punters, and long snappers are not included.
Because the data is limited to FBS competition, newcomers North Dakota State and Sacramento State appear at the bottom of the experience rankings.
Positional breakdowns are based on Pro Football Focus classifications to provide a consistent framework across all 138 FBS programs. As a result, some players may be grouped differently than they are listed on their school's official roster. Experience totals are attributed to a player's primary position designation rather than where they lined up on every snap.
In the coming weeks, we'll build on that foundation by examining returning offensive and defensive production in greater detail, identifying the teams that not only bring back experience but also proven playmaking and efficiency across the field.
But first, let's see which teams enter 2026 with the most experienced rosters in college football.
Overall experience
|Team
|Total Snaps
|Off. Snaps (Rank)
|Def. Snaps (Rank)
|Games (Rank)
|Starts (Rank)
1. Virginia
39,158
20,870 (1)
18,288 (2)
1,314 (1)
571 (1)
2. Texas Tech
35,838
17,072 (6)
18,766 (1)
1,115 (4)
483 (3)
3. Oklahoma State
34,621
16,965 (7)
17,656 (3)
1,111 (5)
458 (5)
4. Ole Miss
32,794
15,982 (11)
16,812 (5)
1,072 (6)
455 (6)
5. Houston
32,439
18,538 (2)
13,901 (17)
986 (16)
489 (2)
6. UCLA
32,359
18,296 (4)
14,063 (15)
1,121 (3)
419 (8)
7. Texas A&M
31,368
14,653 (16)
16,715 (6)
1,062 (7)
422 (7)
8. Indiana
30,540
15,653 (13)
14,887 (11)
921 (26)
462 (4)
9. Auburn
29,363
16,664 (8)
12,699 (30)
1,003 (13)
401 (9)
10. Vanderbilt
29,203
12,371 (34)
16,832 (4)
1,160 (2)
397 (12)
11. SMU
29,018
14,908 (14)
14,110 (14)
1,028 (10)
336 (37)
12. Virginia Tech
28,439
14,394 (20)
14,045 (16)
1,013 (11)
359 (24)
13. LSU
27,993
14,752 (15)
13,241 (24)
950 (24)
390 (13)
14. Nebraska
27,982
16,499 (9)
11,483 (47)
1,042 (9)
399 (11)
15. Baylor
27,793
14,523 (18)
13,270 (23)
1,004 (12)
353 (27)
16. South Carolina
27,742
18,381 (3)
9,361 (72)
956 (22)
385 (16)
17. Penn State
27,562
13,263 (28)
14,299 (13)
973 (19)
400 (10)
18. California
27,293
16,406 (10)
10,887 (55)
968 (20)
326 (39)
19. Arizona State
27,202
12,577 (32)
14,625 (12)
927 (25)
374 (18)
20. Texas
27,120
13,308 (27)
13,812 (19)
986 (16)
366 (20)
21. Oklahoma
27,089
17,353 (5)
9,736 (67)
911 (27)
368 (19)
22. UCF
26,945
11,514 (42)
15,431 (8)
892 (33)
378 (17)
23. Tennessee
26,740
11,242 (47)
15,498 (7)
906 (28)
360 (23)
24. Colorado
26,384
13,514 (25)
12,870 (27)
871 (41)
389 (14)
25. Kansas
26,341
11,412 (45)
14,929 (10)
892 (33)
366 (20)
26. Florida
26,059
12,931 (30)
13,128 (25)
954 (23)
339 (35)
27. Maryland
25,951
13,667 (24)
12,284 (35)
883 (37)
343 (32)
28. Louisville
25,871
14,101 (21)
11,770 (42)
869 (43)
387 (15)
29. Miami
25,739
10,767 (53)
14,972 (9)
1,001 (14)
348 (30)
30. BYU
25,407
12,006 (40)
13,401 (22)
982 (18)
326 (39)
31. Ohio State
25,251
14,067 (22)
11,184 (52)
968 (20)
352 (28)
32. Washington
25,219
12,156 (37)
13,063 (26)
757 (67)
358 (25)
33. South Florida
25,145
13,897 (23)
11,248 (51)
1,053 (8)
283 (53)
34. Arizona
25,116
11,466 (43)
13,650 (20)
813 (53)
357 (26)
35. Florida State
25,108
13,348 (26)
11,760 (44)
897 (32)
362 (22)
36. Oregon
24,938
12,298 (36)
12,640 (32)
889 (35)
342 (33)
37. West Virginia
24,620
14,584 (17)
10,036 (61)
804 (56)
342 (33)
38. Arkansas
24,598
13,074 (29)
11,524 (46)
882 (38)
317 (41)
39. Illinois
24,417
14,409 (19)
10,008 (62)
833 (50)
350 (29)
40. Tulsa
24,152
11,406 (46)
12,746 (28)
880 (39)
309 (43)
41. Pittsburgh
23,765
12,371 (34)
11,394 (50)
774 (65)
331 (38)
42. Georgia
23,745
11,010 (50)
12,735 (29)
991 (15)
306 (45)
43. Michigan State
23,552
12,084 (39)
11,468 (48)
824 (51)
339 (35)
44. Minnesota
23,266
11,431 (44)
11,835 (40)
793 (61)
345 (31)
45. Missouri
23,027
15,832 (12)
7,195 (93)
879 (40)
316 (42)
46. Notre Dame
22,813
8,933 (75)
13,880 (18)
906 (28)
307 (44)
47. Northwestern
22,383
10,693 (55)
11,690 (45)
887 (36)
297 (47)
22,144
10,272 (60)
11,872 (39)
841 (48)
253 (67)
49. TCU
21,999
9,634 (67)
12,365 (33)
786 (63)
290 (51)
50. Kentucky
21,880
11,938 (41)
9,942 (63)
810 (55)
303 (46)
51. Memphis
21,767
10,696 (54)
11,071 (53)
752 (70)
277 (57)
52. Liberty
21,497
12,930 (31)
8,567 (79)
867 (44)
279 (54)
53. Stanford
21,438
9,435 (69)
12,003 (37)
749 (71)
286 (52)
54. Purdue
21,240
9,800 (64)
11,440 (49)
849 (46)
262 (61)
55. Clemson
20,891
10,002 (61)
10,889 (54)
900 (30)
228 (76)
56. Miami (Ohio)
20,828
8,496 (77)
12,332 (34)
871 (41)
258 (62)
57. Georgia Tech
20,719
8,060 (82)
12,659 (31)
779 (64)
267 (59)
58. Tulane
20,687
8,924 (76)
11,763 (43)
900 (30)
220 (80)
58. USC
20,687
10,341 (58)
10,346 (58)
709 (78)
291 (50)
60. UNLV
20,555
12,557 (33)
7,998 (86)
850 (45)
245 (74)
61. Wake Forest
20,531
7,037 (96)
13,494 (21)
739 (73)
292 (48)
62. Cincinnati
20,490
8,399 (79)
12,091 (36)
734 (74)
292 (48)
63. Kansas State
20,284
11,100 (48)
9,184 (77)
795 (58)
257 (63)
64. Florida Atlantic
20,278
9,413 (70)
10,865 (56)
795 (58)
254 (64)
65. Rutgers
20,116
10,918 (52)
9,198 (76)
761 (66)
279 (54)
66. San Diego State
20,115
10,424 (57)
9,691 (68)
797 (57)
264 (60)
67. Utah
19,953
9,843 (63)
10,110 (59)
790 (62)
254 (64)
68. Boise State
19,854
10,649 (56)
9,205 (75)
795 (58)
254 (64)
69. Michigan
19,817
8,035 (83)
11,782 (41)
755 (69)
278 (56)
70. Georgia Southern
19,810
9,181 (72)
10,629 (57)
814 (52)
251 (68)
71. Duke
19,765
12,155 (38)
7,610 (88)
744 (72)
248 (70)
72. Alabama
19,502
7,543 (89)
11,959 (38)
840 (49)
275 (58)
73. NC State
19,428
11,066 (49)
8,362 (80)
690 (80)
248 (70)
74. Wisconsin
18,958
9,664 (66)
9,294 (73)
813 (53)
247 (73)
75. Arkansas State
18,583
9,700 (65)
8,883 (78)
669 (84)
239 (75)
76. Syracuse
18,339
9,066 (73)
9,273 (74)
757 (67)
248 (70)
77. UTSA
18,015
10,959 (51)
7,056 (95)
844 (47)
184 (89)
78. Iowa State
17,513
7,723 (88)
9,790 (65)
723 (76)
217 (82)
79. Kennesaw State
17,153
7,044 (95)
10,109 (60)
581 (98)
210 (83)
80. New Mexico
17,085
7,506 (90)
9,579 (70)
544 (103)
250 (69)
81. Boston College
16,876
7,087 (94)
9,789 (66)
678 (83)
210 (83)
82. Utah State
16,836
6,902 (100)
9,934 (64)
604 (91)
219 (81)
83. North Texas
16,637
8,454 (78)
8,183 (81)
725 (75)
204 (85)
84. Marshall
16,500
9,934 (62)
6,566 (97)
600 (93)
221 (79)
85. Texas State
15,980
7,861 (87)
8,119 (82)
680 (82)
181 (94)
86. New Mexico State
15,853
6,236 (105)
9,617 (69)
606 (90)
225 (77)
87. Fresno State
15,305
7,250 (92)
8,055 (85)
684 (81)
223 (78)
88. FIU
14,988
5,582 (113)
9,406 (71)
618 (88)
158 (100)
89. Western Kentucky
14,682
9,250 (71)
5,432 (109)
607 (89)
183 (91)
90. Hawaii
14,472
7,909 (86)
6,563 (98)
706 (79)
179 (95)
91. Army
14,388
10,324 (59)
4,064 (129)
594 (96)
202 (86)
92. Louisiana
14,299
8,983 (74)
5,316 (111)
595 (95)
169 (97)
93. Temple
14,267
9,522 (68)
4,745 (122)
584 (97)
182 (93)
94. East Carolina
14,112
7,932 (84)
6,180 (101)
713 (77)
124 (120)
95. Delaware
13,995
8,399 (79)
5,596 (105)
465 (119)
187 (88)
96. Washington State
13,316
6,960 (97)
6,356 (100)
639 (85)
143 (111)
97. Eastern Michigan
13,239
6,012 (107)
7,227 (92)
500 (113)
188 (87)
98. North Carolina
13,060
5,655 (112)
7,405 (89)
599 (94)
183 (91)
99. Troy
13,018
6,927 (98)
6,091 (103)
560 (100)
138 (114)
100. UConn
12,940
5,002 (122)
7,938 (87)
620 (87)
142 (112)
101. Western Michigan
12,934
7,914 (85)
5,020 (115)
577 (99)
174 (96)
102. Colorado State
12,898
4,839 (124)
8,059 (84)
626 (86)
140 (113)
103. Oregon State
12,783
6,615 (102)
6,168 (102)
519 (109)
184 (89)
104. Rice
12,522
5,245 (117)
7,277 (91)
604 (91)
151 (104)
105. Navy
12,461
6,008 (108)
6,453 (99)
521 (107)
166 (98)
106. UAB
12,457
7,249 (93)
5,208 (113)
552 (101)
155 (101)
107. Jacksonville State
12,450
5,061 (120)
7,389 (90)
548 (102)
155 (101)
108. Coastal Carolina
12,392
5,300 (116)
7,092 (94)
527 (105)
149 (106)
109. Louisiana Tech
12,064
7,417 (91)
4,647 (124)
472 (118)
149 (106)
110. Iowa
11,779
6,784 (101)
4,995 (116)
527 (105)
148 (108)
111. Nevada
11,739
6,169 (106)
5,570 (106)
515 (110)
151 (104)
112. Akron
11,588
5,953 (109)
5,635 (104)
495 (115)
145 (109)
113. Air Force
11,563
4,677 (127)
6,886 (96)
478 (117)
155 (101)
114. Central Michigan
11,387
8,082 (81)
3,305 (133)
507 (111)
166 (98)
115. Missouri State
11,319
6,244 (104)
5,075 (114)
531 (104)
132 (115)
116. Louisiana Monroe
10,682
5,711 (111)
4,971 (117)
443 (125)
128 (118)
117. Charlotte
10,423
5,003 (121)
5,420 (110)
502 (112)
126 (119)
118. Kent State
10,335
5,426 (115)
4,909 (119)
444 (124)
130 (117)
119. Toledo
10,274
6,913 (99)
3,361 (132)
520 (108)
104 (126)
120. Old Dominion
10,226
2,116 (136)
8,110 (83)
463 (120)
114 (122)
121. Ball State
10,149
4,859 (123)
5,290 (112)
498 (114)
144 (110)
122. UMass
10,127
5,243 (118)
4,884 (120)
460 (121)
131 (116)
123. App State
10,018
5,074 (119)
4,944 (118)
439 (126)
106 (125)
124. Wyoming
9,485
4,697 (125)
4,788 (121)
455 (122)
113 (124)
125. Georgia State
9,333
6,448 (103)
2,885 (134)
445 (123)
116 (121)
126. Sam Houston
9,301
4,563 (129)
4,738 (123)
394 (133)
114 (122)
127. James Madison
9,207
4,678 (126)
4,529 (125)
487 (116)
101 (128)
128. South Alabama
9,086
5,555 (114)
3,531 (131)
400 (131)
96 (131)
129. Middle Tennessee
8,795
4,469 (130)
4,326 (126)
406 (129)
101 (128)
130. Southern Miss
8,410
5,930 (110)
2,480 (135)
410 (128)
77 (133)
131. Buffalo
8,263
4,031 (131)
4,232 (128)
357 (134)
91 (132)
132. Ohio
8,149
2,694 (134)
5,455 (108)
404 (130)
101 (128)
133. UTEP
7,729
2,258 (135)
5,471 (107)
349 (135)
103 (127)
134. San Jose State
7,243
3,596 (132)
3,647 (130)
437 (127)
71 (136)
135. Bowling Green
6,972
2,702 (133)
4,270 (127)
399 (132)
75 (134)
136. Northern Illinois
5,796
4,658 (128)
1,138 (136)
260 (136)
74 (135)
137. Sacramento State
1,937
1,396 (137)
541 (137)
135 (137)
9 (137)
138. North Dakota State
90
7 (138)
83 (138)
11 (138)
0 (138)
Virginia probably isn't a team many would guess to lead the country in career snaps entering the 2026 season. The Cavaliers were hit hard by attrition after reaching the ACC Championship Game, but coach Tony Elliott responded by importing proven experience. Seventeen of Virginia's 30 incoming transfers have played at least 400 career FBS snaps, and those newcomers now make up more than half of the roster's 33 players who have reached that mark.
The Cavaliers also lead the country in combined games played and starts. That veteran depth of experience is reflected at the top of the roster as well. Offensive lineman Noah Josey (2,824 snaps) ranks as the most experienced player in college football, and four of the 17 active players with the highest combined snap totals in the FBS reside in Charlottesville.
Texas Tech follows closely behind in the overall experience, though its placement comes with a notable caveat. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is not included in these totals amid uncertainty surrounding his 2026 availability following a gambling investigation. His absence alone drops the Red Raiders from second to seventh in career offensive snaps. Even so, Texas Tech's profile remains strong, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders again project to lean on a veteran unit that leads all FBS teams in defensive snaps. No roster in the country features more players with at least 1,000 career defensive snaps than Texas Tech's eight:
- LB Ben Roberts (2,137)
- DL A.J. Holmes Jr. (1,758)
- CB Brice Pollock (1,701)
- EDGE Trey White (1,560)
- SAF Brenden Jordan (1,442)
- LB Austin Romaine (1,394)
- CB Amier Boyd (1,326)
- EDGE Adam Trick (1,195)
Those eight players alone account for 12,513 career defensive snaps, more defensive experience than 106 FBS teams, including 37 Power Four programs, return on their entire roster.
Three teams from the top 25 of the CBS Sports 138 land in the bottom half of the FBS in overall experience: No. 11 Alabama (72nd in total snaps), No. 16 Michigan (69th) and No. 23 Iowa (110th). The Hawkeyes are the biggest outlier of the bunch. They have the fewest total snaps (11,779) and defensive snaps (4,995) of any Power Four program, while their 6,784 offensive snaps rank second fewest.
Another way to look at roster experience is by distribution between offense and defense, and in some cases, the split is significant. Alabama stands out defensively, with 61% of its total career snaps coming from the defensive side of the ball. That figure is the second-highest defensive share among Power Four programs and reflects a team that is leaning on younger, less experienced players offensively. The Crimson Tide could start as many as seven underclassmen on offense alone this fall, including quarterback if redshirt freshman and former five-star Keelon Russell wins the job.
Alabama trails only Wake Forest (66%) in that category. Georgia Tech (61%), Notre Dame (61%) and Michigan (60%) round out the top five among Power Four teams, each entering 2026 with a clear majority of their collective experience residing on the defensive side of the ball.
On the other side, a trio of SEC programs -- Missouri (69%), South Carolina (66%) and Oklahoma (64%) -- possess some of the most offense-heavy experience profiles in the country. Combined, the three programs have just four players with at least 1,000 career defensive snaps, well below the Power Four average of 3.3 per team entering the 2026 season.
While the overall rankings tell us which teams have accumulated the most experience, the position-group breakdown below shows where that experience lies.
Offense experience
Teams ranked in order of total offensive snaps
|Team
|QB Snaps
|RB Snaps
|WR Snaps
|TE Snaps
|OL Snaps
1. Virginia
1,763 (27)
2,065 (5)
4,349 (14)
1,223 (44)
11,456 (1)
2. Houston
1,648 (31)
1,742 (13)
5,429 (3)
2,326 (10)
7,383 (12)
3. South Carolina
1,630 (33)
842 (76)
3,980 (20)
1,910 (15)
10,010 (2)
4. UCLA
1,596 (34)
1,695 (15)
4,572 (10)
1,647 (20)
8,748 (3)
5. Oklahoma
1,638 (32)
1,437 (31)
4,570 (11)
3,031 (2)
6,651 (21)
6. Texas Tech
1,275 (46)
1,549 (21)
5,171 (5)
2,232 (12)
6,827 (17)
7. Oklahoma State
1,246 (49)
1,321 (36)
5,050 (6)
835 (73)
8,506 (4)
8. Auburn
2,317 (10)
2,432 (1)
2,937 (41)
2,156 (13)
6,808 (18)
9. Nebraska
2,461 (8)
278 (13)
3,890 (23)
1,354 (33)
8,343 (5)
10. California
1,331 (45)
925 (68)
4,627 (9)
1,478 (26)
8,038 (9)
11. Ole Miss
1,240 (50)
1,188 (46)
5,294 (4)
1,519 (24)
6,722 (19)
12. Missouri
997 (68)
1,497 (26)
3,121 (37)
2,470 (8)
7,738 (11)
13. Indiana
3,004 (3)
1,437 (31)
3,369 (35)
10 (135)
7,828 (10)
14. SMU
1,999 (19)
1,469 (29)
2,890 (43)
2,766 (6)
5,773 (35)
15. LSU
1,427 (42)
1,368 (35)
4,640 (8)
964 (62)
6,346 (27)
16. Texas A&M
1,519 (37)
875 (75)
3,746 (26)
2,937 (3)
5,562 (38)
17. West Virginia
1,061 (64)
1,285 (38)
3,011 (40)
1,150 (50)
8,068 (8)
18. Baylor
1,195 (55)
1,054 (57)
4,211 (16)
986 (60)
7,054 (15)
19. Illinois
1,792 (24)
883 (72)
5,589 (2)
1,677 (19)
4,455 (58)
20. Virginia Tech
474 (94)
1,284 (39)
3,515 (31)
2,871 (5)
6,216 (28)
21. Louisville
133 (121)
1,164 (48)
2,137 (73)
2,346 (9)
8,315 (6)
22. Ohio State
931 (73)
741 (87)
3,979 (21)
2,244 (11)
6,096 (29)
23. South Florida
1,102 (61)
266 (131)
5,846 (1)
1,333 (36)
5,342 (40)
24. Maryland
1,199 (54)
959 (65)
2,365 (61)
2,736 (7)
6,408 (26)
25. Colorado
676 (86)
714 (90)
4,500 (13)
505 (98)
7,111 (14)
26. Florida State
1,479 (40)
1,784 (12)
1,955 (84)
1,441 (27)
6,678 (20)
27. Texas
1,736 (28)
1,691 (16)
4,166 (17)
875 (67)
4,835 (47)
28. Penn State
2,538 (6)
1,417 (34)
2,231 (69)
3,129 (1)
3,734 (71)
29. Arkansas
152 (120)
1,028 (58)
3,600 (28)
1,100 (54)
7,189 (13)
30. Florida
386 (101)
2,018 (6)
4,508 (12)
935 (63)
5,075 (43)
31. Liberty
2,524 (7)
2,396 (2)
2,266 (66)
1,288 (38)
4,444 (59)
32. Arizona State
2,919 (4)
534 (109)
4,876 (7)
1,131 (52)
3,097 (85)
33. UNLV
1,553 (35)
1,878 (8)
2,808 (47)
1,530 (22)
4,787 (48)
34. Vanderbilt
90 (85)
1,983 (7)
2,601 (54)
1,529 (23)
6,068 (30)
35. Pittsburgh
699 (85)
732 (88)
1,464 (108)
1,169 (48)
8,292 (7)
36. Oregon
2,734 (5)
965 (64)
3,525 (30)
846 (71)
4,169 (65)
37. Washington
1,419 (43)
927 (67)
2,037 (78)
1,267 (41)
6,505 (23)
38. Duke
1,224 (52)
1,136 (49)
915 (123)
2,926 (4)
5,940 (33)
39. Michigan State
2,238 (12)
2,305 (4)
1,980 (82)
438 (101)
5,111 (42)
40. BYU
1,428 (41)
1,671 (17)
2,742 (50)
1,134 (51)
5,003 (44)
41. Kentucky
185 (117)
1,509 (24)
2,084 (76)
1,214 (45)
6,940 (16)
42. UCF
3,582 (1)
335 (126)
1,965 (83)
1,438 (28)
4,190 (64)
43. Arizona
2,252 (11)
1,027 (59)
3,564 (29)
395 (105)
4,224 (62)
44. Minnesota
980 (70)
1,536 (23)
3,731 (27)
604 (91)
4,579 (54)
45. Kansas
1,014 (66)
1,469 (29)
2,793 (48)
1,569 (21)
4,563 (55)
46. Tulsa
1,169 (58)
1,715 (14)
3,843 (25)
187 (122)
4,475 (57)
47. Tennessee
231 (111)
1,110 (52)
2,036 (79)
1,333 (36)
6,411 (25)
48. Kansas State
1,779 (25)
1,113 (51)
3,174 (36)
1,783 (16)
3,250 (81)
49. NC State
2,007 (18)
746 (86)
3,420 (33)
58 (130)
4,783 (49)
50. Georgia
1,189 (57)
1,585 (18)
2,108 (74)
1,407 (30)
4,715 (50)
51. UTSA
2,127 (15)
1,025 (60)
2,152 (72)
325 (115)
5,215 (41)
52. Rutgers
544 (92)
1,499 (25)
1,912 (85)
913 (65)
5,595 (31)
53. Miami
1,678 (30)
1,813 (11)
4,013 (19)
840 (72)
2,418 (103)
54. Memphis
14 (135)
1,013 (61)
2,448 (59)
770 (81)
6,447 (24)
55. Northwestern
2,208 (14)
2,337 (3)
2,659 (52)
1,275 (40)
2,202 (111)
56. Boise State
2,225 (13)
1,241 (43)
1,103 (116)
1,379 (32)
4,695 (52)
57. San Diego State
1,095 (62)
1,478 (28)
3,884 (24)
670 (89)
3,282 (80)
58. USC
2,033 (16)
630 (98)
1,341 (109)
851 (69)
5,482 (39)
59. Army
668 (88)
1,873 (9)
936 (122)
1,108 (53)
5,735 (36)
60. Mississippi State
1,518 (38)
804 (79)
3,092 (39)
778 (78)
3,874 (68)
61. Clemson
274 (105)
727 (89)
3,922 (22)
1,086 (56)
3,855 (69)
62. Marshall
1,917 (20)
215 (13)
2,824 (46)
1,510 (25)
3,448 (75)
63. Utah
2,012 (17)
1,281 (40)
4,263 (15)
545 (95)
1,656 (123)
64. Purdue
926 (74)
613 (100)
3,476 (32)
567 (94)
4,216 (63)
65. Arkansas State
523 (94)
1,564 (20)
2,282 (65)
779 (77)
4,550 (56)
66. Wisconsin
2,421 (9)
1,543 (22)
2,551 (55)
591 (92)
2,549 (95)
67. TCU
0 (136)
605 (103)
2,016 (81)
381 (107)
6,528 (22)
68. Temple
47 (132)
912 (69)
1,316 (110)
1,335 (35)
5,898 (34)
69. Stanford
795 (81)
1,497 (26)
757 (127)
435 (102)
5,949 (32)
70. Florida Atlantic
1,867 (22)
354 (123)
4,020 (18)
1,051 (59)
2,113 (113)
71. Western Kentucky
796 (80)
666 (94)
2,782 (49)
380 (108)
4,610 (53)
72. Georgia Southern
1,868 (21)
777 (81)
2,059 (77)
1,276 (39)
3,201 (83)
73. Syracuse
1,764 (26)
333 (127)
2,309 (64)
1,351 (34)
3,227 (82)
74. Louisiana
851 (76)
94 (134)
1,594 (101)
1,383 (31)
5,000 (45)
75. Notre Dame
665 (89)
305 (129)
2,543 (56)
1,072 (57)
4,329 (61)
76. Tulane
1,819 (23)
1,575 (19)
1,611 (99)
697 (87)
3,099 (84)
77. Miami (Ohio)
213 (113)
601 (104)
1,661 (94)
357 (109)
5,655 (37)
78. North Texas
1,124 (60)
817 (78)
2,262 (67)
1,230 (43)
3,011 (86)
79. Cincinnati
1,722 (29)
1,420 (33)
906 (124)
331 (114)
4,017 (66)
80. Delaware
936 (72)
1,307 (37)
2,690 (51)
919 (64)
2,537 (97)
81. Central Michigan
452 (96)
1,110 (52)
1,759 (90)
345 (110)
4,410 (60)
82. Georgia Tech
120 (122)
1,276 (41)
554 (132)
1,088 (55)
4,978 (46)
83. Michigan
802 (79)
582 (107)
2,085 (75)
675 (88)
3,624 (72)
84. East Carolina
1,070 (63)
881 (73)
2,851 (45)
637 (90)
2,475 (101)
85. Western Michigan
874 (75)
1,872 (10)
1,844 (87)
395 (105)
2,927 (89)
86. Hawaii
822 (78)
586 (105)
3,414 (34)
400 (103)
2,681 (93)
87. Texas State
994 (69)
879 (74)
2,893 (42)
1,070 (58)
2,022 (118)
88. Iowa State
3,033 (2)
36 (122)
1,820 (88)
849 (70)
1,495 (125)
89. Alabama
108 (127)
645 (95)
2,858 (44)
1,426 (29)
2,505 (99)
90. New Mexico
755 (83)
534 (109)
2,236 (68)
583 (93)
3,389 (76)
91. Louisiana Tech
827 (77)
0 (138)
1,483 (107)
1,722 (18)
3,378 (78)
92. Fresno State
78 (130)
1,189 (45)
2,213 (71)
788 (76)
2,973 (87)
93. UAB
220 (112)
1,121 (50)
2,496 (57)
858 (68)
2,533 (98)
94. Boston College
0 (136)
1,086 (54)
1,537 (105)
1,157 (49)
3,307 (79)
95. Kennesaw State
392 (100)
1 (137)
1,727 (92)
207 (120)
4,714 (51)
96. Wake Forest
1,347 (44)
479 (116)
2,396 (60)
883 (66)
1,931 (120)
97. Washington State
93 (128)
992 (62)
1,793 (89)
1,253 (42)
2,824 (90)
98. Troy
1,252 (47)
477 (117)
423 (137)
774 (80)
3,985 (67)
99. Toledo
199 (116)
755 (85)
2,215 (70)
1,182 (46)
2,557 (94)
100. Utah State
721 (84)
1,071 (55)
1,596 (100)
117 (125)
3,389 (76)
101. Iowa
172 (84)
777 (81)
1,594 (101)
1,915 (14)
2,322 (106)
102. Oregon State
1,541 (36)
528 (111)
528 (133)
1,781 (17)
2,232 (109)
103. Georgia State
399 (99)
336 (125)
1,166 (114)
708 (75)
3,838 (76)
104. Missouri State
1,208 (53)
466 (118)
3,098 (38)
794 (75)
676 (133)
105. New Mexico State
183 (118)
819 (77)
2,450 (58)
504 (99)
2,273 (107)
106. Nevada
768 (82)
615 (99)
1,099 (117)
150 (123)
3,517 (74)
107. Eastern Michigan
1,238 (51)
1,258 (42)
1,006 (120)
711 (84)
1,785 (121)
108. Navy
534 (93)
322 (128)
771 (126)
807 (74)
3,570 (73)
109. Akron
117 (124)
981 (63)
1,911 (86)
710 (75)
2,221 (110)
110. Southern Miss
1,481 (39)
911 (70)
1,279 (111)
9 (136)
2,080 (116)
111. Louisiana Monroe
1,247 (48)
611 (101)
1,540 (104)
336 (112)
1,962 (119)
112. North Carolina
1,053 (65)
777 (81)
1,753 (91)
776 (79)
1,293 (128)
113. FIU
450 (97)
610 (102)
1,492 (106)
292 (117)
2,732 (92)
114. South Alabama
1,149 (59)
494 (113)
1,093 (118)
471 (100)
2,332 (105)
115. Kent State
590 (90)
640 (96)
1,199 (112)
398 (104)
2,545 (96)
116. Coastal Carolina
111 (126)
632 (97)
1,577 (103)
507 (97)
2,464 (102)
117. Rice
570 (91)
940 (66)
1,160 (115)
332 (113)
2,236 (108)
118. UMass
207 (114)
354 (123)
1,722 (93)
1,179 (47)
1,780 (122)
119. App State
1,004 (67)
1,129 (44)
726 (128)
63 (127)
2,052 (117)
120. Jacksonville State
673 (87)
501 (112)
1,631 (96)
63 (127)
2,180 (112)
121. Charlotte
1,191 (56)
490 (114)
686 (130)
977 (61)
1,649 (124)
122. UConn
309 (103)
781 (80)
1,619 (97)
50 (131)
2,090 (114)
123. Ball State
68 (131)
434 (120)
1,640 (95)
339 (111)
2,375 (104)
124. Colorado State
240 (110)
764 (84)
2,331 (63)
750 (83)
742 (132)
125. Wyoming
113 (125)
566 (108)
870 (125)
202 (121)
2,931 (88)
126. James Madison
118 (123)
673 (93)
1,039 (119)
21 (133)
2,820 (91)
127. Air Force
943 (71)
689 (91)
482 (136)
60 (129)
2,495 (100)
128. Northern Illinois
354 (102)
585 (106)
2,350 (62)
78 (126)
1,253 (129)
129. Sam Houston
252 (108)
1,166 (47)
1,616 (98)
225 (119)
1,299 (127)
130. Middle Tennessee
258 (106)
173 (133)
2,028 (80)
527 (96)
1,475 (126)
131. Buffalo
17 (134)
484 (115)
2,639 (53)
0 (137)
874 (130)
132. San Jose State
304 (104)
431 (121)
619 (131)
18 (134)
2,085 (115)
133. Bowling Green
255 (107)
450 (119)
491 (134)
756 (82)
745 (131)
134. Ohio
201 (115)
1,065 (56)
1,172 (113)
44 (132)
209 (136)
135. UTEP
38 (133)
910 (71)
722 (129)
325 (115)
217 (135)
136. Old Dominion
441 (98)
685 (92)
483 (135)
276 (118)
220 (134)
137. Sacramento State
246 (109)
11 (135)
986 (121)
147 (124)
6 (137)
138. North Dakota State
0 (136)
3 (136)
0 (138)
0 (137)
4 (138)
As noted at the beginning of this article, experience has become a strong predictor of success in the new age of college football. No position illustrates that more clearly than quarterback.
Seven of the last 10 national champions, including each of the past four, entered the season with a starting quarterback who had already accumulated at least 13 career starts and more than 900 career snaps.
Finding that level of experience isn't particularly difficult with the transfer portal. There are 37 Power Four programs that enter 2026 with a quarterback on their roster who has already reached those marks. However, only 14 of those teams rank inside the top 25 of the CBS Sports 138: No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Oregon, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 USC, No. 18 Penn State, No. 19 Washington, No. 20 SMU and No. 22 Utah.
If that trend holds, the 2026 national champion will likely emerge from that group.
Several of the top teams entering 2026, according to our panel of voters, are notable absences from that group, including No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 11 Alabama. Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Notre Dame's CJ Carr both enter their second season as starters with fewer than 900 career snaps.
Offensive line experience is nearly as important. While quarterbacks often receive the most attention, offensive linemen account for at least five of the 11 players on the field on every offensive snap, making experience up front one of the most valuable assets an offense can have.
No team enters 2026 with more offensive line experience than Virginia, which also leads the country in total offensive snaps. Virginia and South Carolina are the only two programs in the FBS with at least 10,000 career offensive line snaps on their current rosters. UCLA, Oklahoma State and Nebraska round out the top five nationally in total offensive line snaps. All five programs also rank among the nation's 10 most experienced offenses entering 2026.
Rather than relying on sheer snap volume at one or two positions, a more complete picture comes from how experience is distributed across the entire offense. When averaging FBS ranks in career snaps across all five position groups -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line -- a clear group of the most balanced, experienced offenses emerges. The five teams with the strongest overall balance of offensive experience are:
1. Houston — 13.8
2. UCLA — 16.4
3. Auburn — 16.6
4. Virginia — 18.2
5. Oklahoma — 19.4
Houston is a potential Big 12 contender despite sitting just outside the top 25 of the CBS Sports 138. The Cougars are especially experienced at the skill positions, with the addition of running back Makhi Hughes, who reunites with Willie Fritz after their time together at Tulane. Houston added five other transfers with at least 700 career snaps, including offensive lineman Shadre Hurst, who ranks sixth nationally in career snaps. The Cougars also return seven starters on offense, led by quarterback Conner Weigman.
UCLA and Auburn enter 2026 with new coaching staffs that reshaped their offenses through the transfer portal. That overhaul on The Plains under Alex Golesh could translate into one of the most productive rushing attacks in the country. The Tigers feature a talented backfield duo in Jeremiah Cobb and Bryson Washington, a mobile quarterback in Byrum Brown, and a rebuilt offensive line that ranks 18th nationally in career snaps.
The Bruins' ranking is driven largely by transfer additions. UCLA added 12 transfers with at least 400 career snaps, including five former James Madison players who followed Bob Chesney to Los Angeles. Half of those most experienced newcomers are on the offensive line, an immediate attempt to stabilize a unit that struggled to protect Nico Iamaleava last season.
While those offenses listed above reflect balance and accumulated experience across the board, others enter 2026 with inexperience spread throughout the entire unit. These Power Four teams have the weakest average FBS rank in career snaps across all five position groups:
65. Michigan — 84.2
66. Iowa — 84.2
67. Boston College — 84.6
68. North Carolina — 88.8
69. TCU — 91.4
Enough about the offenses, let's get into defense.
Defense experience
Teams ranked in order of total defensive snaps
|Team
|DL Snaps
|Edge Snaps
|LB Snaps
|CB Snaps
|SAF Snaps
1. Texas Tech
4,109 (2)
3,361 (7)
5,237 (1)
4,037 (11)
1,973 (68)
2. Virginia
2,785 (11)
2,621 (27)
2,087 (46)
4,876 (3)
5,914 (1)
3. Oklahoma State
3,055 (5)
3,172 (11)
4,212 (6)
1,821 (78)
5,388 (3)
4. Vanderbilt
4,349 (1)
2,768 (19)
2,844 (25)
3,945 (15)
2,786 (40)
5. Ole Miss
2,884 (9)
4,444 (2)
3,160 (19)
2,994 (31)
3,313 (27)
6. Texas A&M
2,490 (24)
2,734 (21)
1,943 (54)
3,863 (17)
5,680 (2)
7. Tennessee
1,585 (60)
1,419 (80)
4,791 (3)
3,275 (29)
4,427 (8)
8. UCF
2,302 (29)
2,120 (45)
3,934 (9)
4,378 (8)
2,696 (42)
9. Miami
2,505 (22)
1,452 (79)
3,067 (20)
4,846 (4)
3,099 (32)
10. Kansas
2,355 (28)
1,993 (51)
4,861 (2)
2,611 (44)
3,109 (31)
11. Indiana
2,657 (13)
2,533 (31)
1,996 (50)
3,825 (18)
3,872 (15)
12. Arizona State
2,357 (27)
3,818 (3)
2,656 (31)
2,440 (56)
3,352 (24)
13. Penn State
2,716 (12)
1,388 (81)
4,174 (7)
4,129 (10)
1,889 (69)
14. SMU
1,700 (56)
3,625 (5)
2,756 (29)
3,823 (19)
2,205 (59)
15. UCLA
1,317 (72)
2,507 (33)
1,981 (51)
4,311 (9)
3,939 (14)
16. Virginia Tech
793 (105)
3,336 (8)
1,257 (91)
5,401 (1)
3,255 (28)
17. Houston
2,185 (32)
2,573 (30)
3,579 (16)
2,048 (71)
3,515 (23)
18. Notre Dame
2,293 (30)
1,513 (76)
3,992 (8)
3,744 (21)
2,317 (52)
19. Texas
2,567 (18)
2,460 (35)
3,774 (13)
2,597 (48)
2,361 (48)
20. Arizona
735 (108)
3,411 (6)
3,585 (15)
2,565 (53)
3,322 (26)
21. Wake Forest
1,442 (66)
2,824 (18)
2,601 (32)
3,267 (24)
2,987 (34)
22. BYU
2,551 (19)
1,621 (69)
4,512 (4)
2,602 (45)
1,842 (71)
23. Baylor
3,515 (3)
2,037 (48)
2,026 (49)
1,927 (75)
3,759 (17)
24. LSU
2,143 (34)
1,610 (70)
3,927 (10)
1,577 (89)
3,980 (13)
25. Florida
2,627 (17)
1,774 (61)
2,394 (39)
2,394 (58)
3,722 (18)
26. Washington
1,798 (48)
2,400 (37)
4,403 (5)
1,410 (95)
3,050 (33)
27. Colorado
3,004 (6
1,202 (85)
2,833 (26)
4,428 (6)
1,397 (94)
28. Tulsa
1,054 (83)
2,640 (26)
2,304 (40)
5,166 (2)
1,578 (86)
29. Georgia
1,687 (57)
2,046 (47)
2,055 (47)
1,719 (84)
5,206 (4)
30. Auburn
2,806 (10)
1,511 (77)
1,621 (76)
2,341 (61)
4,416 (9)
31. Georgia Tech
1,334 (70)
2,913 (16)
3,245 (17)
4,414 (7)
739 (122)
32. Oregon
3,200 (4)
3,249 (9)
1,679 (70)
1,556 (93)
2,942 (36)
33. TCU
2,657 (13)
2,522 (32)
614 (123)
2,577 (50)
3,992 (12)
34. Miami (Ohio)
2,507 (21)
2,680 (23)
3,244 (18)
3,746 (20)
154 (132)
35. Maryland
1,872 (44)
1,553 (73)
2,403 (37)
4,523 (5)
1,547 (87)
36. Cincinnati
618 (116)
1,653 (65)
3,689 (14)
4,014 (12)
2,117 (63)
37. Stanford
1,632 (59)
2,720 (22)
1,808 (60)
2,208 (66)
3,632 (21)
38. Alabama
2,637 (16)
2,254 (41)
1,354 (88)
2,465 (55)
3,249 (29)
39. Mississippi State
1,855 (45)
2,022 (49)
1,770 (65)
1,743 (82)
4,481 (7)
40. Minnesota
585 (119)
5,257 (1)
2,302 (41)
1,275 (100)
2,313 (53)
41. Michigan
1,684 (58)
1,657 (64)
1,158 (99)
3,985 (13)
3,249 (29)
42. Louisville
969 (88)
3,725 (4)
2,857 (23)
2,484 (54)
1,713 (76)
43. Tulane
2,492 (23)
666 (116)
2,578 (33)
3,662 (23)
2,360 (49)
44. Florida State
2,070 (38)
2,008 (50)
3,910 (11)
1,916 (76)
1,826 (74)
45. Northwestern
2,205 (31)
1,653 (65)
2,463 (36)
3,681 (22)
1,683 (78)
46. Arkansas
439 (125)
1,297 (84)
2,850 (24)
2,279 (62)
4,652 (6)
47. Nebraska
1,832 (47)
3,135 (12)
2,663 (30)
2,205 (67)
1,641 (81)
48. Michigan State
718 (110)
2,163 (43)
3,896 (12)
2,376 (59)
2,307 (54)
49. Purdue
2,415 (26)
2,657 (25)
1,946 (53)
2,644 (42)
1,773 (75)
50. Pittsburgh
2,539 (20)
2,342 (38)
2,937 (22)
2,600 (46)
972 (112)
51. South Florida
1,900 (41)
1,926 (57)
1,786 (64)
1,960 (74)
3,664 (19)
52. Ohio State
2,417 (25)
2,614 (28)
1,246 (92)
2,052 (70)
2,849 (39)
53. Memphis
2,132 (35)
1,980 (52)
721 (119)
3,295 (28)
2,927 (37)
54. Clemson
888 (100)
2,760 (20)
1,805 (61)
2,683 (38)
2,752 (41)
55. California
2,067 (39)
2,941 (15)
261 (134)
2,665 (39)
2,952 (35)
56. Florida Atlantic
1,738 (53)
2,987 (15)
2,766 (28)
2,658 (41)
713 (123)
57. Georgia Southern
2,646 (15)
3,103 (13)
1,073 (106)
3,458 (26)
347 (130)
58. USC
1,900 (41)
2,660 (24)
1,856 (58)
2,754 (34)
1,175 (104)
59. Utah
950 (93)
2,595 (29)
1,553 (79)
2,944 (32)
2,044 (65)
60. Kennesaw State
1,560 (61)
1,950 (55)
1,614 (77)
2,573 (51)
2,409 (47)
61. West Virginia
593 (117)
2,168 (42)
2,481 (35)
3,595 (25)
1,197 (103)
62. Illinois
1,376 (68)
1,518 (75)
1,037 (109)
3,891 (16)
2,181 (61)
63. Kentucky
2,158 (33)
1,913 (58)
483 (127)
1,560 (92)
3,823 (16)
64. Utah State
958 (91)
1,579 (71)
2,830 (27)
2,272 (63)
2,291 (56)
65. Iowa State
1,481 (65)
1,686 (63)
1,366 (87)
1,586 (88)
3,663 (20)
66. Boston College
963 (90)
1,104 (93)
958 (113)
3,425 (27)
3,338 (25)
67. Oklahoma
1,776 (50)
1,571 (72)
2,222 (44)
2,104 (69)
2,052 (64)
68. San Diego State
2,949 (7)
1,524 (74)
1,116 (104)
474 (125)
3,623 (22)
69. New Mexico State
702 (111)
2,825 (17)
2,401 (38)
1,021 (107)
2,654 (44)
70. New Mexico
857 (101)
1,148 (88)
1,140 (101)
2,041 (72)
4,390 (10)
71. FIU
1,710 (54)
1,136 (90)
1,470 (101)
931 (110)
4,152 (11)
72. South Carolina
2,092 (36)
1,637 (67)
1,791 (63)
2,665 (39)
1,170 (105)
73. Wisconsin
1,787 (49)
2,304 (40)
1,025 (111)
2,015 (73)
2,157 (62)
74. Syracuse
1,081 (81)
2,418 (36)
1,613 (78)
2,721 (35)
1,375 (96)
75. Boise State
1,014 (85)
3,194 (10)
1,441 (84)
3,193 (30)
360 (129)
76. Rutgers
2,898 (8)
2,157 (44)
2,300 (42)
631 (119)
1,211 (102)
77. Kansas State
456 (124)
1,961 (54)
1,981 (51)
2,760 (33)
2,021 (66)
78. Arkansas State
1,310 (74)
487 (123)
1,738 (67)
596 (121)
4,750 (5)
79. Liberty
1,849 (46)
1,304 (83)
1,628 (74)
1,566 (91)
2,216 (58)
80. NC State
1,058 (82)
2,071 (46)
748 (118)
2,229 (65)
2,254 (57)
81. North Texas
1,163 (79)
2,320 (39)
1,707 (69)
1,741 (83)
1,249 (101)
82. Texas State
1,415 (67)
636 (117)
1,894 (57)
2,582 (49)
1,590 (85)
83. Old Dominion
1,313 (73)
412 (128(
2,576 (34)
1,606 (85)
2,198 (60)
84. Colorado State
1,895 (43)
1,964 (53)
1,329 (89)
564 (122)
2,305 (55)
85. Fresno State
1,974 (40)
1,945 (56)
865 (116)
2,272 (63)
996 (111)
86. UNLV
764 (106)
432 (127)
1,279 (90)
3,956 (14)
1,491 (90)
87. UConn
1,749 (51)
2,501 (34)
1,834 (59)
408 (128)
1,444 (93)
88. Duke
1,016 (84)
944 (101)
2,033 (48)
2,142 (68)
1,470 (91)
89. North Carolina
1,708 (55)
337 (130)
1,542 (81)
2,566 (52)
1,250 (100)
90. Jacksonville State
1,254 (77)
1,624 (68)
2,236 (43)
1,305 (99)
969 (113)
91. Rice
1,509 (63)
807 (111)
1,168 (97)
1,390 (96)
2,327 (51)
92. Eastern Michigan
797 (104)
1,741 (62)
1,734 (68)
1,324 (98)
1,629 (83)
93. Missouri
956 (92)
1,159 (87)
1,162 (98)
2,633 (43)
1,275 (99)
94. Coastal Carolina
988 (87)
936 (103)
3,024 (21)
599 (120)
1,520 (89)
95. UTSA
1,742 (52)
909 (105)
1,930 (56)
1,601 (86)
871 (115)
96. Air Force
695 (113)
727 (113)
1,933 (55)
1,108 (103)
2,423 (46)
97. Marshall
329 (129)
586 (118)
938 (115)
1,784 (79)
2,925 (38)
98. Hawaii
341 (128)
978 (99)
1,633 (73)
2,710 (36)
767 (121)
99. Navy
1,319 (71)
7 (137)
1,797 (62)
1,774 (80)
1,539 (88)
100. Washington State
901 (97)
1,839 (59)
1,063 (108)
1,201 (102)
1,323 (97)
101. East Carolina
854 (102)
1,460 (78)
1,196 (94)
1,063 (105)
1,599 (84)
102. Oregon State
1,541 (62)
496 (122)
1,430 (85)
2,598 (47)
100 (133)
103. Troy
1,227 (78)
583 (120)
1,753 (66)
651 (117)
1,868 (70)
104. Akron
728 (109)
984 (98)
718 (120)
540 (123)
2,664 (43)
105. Delaware
620 (115)
903 (107)
1,667 (71)
1,011 (108)
1,391 (95)
106. Nevada
917 (95)
1,796 (60)
284 (132)
1,753 (81)
820 (116)
107. UTEP
585 (119)
978 (99)
1,153 (100)
1,107 (104)
1,646 (80)
108. Ohio
1,487 (64)
383 (129)
1,184 (95)
738 (115)
1,658 (79)
109. Western Kentucky
750 (107)
1,110 (92)
410 (130)
684 (116)
2,451 (45)
110. Charlotte
2,075 (37)
728 (112)
1,369 (86)
754 (114)
492 (125)
111. Louisiana
1,306 (75)
869 (109)
701 (121)
973 (109)
1,465 (92)
112. Ball State
890 (99)
828 (110)
390 (131)
2,405 (57)
775 (119)
113. UAB
897 (98)
1,064 (94)
1,110 (105)
1,889 (77)
245 (131)
114. Missouri State
592 (118)
1,139 (89)
1,035 (110)
475 (124)
1,829 (72)
115. Western Michigan
702 (111)
328 (132)
556 (124)
2,362 (60)
1,069 (108)
116. Iowa
403 (127)
586 (118)
506 (126)
2,708 (37)
791 (118)
117. Louisiana Monroe
995 (86)
480 (125)
1,178 (96)
1,026 (106)
1,291 (98)
118. App State
235 (132)
933 (104)
1,133 (102)
1,599 (87)
1,041 (110)
119. Kent State
966 (89)
486 (124)
1,642 (72)
183 (133)
1,632 (82)
120. UMass
329 (129)
281 (133)
1,550 (80)
365 (131)
2,348 (50)
121. Wyoming
1,360 (69)
336 (131)
679 (122)
407 (129)
2,004 (67)
122. Temple
462 (123)
497 (121)
1,625 (75)
450 (126)
1,707 (77)
123. Sam Houston
1,288 (76)
678 (115)
787 (117)
928 (111)
1,055 (109)
124. Louisiana Tech
149 (134)
1,127 (91)
2,104 (45)
797 (113)
464 (126)
125. James Madison
926 (94)
902 (108)
1,485 (82)
645 (118)
563 (124)
126. Middle Tennessee
557 (121)
1,011 (97)
465 (129)
1,483 (94)
803 (117)
127. Bowling Green
430 (126)
1,031 (96)
547 (125)
434 (127)
1,827 (73)
128. Buffalo
906 (96)
54 (135)
1,128 (103)
1,369 (97)
773 (120)
129. Army
1,084 (80)
941 (102)
75 (137)
1,567 (90)
394 (127)
130. San Jose State
825 (103)
1,371 (82)
1,227 (93)
182 (134)
41 (136)
131. South Alabama
195 (133)
1,054 (95)
941 (114)
171 (135)
1,170 (105)
132. Toledo
143 (135)
907 (106)
1,067 (107)
35 (138)
1,155 (107)
133. Central Michigan
658 (114)
709 (114)
265 (133)
1,236 (101)
388 (128)
134. Georgia State
79 (137)
1,200 (86)
482 (128)
223 (132)
899 (114)
135. Southern Miss
478 (122)
92 (134)
986 (112)
872 (112)
51 (135)
136. Northern Illinois
87 (136)
464 (126)
140 (135)
394 (130)
52 (134)
137. Sacramento State
245 (131)
52 (136)
112 (136)
83 (136)
34 (137)
138. North Dakota State
0 (138)
0 (138)
0 (138)
83 (136)
0 (138)
Texas Tech enters 2026 with the most experienced defense in the FBS, built largely through aggressive roster retention and targeted transfer additions. The Red Raiders effectively used the portal to reinforce a unit that once again projects as one of the most veteran groups in the country.
The one potential soft spot comes at safety. While the rest of the defense is loaded with experienced contributors, returning starter Brenden Jordan is the only player at the position with at least 250 career defensive snaps, leaving safety as the only Texas Tech position group that ranks outside the top 12 nationally in combined experience.
Across all five defensive position groups -- defensive line, edge, linebacker, cornerback and safety -- the same five programs that lead the overall defensive experience rankings also occupy the top five spots when averaging positional experience rankings.
1. Virginia — 17.6
1. Ole Miss — 17.6
3. Texas Tech — 17.8
4. Vanderbilt — 20.0
5. Oklahoma State — 20.6
Virginia stands out in particular because it ranks among the top five nationally on both offense and defense when averaging positional experience across each side of the ball. The other four listed above -- as well as Houston, SMU, Texas and UCLA -- are in the top 15 of both.
The Cavaliers have the most experienced secondary by far, with 10,790 combined career snaps among its cornerbacks and safeties, 1,247 more than the next-closest program, Texas A&M. The Cavaliers also lead the FBS with nine defensive backs who have accumulated at least 500 career snaps, more than any other team in the country and roughly double the Power Four average (4.4).
Now for the Power Four teams with the worst average FBS ranking across the five position groups.
65. Boston College — 69.6
66. NC State — 73.6
67. Duke — 78.4
68. North Carolina — 83.6
69. Iowa — 105.2
It is not an encouraging outlook for the Carolina Triangle. Those three programs combine for just two position groups that rank among the top 50 nationally in career snaps: NC State's edge rushers (2,071) and Duke's linebackers (2,033).
And then there's Iowa, the only Power Four program with four defensive position groups ranking 100th or worse nationally in career snaps.
The Hawkeyes' defensive experience is concentrated at cornerback, the lone position group that ranks above the bottom quartile nationally and one that accounts for 54% of the roster's total defensive snaps. In fact, the three cornerbacks with starting experience -- Deshaun Lee, Zach Lutmer and Jaylen Watson -- have more career FBS snaps than the rest of Iowa's defensive roster combined.
Snaps alone don't tell us the whole picture of how good these rosters actually are. In the coming weeks, we'll examine which FBS rosters stocked the most proven production. First, the offensive side -- tracking passing efficiency, rush production, receiving explosiveness and how well offensive lines actually protected their quarterbacks. Then the defense, where we'll measure whether all those accumulated snaps translated into tackles, pressures, turnovers and havoc.
Experience may explain who is best positioned entering 2026. Production will help determine who is actually built to win.